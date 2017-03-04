Open Forum: February 4, 2017

March 4, 2017
19 Responses

  4. Baldrick
    #2314818, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:02 am

    2nd Battalion A.I.F

    Kenny, Thomas James Bede (1896–1953)
    Kenny enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force on 23 August 1915 and on 20 December he embarked with the 13th Reinforcements, 2nd Battalion. After arriving in Egypt, in March 1916 he went to France and in the second phase of the battle of Pozières fought in the battalion bombing platoon.

    In spring 1917, as British and Australian forces captured the ‘outpost villages’ of the Hindenburg line, Kenny won the Victoria Cross. In the attack on Hermies, mounted by the 2nd and 3rd battalions on 9 April, his platoon came under heavy fire from a machine-gun post which caused severe casualties. Kenny, single-handed, rushed the enemy, hurling three bombs, the last of which knocked out the post. He then made prisoners of the surviving Germans and his action contributed significantly to the success of the operation.

  5. Mike of Marion
    #2314819, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:02 am

  7. classical_hero
    #2314821, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:02 am

  8. classical_hero
    #2314822, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:05 am

  9. Leigh Lowe
    #2314823, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:09 am

    From de uvver fred …
    Today we went on a long road trip.
    Halfway we stopped in a small country town for a coffee.
    The town was probably only three streets deep by five streets long, sitting along the highway.
    As we sat in the shade of the avenue of trees planted close together along the highway (each with their brass plaque commemorating a fallen soldier) it occurred to me … there’s probably a tree for every house. I walked the length of the avenue and saw some family names repeated 3 and 4 times.

    Why is this important?
    Well, because the immediate past head of the ADF thinks white ribbon day equates to that sacrifice.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2314824, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:10 am

  11. Zyconoclast
    #2314825, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:16 am

    More great music from a Clint Eastwood movie

    Misty

    And

    First time ever I saw your face.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2314826, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Police community liaison officers have been unable to access ­Punchbowl Boys High School for the past 2½ years, despite its well-known violent history and concerns that some of the largely Muslim student population could be at risk of radicalisation.

    The NSW Department of Education, which removed school principal Chris Griffiths and deputy principal Joumana Dennaoui this week, is understood to have received multiple serious complaints from staff throughout last year, prompting an extensive investigation.

    It yesterday confirmed that Robert Patruno, who most ­recently headed the education unit inside Reiby Juvenile Justice Centre in Sydney, would ­assume the role of principal.

    Mr Patruno is a former head teacher at Punchbowl, in Sydney’s southwest.

    Fresh details about the level of dysfunction at the state-­funded boys school are starting to emerge, including claims that management had developed an openly hostile relationship with police, including local school ­liaison officers, who were once actively involved with the school, visiting frequently for student workshops, to conduct mentoring and take part in award presentations.

    The Weekend Australian has been told that a senior staff member was known to refer to police as “pigs” and had ­encouraged students to film police on their phones if they were ever ­approached.

    There have been several allegations of non-Muslim staff being subjected to verbal attacks, ­including threats of beheading, from Muslim students claiming to be Islamic State sympathisers. It is understood these allegations were not reported to the police.

    From the Oz. If radicalisation is a threat in schools, what makes anyone think it’s not a threat in the wider community?

  13. P
    #2314828, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    From the Oz. If radicalisation is a threat in schools, what makes anyone think it’s not a threat in the wider community?

  14. OneWorldGovernment
    #2314829, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

    OneWorldGovernment
    #2314827, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Russian Ambassador sits with Democrats for Trump’s speech to Congress.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/02/russian-ambassador-kislyak-attended-trump-congressional-speech-tuesday-sat-with-democrats/#more-129396

  15. Zyconoclast
    #2314830, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Does anyone know if the King Fahd schools are still operating after they got their $20M funding stopped?

  16. P
    #2314832, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

    I brought up Punchbowl Boys High School on the previous Open Forum thread with little response.
    This is, I believe, serious and vigilance is needed.

  17. JC
    #2314833, posted on March 4, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Speaking to o power can get you fined or suspended in Euroweenieland.
    Women are ‘smaller, weaker, less intelligent’ and should be paid less, says right-wing Polish MEP

    Polish right-wing politician Janusz Korwin-Mikke could reportedly face a fine or suspension

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/women-smaller-weaker-less-intelligent-paid-less-janusz-korwin-mikke-polish-mep-right-wing-silesia-a7609031.html

  18. Zatara
    #2314838, posted on March 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Moved from OT

    Sweden Re-institutes Draft Due To “Security Concerns”

    Yes, it’s all about concerns regarding those pesky Russians. Got it.

    Nothing whatsoever to do with violent immigrants. Or the fact that they are experiencing massive resignations of police officers.

    In 1975, the Swedish parliament unanimously decided to change the former homogeneous Sweden into a multicultural country. Forty years later the dramatic consequences of this experiment emerge: violent crime has increased by 300%.

    If one looks at the number of rapes, however, the increase is even worse. In 1975, 421 rapes were reported to the police; in 2014, it was 6,620. That is an increase of 1,472%.

    Sweden is now number two on the global list of rape countries. According to a survey from 2010, Sweden, with 53.2 rapes per 100,000 inhabitants, is surpassed only by tiny Lesotho in Southern Africa, with 91.6 rapes per 100,000 inhabitants.

