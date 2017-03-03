Your Tax Dollars At Work – Version 2

Gym at 9am anyone? Pool at 9.30am? Triple shot, almond milk, decaf, chai latte with a touch of honey?
Executive Presentation anyone?
How much of a bonus did the person who commissioned this get?
Australia Post – Agile, innovative, personalized, dynamic.
Have any of these people been inside a post office recently?
Holy sh*t! Who thinks these things are a good idea? They are the ultimate in cringe.
Looks like a typical Aus Post office. No private sector customers being served, no productivity.
Who’d have thought current uni graduates would attract such a marketing battle?
More alarming than the possibility that these are inept is that they might be perfectly suited to the kids coming out of uni.
Certainly makes sense of the strange menagerie of genetically altered and mutant courses that the universities flog.
I see the empty coffee cups pretending to be full made an early appearance which leads me to believe that the same “production team” are responsible for both of these absurdities.
I can’t work out what all the fuss is about. Australia Post can afford a CEO paid at the rate theirs is, surely this is just a matter of petty cash?
The cost of postage stamps is too high.
No paleo pear and banana bread?
I thought it would be better if the chick got her hair set on fire.
Heaven help us. I couldn’t watch beyond about halfway. Bloody awful.
A lot of wasted floor space aside from no visable productivity.
I just watched more. She left her coffee cup on the pool table in the middle of people having a game of pool. Who the fuck does that?
Also I love the pretend customer shop for them to test the customer experience with no actual customers.
Four words to describe Australia Post:
Agile…innovative…
Actually…
Oh god, please stop.
There’s a reason being employed in the public service was/is considered the domain of no-hopers.
Just look at those losers.
Shameful.
When you go on to Aust Post’s graduate recruitment site, you see there is a choice of these streams:
– Business generalist
– Corporate affairs
– Human resources
– Marketing and product
– Finance
– IT
– Digital
Nearly all the streams are in non-productive “corporate” parts of the “business” (the term Post uses to flatter itself by pretending it’s a real enterprise and not just an especially overpaid arm of the public service).
It’s hard to see which stream actually involves getting letters delivered (perhaps lumped in with “Business generalist”?). Presumably that’s just the “legacy” business that no grad would want to touch with a barge poll, and only uneducated losers would end up there.
Sign me up!
Hot chicks, free yuppy coffee, bike riding and gym time on the boss’s dollar, trendy little boutique cafes just around the corner. Bliss!
Best of all no grubby members of the public to interfere with all the cool dudes wandering about the glitzy multi storey office building in the CBD
I’d love to be locked in a meeting for an hour with these pathetic, non productive souls, they’d soon have a new meaning of ‘breakout room’…