More government spending will not bring back the days when supposedly triple-A-rated mortgage securities could be fashioned out of dodgy loans to unqualified borrowers.— Arnold Kling
Open Forum:
February March 4, 2017
…….. A salute to Johanna ……..
Strong, confident warrior woman
Who shines on this site? Johanna does.
Who wiped the floor with the boors and the snipers?
And who encouraged others?
Dux femina facti
Yeah yeah
Riiiight!
Because so many “family heirlooms” are used in the commission of crimes! And it’s as important to crush family valuables as it is to get guns off the streets, where they are actually likely to be used illegally.
What a cockhead!
johanna
#2316279, posted on March 5, 2017 at 3:06 pm
steady on Johanna, this sort of thing gets you banned.
Forget about her.
What was it someone said, let her write her Mills and Boons stories, a bit of dreaming while leading a dreary life does no harm.
I wonder if joanna just changed it herself? After all, the gravatar is still the same.
Her husband is a project manager, knows fuck all about anything but knows people who do.
Suits are very reluctant to help each other out for nefarious reasons. It’s all just bullshit and everyone should hit the yoga mat and relax
Joanna.
Take a break FFS.
You are sounding increasingly unhinged/obsessed.
No mention of the cops having to appoint extra staff to process the surrendered firearms. How will they cope with the rush?
Alcohol inadvertently changes many user names.
I should know.
The NSHA (National Stock Horse Assoc) are currently holding their national show in Tamworth and last night they had a public extravaganza, very well attended. One of the presentations was a tribute to the horses that served overseas during WWI and to those horses and men who participated in the charge of the Light Brigade at Beersheba. Left us with not a dry eye in the house!
Gee, what perfect placement. Sitting right at the top.
The gods are smiling 🙂
Nothing new in that. “Vote Liberal ‘cos at least they’re not Labor” has been all the Textorites have had going for them, since 2007. Personally I can’t see any difference.
Bruce in WA
#2316283, posted on March 5, 2017 at 3:11 pm
Amnesty to hand in illegal guns from July
Gun owners around the country will be asked to surrender illicit firearms without fear of prosecution in the fist (sic) national gun amnesty for more than 20 years.
“This is as much about giving families a chance to get rid of an old heirloom as it is about getting rid of guns off our streets,” Justice Minister Michael Keenan told AAP on Sunday.
Riiiight!
No prosecution, but rest assured, you will be on their books for ever and God forbid if that gun was out of your sight and used for illegal activities.
Probably not a good look for you metaphorically, given your suggested outrage at the topic being raised by another. The Tuam babies matter is in fact again current news following the more recent discovery of human remains and there are calls for wider investigation.
Do families want a ‘chance to get rid of an old heirloom’? Why would they?
And right there is Exhibit One for why the Liberal Party is dead.
AWWW!!!
But I was meanly given that ill fitting Tricorn unfairly, but have worked hard at shaping it into a jaunty little accessory. Surely I get to keep it now, along with my, “Russian=Christian NOT Communist anymore” monicker?
Not the Tricorn, the one with the propeller and ear flaps.
Hey look, I accidentally added a comma to my name!
I blame that parody account of the eastern suburbs fantasy blogger.
‘P’ware of devious commas
The passion and drama in this thread is fantastic – better than The Bold and the Beautiful – and it goes into the wee hours of the morning!
Areff, you have a big beautiful brain. Love your work. 😉
Can a kind person please tell me how I add my avatar to my comment. Someone did tell me a while back but I can’t remember what to do. Thanking you in advance.
Oh! There it is 🙂
Not so, Barista – you were in moderation because you gave yourself a different name (but I knew it was really you – your avatar didn’t change).
You may have noticed that the P -ean horde last evening had the same problem – only 2 were evident at the time I said so, and then the others emerged from moderation.
facechooking, eye glasses
Why didn’t someone invent this before?
So obvious once you see it.
You may not be communist but Putin certainly is. In his own words, collapse of USSR was the greatest tragedy of the 20th century. He has out to reverse the consequences of this tragedy as far as possible.
Restored soviet anthem and coat of arms, nationalized all the main industries and suppressed free press.
Grig notices everything. He’s very creepy.
