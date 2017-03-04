Liberty Quote
As a method of economic analysis econometrics is a childish play with figures that does not contribute anything to the elucidation of the problems of economic reality.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: February 4, 2017
Catch thee all in the morning.
Pressed the wrong button so I lost out on first and second.
MoM, it’s ye, not thee, since thee is singular.
From de uvver fred …
Today we went on a long road trip.
Halfway we stopped in a small country town for a coffee.
The town was probably only three streets deep by five streets long, sitting along the highway.
As we sat in the shade of the avenue of trees planted close together along the highway (each with their brass plaque commemorating a fallen soldier) it occurred to me … there’s probably a tree for every house. I walked the length of the avenue and saw some family names repeated 3 and 4 times.
Why is this important?
Well, because the immediate past head of the ADF thinks white ribbon day equates to that sacrifice.
All right, catch ye all in the morning. Night, all.
More great music from a Clint Eastwood movie
Misty
And
First time ever I saw your face.
From the Oz. If radicalisation is a threat in schools, what makes anyone think it’s not a threat in the wider community?
Exactly.
OneWorldGovernment
#2314827, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:19 am
What a classic.
Russian Ambassador sits with Democrats for Trump’s speech to Congress.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/02/russian-ambassador-kislyak-attended-trump-congressional-speech-tuesday-sat-with-democrats/#more-129396
Does anyone know if the King Fahd schools are still operating after they got their $20M funding stopped?
I brought up Punchbowl Boys High School on the previous Open Forum thread with little response.
This is, I believe, serious and vigilance is needed.
Speaking to o power can get you fined or suspended in Euroweenieland.
Women are ‘smaller, weaker, less intelligent’ and should be paid less, says right-wing Polish MEP
Polish right-wing politician Janusz Korwin-Mikke could reportedly face a fine or suspension
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/women-smaller-weaker-less-intelligent-paid-less-janusz-korwin-mikke-polish-mep-right-wing-silesia-a7609031.html