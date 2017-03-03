Your Tax Dollars At Work – Version 2

Gym at 9am anyone? Pool at 9.30am? Triple shot, almond milk, decaf, chai latte with a touch of honey?
Executive Presentation anyone?
How much of a bonus did the person who commissioned this get?
Australia Post – Agile, innovative, personalized, dynamic.
Have any of these people been inside a post office recently?
Holy sh*t! Who thinks these things are a good idea? They are the ultimate in cringe.
Looks like a typical Aus Post office. No private sector customers being served, no productivity.
Who’d have thought current uni graduates would attract such a marketing battle?
More alarming than the possibility that these are inept is that they might be perfectly suited to the kids coming out of uni.
Certainly makes sense of the strange menagerie of genetically altered and mutant courses that the universities flog.
I see the empty coffee cups pretending to be full made an early appearance which leads me to believe that the same “production team” are responsible for both of these absurdities.
I can’t work out what all the fuss is about. Australia Post can afford a CEO paid at the rate theirs is, surely this is just a matter of petty cash?
The cost of postage stamps is too high.
No paleo pear and banana bread?
I thought it would be better if the chick got her hair set on fire.
Heaven help us. I couldn’t watch beyond about halfway. Bloody awful.
A lot of wasted floor space aside from no visable productivity.
I just watched more. She left her coffee cup on the pool table in the middle of people having a game of pool. Who the fuck does that?
Also I love the pretend customer shop for them to test the customer experience with no actual customers.
Four words to describe Australia Post:
Agile…innovative…
Actually…
Oh god, please stop.
There’s a reason being employed in the public service was/is considered the domain of no-hopers.
Just look at those losers.
Shameful.
When you go on to Aust Post’s graduate recruitment site, you see there is a choice of these streams:
– Business generalist
– Corporate affairs
– Human resources
– Marketing and product
– Finance
– IT
– Digital
Nearly all the streams are in non-productive “corporate” parts of the “business” (the term Post uses to flatter itself by pretending it’s a real enterprise and not just an especially overpaid arm of the public service).
It’s hard to see which stream actually involves getting letters delivered (perhaps lumped in with “Business generalist”?). Presumably that’s just the “legacy” business that no grad would want to touch with a barge poll, and only uneducated losers would end up there.
Sign me up!
Hot chicks, free yuppy coffee, bike riding and gym time on the boss’s dollar, trendy little boutique cafes just around the corner. Bliss!
Best of all no grubby members of the public to interfere with all the cool dudes wandering about the glitzy multi storey office building in the CBD
I’d love to be locked in a meeting for an hour with these pathetic, non productive souls, they’d soon have a new meaning of ‘breakout room’…
What they really need to do is spend some time behind the counter in a busy post office, at the coal face as the old saying goes!
Jacob is a “lifesaver”, but did he get lucky?
$5.6M?
not that, salary plus bonus equals your figure
How does Australia Post “create new businesses” and why aren’t they earning the Commonwealth billions in dividends and corporate taxes?
Linden,
I used that figure to click bait the link.
I liked the picture.
Graduate Recruitment
If you are:
Economics illiterate, arithmetically challenged, relationally immature, and, generally, all-round incompetent, then
Australia Post WANTS YOU
You will be made welcome in an atmosphere that values narcissism and delusions of superiority. We will put your lack of skills to use in a variety of areas, e.g., corporate affairs, marketing. You will have access to a state-of-the-art gymnasium, cafeteria, and cutting-edge baristas*. While you are free to work out the body and provided with many sessions of ego massaging, Australia Post will never make any demands – none – on you intellectually. In fact, giving any indication that you are developing intellectually is grounds for dismissal.
Sounds like the place for you?
Contact Australia Post NOW
* Enquire about our 5-year graduate development program. At the completion of the program, employment as a barista is guaranteed within the Australia Post Administration
the reason is no many people send letters these days and it cost about $600mill a year to kept the service in operation other wise you can a cheap stamp but you will pay with your taxes for loss of running, it a good thing some of you folks don’t run a business
Who let the Millennial bots out of the Model Shop?
Is anyone actually doing any bluddy work?…. and why are they wasting money renting a building with so much unused floor space?….. What the hell is going on here?
The whole thing looks and sounds like a scene from The Sims 3…… I kid you not. I started looking for the “Character Creation Menu”….
correction, the ‘L’s side of Aust Post runs at a $600 mill loss, but it compared to Canada 6.5Billion loss and USPS in the 10’s of billions loss with 110,000 workers sacked couple yrs back I guess is it nothing
No. The dept of finance video was excruciating enough as it was and I don’t have a punchable computer monitor.
