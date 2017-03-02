The wages of ignorance

I have been following this business about wages with no little amazement. Here is the story that sums it up but it was in all the papers today:
A demoralised government put in a dismal performance in parliament today. In Question Time and the debate that followed, Malcolm Turnbull was constantly on the defensive on an issue that is a gift for Bill Shorten — pay cuts for workers.
There was a time when I was Chief Economist for the Chamber of Commerce that a decision like this would have been recognised by a Coalition Government as a reprieve for the economy and very good news for workers. Naturally, the Labor side would have talked about workers losing pay etc, but the government would have stood there with small business and the unemployed, reminding everyone that economic growth and higher wages can only come from a stronger economy. So let’s look at some more of this story and then come back to the issues again.
The government looks frozen in the headlights as this dire political threat approaches. Unions are mobilising with a potent message to ordinary workers — whether there are 700,000 or 285,000 hurt by the cuts.
This was a shared humiliation for the Coalition. Barnaby Joyce was difficult to understand, despite his volume. Julie Bishop offered a mundane answer about strong exports from Western Australia, doing nothing to turn pressure back on Labor. Scott Morrison went through the economic growth figures but barely stirred the backbench.
Turnbull had no answer on penalty rates other than to attack Shorten’s history at the AWU. The Prime Minister seemed to be losing his voice as he ploughed on through Question Time and the suspension motion. He was also losing traction.
And the Coalition backbench did nothing to help. Staring at their mobile phone screens or their paperwork, MPs and ministers barely offered a murmur of support. There were no cheers, no interjections. It was a huge contrast with the Labor benches, where MPs are fired up over penalty rates.
In the month of the GFC the unemployment rate was recorded at 3.9%, which I always remember since it was the first time I had seen it fall below four in all the years I had been in Australia (the number has since been revised to 4.2%). The latest unemployment rate is much higher, at 5.7%, and real earnings are falling. A fall in penalty rates is an unmitigated good thing for the economy. It might end up being a minor retreat for a relative handful of employees but looking at the larger story, it is all to the good. It will make our industry stronger, create more jobs, and add to future prosperity. If nothing else, it is a decision that not only can be defended, it ought to have been.
The long faces on the Liberal side is the most comprehensive sign that these people have more than lost their way. They have no idea this side of the next Newspoll which way is up, with the Prime Minister the worst of the lot. They stand for nothing and most definitely do not stand for private sector growth. This is a decision that they ought to have embraced and welcomed, not run from. That they have no idea why living standards are falling – to them it’s in spite of the NBN and not because of it – tells me how far out in the economic wilderness they are.
Well, with friends like these:
Preparing for defeat.
Smart politics would be to allow small businesses to cut penalty rates but punish big businesses who are all in bed with the unions any way.
IT – I doubt many of the big businesses abide by the award. Coles and Woolies have separate EBAs – as the exposure of Shorten’s prop showed.
Won’t affect them at all but it sounds good to Joe Public.
Their shorten is already making up his list of who has been naughty and who has been nice.
The shabby little man with the God complex will make Stalin look like Santa once the shortfilth purges get underway.
Is there one, jut one, LNP member who can forcefully explain that decreased penalty rates for existing employees can lead to more workers being employed? That many small businesses could now open for business on weekends instead of closing due to high wage costs? That customers may get reduced prices since costs go down?
Oh well. The PM can’t explain it, the Treasurer can’t explain it, and the Finance department is obsessed with paleo pear and banana bread.
Illiterates the lot of them.
Too true – “The rich will be taxed until their eyes bleed.” There will be a wealth tax, and death duties, and when you’ve handed over the last of your money, you’ll be sent off for “re -education”, never to return.
Pol Pot’s Kampuchea will be the role model.
Looks like only big business will be able to sell stuff in Australia. So long small business, it was good knowing you.
That’s what they want.
Big business pays the union dues and the uniparty dues.
Preparing for defeat.
Searching the positions vacant online.
In the same vein as Triggs and her investigation of offshore detention the FWA would only ever make this decision whilst the Libs were in power. In itself the cuts are pitiful and ineffectual and this is the point of the exercise – to harm the Libs, give Labor ammunition and “prove” that penalty rate cuts will not give rise to more employment.
