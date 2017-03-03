Let’s prosecute some token white people

As long time Cat readers know I always advocate that we never, ever pander to the left on any issue at any time for any reason.

Never. Ever.

So I remember being a bit annoyed in the early noughties when the then Howard government ratified the so-called International Criminal Court. Not only was it pandering to lefty notions that human rights are due to the United Nations, but it also was an abrogation of Australian sovereignty. But Liberals are like that …

Anyway – fast forward to this morning where I read a delicious article in the AFR:*

Recently, a veritable who’s who of human rights lawyers, coordinated through Stanford Law School’s human rights clinic, lodged a 108-page brief with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging her to investigate alleged crimes committed by Australian officials and the Australian government’s private contractors. Among an ICC docket stacked with African warlords and strongmen, the folks from Down Under may seem like an odd fit. But as the well-researched brief demonstrates, there’s every indication that Australian officials, over the course of successive governments, have knowingly enabled the commission of crimes against humanity. Their victims have been people whose only “crime” was to seek Australia’s protection from persecution. … … The allegations of crimes against humanity, including torture, deportation, persecution, and other inhumane acts, stem from Australia’s post-9/11 policy toward asylum-seekers known as the “Pacific Solution”. Under the Pacific Solution, the Australian government and its partners prevent anyone trying to enter Australian waters by boat, including anyone seeking asylum, from reaching the mainland. They do this by forcibly intercepting and transferring asylum seekers to one of Australia’s offshore immigration detention facilities on the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru, or on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. The legal fiction underlying the policy is that because the asylum seekers never set foot on Australian soil, Australia can shirk the responsibilities it would otherwise have toward them under the UN Refugee Convention. Australian government officials maintain de facto control over the offshore facilities: They pay for them, set the policies in operation there, and hire private contractors to run them. After the repeated efforts of whistleblowers to draw attention to the deeply ingrained violence and abuse in the facilities, there is no doubt that Australian officials know about the crimes being committed there.

I have to say, as someone who is not a fan of Australia’s offshore detention system, I did have a good chuckle. But, of course, this should be no laughing matter.

Australia is a liberal democracy and the tough policy towards undocumented asylum seekers (introduced by the then Keating government and maintain by bipartisan support) is long-established and democratically popular within Australia. Those of us who oppose the policy should do so via democratic principles i.e. argumentation and debate. We should convince our fellow Australians that they are wrong – not arrest and imprison them.

The other thing that annoys me about this sort of thing is that it defines down the notion of crimes against humanity. It is true that I think the Australian government deliberately treats refugees who arrive by boat very poorly. Yet I am not convinced that this poor treatment is in any way equivalent to the wholesale mass murder that we normally associated with “crimes against humanity”. It just isn’t.

Finally – we need to examine the “true” motive for bringing the action. Are they really offended by Australian policy?

In light of trends in Europe and, most recently, the United States, toward abandoning the hard-won protections enshrined in the UN Refugee Convention, this is the optimal moment for the ICC to take a closer look – and a key opportunity for the ICC to prove that it isn’t just targeting developing countries, but is willing to take on the crimes of developed nations too. … The ICC has been roundly criticised for spending its first 15 years of operation pursuing allegations of crimes committed in Africa, to the exclusion of other regions. Although this recently began to change with the prosecutor’s decision to open an investigation into alleged crimes in Georgia, the court is still suffering from the perception of having an anti-Africa bias, and of being a tool wielded against the weakest members of the international system. Indeed, the African Union recently called for the withdrawal, en masse, of its member states from the court.

In translation – to avoid allegations we are racist, let’s find some nice rich white people to prosecute for crimes against humanity.**

I don’t know what, if anything, will come of this – but nonetheless the Australian government should follow the example of the South African government and withdraw from this obviously politicised “court”. (True the South African courts have ruled that the government cannot unilaterally withdraw from the ICC without Parliament’s permission – yet I suspect that is a mere formality).

* Original here and pdf version here.

**Harassing the Americans for their drone strike policy would involve prosecuting Obama – not a good look at all (for a whole bunch of reasons).