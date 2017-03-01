Your Tax Dollars At Work

Posted on 9:43 am, March 1, 2017 by I am Spartacus

9 Responses to Your Tax Dollars At Work

  1. miltonf
    #2312134, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I thought it was a spoof at first.

  3. David Brewer
    #2312141, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Best one since the producers have turned out since 2014.

    Same joy, same sponteneity, uplifting stuff.

  4. iampeter
    #2312143, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I thought this was a spoof as well, too funny.

    Remember these are “young leaders”, giving important “executive presentations”.

  5. RobK
    #2312147, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:03 am

    WTF.
    Well, it’s clear they aren’t The Dept of Marketing & Advertising.
    Surely a handful of flyers on relevant campus notice boards along with that new fangled social media thingy would do the trick to get the word out.

  6. struth
    #2312151, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I too thought it was a send up.

    Pure insanity.
    Not a man to be seen.

  7. Fleeced
    #2312158, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:17 am

    “I’m just heading downstairs for my paleo pear and banana bread. Would you care to join me?”
    “No thanks, a bit fancy for me. I’m actually off to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff network meeting”

    That was a great start for a satire. But the rest was boring, so I’m guessing it isn’t satire at all.

    Actually, I left a comment on the YT video and comments have since seem to have been disabled and removed. LOL.

  8. King Koala
    #2312160, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I almost got a job there. Most of the people who do the real work there are nerdy white and asian men. This was a decade ago though, so maybe it has all changed.

  9. Rusty of Qld
    #2312163, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Go out and run your own fish and chip shop, have a few kids with no spouse support to put the pressure on as a single parent, then if you make a go of it come back and see us as your real world experience will be a great topic at one of our gabfests. Or go and ask Pauline.

