Let’s prosecute some token white people

As long time Cat readers know I always advocate that we never, ever pander to the left on any issue at any time for any reason.
Never. Ever.
So I remember being a bit annoyed in the early noughties when the then Howard government ratified the so-called International Criminal Court. Not only was it pandering to lefty notions that human rights are due to the United Nations, but it also was an abrogation of Australian sovereignty. But Liberals are like that …
Anyway – fast forward to this morning where I read a delicious article in the AFR:*
Recently, a veritable who’s who of human rights lawyers, coordinated through Stanford Law School’s human rights clinic, lodged a 108-page brief with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging her to investigate alleged crimes committed by Australian officials and the Australian government’s private contractors. Among an ICC docket stacked with African warlords and strongmen, the folks from Down Under may seem like an odd fit.
But as the well-researched brief demonstrates, there’s every indication that Australian officials, over the course of successive governments, have knowingly enabled the commission of crimes against humanity. Their victims have been people whose only “crime” was to seek Australia’s protection from persecution. …
…
The allegations of crimes against humanity, including torture, deportation, persecution, and other inhumane acts, stem from Australia’s post-9/11 policy toward asylum-seekers known as the “Pacific Solution”. Under the Pacific Solution, the Australian government and its partners prevent anyone trying to enter Australian waters by boat, including anyone seeking asylum, from reaching the mainland. They do this by forcibly intercepting and transferring asylum seekers to one of Australia’s offshore immigration detention facilities on the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru, or on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. The legal fiction underlying the policy is that because the asylum seekers never set foot on Australian soil, Australia can shirk the responsibilities it would otherwise have toward them under the UN Refugee Convention.
Australian government officials maintain de facto control over the offshore facilities: They pay for them, set the policies in operation there, and hire private contractors to run them. After the repeated efforts of whistleblowers to draw attention to the deeply ingrained violence and abuse in the facilities, there is no doubt that Australian officials know about the crimes being committed there.
I have to say, as someone who is not a fan of Australia’s offshore detention system, I did have a good chuckle. But, of course, this should be no laughing matter.
Australia is a liberal democracy and the tough policy towards undocumented asylum seekers (introduced by the then Keating government and maintain by bipartisan support) is long-established and democratically popular within Australia. Those of us who oppose the policy should do so via democratic principles i.e. argumentation and debate. We should convince our fellow Australians that they are wrong – not arrest and imprison them.
The other thing that annoys me about this sort of thing is that it defines down the notion of crimes against humanity. It is true that I think the Australian government deliberately treats refugees who arrive by boat very poorly. Yet I am not convinced that this poor treatment is in any way equivalent to the wholesale mass murder that we normally associated with “crimes against humanity”. It just isn’t.
Finally – we need to examine the “true” motive for bringing the action. Are they really offended by Australian policy?
In light of trends in Europe and, most recently, the United States, toward abandoning the hard-won protections enshrined in the UN Refugee Convention, this is the optimal moment for the ICC to take a closer look – and a key opportunity for the ICC to prove that it isn’t just targeting developing countries, but is willing to take on the crimes of developed nations too.
…
The ICC has been roundly criticised for spending its first 15 years of operation pursuing allegations of crimes committed in Africa, to the exclusion of other regions. Although this recently began to change with the prosecutor’s decision to open an investigation into alleged crimes in Georgia, the court is still suffering from the perception of having an anti-Africa bias, and of being a tool wielded against the weakest members of the international system. Indeed, the African Union recently called for the withdrawal, en masse, of its member states from the court.
In translation – to avoid allegations we are racist, let’s find some nice rich white people to prosecute for crimes against humanity.**
I don’t know what, if anything, will come of this – but nonetheless the Australian government should follow the example of the South African government and withdraw from this obviously politicised “court”. (True the South African courts have ruled that the government cannot unilaterally withdraw from the ICC without Parliament’s permission – yet I suspect that is a mere formality).
* Original here and pdf version here.
