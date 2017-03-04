Liberty Quote
“Free competition enforced by law” is a grotesque contradiction in terms.— Ayn Rand
Open Forum:
February March 4, 2017
So much so, Nick, that many Muslims hijack and revere The Virgin Mary, Mother of Jesus Christ.
Let’s encourage that. It may turn them towards Christ’s teachings.
It is okay, homosexuals, nuns will cope with your mockage.
Many have experiences far worse in places like Somalia, Burundi and the Belgian Congo, sometimes at the hands of the same people you are terrified of, you manly men you.
Burundi 2014
It’s laughable to read the MSM again dismissing Trump’s tweets as being without proof so, therefore, without any validity.
How often have his ‘unverified’ tweets been found to contain more than just a skerrick of truth?
Really, if the Dems and MSM keeping going on like this, they will eventually simply implode without leaving even a trace of that pathetic party or the entire left-wing of journalism.
Pelosi and Schumer were too.
I love Pelosi, she’s the gift that keeps on giving. Please D’rats, keep her in the top seat.
Many Australians feel very strongly for those that don’t have the ability but don’t give up.
She came out a winner today, without taking first place.
Well put Struth.
Pauline might not be articulate but she deserves a fair go, not sneering condescension.
She speaks for a lot of Aussies without a voice.
Nick
#2315972, posted on March 5, 2017 at 10:39 am
Very good point, Nick.
As for muslim veneration of our lady, there appears to be a hadith that declares that mo will marry her in jannah,
Very little respect for the folowers of the ‘prophet Issa’, in reality.
Remember when the left used to rage on and on about FISA and it being abused? (In fairness they were warning everyone that they were going to abuse it).
The obvious question is who else did Obama wiretap over the last 8 years.
We’ve seen his penthouse. It is just a matter of time.
Stix
It was Libertarians that were warning against it all along. Lets be accurate here.
BREAKING: Evidence Surfaces of Foreign Diplomat Attempting to Interfere In U.S. Election…
Posted on March 4, 2017 by sundance
CTH can independently confirm that a high ranking official within a foreign government actively worked with the Trump campaign seeking to undermine the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. Further, evidence is gathering, that this foreign politician was colluding with a specific intention to elevate the presidential election of Donald Trump.
According to multiple people who have first-hand knowledge of the events, a senior high ranking representative of the E.U. was actively campaigning on behalf of candidate Donald Trump, and was captured in at least one series of campaign photographs.
[image: trump rally mississippi 5]
After a thorough vetting of the information, it appears irrefutable the intention of the engagement was to sway opinion of U.S. voters in the 2016 election and create an environment specifically favorable to a more nationalistic presidential candidate. The evidence is so conclusive it would appear impossible for anyone related to the former Trump campaign to refute the allegation.
In perhaps the most stunning revelation, the highest ranking representative from the originating government was identified to have visited the White House, AFTER President Trump’s inauguration, to discuss how the administration will now join favorably to advance their mutually beneficial relationship.
Everyone should attempt to remain calm, as we work through the details. However, that said, the photographic evidence appears conclusive.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/04/breaking-evidence-surfaces-of-foreign-diplomat-attempting-to-interfere-in-u-s-election/
_____________________
God love ’em!
It’s not ironic, it’s deliberate dissembling. They won’t speak out about Islam and gays, in spite of Milo’s calling them out on it, and it is lefty doctrine that hijabs and all the other woman-hating clothing must never be dissed. Go against leftism, darls, and you’re socially dead. Whereas everyone knows that RC nuns are all good sports, aren’t they?
Next gay club you go to though you may be actually dead if there is a local Presbyterian around.
The time to speak out is now. Or are you all seriously afraid? More fools you for dissembling.
Hillary took 20 million bucks from Saudi Arabia while setting fire to Saudis enemies in the middle east and ran a private mailserver to do so.
What’s that compared that one time a senior senator met a Russian diplomat at the request of the Obama administration?
I’m just surprised there wasn’t a float last night celebrating the gay hero who bombed the ACL in Canberra.
Always like seeing checkmate – even on Twitter.
Kev refers to himself as a spokesman for the Kenyan.
Sean Davis rips his fucking head off.
Xelrod goes full retard, suggesting FISA had a reason to do it.
You know where this is leading, I reckon. This is going to end up with a full blown investigation into the IRS scandal too.
After Trump’s special prosecutor is finished, Trump will achieve something that has evaded all administrations since WWII. He will reduce the proportion of African American males in Federal prisons.
In 2004 “libertarians” and leftists were one and the same JC, feeding each other increasingly dumb busHitler memes.
It’s not ironic, it’s deliberate dissembling. They won’t speak out about Islam and gays, in spite of Milo’s calling them out on it, and it is lefty doctrine that hijabs and all the other woman-hating clothing must never be dissed.
