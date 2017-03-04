Open Forum: February March 4, 2017

Liberty Quote
There is no limit to the ingenuity of man if it is properly and vigorously applied under conditions of peace and justice.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- JC on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Ripper on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- sdfc on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Ripper on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Gab on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- JC on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Gab on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- JC on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- classical_hero on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Gab on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- JC on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Baldrick on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- classical_hero on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- JC on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Joe on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Indolent on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- MsDolittle on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- max on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Grigory M on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- JC on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Rabz on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- JC on Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- JC on Open Forum:
-
Recent Posts
- Orwell v Huxley on the nature of the left
-
Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Let’s prosecute some token white people
- Roundup March 3
- What the judge said
- Your Tax Dollars At Work – Version 2
- Guest Post: John Comnenus The Only Leader Who Can Save Us?
- The wages of ignorance
- Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era
- Malcolm Turnbull is the Hillary Clinton of Australian politics
- “We will keep our promises to the American people”
- Housing Affordability
- Your Tax Dollars At Work
- Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Energy illiteracy a subset of economic illiteracy
- Is the ATO that dumb?
- Breaking news: George Christensen resigns …
- Q&A Forum: February 27, 2017
- What they said: Is the split on?
- Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
- Making the Friedman Conference even greater
- Australian Labor Party – the party of the workers
- Coming to grips with the cost of free public health
- Abbott misses the boat
- Open Forum: February 25, 2017
- Justice and Human Rights – Academic Style
- Roundup Feb 24
- Subsidised renewable energy: from little things bad things grow
- Tony Abbott at the “Making Australia Right” book launch
- Resignation of Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour is one of the great tragedies of modern Australian business
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum:
February March 4, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
814 Responses to Open Forum:
February March 4, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Real personal income has gone up steadily in the US. This suggests that it’s the bottom end of wage earners who have taken a serious hit in real wages over the past 36 years.
Compare real personal income to real wages see link above.
I reckon that it means the 12 million illegals have had a serious impact on the bottom quintile of the jobs markets. The total would represent around 25 million people.
It’s actually a testament to the US jobs creation capacity to have been able to accommodate the 12 million or so illegals. In other words aggregate income for this sector has most certainly expanded, but there’s been no growth in real wages. That’s the cost.
Get Leigh Lowe to go too.
I have a theory what he looks like.
Awesome!
Everything we dreamed of is coming true.
Sociology
LOL
Trump would have been an amazing community organiser. He knows all their tactics upside and back-to-front.
Yep , that’s the scandal of the 21st century if the MSM want to make a deal out of it. The Kenyan was actually tapping Trump’s phones. Incredible.
Gotta feel a bit sorry for Joanna. Saturday night and she spends it here bitching on about another poster because she doesn’t like what the other poster writes.
Dumb cluck, just scroll past.
Reposting it here from the page turn. This is awesome stuff:
Thanks Rabz. You need to send the link to Garnaut, Gonski, Fraser, Henry, Parkinson, Smith, Jongens and the others who aren’t running the country ‘cos it just couldn’t happen here. It’s bound to get a laugh out of them.
Meantime vote Liberal ‘cos at least they’re not Labor.
Ms D – there are ladies on this blog who can vouch for my bona fides.
And there I was thinking I was special. Regardless you and Mrs Rabid are most welcome on Fri 24/3.
History is being made and tweeted in real time and meanwhile the shut in losers at Catallaxy are sniping at each other as if we give a fuck.
https://youtu.be/geFhtD-ZXoA
Tubular Bells is great.
This fucking idiot is going to destroy his career. He was lucky to emerge from the Iraq debacle unscathed, but this is really going to do him in.
Johanna’s trolling of me is beyond contempt. She demeans only herself. A deeply insecure personality. Hairy puts it more colloquially: a headcase.
For the record, drug useage of all sorts has taken its toll of many of my family and old friends. It is particularly hurtful when it is family. It is sad too when people I knew as full of promise at university, declaring how recreationally they were using, are now paid out wrecks of human beings, the manner of their downfall attributed to polydrug use, with an extra kick from their faves; like no longer having a septum or worse no longer having a functioning brain.
If Johanna cannot recognise a two-gin joke then she is as humorless and unexposed to serious druggies as we may suspect from her idealisation of her ‘cool’ LSD and other drug tinkering. I have no need to fetishize any of my drug experiences. I am firmly against opening the Pandora’s Box of legalisation. It is useless arguing with libertarians about this; many still have skin in the game of getting high. Their choice. I find the arguments specious and the issues have been aired here at length previously. My choice. Leave it at that.
I have a masters degree researching the epidemiology, psychology and chemistry of drug usage with a side interest in human genetics although I have forgotten a lot of it now and don’t keep up much beyond chatting to a few old contacts occasionally. I come to the Cat for fun not academic work. ‘Giving something back’ by the way is common parlance amongst happy people who feel life has treated them well. I count myself lucky to be one of those although tonight Attapuss and I are both recovrring from one of my kids waking sick and throwing up all over us both on the sofa.
He likes tagging along with me, as it were. 🙂 Doesn’t want his own avatar.
Rabz has excellent taste when buying handbags for ladies. I can vouch for him.
