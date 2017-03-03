Guest Post: John Comnenus The Only Leader Who Can Save Us?

Andrew Bolt asks ‘If not Dutton, Morrison and Bishop then who?’

Turnbull, like Abbott, Rudd, Gillard and Rudd has failed as Prime Minister. Like his predecessors Turnbull ahs been unable to provide the econmic leadership the country needds. After a decade of failed leadership Australians desperately want someone, anyone, who is competent and able to lead.

The Liberal Party has a pro-business faction interested mainly in sound economic management and a culturally conservative faction that wants to fight culture wars. Typically Liberal leaders have to balance out these factions by being delivering strongly for one faction whilst doing enough to keep the other faction happy. This means that a culture hawk, like Abbott will be given some leeway on the economy if he fights the culture wars well. Unfortunately Abbott was terrible economically and forgot to fight the culture wars on key issues like 18C, ABC funding etc. This made his position untenable as he failed to deliver for either faction. Turnbull, as a wet, will be forgiven for being a bit soft on the culture wars, just so long as he does a littel bit, if he is very good economically. Like Abbott, Turnbull has failed both factions of the party.

Leading the Liberals, and Australia, is a fine balancing act between managing the economy well, picking up on key cultural issues that brings the mainstream along rather than against you. The last Liberal leader to successfully deliver this kind of leadership was John Howard.

So if none of the current crop of front benchers or inexperienced back benchers can lead then party then who will save the Liberals and Australia? It needs to be someone with a proven track record economically who is also sound on the culture wars.

I can think of only one viable potential Liberal leader who is ready to become Prime Minister immediately and has the expereince to fix the economic failures of the Abbott and Turnbull era. Peter Costello is the only person with the economic track record and who is culturally sufficiently sound enough to lead the Liberals and save the nation from its current disastrous path. Surely Costello must rue his decision not to take on the role of opposition leader to Rudd, but he has had a break, reconnected with the real world and should be fresh and ready to achieve what he should have already achieved.

In order for Costello to succeed he needs to get preselected into a relatively safe seat in Victoria and almost immediately. He would need to contest a by election soon – within the next 6 months. So the Liberals need to get a metro Melbourne MP to resign. The MP would need to be either a former cabinet member who is past his peak, like Kevin Andrews in Menzies, or an experienced MP who has no great future ahead of them, like Russell Broadbent in McMillan.

Introducing Costello into the leadership equation would probably terminate Turnbull’s failed leadership immediately, stop a resurrection of the failed Abbott and generate some excitement and expectation amongst the base. I suspect he might even reverse the drift to One Nation and be able to convince Bernardi to come back by offering some real leadership. He would certainly out shine Shorten and make mincemeat of the Greens.

He would provide the kind of policy credibility that even bureaucrats are wary of. Remember he kept Ken Henry on a very tight leash when he was Treasurer.

Please Mr Costello, for the good of the nation, return to Parliament soon, take over the Prime Ministership and get our nation and its finances back on track.