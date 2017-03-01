Liberty Quote
When goods don’t cross borders, soldiers will.— Fredric Bastiat
-
Recent Comments
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Rusty of Qld on Your Tax Dollars At Work
- rafiki on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- King Koala on Your Tax Dollars At Work
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Fleeced on Your Tax Dollars At Work
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Grigory M on Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
- testpattern on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Combine Dave on Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
- struth on Your Tax Dollars At Work
- Combine Dave on Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
- Zippy The Triumphant on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- dover_beach on Abbott misses the boat
- RobK on Your Tax Dollars At Work
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Driftforge on Abbott misses the boat
- iampeter on Your Tax Dollars At Work
- David Brewer on Your Tax Dollars At Work
- iampeter on Abbott misses the boat
- A Lurker on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- I am Spartacus on Your Tax Dollars At Work
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Abbott misses the boat
- miltonf on Your Tax Dollars At Work
-
Recent Posts
- Your Tax Dollars At Work
- Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Energy illiteracy a subset of economic illiteracy
- Is the ATO that dumb?
- Breaking news: George Christensen resigns …
- Q&A Forum: February 27, 2017
- What they said: Is the split on?
- Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
- Making the Friedman Conference even greater
- Australian Labor Party – the party of the workers
- Coming to grips with the cost of free public health
- Abbott misses the boat
- Open Forum: February 25, 2017
- Justice and Human Rights – Academic Style
- Roundup Feb 24
- Subsidised renewable energy: from little things bad things grow
- Tony Abbott at the “Making Australia Right” book launch
- Resignation of Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour is one of the great tragedies of modern Australian business
- 2000AD is 40 years old.
- Reality television
- Shocking revelations from the public service
- But, but, but … peer review.
- Kenneth Arrow 1921 – 2017
- Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
- How much?
- Renewable Energy – Good for jobs, Good for Business
- Can you repeat the following with a straight face
- It is the end of times (or something)
- The Swedish model
- Guest Post: Nathan Dyson Freedoms and Fines: NSW growing fine revenue
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
I thought it was a spoof at first.
if only.
Best one since the producers have turned out since 2014.
Same joy, same sponteneity, uplifting stuff.
I thought this was a spoof as well, too funny.
Remember these are “young leaders”, giving important “executive presentations”.
WTF.
Well, it’s clear they aren’t The Dept of Marketing & Advertising.
Surely a handful of flyers on relevant campus notice boards along with that new fangled social media thingy would do the trick to get the word out.
I too thought it was a send up.
Pure insanity.
Not a man to be seen.
“I’m just heading downstairs for my paleo pear and banana bread. Would you care to join me?”
“No thanks, a bit fancy for me. I’m actually off to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff network meeting”
That was a great start for a satire. But the rest was boring, so I’m guessing it isn’t satire at all.
Actually, I left a comment on the YT video and comments have since seem to have been disabled and removed. LOL.
I almost got a job there. Most of the people who do the real work there are nerdy white and asian men. This was a decade ago though, so maybe it has all changed.
Go out and run your own fish and chip shop, have a few kids with no spouse support to put the pressure on as a single parent, then if you make a go of it come back and see us as your real world experience will be a great topic at one of our gabfests. Or go and ask Pauline.