Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era

Posted on 7:21 pm, March 2, 2017 by Alan Moran

 

​All are welcome to attend events to assist the promotion of this new book published by Connor Court.

Events are in Melbourne 6 March 2017
12.15pm with ANDREW BOLT
Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Carlton, Melbourne
Register here

and
6.30pm with TERRY McCRANN
Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Carlton, Melbourne
Register here

Sydney – 7 March 2017, 6.30pm
with NICK CATER
Harbour View Hotel, Cap Room, 18 Lower Fort Street, Dawes Point, Sydney
Register here

Brisbane – 9 March 2017, 6.30pm
with Professor IAN PLIMER and Senator MALCOLM ROBERTS
The Alliance Hotel, 320 Boundary Street, Brisbane

Register here

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *