Guest Post: John Comnenus The Only Leader Who Can Save Us?

Andrew Bolt asks ‘If not Dutton, Morrison and Bishop then who?’
Turnbull, like Abbott, Rudd, Gillard and Rudd has failed as Prime Minister. Like his predecessors Turnbull ahs been unable to provide the econmic leadership the country needds. After a decade of failed leadership Australians desperately want someone, anyone, who is competent and able to lead.
The Liberal Party has a pro-business faction interested mainly in sound economic management and a culturally conservative faction that wants to fight culture wars. Typically Liberal leaders have to balance out these factions by being delivering strongly for one faction whilst doing enough to keep the other faction happy. This means that a culture hawk, like Abbott will be given some leeway on the economy if he fights the culture wars well. Unfortunately Abbott was terrible economically and forgot to fight the culture wars on key issues like 18C, ABC funding etc. This made his position untenable as he failed to deliver for either faction. Turnbull, as a wet, will be forgiven for being a bit soft on the culture wars, just so long as he does a littel bit, if he is very good economically. Like Abbott, Turnbull has failed both factions of the party.
Leading the Liberals, and Australia, is a fine balancing act between managing the economy well, picking up on key cultural issues that brings the mainstream along rather than against you. The last Liberal leader to successfully deliver this kind of leadership was John Howard.
So if none of the current crop of front benchers or inexperienced back benchers can lead then party then who will save the Liberals and Australia? It needs to be someone with a proven track record economically who is also sound on the culture wars.
I can think of only one viable potential Liberal leader who is ready to become Prime Minister immediately and has the expereince to fix the economic failures of the Abbott and Turnbull era. Peter Costello is the only person with the economic track record and who is culturally sufficiently sound enough to lead the Liberals and save the nation from its current disastrous path. Surely Costello must rue his decision not to take on the role of opposition leader to Rudd, but he has had a break, reconnected with the real world and should be fresh and ready to achieve what he should have already achieved.
In order for Costello to succeed he needs to get preselected into a relatively safe seat in Victoria and almost immediately. He would need to contest a by election soon – within the next 6 months. So the Liberals need to get a metro Melbourne MP to resign. The MP would need to be either a former cabinet member who is past his peak, like Kevin Andrews in Menzies, or an experienced MP who has no great future ahead of them, like Russell Broadbent in McMillan.
Introducing Costello into the leadership equation would probably terminate Turnbull’s failed leadership immediately, stop a resurrection of the failed Abbott and generate some excitement and expectation amongst the base. I suspect he might even reverse the drift to One Nation and be able to convince Bernardi to come back by offering some real leadership. He would certainly out shine Shorten and make mincemeat of the Greens.
He would provide the kind of policy credibility that even bureaucrats are wary of. Remember he kept Ken Henry on a very tight leash when he was Treasurer.
Please Mr Costello, for the good of the nation, return to Parliament soon, take over the Prime Ministership and get our nation and its finances back on track.
Where does Costello stand on immigration, free speech and climate change?
I had wanted Costello to come back when Abbott was in trouble. It would have terminated Turnbull’s bid. But unless you are a member of parliament isn’t it the case you cannot be leader of a party?
Costello could go to an election with any economic program and the Australian public would vote for him. He still has trust on economic matters, even if its misguided and overrated.
What a pathetic article, Costello ran away when he couldn’t have the PM job handed to him and saw years in opposition ahead of him. Would rather Turnbull stays on than someone that spineless, at least Turnbull stayed on to steal the job he wanted.
Maybe someone can do a Campbell Newman and lead from outside of the Parliament to the election… Or – maybe Campbell can do it again? I reckon he’s better than anyone in the Libs at the moment – he has a great track record in thinning out bureaucracy. [I can forgive him for the bikie laws stupidity]
To quote another ex PM, “the souffle does not rise twice”. In the case of Costello the souffle failed to rise when everyone expected it to a few years ago so why expect anything different now? No guts means no glory for Peter.
Yohan, the Libs are haemorrhaging voters to more conservative parties. Costello is a legacy from Australia’s biggest backstabbing PM. He is only remembered as one of Howard’s lackey. Without a serious reinvention of his image, including a declaration to focus on the issues the electorate really cares about, changing Lib leaders is merely rearranging deckchairs.
Yes. Great point.
The fact that we need someone to save us and we can’t save ourselves shows how far entrenched government is to our lives and how far it has penetrated each and every part of society and our lives.
I doubt Newman could do anything even if he tried, most of the liberals and nationals probably hate him almost as much as Abbott, and unlike Queensland where no one then really wanted to be premier, federally there is lots of people who want the PM job, so I seriously doubt they would stand for it.
Costello is enjoying highly overpaid jobs as Chairman of Channel Nine, the Future Fund and no doubt others. Howard and the Liberals shafted him the first time around. Why would he bother?
Campbell Newman could do it, but it’s a fact that he’s despised.
It was looking good for a while, for Queensland.
“Where does Costello stand on immigration, free speech and climate change?”
If there is a chance he could be parachuted into the PMs job he will stand wherever you would like him to stand. Just like Grouch Marx he has principles but if you don’t like them he has others.
He ran away when he thought his chance as PM had gone. At the time who would have guessed that Rudd would have imploded less than six months later?
