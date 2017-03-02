Malcolm Turnbull is the Hillary Clinton of Australian politics

Tony Abbott is our Donald Trump.
And Bill Shorten is Bernie Sanders.
Roll playing?
Nope. Pauline is our Donald. Tony is more the Jeb Bush type, full of good ideas but too afraid to upset anyone.
Delusional Steve, and i agree with you on most things. Abbott is not trump.
Like Abbott as I do …. He ain’t no Donald
I think Bernie Sanders is more closely equivalent to Lee Rhiannon: old, stubborn, unabashedly socialist, minority party promising utopia that will never happen, pretending to “stick it to the man” while actually being in favour of bigger government and an even more oppressive “man”. Both of them pretend to help people, pretend to speak for the poor, have no idea about economics whatsoever but perfectly willing to make it up as they go.
There is potential there for Abbott.
First time round I think he actually believed the whole ‘govern for all Australians’ bullshit and tried, not realising a lot of people will not come along.
Do what’s right for the country, don’t compromise, upset the public service bandwagon, be a winner… 😉
There’s a passing similarity between Bill Shorten and Tim Kaine. If you follow the metaphor of government as a three ring circus, they would be the carnival barkers… out there calling in the marks, being your best friend, slapping you on the back and pushing you into the tent.
Take every magazine out of every doctor’s office in Australia, use them to paper the whole of Lake Eyre and it still wouldn’t be as shallow as those two.
Abbott is not Trump.
He had the potential to be our Trump but once he was PM he was henpecked into being a shadow of his former self. I don’t think there is a way back for him to be our Trump because in office he will try to be everyman’s friend, will alway turn the other cheek, and not really have the courage stand up for Conservative principles or fight for our Freedoms.
The only Australian in politics that could be our Trump is Pauline Hanson, but she does not have his wealth to really make a difference in the short term. Mind you, if Gina decided to lob some wealth towards One Nation, then game on!
Turnbull is a Narcissist Termite obeying his globalist masters.
As for Shorten? He should be serving time.
Abbott is most definitely not the equivalent of a Trump.
He had great potential and maybe still has, especially compared to the wasteland on non-talent in the LNP, but he needs repair his spine and get some Botox injections for his balls.
At least Bernie is a real Socialist – with his 3 houses of course. But he isn’t going to be the next President.
Abbott is a betamale loser who lacks the courage of his convictions. Other than that, he’s exactly like Trump.
When did the Cat start needing clickbait like this, Steve? Next you’ll be writing a gossip column for Fakefacts.
Snap out of it!
You know I love you Mr Kates.
If you don’t put this love affair with Tony to bed(poor choice of words, I know) how can there be any hope for us.
It’s natural to look back fondly on the relationships of the past.
He lied and played around behind your back.
Lets face it, he got into bed with that slut, what’s her name, ah yes, Ms Leftism.
Relationships are always great at the start, you know the romance of turning back the boats and repealing the carbon tax, but Steve, he lost his way, and your feelings toward him were not reciprocated.
He ignored you, and put others before you.
You must let it go.
FFS, Abbott is no Trump, and he never was.
What is it with people?
Abbott can be a brilliant opposition leader but he was hopeless as PM and has shown no sign that he has changed. Yes, he is speaking out now but he sounds just like the person who was LNP opposition leader.
I realise that people want someone to save us from the impending doom of a Bill Shorten government but it is not Abbott.
And, no, Hanson is not Trump either, although she is probably the closest we have to a Trump-like figure in Australian politics at the moment.
Abbott is no Trump.
Trump came out and said straight out “Islam is a danger”, Abbott couldn’t even utter the word on Bolt’s show.
Ms Hanson, more like it
The only person who might conceivably be our Trump equivalent is Gina Rinehart.
Abbott might make a good head kicking deputy with strong back up.
Much as Scott M was OK with strong back up, otherwise useless.
Of course Gina is not technically in Australian politics at the moment.
Clearly Abbott and Trump have some things in common, such as a determination to secure borders. However, there is also much on which they differ, the Trans Pacific Partnership comes to mind instantly.
Character wise, Trump is a crash through or crash type, whereas Abbott wanted to carry the country with him, forgetting of course to bother convincing anyone to join him.
Overall, I would think Trump is a bad politician but a good leader. Abbott, on the other hand, is a bad leader but a good politician. So rather than crave for either a return of Abbott or an Australian version of Trump, we would be better served to by an individual with the leadership traits of Trump and the political skills of Abbott.
I should have added, if that is possible.
Peta Credlin is our Trump…
Tony Abbott is a fraction Donald Trump
Abbott is no Trump.
And unfortunately for Australias Game our hand is full of No Trumps.
Trump is interesting and unique. A product of the system but not from the political machinery. For all that he is intriguing and brings the hope of a fresh start. He doesn’t come from the down trodden or dispossessed but wishes to reset executive behaviour according to the principles of their constitution. I see stirrings here in Oz but nothing that’s to compare. There may well be other and better ways to effect the changes sought. Perhaps we are on such a path with a more diverse politic developing, I am am optimist at heart.
…impressive lady
Turnbull possesses a self important belief though lacks any of the sheer manipulative conniving that Clinton has. Clinton was truly evil, Turnbull is insipid.
Sam Dastyari is our Mickey Rooney.
politichix
#2313230, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:06 am
She certainly has more backbone than the current crop of pollies.
Give me strength.
We are well and truly fucked if Abbott is the closest thing we have to The Donald.
