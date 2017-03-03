What the judge said

Justice Dowsett said student Jackson Powell’s posts, including one in which he wondered ‘where the white supremacist computer lab’ was located, were irony.

He said that “to suggest that humour or irony cannot blunt the most outrageous of statements overlooks the history of such devices, and the extremes to which comedians, authors and speakers commonly use them today”.

“No reasonably intelligent person would have understood Mr Powell’s posts as other than humour or irony,’’ Justice Dowsett found.