Trump’s tweets are the most incendiary accusations ever made publicly.
There’s no proxies inthis war anymore.
Imagine Marty Feldman and Chad Morgan’s sister have a kid and you’d be getting close.
The “war on drugs” has been ongoing for two generations and losing badly. Billions spent for the cause. Time to try something different.
Wonder what prompted Trump to throw everything at Obama all of a sudden.
Johanna, gab, liz… shut your fucking girl parts. No one gives a fuck.
History is being made and you are white noising it. Fuck off to the powder room.
Why doesn’t Trump take action against Obama on this then?
Around 2% of the population was addicted to some form of drug in the late 1800’s when drugs were generally legal. Around 2% are now.
The rate of addiction hasn’t changed and the only thing that has is that prohibition has made drugs more expensive and allowed criminal scumbags to run the supply chain.
Hey, look over there, it’s libertarians agitating against prohibition.
Fuck off, IT and mind your own business. This is Women’s Business. Just engage your scrolling finger.
And STFU.
A Man has his limitations.
This is amazing.
Fair enough, Gab!
Respect!
That’s better.
But seriously, why doesn’t Trump sue Obamma?
Give it time Gab. He’s on posted this tweets in the last hour.
A more entertaining version.
Well, I hope he does, Baldy and yeah, he won’t announce it ahead of time if that’s what he aiming for but I get the impression he’ll do nothing about it. Hope I’m wrong.
Spot on.
A monumental control freak of Nixonian proportions, eh?
Ford Chick V Toyota Chick
Ford chick wins again
And again.
He may have just found out about it. There were some serious discussions going on last week with Comey at the centre. Maybe he let the cat out of the bag.
Trey Gowdy hinted at this in a cryptic way from a conversation with Comey.
Bluddee hell, Fiskables – I studied Economics because it enabled me to combine sociology and accounting.
Ladies please.
Returning fire over the ‘Russian’ conspiracy?
Zyco – these are the great questions of our time.
Most of America is waking up on Saturday morn. Big day ahead.
I don’t think so. I reckon the Administration has finally got control of the intel apparatus and this is coming out now.
Some calming music
George W Bush, reviled for years by the Left, invited on with Jimmy Kimmel and traduces Trump.
W. opines that the best type of humour is the type where you laugh at yourself. No mention of Jeb and W cracking up about low energy.
W.says Trump is a threat to democracy.
Just like W. was a few years ago.
Schooled well.
And you are sure you don’t own a pie shop under a barbers?
With all due respect Rev, WTF?
Hi Sinc,
I’m intending to have a Melbourne get together at my house on Fri 24/3 and am happy for you to pass on my email to interested Cats. (Sorry for extra work, I know you are busy person). If anybody turns out to be a total knob I will not be holding you or the Cat responsible, as this is my own idea and therefore my responsibility. (I can murderate people all by myself).
The won’t touch it with a bargepole or, if they do, it will somehow be Trump’s fault. And the Australian media is just as bad. The venum is unbelievable.
Obama just announced that he will do everything in his power to set up a parallel government whose sole job it will be to terminate the current POTUS term of office. If that’s not treason it is certainly sedition.
IT
I think around Thursday the WSJ came out in an opinion piece in their Review and Outlook column pointing out that the Kenyan had authorized intel operations on US citizens. This is the first time we’ve heard Trump’s phone was bugged.
This is a huge fucking story.
Ford Chick or Toyota Chick? The real question is: do you come with the car.
Google ‘Trump Wiretap’ – It’s already headlines
George W Bush was the most contemptible individual to occupy that office ever, in fact I would even rate him worse than Obama.
They eventually will have to because DOJ indictments will come as surely as night follows day if this is true. I don’t think Trump would tweet shit like this if it was true and had decent sourcing from inside.
It’s a fucking huge broadside against the Kenyan.
Yep, the meeja and the D’rats will together be working on an angle to save Obama’s ass. I’m tipping it’ll be for “national security” reasons as someone in Trump’s team mentioned Da Ruskies during the campaign.
Sad.
Did anyone notice the naming error for the thread until Sinc corrected it?
Imagine if Marty Feldman and Chad Morgan’s sister have a kid and you’d be getting close
US meeja commentary seems to have moved towards the ‘acceptance’ phase – Oz is still lagging, of course.
He maimed and murdered milllions of Americans on a lie.
A complete and utter xunt. And a very sinister bastard who faked stupidity to advance evil.
This appears to be a pretty decent summary.
Tap, tap, tap. tap …
That sound you hear is the USFIS Court quickly manufacturing a court order to tap Trump’s phones. Backdated, of course.
Remember during the Bush years when the surveillance operation was being set up and everyone said it would be okay because the FISA courts were there to oversee it. Recall also that it was libertarians who were warning about this?
Wow. So I was right.. My God but the Left is so predictable.
You really should provide a link to keep doom lord out of trouble.
Fisk is on a mission for a return to 18th century economics.
You can understand why they have been/ are still so hysterical .
Hillary was going to win and no one would have been the wiser.
Just thinking out loud. The Kenyan has cover because he can turn around and say the FISA court approved it, no?