If Costello had led the Libs to the 2010 election they would have won comfortably. A deeply unpopular Abbott forced the Liars into minority Government. He must look at the ceiling in bed at night and quietly kick himself.
Costello is yesterday’s man now – the Libs have to (somehow) look forward, not back.
What about someone like Jim Molan? It was a crime that he was put so far down the Senate voting ticket… Can we get Abbott to resign from Warringah and give him a shot? That’ll clear the decks!
[Of course if Abbott resigns, then rather than Molan a Zimmerman Mk2 will be shoehorned in by Photios]
John64 thats the point, he didn’t work hard and attack the government and try to win the next election he just ran away. He would be an utterly worthless leader because without someone to hide behind like he did with Howard he would be almost a carbon copy of Morrison.
Oh dear! Oh dear! Resurrect Costello? Some one most younger voters will never have heard of?
I realise that conservative voters, after Abbott and Turnbull, are desperate but this is beyond desperation and into madness.
And why would Costello take on the poisoned chalice of Liberal leadership anyway?
I am going to suggest Mark Latham. No I am not choking on my porridge. I think he has changed his views so much that he would be unrecognizable as a member of the left. Age has helped. And for his Treasurer, one Peter Costello. Latham can prosecute an argument – with most of his policies being far more sensible than both Hanson & Abbott. Costello has not got the steel to be PM but Latham has.
@ John64 – presumably a fair few of the 48% or so of the electorate who didn’t support Kevin ’07. Rudd’s narcissism wasn’t hidden. The problem with Costello is his glass jaw. He’s also not the only potential candidate: Kennett is still under 70 and has to rank as a good candidate for the best Premier any state has had in the past 40 years.
Does anyone know how difficult it is to get an MP to resign?
Average revenues under Costello amounted to 25.1% of GDP, somewhat higher than the 23.3% of GDP projected for the current financial year. He introduced the GST, which coincidentally enabled the high tax take, but abrogated any real tax reform since marginal tax rates were left largely unchanged.
As anyone with much knowledge of tax policy will know, it is marginal tax rates which generate distortions and thus excess burden. Thus the key to tax reform is to maximize average tax rates and minimize marginal tax rates. Costello came pretty close to doing the reverse, he reduced average tax rates yet maintained marginal tax rates.
So as an economic reformer, Costello’s credentials are probably not as great as many believe.
In fact, if we want to identify the area where most economic reform occurred under Howard then we should look at industrial relations reform. That would make Peter Reith a candidate for today’s Treasurer.
Have you listened to him anytime in the last 5 years? He is pure SJW from GetUp town.
He was a great Premier but Victoriastan is currently returning to the mean – exactly where Cain and Mother Russia left it in the 80s. In a Marxist ditch.
Mark Latham hasn’t moved. The ground beneath him shifted away to the Left.
David: Offer them an ambassadorship to Mars!
Personally I think Peter Costello made an excellent Treasurer, but there’s no particular reason to think he will also make a good Prime Minister.
Yep. Howard and Costello were awash with cash – even they were embarrassed by it I think. At best Costello stopped the Father of Middle Class Welfare spending it all which he happily would have done.
Easy. You just make them ambassador to the US or London.
Costello? nah
Campbell Newman? yeah
Is this the Costello we are talking about?
Costello To Join Reconciliation Walk
Lack of symbolic apology ‘damaging’
When Mark’s on his meds he’s great value. But in a stressy leadership role again… no. Best left to do what he’s doing from the sidelines.
The role will need a someone to bull through fanatic bureaucratic opposition, and vitriolic media sniping without loosing temper and focus. The ability to set and commit to strategic and rational goals and then deliver to them (flexibly if necessary) is key. The public is lapping up the fact that he is delivering to his promises. That’s why someone like Molan will be good. Proven track record in management in a stressful environment. And he did a great job standing up to the bureaucracy and nay-sayers stopping the boats… so he knows that battlefield too!
Mark Latham should be snapped up by ON or AC.
The public is lapping up the fact that TRUMP is delivering to his promises.
Sorry – bad edit..
Lets hope he maintains these thoughts on SSM
and here
Howard and Costello publicly reject gay marriage
Costello didn’t let liberal values interfere with his conservative discipline. He is more genuinely conservative than Abbott and as such would not be an acceptable leader to the present herd of Liberal parliamentarians.
If you want a more traditional conservative-liberal leader, first replace the unrepresentative herd.
Guys, Latho is great on TV for a hour or so, but is unstable and hence lacks the ability and discipline to be a politician again.
What about Peter Costello as PM and Geoff Kennet as Deppity and head kicker ? Now rgere is a combination that would strike fear into the globslist national green laboral crooks !
Now there is our Trump ! Can you imagine the exploding lefty heads if these two down to earth people who wont go along with the PC u.n.communist crap if those two rook over .. see the media toe the line. Or else .Trump would get along well with these two and the British Brexit government ,also le Pen and Wilders .
I see the EU comrades are trying to persecute Marine le , thets the communist EU Pen for telling the truth about islamofscist cruelty thsts the left for you ,the u.n. Wants to e the bigger EU and protect free speech
No one cares about these issues outside of the cat echo chamber.