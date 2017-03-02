Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era

All are welcome to attend events to assist the promotion of this new book published by Connor Court.
Events are in Melbourne 6 March 2017
12.15pm with ANDREW BOLT
Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Carlton, Melbourne
and
6.30pm with TERRY McCRANN
Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Carlton, Melbourne
Sydney – 7 March 2017, 6.30pm
with NICK CATER
Harbour View Hotel, Cap Room, 18 Lower Fort Street, Dawes Point, Sydney
Brisbane – 9 March 2017, 6.30pm
with Professor IAN PLIMER and Senator MALCOLM ROBERTS
The Alliance Hotel, 320 Boundary Street, Brisbane
Perth!
I’m going to the the Brisbane event. Anyone else?
What about Canberra? We need you in Canberra Alan.
Canberra– 10 March 2017, 6.30pm
with Dr Martin Parkinson
Parliament House
Monday evening in Melb. Who’s going?
Love the cover! Heh heh.
Empire,
I’ll be there.
Sent in my ten bucks plus commission.
Excellent, will be there if sufficiently recovered.
Empire and Adam, Doc and I will be there.
Cradock’s Choice sadly not in Canberra
Perth, please. It’s long been home of the climate change resistance movement. We don’t just deny human-induced climate change. We ridicule it.
Bless you Allan, but the Trump era has just begun. I do hope a 2nd edition (revised) is on the cards soon explaining how it all came to an end. (i know, wishful thinking on my part)
Unique,
As a sandgropper, I love your mantra.