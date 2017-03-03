What the judge said

Posted on 7:54 pm, March 3, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Justice Dowsett said student Jackson Powell’s posts, including one in which he wondered ‘where the white supremacist computer lab’ was located, were irony.

He said that “to suggest that humour or irony cannot blunt the most outrageous of statements overlooks the history of such devices, and the extremes to which comedians, authors and speakers commonly use them today”.

“No reasonably intelligent person would have understood Mr Powell’s posts as other than humour or irony,’’ Justice Dowsett found.

Yes, well.

No reasonably intelligent person …

 

17 Responses to What the judge said

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2314656, posted on March 3, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    No reasonably intelligent person supports Section 18c… looking at you Liberal Party.

  2. B Shaw
    #2314657, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    She’s a haughty-looking woman.

  3. JC
    #2314658, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    What I find reprehensible is that Hot Lips wasn’t even born here and he’s sermonizing to us about herman rights. Topping it off, Hot Lips was promoting actions against Leak while on another occasion said he was agnostic about antisemitism. He really should be deported with utmost prejudice.

  4. King Koala
    #2314659, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Multiculturalism is a failure and can only exist through the constant threat of force, thought policing and some form of censorship.

  5. King Koala
    #2314660, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    he was agnostic about antisemitism

    He is right. J ews are just another race and racism covers anti semitism as well as anti aboriginalism or anti arabism or anti europeanism (oh wait, the last one is not a protected group).

  6. Biota
    #2314661, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Definitely not up to the task, unless some staff have been setting her up. For example her claim that Bill Leak’s legal team had not submitted a ‘good faith’ defence was according to the advice that she received. So was someone telling her porkies?

  7. Baldrick
    #2314662, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Triggs and Southpossumarse are being paid not to be ‘reasonably intelligent people’.
    If they were reasonably intelligent people, they’d be out of a job.

  8. Supplice
    #2314665, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    She’s a haughty-looking woman.

    And that one on the right looks like she just sat on a pie.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2314666, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Soutpom and Triggs really do deserve a good tar and feathering.
    Then sue their arses off to pay the poor students, Bill Leak and every other victim they’ve been persecuting.

  10. JC
    #2314667, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    So was someone telling her porkies?

    I actually don’t think so, Biota. I reckon that it’s due to her own incompetence and that of the staff in that sewer dump called the HRC.

    They’re all just useless , incompetent morons with bad intentions. It’s a terrible combination.

  11. Leo G
    #2314668, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    “No reasonably intelligent person would have understood Mr Powell’s posts as other than humour or irony,’’ Justice Dowsett found.

    Literal translation:
    No not-unintelligent person would have accepted as true that Mr Powell’s posts were not not-literal.
    Talk about ironing.

  12. JC
    #2314670, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Koala

    Shut up. You opinions are worthless and stupid. You dishonor this blog.

  13. B Shaw
    #2314672, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    🙂 Had to stop and think for a second, Supplice

  14. calli
    #2314673, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    She’s a haughty-looking woman.

    Horrid. Having to sit next to that little brown man.

    The things one must endure to maintain the rage.

  15. King Koala
    #2314678, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    JC, explain to me:

    1. How j ews are neither a race nor a religion and therefore not protected by either anti racism or religious vilification laws?

    2. How come, despite 40+ years of multiculturalism, we still need the threat of government force, self censorship and soft censorship to force people of different cultures to even tolerate each other and that is not a failure?

    Thinking outside your leftist delusions is hard, I know. All your life raised on PC nonsense is tough conditioning to break. Perhaps you should go visit The Greens website instead.

  16. Wozzup
    #2314684, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Those two are neither reasonable nor intelligent by definition. What do you call a Leftist who is reasonable and intelligent? A Conservative.

  17. Tim Neilson
    #2314690, posted on March 3, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    No reasonably intelligent person …

    Do you think that Triggs and He Whose Name Must Not Be Mispronounced actually didn’t know that?

    Don’t underestimate your enemy.

    “The more intelligent the man, the more vile the scoundrel.” [The incomparable Bulldog Drummond, in “The Black Gang” by “Sapper”.] Triggs and HWNMNBM aren’t unintelligent.