The cuts are not enough for most small businesses to hire extra staff or open on weekends, big business is not affected as they have bought off the Unions and the end result will be that the left will win the narrative (again). Via Senate hearings arranged and run by Green-Labor and one-sided MSM arsehattery courtesy of Fewfacts and the ABC that will be conveniently timed for the 2019 election, the left will demonstrate that the cuts have done nothing to improve employment opportunities and drag out every impoverished wukka their Union bruvvas and Labor apparatchiks can masquerade as.
There is no way this could ever be won – free marketeers cannot say “yes the cuts are a step in the right direction but they need to be tougher” as we would then be slaughtered for being heartless.
The left win again and we shuffle ever onwards down The Road to Serfdom.
So it’s Ok for the Unions to trade away Sunday rates but not Ok for small businesses to pay their workers slightly less after the recommendations of a Labor stacked FWC. How about businesses who have been on the wrong end of a FWC decision simply ignore their “independent” decision much like Labor now doing.
My daughter working casual on some days can make $400 for an 8 hour retail shift. Luckily for her she is working for a very successful business (represented in many Westfields) that can turnover $20-30,000 per day. She does not think the company will change their rates. However no way many small retailers or coffee shops can pay multiple staff double time on some days.
Abetz’s idea was a non starter as employers would simply use the new staff on Sundays and not the older staff who would retain old rates.
2 years of lies coming from Labor and the Unions.
If Turnbull had a ml of testosterone he would announce that the FWA can no longer be trusted and must be disbanded and the only way forward is individual contracts.
The Liberals are economic illiterates, cowards and socialists. None of them could even come close to comprehending this line of reasoning let alone argue it persuasively.
Slowly dawning on them that it’s all over. Slowly dawning that they brought a knife to a gunfight, slowly dawning that they used Marquess of Queensberry rules, where the other side used fists, boots and the occasional bottle…
Liberal Party = Liability Party
The end is near for LNP coalition – they cannot even argue sensible policy. Not everyone will want to go down with the ship- so a new leader is not far away. And their will be some significant casualties and demotions. Bishop, Pyne, Morrison all for the block.
The Liberal Party is dead. Finished!
Betcha “The King” misses Bruce Billson now!
Turnbull is finished. He may be gone by June at this rate. His Newspolls are going down to 40. Possibly lower. He will be replaced by the mouth-breathing Dutton.
There is no reason why the Liberal Party can’t have a different Prime Minister every month until every single MP loses their seat in 2019. They all deserve a turn!
Dutton!
If Dutton is the answer then I am getting on the meth and writing a space opera about gay goats that will sweep the Tony Awards.
I am tempted for One Nation to punish these vile people. If we are not allowed to push them into the side of a train, voting One Nation is the only other way to convey our disgust.
Maybe not a first preference but definitely above the dead Liberal Party.
Warren Mundine…think about it people. Parachute him into a senate seat and groom him. The libs. have 18 months to turn this around..at best.
Shane Warne is the only hope. No one else can save the Libs from annihilation.
That he is even being considered a leadership contender speaks volumes about the lack of talent in the Liberal party. As Health Minister, he couldn’t even sell the Abbott government’s modest medicare reforms.
(For those Dutton supporters, check out his embarrassing interviews on the Bolt Report where Bolta gave him free kick after free kick.)
Steve totally agree. If a member of the liberal party can’t explain why this reduction is a good thing for the economy and moreover embrace it passionately, they simply shouldn’t be in the liberal party. End of story. At present it seems the whole damn lot of them are both embarrassed and economically illiterate to the point that no one can explain with any gravitas why it’s good unequivocally . Think John Howard or Peter Costello would be ripping labor to shreds on this and jamming this so far down shortens throat he wouldn’t be game to prosecute the drivel they are now. I reckon even Keating as a labor man would of been in there fighting for it if opposed. We don’t need a new leader of the liberal party, that’s putting a band aid on a cancer, we need a whole new cabinet. The Libs are a total joke now.