Yes – it’s the expression of a cultural death wish.
Bill Mitchell Retweeted
Scott Presler VA @ScottPresler 10h10 hours ago
Wait a second:
So, Obama wire tapped Trump Tower
and you still couldn’t find enough dirt for Hillary to win?
SAD!
..
Even more remarkable than the fact Obama wiretapped Trump was that he found NOTHING to hurt him.
If only the DNC had been so lucky.
..
Hack the DNC, Hillary loses an election.
Hack Trump you get nothing.
What does that tell you?
Trump has Minions, Who Knew
Yes, but with the fullness of time we now know they were right about Bush.
The scales have fallen from our eyes.
JC, Sean Davis is currently the second best person on Twitter. He’s done the Lords work recently.
I was up at 3 due to the kids, thanks for asking.
Obama’s statement today makes it clear that he didn’t request anything. The FISA-approved surveillance was initiated by law enforcement, he just didn’t interfere.
A slam of purest gold.
The hawkish libertarians were right.
End Saddam and exterminate the Taliban, then leave. Fuck their “nations” and “building” them.
But let’s not pretend all or even most libertarians were hawks.
O’Bummer interfered with the brexit vote, telling Britain to remain in the socialist block.
Whatever went on, they cannot grizzle about foreigners trying to influence elections.
All countries apply pressure, and none more so than the likes of the states, and Saudi Arabia, with other countries.
What I want to know is HOW the Ruskies INTERFERED with the elections.
How was the outcome changed due to Russians?
If you look at the Clinton campaign, it was completely run and policy owned by the Saudis , with Huma in control.
We have proof of this, yet Monty and the left cannot answer one question on what the Russians did.
Oh, okay then. Everyone back to bed, it’s all been a big misunderstanding.
Phew.
LOL and if you really believe that then I’ve got a bridge your going to want to buy.
you’re
LOL.
They need to destroy Trump because he’s got an untapped goldmine of obama era scandals he can mine for the next 8 years.
They’re trying to suck the oxygen out of the room with
This russia nonsense ( which is becoming inceasingly parody like and will shortly collapse and they will move on to their next planned narrative and never speak of the russia one again).
Now there is a group without a voice, muslim women, neither seen nor heard (except for a few talking heads in the West when it suits the muslim community agenda)
Ezra Leviant speaks to Mona Walter about what it is like to be a muslim woman in Sweden, from 2016
Funny to, how so many people, love, no, need to gloat the lie that Gillard & Co. “have been cleared” of any wrong doing …
Dick Morris back in 2012 on the criminal foreign donations to Obama’s campaign:
http://thehill.com/opinion/columnists/dick-morris/261109-obamas-foreign-donors
Wow, hey.
Roger
#2315955, posted on March 5, 2017 at 10:27 am
What a surprise: homosexuals last night mocked Catholic nuns and Jesus.
While extra police were on duty protecting them against an Islamic attack.
+100
Absolutely brilliant!!
Whenever m0nty realises he’s said something particularly dumb it’s always “the kids” (did you know monty has kids? Don’t ask he’ll tell you when he needs to manufacture some goodwill) fault.
I liked how the Mardi Gras took the mickey out of Leak.
What is it about “Requested by the White House” that confuses you?
Oh CL, that is particularly pathetic from you.
Exterminate the Taliban, yes, but there was no need to bother with Saddam at all, all it did was screw over the Iraqi Christians.
http://www.perfectdayfoods.com/
Their yarragrad Nazgul recently announced that due to ‘ unintended consequences’ of their Murray Darling Basin Plan, where high security water no longer exists as an adequate buffer for horticulture and dairy in the southern basin, these industries will simply have to shut down next time it gets dry.
Social justice electricity deindustrialises Australias factories, social justice water deindustrialises the Murray Darling Basin.
Just wait for their shorten government to sin tax milk from cows, while subsidising frankenmilk from union super fund and crony owned Bene Tleilaxu milk test tubes.
”
Animal-FreeOur ProcessSustainability BenefitsThe Latest
Milk Reinvented: Sustainable. Kind. Delicious.
We craft animal-free dairy products that taste like the real thing.
Learn More
Why Animal-Free?
We wanted a way to enjoy the dairy products we love – with zero compromise.
So we created Perfect Day: milk crafted without the help of a single cow (hey, she could use a day off). It’s made to be more nutritious, safe, and sustainable than factory-farmed dairy. And it tastes just like cow’s milk!
Dairy Without Compromise
Delicious
High-Protein
Lactose-Free
Hormone, Antibiotic, and Steroid-Free
Cholesterol-Free
More Food Safe
Longer Shelf Life
Earth-Friendly
Our Process
How do we do it? With natural resources and human ingenuity. Instead of having cows do all the work, we make our milk with a process similar to craft brewing. Using yeast and age-old fermentation techniques, we make the very same milk proteins that cows make”.
