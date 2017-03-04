Open Forum: February March 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, March 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
528 Responses to Open Forum: February March 4, 2017

  1. rafiki
    #2315388, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    The greater the prospect that a person will be detected while or after committing a crime the greater the deterrent. Give the police power to stop and body search persons in say designated areas around night clubs, events or whatever, (and ensure punishment of those eventually convicted), and there will be far fewer people carrying drugs, knives etc in those areas. Of course there is a trade off here between effective law enforcement and civil liberties. The question is whether we have reached a point where law enforcement prevails over some of those civil liberties.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2315389, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    End of the queue druggy d*ckheads. Or no treatment on the taxpayers dime at all.

    Precisely.

    Most problems in society could be alleviated if we had to pay for our actions.

  3. Joe
    #2315390, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Give the police power to stop and body search persons in say designated areas around night clubs, events or whatever, (and ensure punishment of those eventually convicted), and there will be far fewer people carrying drugs, knives etc in those areas.

    Yes. But then we may as well give the police the power to execute those found in breach as well. You can justify any police power on the alter of protection.

    Police should be there to pick up the pieces after the citizenry has fully deployed their right of self protection. The police should not interfere with anyone because they MIGHT do something. That is the slippery slope.

  4. Top Ender
    #2315391, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Speaking of drugs, what is cocaine like?

    I read Mick Fleetwood’s autobiography and from memory it said it a) gave him the confidence to go on stage in front of thousands, and b) made him think he was a great drummer etc – which he is.

    Fleetwood also doesn’t read music so he had all of the riffs and fills and so on for his drumming memorised, and it dismissed his fear he would forget what he had to do.

    But apparently it does horrible things to your nose and also wrecks your appetite.

    Never been game to try these things as was in professions where it meant instant dismissal and anyway wasn’t that interested – the first consideration certainly makes you avoid the company of those into the drug scene.

  5. Makka
    #2315392, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    nd I wouldn’t need to fret about kids if, along with the ice, he was given a nice theme park to use. Some sequestered, walled-off space where he and his mates could tattoo each other endlesly and fornicate with lamp posts if they wish. Help available if wanted; ropes and beams too.

    Libertarians- dreaming and fantasising about silly solutions that never fkn work.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2315393, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    vockwits who think they can skoll a bottle of spirits for a bet…

    This guy is cactus.

    23-year-old man dies after chugging a bottle of tequila in a friendly bet (yesterday)

    A 23-year-old man died after chugging a bottle of tequila during a friendly wager at a Dominican nightclub.
    He won $630 but just minutes later he lost his life.
    The cause of death was listed as alcohol intoxication by the medical examiner.

    Darwin Award worthy.

  7. B Shaw
    #2315394, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Let’s call them what they are

    Arseholes
    They are arseholes and
    they should be in holding pens.

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    #2315395, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Just another day in the cradle of Christianity

    Even worse, some of the families who spoke to Reuters said Muslim neighbors who were not linked to the Islamic State have been emboldened by ISIS rhetoric to attack them and even seize their property after they flee to escape ISIS. The L.A. Times quotes other Christian refugees who thanked Muslim neighbors for hiding them from terrorist attackers and helping them find shelter.

    “What we are seeing here is new. There has always been violence against Christians but it was usually for a ‘reason’ like land disputes. Now Christians are killed just for being Christians,” said researcher Ishak Ibrahim of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights. “Militants are sending the government a message; saying they can change part of the country’s demographics. This is a dangerous precedent.”

    What Ibrahim means is that ISIS is slaughtering Christians — literally going door-to-door and murdering Christians who answer a knock on the door, tooling down the streets in pickup trucks flying ISIS flags — in order to destabilize the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Sisi made promises to protect religious minorities after ousting Muslim Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

    http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/03/03/christians-flee-egypt-isis-publishes-hit-lists/

    Hey scumbag Maolcolm and Horsehead Julie, what are you doing for these people?

  9. Nick
    #2315397, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Virat Kohli padding up in front of the stumps and then wasting a review. What an arrogant goat.

  10. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2315398, posted on March 4, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Hospitals are not on my bucket list, but on the odd visit to same, and ancillary medical institutions, I have always been intrigued by the signs which direct that ‘clients’ treat staff with courtesy and respect. Usually, ending with a dire threat of consequences if boundaries are crossed. So what people are saying here, those with witness experience, is that the signs are politely pointing to a problem much more grievous. Would/could a druggie with short-circuiting synapses read them anyway? Seems, once again, I need to get out more.

  11. areff
    #2315399, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Calli: I fear for my niece. The annoyance of dealing with her druggies is leavened somewhat by the gentlemen who decide to impress their paramours by downing massive overdoses of Viagra. She reckons she sees one a month in the ER. When she told that story at the family Christmas dinner, my Mum looked somewhat disconcerted and tut-tutted, which prompted the young doctor and her beau, another ER doctor, to recount many of the interesting things that are found up people’s bottoms.

