Open Forum: February March 4, 2017

  JC
    #2315660, posted on March 4, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Real personal income has gone up steadily in the US. This suggests that it’s the bottom end of wage earners who have taken a serious hit in real wages over the past 36 years.

    I reckon that it means the 12 million illegals have had a serious impact on the bottom quintile of the jobs markets. The total would represent around 25 million people.

    It’s actually a testament to the US jobs creation capacity to have been able to accommodate the 12 million or so illegals. In other words aggregate income for this sector has most certainly expanded, but there’s been no growth in real wages. That’s the cost.

    Trump would have been an amazing community organiser. He knows all their tactics upside and back-to-front.

  JC
    #2315666, posted on March 4, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Yep , that’s the scandal of the 21st century if the MSM want to make a deal out of it. The Kenyan was actually tapping Trump’s phones. Incredible.

    Reposting it here from the page turn. This is awesome stuff:

    Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
    Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

    Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
    I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!

    Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
    How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

    History is being made and tweeted in real time

    This fucking idiot is going to destroy his career. He was lucky to emerge from the Iraq debacle unscathed, but this is really going to do him in.

    David Frum‏Verified account @davidfrum 1m1 minute ago
    More
    The president is reminding us that the FISA court approved warrants against his campaign on espionage suspicions.

    Trump’s tweets are the most incendiary accusations ever made publicly.

    There’s no proxies inthis war anymore.

    The "war on drugs" has been ongoing for two generations and losing badly. Billions spent for the cause. Time to try something different.

    Wonder what prompted Trump to throw everything at Obama all of a sudden.

    Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
    I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!

    Why doesn't Trump take action against Obama on this then?

    I have a masters degree researching the epidemiology, psychology and chemistry of drug usage with a side interest in human genetics

    Around 2% of the population was addicted to some form of drug in the late 1800’s when drugs were generally legal. Around 2% are now.

    The rate of addiction hasn’t changed and the only thing that has is that prohibition has made drugs more expensive and allowed criminal scumbags to run the supply chain.

    Hey, look over there, it’s libertarians agitating against prohibition.

    Wonder what prompted Trump to throw everything at Obama all of a sudden.

    A Man has his limitations.

    This is amazing.

    But seriously, why doesn't Trump sue Obamma?

    Give it time Gab. He's on posted this tweets in the last hour.

    Give it time Gab. He’s on posted this tweets in the last hour.

    Well, I hope he does, Baldy and yeah, he won't announce it ahead of time if that's what he aiming for but I get the impression he'll do nothing about it. Hope I'm wrong.

    How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

    Spot on.
    A monumental control freak of Nixonian proportions, eh?

    Fisky
    #2315679, posted on March 4, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Wonder what prompted Trump to throw everything at Obama all of a sudden.

    He may have just found out about it. There were some serious discussions going on last week with Comey at the centre. Maybe he let the cat out of the bag.

    Trey Gowdy hinted at this in a cryptic way from a conversation with Comey.

    Wonder what prompted Trump to throw everything at Obama all of a sudden.

    Returning fire over the ‘Russian’ conspiracy?

    Most of America is waking up on Saturday morn. Big day ahead.

    egg_
    #2315696, posted on March 4, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Wonder what prompted Trump to throw everything at Obama all of a sudden.

    Returning fire over the ‘Russian’ conspiracy?

    I don’t think so. I reckon the Administration has finally got control of the intel apparatus and this is coming out now.

    George W Bush, reviled for years by the Left, invited on with Jimmy Kimmel and traduces Trump.

    W. opines that the best type of humour is the type where you laugh at yourself. No mention of Jeb and W cracking up about low energy.

    W.says Trump is a threat to democracy.

    Just like W. was a few years ago.

    Schooled well.

    Yep , that’s the scandal of the 21st century if the MSM want to make a deal out of it.

    The won’t touch it with a bargepole or, if they do, it will somehow be Trump’s fault. And the Australian media is just as bad. The venum is unbelievable.

    Wonder what prompted Trump to throw everything at Obama all of a sudden.

    Obama just announced that he will do everything in his power to set up a parallel government whose sole job it will be to terminate the current POTUS term of office. If that's not treason it is certainly sedition.

  45. JC
    #2315705, posted on March 4, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    IT

    I think around Thursday the WSJ came out in an opinion piece in their Review and Outlook column pointing out that the Kenyan had authorized intel operations on US citizens. This is the first time we've heard Trump's phone was bugged.

This is a huge fucking story.

    This is a huge fucking story.

    Google 'Trump Wiretap' – It's already headlines

    Google ‘Trump Wiretap’ – It’s already headlines

    George W Bush was the most contemptible individual to occupy that office ever, in fact I would even rate him worse than Obama.

    The won’t touch it with a bargepole or, if they do, it will somehow be Trump’s fault. And the Australian media is just as bad. The venum is unbelievable.

    They eventually will have to because DOJ indictments will come as surely as night follows day if this is true. I don’t think Trump would tweet shit like this if it was true and had decent sourcing from inside.

    It’s a fucking huge broadside against the Kenyan.

    The won’t touch it with a bargepole or, if they do, it will somehow be Trump’s fault

    Yep, the meeja and the D’rats will together be working on an angle to save Obama’s ass. I’m tipping it’ll be for “national security” reasons as someone in Trump’s team mentioned Da Ruskies during the campaign.