Ouch, eh Rev – James Taylor – Hangnail.
Yeah johanna. You aren’t doing it right.
Avoid the specifics, and simply dangle the bait.
… btw, any interesting days on the occult calendar coming up … 😀
See, you do have me confused for some nutter one of your conspiracy nutter mates convinced you I am.
Can’t stand propellers since the wobbly ceiling fan above my bed in my long lost Qld youth … and as to earflaps, can’t bear ’em, or earmuffs or earplugs, and don’t get me started on iPhone earbuds … yeah, you definitely have this old patriot confused with the sick sort Dot likes to hang out with for it’s “guilty, secret pleasure”. 😉
Fair shake of the sauce bottle, Makka. Over a year or so I would have made at least a hundred or more posts on the subject. I’ve had stand-up, knock down fights about it with Dot, Fisky, JC and OCO to name but a few.
For the record (once again) classical libertarian philosophy does not support the concept of “open borders” and in fact is diametrically opposed to it. The lie that it does stems from a hijacking of the very word “libertarian” by a group of mostly American economists in the 1960’s, who believed that every ill in the world had a discrete, economic solution, so us plebs and minions should just get out of the way and let them get on with running the place.
Unfortunately their proffered “economic solutions” looked every bit like the Socialist/Fascist “Planned Economy” solutions previously attempted by Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini and others, so they tried to camouflage it with a cloak called libertarianism.
A bit like claiming Islam is just another spinoff from the Catholic Church – like Quakers.
Apparently they succeeded.
This Test Match is epic.
You can stick Twenty/20 up your date.
SOG at 1507,
But would Waffles put it forward as ordinary legislation, and would Short One support it?
Our leaders have shown great enthusiasm over two or three decades for giving their power away to various “independent” bodies, while keeping their perquisites and prerogatives.
Ah ha! The Ruddbot has hacked MV’s account!
Cunning devil. 😃
Hey Joe, you’ll need to identify these true libertarians if they exist.
The “true” libertarians are being very silent about this hijacking I notice.
Fair shake of the sauce bottle, Makka. Over a year or so I would have made at least a hundred or more posts on the subject.
Ok, there’s one.
Oh for fuck’s sake boris 🙄
Putin declared to the world that Communism was Russia’s greatest wrong.
What the Russian people suffered under the unrestrained crime lords when the state collapsed was also horrendous, and why he keeps a very tight rein on things since.
And you know this, but like all devout liars, lie ceaselessly.
Like all Commie Creeps, Boris, you simply hate Russia for defeating and rejecting Communism and Re-embracing Christianity … and giving the rest of the world under UN & EU Communism, ideas about their own right to the freedom to openly practice their Christian faith.
Actually Makka, there are, or at least were, a lot of classical libertarians (the Bastiat variety) on this site. We just stopped emphasising the fact because we got sick of people who don’t mind having their language stolen from them. We are a most discriminating crowd.
Actually Makka, there are, or at least were, a lot of classical libertarians (the Bastiat variety) on this site.
Got names, MV?
Curses! Foiled again.
Spare a thought for Jack Newton.
There are hardly any classical libertarians left. Aside from Hans Hoppe and a few others. The field has largely been taken over by Saudi/Soros funded globalists like Tom Palmer, Alex Nowrestah, the Reason magazine crowd, and the IPA.
Why? So you and the Fatuous Four can play pile-on, on an otherwise slow Sunday afternoon?
Sorry, I’m here for my entertainment, not yours.
There were hardly any classical libertarians on this site, even at the height of the Soon era. Let’s not have any revisionism please!
Why? So you and the Fatuous Four can play pile-on, on an otherwise slow Sunday afternoon?
Sorry, I’m here for my entertainment, not yours.
No. You stated ” a lot”. What’s a “lot”? 20,30,100. If classical libertarianism is so rampant, show some numbers. Otherwise you admit to being displaced by the far more numerous “libertarians” which makes your lot kind of irrelevant.
A clear majority of MPs have said they would vote for ‘equality’ if given a free choice. That’s why the current push to dump the plebiscite and go for a parliamentary vote.
I have been on this site since well before Memoryvault. I can tell you there were hardly any classical libertarians here. 3-4 tops.