    Mum declined the offer to see an X-ray image she had on her phone.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2315400, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    If the progressive mafia proposed to spend the Safe Schools money on thoroughly educating kids into the dangers of exotic substances, instead of kinky stuff, I think there would a wide consensus that it would be well spent. I’d certainly support it. If, after being put through years of drugs-are-dangerous education, they still choose do the stuff then on their own heads be it.

    Unfortunately the march of innovation is unstoppable. Amphetamines are not complex. They could be synthesised out of compounds found in petrol with a little effort and ingenuity. It’s going to happen.

    Legalise and tax it and use the proceeds to pay for the education and the cost they impose on others.

  13. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2315401, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    OUCH!! areff. Not THE shattered light globe?

  14. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2315402, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    The crowd at the cricket in Bangalore all sound like the were given a spoonful of speed on entry to the ground.

    Much roaring, cheering and banging drums constantly for no apparent reason, then gets worse when a batsman actually scores a run.

    Excitable lot, those sub-continentals.

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2315403, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    They rare on the Valium now Pedro.

  16. OneWorldGovernment
    #2315404, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Amazing what pops out of the woodwork from Bush and Obama years.

    Former CIA case officer Sabrina De Sousa thanked the Trump administration for intervening to save her from extradition to Italy and imprisonment in a statement on Friday.

    “I want to extend my deepest appreciation to the Trump administration for all their efforts on my behalf. Without their support I would be spending tonight in an Italian prison,” said De Sousa, in a statement quoted by Fox News.

    “The Obama administration and former CIA Director John Brennan abandoned De Sousa the last seven years, and in six weeks, the Trump team made her freedom possible,” Rep. Pete Hoekstra (R-MI) told Fox News.

    http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/03/03/former-cia-officer-without-trump-admin-spending-tonight-italian-prison/

  17. B Shaw
    #2315405, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    “up people’s bums”
    I once saw a surgeon bounce a tennis ball across the room

  18. Boambee John
    #2315406, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Joe at 1706

    Hate to be a pedant, but I think that is la Guillotine.

    When the gender neutral language people start on French, German and Italian (among other languages) they are going to have a terrible time. 😀

  19. areff
    #2315408, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Not THE shattered light globe?

    I never got to see the pic because there were several other prim seniors at the table. But I do recall her saying they’d rescued a Barbie doll and from another er, client, a jar of Peck’s devilled ham paste. Apparently the later was a kitchen accident involving a fall. While naked.

    Don’t know if the the Peck’s was donated to the hospital canteen.

  20. Boambee John
    #2315409, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    GM at 1736

    Sorry, hadn’t scanned down!

  21. Nick
    #2315410, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Lol, in Sydney at least, emergency care staff can look at the list of admissions from all hospitals, seeing exactly why they were admitted. A lot of random vacumming injuries too…

  22. Snoopy
    #2315411, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Is the answer to the Murray River ‘incident’ a government program to drain rivers?

  23. Nick
    #2315413, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Is the answer to the Murray River ‘incident’ a government program to drain rivers?

    No, but you can sense an eduction program aimed at white males and a ribbon day aren’t far off.

  24. Snoopy
    #2315414, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    News at Eleven! Lots of people in ER have done dangerous things.

  25. Senile Old Guy
    #2315415, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Hospitals are not on my bucket list, but on the odd visit to same, and ancillary medical institutions, I have always been intrigued by the signs which direct that ‘clients’ treat staff with courtesy and respect. Usually, ending with a dire threat of consequences if boundaries are crossed.

    I’ve had a couple of involuntary visits and, as as possible, I transfer myself to the nearby Private. Being in a shared ward in the public often includes visits to the person in the next bed by a large mob of noisy and undisciplined relatives. The patient in the next bed usually sports various bandages over injuries which probably result from some alcohol fueled fracas.

  26. johanna
    #2315416, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I don’t give a rat’s about what ice users/addicts do to themselves. But, they are very bad for children in their “care.”

    Little Chloe from SA, who was forced to ride a motorbike with fatal consequences while her mother and the boyfriend laughed, was such a victim. Families SA set up a regime whereby Chloe’s mother’s drug use was accommodated because there is nothing worse than taking children from their utterly fucked up parents.

    Looks like the same sick mentality was at play here. Grandma warned them, she was an addict and completely out of her tree. No doubt “support services” for mama was the preferred option.

    As for the belated father, he is beneath contempt. Publicly “grieving” over a child he never even laid eyes on, and we can be sure never lifted a finger to help.

  27. Nick
    #2315417, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Not involving their penis, anus or vagina, Snoopy.

  28. Snoopy
    #2315419, posted on March 4, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Not involving their penis, anus or vagina, Snoopy.

    Link?

    🙂