Vegan social justice crony milk is here, it just and only needs government subsidies and the government destruction of their competition.
My bad. I was under the impression that Obama himself had placed the wire tap at trump tower.
Sorry for blowing things out of proportion, Monts.
Obama’s statement today makes it clear that he didn’t request anything. The FISA-approved surveillance was initiated by law enforcement, he just didn’t interfere.
He didn’t have to. His comrades in law enforcement did all the dirty work for him. You know, the same slimey ones who let Hillary walk. Hopefully the Dems will keep pushing this line really hard. The deeper they dig the more votes they’ll shovel across to the Trumpster.
Neither @barackobama nor any WH official under Obama has ever ordered surveillance on any US Citizen. Any suggestion is unequivocally false
You wiretapped 20 AP phones, seized the phone records of James Rosen’s parents & said he was a criminal conspirator.
I reckon a ton of people will end up in jail, Obummer will be extremely lucky if he doesn’t finish up there as well, my guess is he’s already trying to work out his Neilson Mandela angle on it.
Excellent work by Rowan Dean on Sky Outsiders. Napping Lord Waffle (a.k.a. President Trumball) has anointed his son-in-law, daughter Daisy’s husband James Brown, as the next Liberal candidate for Wentworth when Trumball pulls the pin to spend more time with the grandkids.
Brown, the research director of the US Studies Centre at Sydney Uni – not one of whose 30 experts predicted the Trump presidency – is a banshee who writes a column for the Stalinist weekly Saturday Paper.
That virtually guarantees he will never win Wentworth for the Libs when the Filth candidate will be the more honest choice for the doctors’ wives.
That reinforces my point that the LNP backbench rabbits can’t afford to knock off Trumball more than six months before the next election, which would trigger a by-election in Wentworth, which they’d lose.
So sadly my Monday, March 13, 2017, nomination as Trumball’s Ides of March is as much as 18 months premature.
I’m glad Trump labeled as “sick” the president who sought to jail the Little Sisters of the Poor while forcing men into girls’ toilets.
Monty is in a bind.
He outran the pack and declared at 3am last night:
But the agreed leftwing narrative today is there was no wire taps, stupidface dumb paranoid drumph!
“Err mmm how about my kids right? Guys?”
Magnificent post, John C, at 11.10am.
The homos are very angry that Leak helped expose the homo/pedo child grooming alliance of “Safe Schools”
Leak will be well chuffed.
2013:
The New York Times editorial board condemns Obama’s “chilling” love of wiretapping citizens.
So far the only “evidence” we’ve been presented with was a Trump server supposedly secretly communicating with the Russians, but even Snopes calls bullshit on that one. If they got approval for the wiretaps on the basis of that story then it seems the FISA court had the wool pulled over its eyes.
The original story about the supposed Trump wiretap was posted by Louise Mensch at Heat Street, who has also broken the big scoop that Putin murdered Andrew Breitbart.
What is the Cat line on Heat Street? Bunch of cucks, or one of the chosen?
Oh m0nty, if that’s your defence of Obama then he’s dead meat.
I’m sure the 27 people watching on television loved it.
I liked how the Mardi Gras took the mickey out of Leak
Indeed, there’ll be millions of ordinary Australians laser focused today on how a couple of parading queers in arseless chaps had a laugh at Leak’s expense. It’s huge news! No doubt Leak will be devo’d.
m0nty at 0929
I look forward to your analysis of the connections between the Clinton Foundation and various foreign governments, including those of Russia (uranium sales anyone?) and Saudi Arabia.
Drip, drip, drip, …
If they leave Waffleworth in for another 2 years the Lieboral primary vote will have a “2” in front of it. If you’ve got cancer there is no benefit in waiting to start chemo.
Wow, that’s some news to wake up to. Now should I ditch today’s plans and make a “Lock HIM up!” t-shirt?
It’s not so much the revelation – the idea that Trump was being spied on has been reported on a few times since the election – it’s the fact that Trump has just fired the opening salvo in a battle that will hopefully end with that vile Alinksy Commie and his sycophantic followers having to STFU for the rest of their lives.
The little shit just wasn’t going to go away. At the Inauguration you could hear the abomination twice say to Trump something along the lines of “Well, if you need anything, we’ll be close” which was his way of saying “I’m not going anywhere”. They’ve been pushing ever since and Trump has just decided enough is enough.
The Russian hacking thing was merely the excuse used to tap Trump Tower. They’ve pushed the Russian hacking / Russian connection thing very hard since they lost the election because they knew that Trump would eventually find out about the tap. You can already practically write the articles that the MSM will pump out in the next weeks as they run to the defence of their beloved Obumbaclot.
Wiretaps are placed on the opposition candidate immediately prior to the election and the President knows nothing about it.
Really? That’s what you are going with?