**Harassing the Americans for their drone strike policy would involve prosecuting Obama – not a good look at all (for a whole bunch of reasons).
The government, if they had a pair, should be succinct in their response.
Sod.Off.Swampies
Carpe,
Can you detail the Japanese policy on humanitarian intakes?
I think Australia should implement this gold standard (and totes ICC compliant policy).
If the white people are Amanda Vanstone and Philip Ruddock I admit I do feel a little conflicted.
Good one Dave, Manus is where we hanged a whole bunch of japs for war crimes. I used to visit both Manus and Nauru via Balus with the big mouth from the early sixties hauling in freight and all sorts of stuff, and all jokes aside a great many Manus island people and Nauruan’s have been living in both places from time immemorial and don’t complain, so what’s the deal with the pretend reffo’s for they are at liberty on our taxpayer dollar to return from whence they came.
We should also withdraw from the international criminal conspiracy that spawned the ICC.
… the Australian government should
follow the example of the South African government andwithdraw from this obviously politicised “court”the UN.
Sinclair it is the equivalent of checking me for bombs when I go through the metal detector at the airport. It is so they don’t seem to be picking on – you know – letterbox people. It is to even up the stats.
Anyway, who cares. Leave them like a shag on a rock as my dear old Dad used to say.
Can you detail the Japanese policy on humanitarian intakes?
I’m not Carpe, but this about sums it up.
Japan rejects 99%
Australia should absolutely withdraw and repudiate the ICC. That will mean the only way any prosecution can proceed is through a motion by the UNSC, which is a non-starter given the political complexion of permanent members the US and UK.
By the way, this was always the strategy of the ICC – spend the first decade or so prosecuting low-level villains in Africa as a way of getting support from the West. Then turn on a dime and start going after Western targets. Those people would absolutely LOVE to put the US in the dock.
What is most crucial is officials have the discretion to decide if an applicant will ‘fit in’ or not. Interviews are only conducted in Japanese and all documentation must be submitted in Japanese.
As is expected the country shoppers want special treatment and refuse to speak the local language. Asylum is not granted.
That is the short version.
So has President Omar al-Bashir been convicted yet of genocide in the ICC?
If not, then I suggest the focus on real crimes against humanity rather than trivial moral grandstanding against a democratically endorsed policy of rejecting South Pacific visa shoppers arriving by boat with no papers.
What is amazing is the tossers like Howard were too busy accreting additional power to the unelected and too busy virtue signalling to think about how the UN kleptocracy would use the ICC.
Think about what these dickheads we’re doing: setting up a group of people who are enabled to sit in judgement “without reference to you, or to any person so wholly unconnected with me”.
I hate politicians.
Nice people and i love my life here.
It is simple, attempt to learn the language and fit in or fuvk off.
There has been no crime committed at all. Those “asylum seekers” were fleeing from countries of safe haven – several countries on their journey – before getting into leaky boats heading for the fabulous welfare on offer in Australia. And all while they destroyed their papers so identification would be, in some cases, impossible. And as it has become evident, many were not even fleeing persecution.
The ICC is using Australia as a test case to force open the borders and allow anyone and everyone in. There is a matter of sovereignty and security.
Hope turnbull tells them where to go but he won’t and we’ll see the flood of refugees invading our borders illegally yet again.
In Bonfire of the Vanities, Tom Wolfe spoke of the “Search for the Great White Defendant”. Thirty years on, I think the Australian Government answers that description (for all practical purposes).
Seriously though, as other commenters have suggested, Australia should renounce its submission to the jurisdiction of the ICC. More than that, a good government would also amend the Commonwealth Criminal Code to make it an offence to assist in any form the prosecution of an Australian citizen or organisation by the ICC, whether by extradition, providing evidence for the prosecution or in any other way.
Think about what these dickheads we’re doing: setting up a group of people who are enabled to sit in judgement “without reference to you, or to any person so wholly unconnected with me”.
I thought you were talking about the Australian Human Rights Commision established by Hawke and his cronies in 1986.