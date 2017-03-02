Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era

Posted on 7:21 pm, March 2, 2017 by Alan Moran

 

​All are welcome to attend events to assist the promotion of this new book published by Connor Court.

Events are in Melbourne 6 March 2017
12.15pm with ANDREW BOLT
Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Carlton, Melbourne
Register here

and
6.30pm with TERRY McCRANN
Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Carlton, Melbourne
Register here

Sydney – 7 March 2017, 6.30pm
with NICK CATER
Harbour View Hotel, Cap Room, 18 Lower Fort Street, Dawes Point, Sydney
Register here

Brisbane – 9 March 2017, 6.30pm
with Professor IAN PLIMER and Senator MALCOLM ROBERTS
The Alliance Hotel, 320 Boundary Street, Brisbane

Register here

14 Responses to Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era

  2. Snoopy
    #2313756, posted on March 2, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    I’m going to the the Brisbane event. Anyone else?

  3. Malcolm
    #2313793, posted on March 2, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    What about Canberra? We need you in Canberra Alan.

  4. Malcolm
    #2313796, posted on March 2, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Canberra– 10 March 2017, 6.30pm
    with Dr Martin Parkinson
    Parliament House

  5. Empire
    #2313798, posted on March 2, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Monday evening in Melb. Who’s going?

  6. Entropy
    #2313806, posted on March 2, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Love the cover! Heh heh.

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2313839, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Sent in my ten bucks plus commission.

  9. Cradock's Choice
    #2313841, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Excellent, will be there if sufficiently recovered.

  10. MsDolittle
    #2313857, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Empire and Adam, Doc and I will be there.

  11. Malcolm
    #2313875, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Cradock’s Choice sadly not in Canberra

  12. Ubique
    #2313925, posted on March 3, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Perth, please. It’s long been home of the climate change resistance movement. We don’t just deny human-induced climate change. We ridicule it.

  13. RobK
    #2313936, posted on March 3, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Bless you Allan, but the Trump era has just begun. I do hope a 2nd edition (revised) is on the cards soon explaining how it all came to an end. (i know, wishful thinking on my part)

  14. RobK
    #2313939, posted on March 3, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Unique,
    As a sandgropper, I love your mantra.

