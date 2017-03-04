Liberty Quote
Open Forum:
February March 4, 2017
528 Responses to Open Forum:
February March 4, 2017
The greater the prospect that a person will be detected while or after committing a crime the greater the deterrent. Give the police power to stop and body search persons in say designated areas around night clubs, events or whatever, (and ensure punishment of those eventually convicted), and there will be far fewer people carrying drugs, knives etc in those areas. Of course there is a trade off here between effective law enforcement and civil liberties. The question is whether we have reached a point where law enforcement prevails over some of those civil liberties.
Precisely.
Most problems in society could be alleviated if we had to pay for our actions.
Yes. But then we may as well give the police the power to execute those found in breach as well. You can justify any police power on the alter of protection.
Police should be there to pick up the pieces after the citizenry has fully deployed their right of self protection. The police should not interfere with anyone because they MIGHT do something. That is the slippery slope.
Speaking of drugs, what is cocaine like?
I read Mick Fleetwood’s autobiography and from memory it said it a) gave him the confidence to go on stage in front of thousands, and b) made him think he was a great drummer etc – which he is.
Fleetwood also doesn’t read music so he had all of the riffs and fills and so on for his drumming memorised, and it dismissed his fear he would forget what he had to do.
But apparently it does horrible things to your nose and also wrecks your appetite.
Never been game to try these things as was in professions where it meant instant dismissal and anyway wasn’t that interested – the first consideration certainly makes you avoid the company of those into the drug scene.
nd I wouldn’t need to fret about kids if, along with the ice, he was given a nice theme park to use. Some sequestered, walled-off space where he and his mates could tattoo each other endlesly and fornicate with lamp posts if they wish. Help available if wanted; ropes and beams too.
Libertarians- dreaming and fantasising about silly solutions that never fkn work.
This guy is cactus.
23-year-old man dies after chugging a bottle of tequila in a friendly bet (yesterday)
Darwin Award worthy.
Let’s call them what they are
Arseholes
They are arseholes and
they should be in holding pens.
Just another day in the cradle of Christianity
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/03/03/christians-flee-egypt-isis-publishes-hit-lists/
Hey scumbag Maolcolm and Horsehead Julie, what are you doing for these people?
Virat Kohli padding up in front of the stumps and then wasting a review. What an arrogant goat.
Hospitals are not on my bucket list, but on the odd visit to same, and ancillary medical institutions, I have always been intrigued by the signs which direct that ‘clients’ treat staff with courtesy and respect. Usually, ending with a dire threat of consequences if boundaries are crossed. So what people are saying here, those with witness experience, is that the signs are politely pointing to a problem much more grievous. Would/could a druggie with short-circuiting synapses read them anyway? Seems, once again, I need to get out more.
Calli: I fear for my niece. The annoyance of dealing with her druggies is leavened somewhat by the gentlemen who decide to impress their paramours by downing massive overdoses of Viagra. She reckons she sees one a month in the ER. When she told that story at the family Christmas dinner, my Mum looked somewhat disconcerted and tut-tutted, which prompted the young doctor and her beau, another ER doctor, to recount many of the interesting things that are found up people’s bottoms.
Mum declined the offer to see an X-ray image she had on her phone.
If the progressive mafia proposed to spend the Safe Schools money on thoroughly educating kids into the dangers of exotic substances, instead of kinky stuff, I think there would a wide consensus that it would be well spent. I’d certainly support it. If, after being put through years of drugs-are-dangerous education, they still choose do the stuff then on their own heads be it.
Unfortunately the march of innovation is unstoppable. Amphetamines are not complex. They could be synthesised out of compounds found in petrol with a little effort and ingenuity. It’s going to happen.
Legalise and tax it and use the proceeds to pay for the education and the cost they impose on others.
OUCH!! areff. Not THE shattered light globe?
The crowd at the cricket in Bangalore all sound like the were given a spoonful of speed on entry to the ground.
Much roaring, cheering and banging drums constantly for no apparent reason, then gets worse when a batsman actually scores a run.
Excitable lot, those sub-continentals.
They rare on the Valium now Pedro.
Amazing what pops out of the woodwork from Bush and Obama years.
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/03/03/former-cia-officer-without-trump-admin-spending-tonight-italian-prison/
“up people’s bums”
I once saw a surgeon bounce a tennis ball across the room
Joe at 1706
Hate to be a pedant, but I think that is la Guillotine.
When the gender neutral language people start on French, German and Italian (among other languages) they are going to have a terrible time. 😀
Not THE shattered light globe?
I never got to see the pic because there were several other prim seniors at the table. But I do recall her saying they’d rescued a Barbie doll and from another er, client, a jar of Peck’s devilled ham paste. Apparently the later was a kitchen accident involving a fall. While naked.
Don’t know if the the Peck’s was donated to the hospital canteen.
GM at 1736
Sorry, hadn’t scanned down!
Lol, in Sydney at least, emergency care staff can look at the list of admissions from all hospitals, seeing exactly why they were admitted. A lot of random vacumming injuries too…
Is the answer to the Murray River ‘incident’ a government program to drain rivers?
No, but you can sense an eduction program aimed at white males and a ribbon day aren’t far off.
News at Eleven! Lots of people in ER have done dangerous things.
I’ve had a couple of involuntary visits and, as as possible, I transfer myself to the nearby Private. Being in a shared ward in the public often includes visits to the person in the next bed by a large mob of noisy and undisciplined relatives. The patient in the next bed usually sports various bandages over injuries which probably result from some alcohol fueled fracas.
I don’t give a rat’s about what ice users/addicts do to themselves. But, they are very bad for children in their “care.”
Little Chloe from SA, who was forced to ride a motorbike with fatal consequences while her mother and the boyfriend laughed, was such a victim. Families SA set up a regime whereby Chloe’s mother’s drug use was accommodated because there is nothing worse than taking children from their utterly fucked up parents.
Looks like the same sick mentality was at play here. Grandma warned them, she was an addict and completely out of her tree. No doubt “support services” for mama was the preferred option.
As for the belated father, he is beneath contempt. Publicly “grieving” over a child he never even laid eyes on, and we can be sure never lifted a finger to help.
Not involving their penis, anus or vagina, Snoopy.
Link?
🙂