Malcolm Turnbull is the Hillary Clinton of Australian politics

Tony Abbott is our Donald Trump.
And Bill Shorten is Bernie Sanders.
Roll playing?
Nope. Pauline is our Donald. Tony is more the Jeb Bush type, full of good ideas but too afraid to upset anyone.
Delusional Steve, and i agree with you on most things. Abbott is not trump.
Like Abbott as I do …. He ain’t no Donald
I think Bernie Sanders is more closely equivalent to Lee Rhiannon: old, stubborn, unabashedly socialist, minority party promising utopia that will never happen, pretending to “stick it to the man” while actually being in favour of bigger government and an even more oppressive “man”. Both of them pretend to help people, pretend to speak for the poor, have no idea about economics whatsoever but perfectly willing to make it up as they go.
There is potential there for Abbott.
First time round I think he actually believed the whole ‘govern for all Australians’ bullshit and tried, not realising a lot of people will not come along.
Do what’s right for the country, don’t compromise, upset the public service bandwagon, be a winner… 😉
There’s a passing similarity between Bill Shorten and Tim Kaine. If you follow the metaphor of government as a three ring circus, they would be the carnival barkers… out there calling in the marks, being your best friend, slapping you on the back and pushing you into the tent.
Take every magazine out of every doctor’s office in Australia, use them to paper the whole of Lake Eyre and it still wouldn’t be as shallow as those two.
Abbott is not Trump.
He had the potential to be our Trump but once he was PM he was henpecked into being a shadow of his former self. I don’t think there is a way back for him to be our Trump because in office he will try to be everyman’s friend, will alway turn the other cheek, and not really have the courage stand up for Conservative principles or fight for our Freedoms.
The only Australian in politics that could be our Trump is Pauline Hanson, but she does not have his wealth to really make a difference in the short term. Mind you, if Gina decided to lob some wealth towards One Nation, then game on!
Turnbull is a Narcissist Termite obeying his globalist masters.
As for Shorten? He should be serving time.
Abbott is most definitely not the equivalent of a Trump.
He had great potential and maybe still has, especially compared to the wasteland on non-talent in the LNP, but he needs repair his spine and get some Botox injections for his balls.
At least Bernie is a real Socialist – with his 3 houses of course. But he isn’t going to be the next President.