    W.says Trump is a threat to democracy.

    Sad.

    US meeja commentary seems to have moved towards the 'acceptance' phase – Oz is still lagging, of course.

    US meeja commentary seems to have moved towards the ‘acceptance’ phase – Oz is still lagging, of course.

    George W Bush was the most contemptible individual to occupy that office ever, in fact I would even rate him worse than Obama.

    He maimed and murdered milllions of Americans on a lie.

    A complete and utter xunt. And a very sinister bastard who faked stupidity to advance evil.

    This appears to be a pretty decent summary.

    Obama wiretapped Trump for months, likely illegally, and relaxed NSA rules about information sharing to get it to as many people in government as possible to ensure leaks to the press and others.

    Drawing on sources including the New York Times and the Washington Post, Levin described the case against Obama so far, based on what is already publicly known. The following is an expanded version of that case, including events that Levin did not mention specifically but are important to the overall timeline.

    June 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration files a request with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers. The request, uncharacteristically, is denied.
    July: Russia joke. Wikileaks releases emails from the Democratic National Committee that show an effort to prevent Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) from winning the presidential nomination. In a press conference, Donald Trump refers to Hillary Clinton’s own missing emails, joking: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing.” That remark becomes the basis for accusations by Clinton and the media that Trump invited further hacking.
    October: Podesta emails. In October, Wikileaks releases the emails of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, rolling out batches every day until the election, creating new mini-scandals. The Clinton campaign blames Trump and the Russians.
    October: FISA request. The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continue, ostensibly for national security reasons, Andrew McCarthy at National Review later notes. The Obama administration is now monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services.
    January 2017: Buzzfeed/CNN dossier. Buzzfeed releases, and CNN reports, a supposed intelligence “dossier” compiled by a foreign former spy. It purports to show continuous contact between Russia and the Trump campaign, and says that the Russians have compromising information about Trump. None of the allegations can be verified and some are proven false. Several media outlets claim that they had been aware of the dossier for months and that it had been circulating in Washington.
    January: Obama expands NSA sharing. As Michael Walsh later notes, and as the New York Times reports, the outgoing Obama administration “expanded the power of the National Security Agency to share globally intercepted personal communications with the government’s 16 other intelligence agencies before applying privacy protections.” The new powers, and reduced protections, could make it easier for intelligence on private citizens to be circulated improperly or leaked.
    January: Times report. The New York Times reports, on the eve of Inauguration Day, that several agencies — the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Treasury Department are monitoring several associates of the Trump campaign suspected of Russian ties. Other news outlets also report the exisentence of “a multiagency working group to coordinate investigations across the government,” though it is unclear how they found out, since the investigations would have been secret and involved classified information.
    February: Mike Flynn scandal. Reports emerge that the FBI intercepted a conversation in 2016 between future National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — then a private citizen — and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The intercept supposedly was part of routine spying on the ambassador, not monitoring of the Trump campaign. The FBI transcripts reportedly show the two discussing Obama’s newly-imposed sanctions on Russia, though Flynn earlier denied discussing them. Sally Yates, whom Trump would later fire as acting Attorney General for insubordination, is involved in the investigation. In the end, Flynn resigns over having misled Vice President Mike Pence (perhaps inadvertently) about the content of the conversation.
    February: Times claims extensive Russian contacts. The New York Times cites “four current and former American officials” in reporting that the Trump campaign had “repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials. The Trump campaign denies the claims — and the Times admits that there is “no evidence” of coordination between the campaign and the Russians. The White House and some congressional Republicans begin to raise questions about illegal intelligence leaks.
    March: the Washington Post targets Jeff Sessions. The Washington Post reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had contact twice with the Russian ambassador during the campaign — once at a Heritage Foundation event and once at a meeting in Sessions’s Senate office. The Post suggests that the two meetings contradict Sessions’s testimony at his confirmation hearings that he had no contacts with the Russians, though in context (not presented by the Post) it was clear he meant in his capacity as a campaign surrogate, and that he was responding to claims in the “dossier” of ongoing contacts. The New York Times, in covering the story, adds that the Obama White House “rushed to preserve” intelligence related to alleged Russian links with the Trump campaign. By “preserve” it really means “disseminate”: officials spread evidence throughout other government agencies “to leave a clear trail of intelligence for government investigators” and perhaps the media as well.

    In summary: the Obama administration sought, and eventually obtained, authorization to eavesdrop on the Trump campaign; continued monitoring the Trump team even when no evidence of wrongdoing was found; then relaxed the NSA rules to allow evidence to be shared widely within the government, virtually ensuring that the information, including the conversations of private citizens, would be leaked to the media.

    Remember during the Bush years when the surveillance operation was being set up and everyone said it would be okay because the FISA courts were there to oversee it. Recall also that it was libertarians who were warning about this?

    Wow. So I was right.. My God but the Left is so predictable.

    Wow. So I was right.. My God but the Left is so predictable.

    This appears to be a pretty decent summary.

    You really should provide a link to keep doom lord out of trouble.

    You can understand why they have been/ are still so hysterical .

    Hillary was going to win and no one would have been the wiser.

  64. JC
    #2315724, posted on March 4, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Just thinking out loud. The Kenyan has cover because he can turn around and say the FISA court approved it, no?