One of things people are looking at is making post office points of business for banking, and medicare business but wouldn’t you know it one Mr Bill Shorten is running around the country running a scare campaing tyring to say that the government wants to privatise Medicare,
Jesus, how do I get a job there. What a fool I’ve been, thinking I had to actually WORK for a living.
Yes I see now, he said would do a posties round on a posties motor bike but he never did!!
Meanwhile, we pay for a P.O. box because they won’t deliver mail 3 kms away. Surprisingly less than you think.
These public servants are on a crusade to be known as companies and businesses.
The correct term is “service”
We also have “Teegan” the “health INDUSTRY trainer” letting you know that you can future proof your career by joining the Industry.
Yes Teegan, you vacuous bint, joining the public service does future proof you in a socialist shit hole.
None of these “special” privileged PS goobers would know what work was.
Remember, the broke government can’t afford infrastructure, pensions, in debt to it’s eyeballs and yet these c…ts still put their hand out for their pay every fortnight.
I might wonder if some of the twenty something bimbos who want a barbie doll fantasy of a career in a city office ( Friends, Sex in the City), with their nearby coffee shops, know what sort of filth they are, but then you realise that many of them know dam well why they went for the public service.
The next part of the female fantasy is to have kids and they dam well know the PS is where they want to be for that.
We have had many angry young girls who EXPECT employment in the PS and are angry because they want children, and won’t have them until they are in government employ.
So no, ignorance to the effect of their choices is not generally something they can claim.
The insanity of special young white girls funded.
Not a real man to be seen in any of these videos.
I like the effeminate Tongan/Samoan.*
they hit 2 birds with the one diversity stone.
*I have met & worked with many Islanders and the usually look like this.
if they will not deliver then you are entitled to a reduced post office box fee which I think is $29 per annum, down from $124 for a renewed fee for ontime time payment, up to 31st March
There was a time when I shared the occassional round of golf with a low-handicap Samoan. His golf clubs suited his disposition- he was always ready to dispose of them.
that’s the thing about golf it mostly just ruins a good walk!
My local franchise post office owner is often bitching about ‘Head Office’.
“They haven’t got a clue what its like to work in a real post office”.
SBS’s otherwise unfunny satire show, The Feed, does a decent spoof of the Finance recruitment ad.
[Linked via SMH – sorry about the upfront advert]
Dr F.
the Feed version — direct SBS link.
http://www.sbs.com.au/news/thefeed/article/2017/03/02/sbs-recruitment-come-work-us
So.
You can catch up with The Grads for lunch in the break-out space.
Where you can plot against Justine, the bitch, who was promoted to Temporary Acting Assistant Deputy Vice Manager for Stakeholder Enrichment ahead of you.
duncanm: Much better link, unfortunately I have a strange Silverlight malfunction that stops my browser displaying the video in the SBS webpage.
Afternoon tea time.
Seems the Cat spaminator doesn’t like the real Australia Post Graduate Program website – where folks will find that truth is stranger than fiction.
Spartacus – if you’re gonna make these up in your spare time – how about setting someone’s hair alight?
Australia Post Graduate Program
Truth is stranger than fiction.
It’s great that we can afford loss making ventures that suck up the kiddies with uni vers sity certificates that acknowledge their ability to spell fasebuk, who would have been factory-fodder in the past when we actually made stuff that people used. Some of the more advanced are candidates for PhDs in tucking in their shirts.
Low information readers are of course free to click on GrigoryM’s link and believe this is just a made-up parody, or you can click here and discover for yourself that Septimus is always wrong.
Grig, calm down.
The public service is the perfect career path for losers like yourself.
I wish the great Aussie comedy shows of the past The Comedy Company, Fast Forward, Full Frontal, all could have had a field day with this and others, especially the guy with the visual reality goggles. But I guess PC rules dictate what we can have a laugh at, sad.
All I can say is hope they all die from a horrible disease picked up from uncleaned toilet doors..(seeing as public phones are rarely used)
Who writes these scripts?!
30 seconds
SACK THEM ALL
SELL IT OFF
Just sayin.
Yeah, yeah – stay calm – it’s just a send-up video – not actually real.
Brilliant stuff, but I didn’t have the stomach to watch it all. It made me feel like George Bernard Shaw visiting a Potemkin village in 1931. Wondering where the chubby faced dancing peasant girls were going to turn up.
Wrong again, as usual …
Australia Post Graduate Program.
Punchable Computer monitors – Now there’s a business opportunity, just waiting to be exploited.
No hajibs? Not very halal.
Cringe … cringe … our positie is besides himself, doing 12 hour days, and no chai latte in sight.
Also goes to what the “institutions” called universities are “producing” … called “graduates” (loony)