Drip, drip, drip, …
It’s surreal.
You have the the full spectrum of leftwing disorders on the fake new sites at the moment.
Commenters mocking trump as being a paranoid loon alongside commenters mocking Trump that FISA legitimately wite tapped his because he’s really a secret Soviet spy.
All having no idea what-so-ever that Obama once tapped 20 AP reporters phones.
Wasn’t the Russians, it was the British! Here’s Nigel Farage speaking at a Trump rally, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oj4K9fr_WgY
great speech! BTW
That article is satire!
… and Oh, Look, there’s Australia’s Lib/Lab UNiParty traitors, right up there with Saudi Arabia.
They need to destroy Trump because he’s got an untapped goldmine of obama era scandals he can mine for the next 8 years.
Trump has at least 3 years and limitless resources to dig in to this mother lode filth. A year out from the elections the disclosure strategy will begin to unfold informing the American people of their prior President’s sick conduct and strategy to shaft them.
No need to rush mUnty. No point in premature strangulation of the Dems. Best to wait until they’ll be finished off when it really does count.
Ooga booga! Hahahaha. The alt right is so scared their moment is about to pass.
Supposed now m0nty?
You were citing the NY times at 3am this morning when you first read the story and rushed here to embarrass yourself.
Watch now as the left realising they’re about to get drumphed again hit the Shut It Down! Button on this whole thing.
It could be worse for them…. Trey Gowdy comes to mind.
I loved Pauline Hansen’s self-defence against the ABC smugocracy on TV this morning, but this is why voting for a PHON is just a feelgood protest (Paywallian):
She’s saying she’d like something to happen she knows is never going to happen.
But vote for me and I’ll make sure nothing the government wants gets through the Senate.
Which only proves Leak is exactly over the target with his Gimp enablers.
carrying on from that satire article, love this tweet
The Kenyan would love prison. He’d be the centre of attention all over again, away from Michelle and spit roasts every evening with his brothers.
Most amusing!
Tony Blair seeking job with Trump: reports
BY SHAUN CONNOLLY, PRESS ASSOCIATION POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT
Tony Blair’s spokesman has refused to be drawn on claims that the former British prime minister is seeking to become US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy.
Blair met the president’s son-in-law and key adviser Jared Kushner at the White House last week to discuss working for Trump, according to the Mail on Sunday.
A spokesman for the former PM told the Press Association: “I’m not going to comment on private conversations.”
The newspaper said Blair has met Kushner three times since September.
After leaving Downing Street, Blair took the role of Middle East envoy for the Quartet Group comprising the EU, US, Russia and UN.
In the Oz.
Russian hacking? No evidence? No worries.
Obama wiretap? No evidence? Outrageous outrage.
Twostix at 1047
Associated Press among others, but AP forgave him.
Certainly. A great feeling, very happy making, rivals eccies if taken quickly.
Keep going though, and the weeps start about an hour later before you pass out. 🙂
Alcohol is a serious drug with some serious problems, culturally embedded. I’d root out those with less of a grip, rather than legally and culturally embed any more. It’s not too late for Mary Jane to disappear into the absolute uncoolness of the health system; rather like legal Heroin in some countries, thoroughly medicalized and treating aging Boomer and Gen X leftovers. Still need to drug-police GenX & Y concerts. Shows them where the business end is located.
For what it’s worth, I think drug education in schools is a waste of time, rather like sex education in schools. Nearly always delivered by lefties with a leftist permissive slant of ‘harm minimization’. Show them ‘Trainspotting’ and let them work it out for themselves. Parental input is important, as always, in everything.
Comment over on Miranda Devine, along the lines that, if it’s acceptable for the Army to march in uniform, at the Mardi Gras, it’s acceptable for the Army to attend One Nation rallies in uniform?
Piers Akerman, via Bolt:
And that’s why the Liberal Party is comatose: the zombies in Walking Dead are more animated. The party has moved ‘so far to the Centre Left’ that they are terrified of an actual conservative…or conservative policies or principles.
The alt right is so scared their moment is about to pass.
Brexit. Trump. Soon LePen, Wilders. Merkel is being savaged.
It’s almost too much winning!
Peter O’Brien is another who wants a move to Abbott to revive the Liberal Party because ‘at least he’s not Shorten’.
The whole Russia thing started out as a cynical ploy to to split cold war conservatives away from Trump mid last year which briefly yeilded some success and neocons left trump and backed hollary (which had quietly unofficially happened years before anyway). A few “conservatives” fell for it but realised what it meant and backed Trump regardless.
But the strangest thing happened. The left started snorting their own stash ). And here we are: the leftwing aristocracy desperately trying to simultaneously push their narrative and supress their now addicted-to-Russian conspiracy lunatic brigades in a vain attempt to stop them from turning them all into a laughing stock ( too late).