But seriously Steve, are you on drugs?
Abbott sucked up to lefties in general and the press in particular. He had his chance and well and truly blew it. Meanwhile Trump sucks up to no one and hits it out of the park.
BTW did anyone else notice his little nod to Nancy Pelosi when he spoke of the ‘disaster of Obamacare’ yesterday? Comedy gold!
Steve Kates is our Village Idiot.
It’s all about conviction and the will to carry it out.
Trump has both in spades.
Abbott has some conviction but no will.
Why do we need to have a Donald Trump? Cultural cringe strikes again.
Abbott is more like John McCain.
Malcolm Turnbull is the Tony Abbott.(v.2015) of Australian politics.
– Dead in the water politically; no authority in parliament, party room, the media, or in the electorate;
– Has fired all of his guns – and now stands for nothing;
– Passively letting the Opposition and their media control the agenda;
– Stunned mullet Treasurer, driven into a ditch, and making strange noises;
– Near invisible support (at best) from his front bench hacks;
– Program and future prospects aground in the Senate;
– Dying in the arse in the opinion polls.
The only question is whether his ‘team’ walk with him across no-man’s land into a 25 seat/12 year loss sometime between now and 2019 (probably closer to now, because tiny majority), or he is removed by the same terrified rabbits that put him there.
Bill Shorten is the Bill Shorten of politics: a pet squid, in place under sufferance by its owners.
Tony Abbott is most definitely not our Trump. I see no evidence that he has changed. I also simply do not trust him anymore. He wanted and wants to be loved by people who hate him such as the inner city luvvies and media slags. Maybe that is his Christian thinking of “love they neighbour” however you do not fight and win wars yearning to be loved by your enemies and being “noble and dignified”. Trump, on the other hand, could not give a rats arse about the media, the left or the beltway luvvies. During TA’s tenure as PM, his continued unbearable weakness and stupidity, endless gaffes and pathetic need to be “dignified” in the face of scum like the ABC and Fairfax, led to his downfall and gifted us the current weasel of a PM. A strong leader would have dealt with Turdbull. I only need to be reminded what an abysmally weak PM Abbott was with the current ongoing saga of Triggsy poo and co. My vote is lost to the LNP, for good.
Put down the crack pipe, Steve.
The defining characteristic of POTUS45 is he’s an outsider.
Abbott is a career politician.
They are not alike.
Abbott’s never had a real job. He’s a lifer.
To cleanse Australia people like him need to be lined up against the wall and blindfolded.
In order to be Donald Trump you have to take on the media, full force. Tony Abbott has an in built need to be everybody’s friend. Pauline Hanson and Peter Dutton are the only ones I’ve see with any bottle.
Peter Dutton is another stooge. All of them are terrible
You people are sorting through the wreckage looking for a pilot.
Bill Shorten . . ‘a pet squid’ 🙂
Most unflattering to Hillary.
She is and was a skilful political insider, able to manipulate and articulate at will.
Malcolm is non of these things.
The way he became PM, his lacklustre ability to electioneer, Godwin Grech, his flummoxing over policy, his refusal to stand by his twisted word.
Yuu won’t get a Trump in Australia as long as parties can knife their leaders. When those polls go down, due to hard or controversial policies, everyone is picking out the new leader ready to dump them if needed to get those polls up again.
J. Gillard and M. Turnbull have set the bar high now. No eccentric or courageous characters will get a look in here in Australia, except as a minor/ish party such as ON.
All that Abbott and Trump have in common is a mutual love of high levels of government spending. I will accept that Abbott has said a lot about “surpluses being in our DNA” and did flirt with some budget repair in 2014, but otherwise he has been consistently been a prolific spender, both as health minister and prime minister.
As for Trump: every day seems to bring another announcement of lots of spending on new things: the Wall, lots of infrastructure, massive increases in defence spending, etc. I see that he appeals to some posters on here, but – as a committed economic dry – I’m afraid that can’t get excited about him. Rolling back Obamacare could potential save some money if it can be made to work politically and in a policy sense, but I reckon that health is an area in which strong rhetoric is easy and effective action much, much harder.
Shorten is no Bernie Sanders: his economic policies are much more moderate. I reckon he’s going to be one of those middle-of-the-road leaders from the political left who will never quite make it: think Walter Mondale for an American comparison.
Turnbull seems to me to be a plodder. He’s no good at rhetoric: except all the silly guff about agility and disruption (thank god I haven’t yet heard him say “we want to start a conversation”).
Never underestimate the plodders in politics. They can survive longer than you expect.
Abbotts only chance is if he has really learned from his dismissal, Turnbull cannot lead, nor can he learn how. Hanson (and the other minor conservative parties) will have a much bigger say in the next senate unless the coalition boots Turnbull in the next month and then starts cutting spending hard.
I’ll be stunned if they do as the bedwetters have a firm grip on the soggy sheets.
Cassie
Tony Abbott’s problem is an inability to distinguish between those things that are God’s and those that are Caesar’s, and to do Caesar’s work while in Caesar’s chair.
Happen to notice a fair opprobrium against Abbott666 amongst the Cats.
Nare a word condemning El Presidente Trumble or Little Bill Opposition.
What’s up with that?
Have you all been drinking the Bittered Sav’s poison?
If Rita Panahi and Peta Credlin started a party, it would be the first on I join.
I have a very low opinion of Turnbull but he is long way above the depths where Hillary Clinton and her appalling husband reside. Turnbull may be many things but criminality is not one of his faults as far as I am aware.
