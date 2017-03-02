Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era

​All are welcome to attend events to assist the promotion of this new book published by Connor Court.

​

Events are in Melbourne 6 March 2017

12.15pm with ANDREW BOLT

Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Carlton, Melbourne

Register here

and

6.30pm with TERRY McCRANN

Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Carlton, Melbourne

Register here

Sydney – 7 March 2017, 6.30pm

with NICK CATER

Harbour View Hotel, Cap Room, 18 Lower Fort Street, Dawes Point, Sydney

Register here

Brisbane – 9 March 2017, 6.30pm

with Professor IAN PLIMER and Senator MALCOLM ROBERTS

The Alliance Hotel, 320 Boundary Street, Brisbane

Register here