Open Forum: February 4, 2017

    Don’t miss Grace Collier:

    What a week it’s been. It seems World War III is upon us. The reason? Sometime in the next five years, a few hundred thousand workers — those not covered by enterprise bargaining agreements — in the retail, hospitality, fast food and pharmacy sectors will earn, if they work on a Sunday, the same or not much more than if they worked on a Saturday.

    No one knows yet how many people will be affected, or how much money they stand to lose, or when they might lose it, and what transitional arrangements might be put in place to mitigate losses. Nevertheless, the labour movement has declared war over this issue, and so war it is. All week in parliament and via the media, politicians have been at each other’s throats.

    Bill Shorten seems to think this is his moment to shine. His standard repertoire — the whingeing union rep — has been expanded.

    A dash of Mel Gibson in Braveheart has been stirred into the mix. The Opposition Leader channelled Gibson when he gave his comrades a big rev-up this week, declaring this fight over Sunday rates is the “fight Labor was born for”.

    On Thursday, Shorten vowed to bring the action out of Canberra and into our streets. “I can promise Australians that when we leave parliament today, we’ll be going out to the suburbs and towns in Australia.”

    This threat had me locking the gate, drawing the curtains and turning off all the lights. I had been looking over a bunch of dodgy enterprise bargaining agreements signed off by a union, where the workers lost their Sunday rates and received insufficient compensation but the union was enriched.

    Consequently, I was not interested in receiving a knock on the door from a bunch of angry Labor hypocrites ranting and raving about being born to fight for double time on a Sunday instead of time-
    and-a-half.

    As you would all be aware, the decision to adjust Sunday penalty rates from double time down to time-and-a-half was made recently by a tribunal of five within the Fair Work Commission. The commission was legally compelled to review penalty rates by Labor when the party was last in power.

    Labor also gave the commission, for the first time in history, the power to cut penalty rates. In fact, Shorten moved a special amendment to the legislation that made cuts to penalty rates possible. The five commissioners who made the decision were all appointed by Labor. Three of them were appointed by Shorten.

    So, to sum up, a Labor initiative, aided by a special Labor amendment, run by a panel of Labor appointees, with the majority of those appointees, handpicked by Shorten, has led to a decision that gives Labor the opportunity to wage a massive Work Choices-style campaign against the government.

    What an astonishing set of circumstances and how convenient for Labor.

    Does anyone smell a rat?

    The penalty rates at the centre of this fight are earned by workers who are mostly looked after by the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association. On its website, the SDA claims to be the “second largest trade union in Australia, with over 200,000 members”.

    The SDA covers workers in the pharmacy, fast food and retail sectors and its EBAs are negotiated with the largest employers in the country, covering most workers in the various sectors. The SDA has almost 50 EBAs listed on its website. Not one of these EBAs has Sunday rates at double time.

    Three have no weekend penalties. Sunday rates mostly range from time-and-a-half to ordinary time. The base rates of pay do not appear high enough to compensate for the loss of penalties. It is hard to see how these EBAs would pass the “better off overall” test.

    Many of the EBAs contain clauses requiring the employer to push workers into the union. Workers have been denied a choice of superannuation fund and forced into the union fund. I am at a loss to explain how these agreements were approved by the Fair Work Commission.

    Remember folks, this is what Shorten says Labor is born to fight for: double time on Sundays, something that has already been traded away in a swath of dirty deals.

    Our industrial relations system is set up to protect workers from unscrupulous employers. It is not set up to protect workers from unscrupulous unions. The design of our system doesn’t even recognise that unions can behave in unscrupulous ways to the detriment of employees. Unions are accorded the moral high ground, always. If they give something the tick, everyone accepts the workers will be OK. So when a union sells out the workers, the system fails to stop them.

    The government must hold an inquiry into all EBAs made by the SDA, and reform the system so it protects workers from dodgy unions.

    In the meantime, Shorten should apologise to the community for his disgraceful hypocrisy and reject money from the SDA, Labor’s biggest funder.

    For SDA members, double time on Sundays was traded away long ago, and the money that should have gone to them in wages has gone instead into the union, and then on to Labor.

    Our industrial relations system is set up to protect workers from unscrupulous employers. It is not set up to protect workers from unscrupulous unions. The design of our system doesn’t even recognise that unions can behave in unscrupulous ways to the detriment of employees

    Grace hits the nail …