The Ford girl -v- the Toyota girl -v- the Trivago girl …
I have to say that ABC newsreader, Nicole Chettle, dressed in red last evening, ran rings around the three of them.
Who would have guessed?
Conclusion:
Graeme Bird was the most prominent classical libertarian on the site, and he was roundly scorned and ridiculed for being an extremist.
Just as I figured, Fisky. It’s probably best that libertarians of all colours keep to their clubs and academic get togethers. Politically they are a no show. Probably because people recognise their ideas for solutions bear no semblance to modern reality.
What about freedom frightens you so much to write this rubbish?
Donuts secured.
Hooray!
At the supermarket the following idea occurred.
Entirely fictional, any resemblance to people living or dead entirely…er…coincidental:
..
Lizzie and her hairy beau sat at the front bar looking around in curiosity.
“Good idea, Hairy, slumming it here for a change. It reminds me of my girlhood, when Dad would come home from the factory after drowning cats all day and take us to the RSL, leaving us kids in the Holden Special with the windows wound up while he got drunk. We wuz lucky if the kitchen staff took pity on us and brought out the water the savs had been boiled in for us to have for our tea. That and some vegemite on crusts was all we got in them days”.
“Sure and beggorrah, Lizzie, dere you go wittering away like a fooking retard again, but you do remind me dat me old Dad owned dozens of dem cat drowning factories from county Cork to Kilkenny”.
Lizzie tittered fetchingly, her bosoms shaking, which is why such laughter is known as tittering in the first place.
They ordered tequila shots and gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes, or in Lizzie’s case, into Hairy’s eyebrows. One of which fell into her tequila.
“Ohhhh” she squealed “I love tequila. But it makes me feel so sad to think of all those poor Mexican children forced by drug barons to pluck cactus to make it”. Lizzie suddenly felt an incredible sadness. “I wish we could give something back by taking in all those Mexican orphans. Could we Hairy? We have so many spare, empty rooms”.
“Now you listen to me, Lizzie girl, you fooking complete loon. You know under this hairy and dashing roguish Irish exterior beats the black heart of a complete rogue and blaggard, capable of rendering his underlings shaking in fear and urine drenched wid the one look”.
He scowled as an ear hair worked its way down the side of his glass. “I’ll not be having you fill the ancestral seat with a metric shit tonne of useless fooking Mexican urchins”.
Lizzie began to sob gently.
Hairy softened, and searching his pockets took out the singed dolls head he kept on him at all times for these occasions. “Dere, dere, Lizzie. Don’t cry. Look in here. No bad thoughts in dere, is dere”?
Lizzie sniffled once more and then brightened.
Unbeknownst to our pair, in the back bar car park Lizzie’s ultimate nemesis was pulling into the driveway.
Johanna guided the moss- covered Austin 1800 into the car park and pulled up next to a 4WD ute with the southern cross CFMEU sticker on the rear window.
Scowling, she slammed the door and some mould fell from the Austin’s sill.
Remarkably agile and innovative for a ninety year old, she smashed the CFMEU ute’s side mirror clean off the door with one mighty front kick.
She stalked up the stairs toward the rear bar of the RSL, pulling the overall pants out of her gigantic arse crack as she mounted the steps.
Now, I know you are quivering in expectation, dear reader.
Finally, Johanna and Lizzie meet face to face. And the Hairy Ape is dere too. You can’t imagine the spectacular confrontation that is about to ensue.
Unfortunately, you will have too.
You see, as Johanna was entering the RSL rear bar, Lizzie and Hairy were just leaving the front bar, walking out to their matching, pearl pink and blue metallic Audi coupes. Hers with the leopard print seat covers, his with the matted hair embedded in the carpet.
And as Johanna bellied up to the bar, looking glinty eyed at the barman:
“What did you say”? She hissed.
“I I, I just asked what you would like to drink”.
“Don’t give me any of your fucking condescending shit young man. Get me a trough of gin and hurry up. Prick”. Lizzie and Hairy were already turning out onto the highway.
What about freedom frightens you so much to write this rubbish?
It’s not rubbish and that’s not what frightens me Joe. It’s fkwit libertarians getting near the levers of power that’s scary.