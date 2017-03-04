Open Forum: February March 4, 2017

March 4, 2017
  1. Tom
    #2316597, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Trollscum, you’re like a delinquent four-year-old shitting on the floor to make mummy angry.

    You have never contributed ANYTHING to this blog. You came here as a troll to nickpick the work of others because you are a pathetic little sociopath who’s angry with his mother.

    The sooner you top yourself the better for humanity. You are a parasite.

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #2316598, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    How good is this Australian test team!

    We are witnessing possibly the greatest Australian series victory ever. I predict 4-0 with an innings win for this test.

    They could be better.
    Trump talks about draining the swamp.
    We need to drain the Marshes.

  3. BorisG
    #2316600, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    How good is this Australian test team!

    I attribute this to their underdog attitude. Hope they don’t get ahead of themselves.

  4. wivenhoe
    #2316601, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Elle, ty, sounds like a plan.

  5. BorisG
    #2316602, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    We need to drain the Marshes.

    a good one!

  6. Baldrick
    #2316603, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Oh it’s Sinc now is it. Not Kommissariat?

    Grigory M
    #2211079, posted on November 17, 2016 at 6:03 pm
    Numpty fuckwits – someday the dead person you so obviously miss may re-appear. Perhaps a Ouija board might help you contact him, maybe Shirley MacLaine could intercede on your behalf, or you could just hold your own séance. Failing any of those you could just talk among yourselves for a while – or send each other e-mails via the Kommissariat. I’m sure Grigory M will be back later if you’re really desperate for some human contact.

  7. Tom
    #2316604, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Reposted:

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2257240, posted on January 10, 2017 at 9:57 am
    Grig M got unsmote.

    Great little troll sewer you have created, Sinclair. Traffic down much? Who cares, eh? It’s such fun sending your regular readers running for the exits. Just like Fakefacts.

    Woops – I forgot. You’re an amateur. Don’t give up your day job.

  8. Mike of Marion
    #2316606, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Elle
    #2316549, posted on March 5, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Elle, it can get very willing between midnight and dawn.

    In between the ‘heat’ and the ‘passion’ that can come out, good information can be found.

  10. Gilas
    #2316608, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    “This is as much about giving families a chance to get rid of an old heirloom as it is about getting rid of guns off our streets,” Justice Minister Michael Keenan told AAP on Sunday.”

    What a military-grade c.ck!
    Just like all soon-to-be-extinct Lib-tards, he can go and f.ck himself!

  11. Makka
    #2316609, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Okey-dokey, Makka. I may be too much of a sensitive girl for this blog. Maybe a voyeur is more my thing for here. Will see how I go. Cheers.

    You’re welcome. Plenty of sensitive people comment here. JC for example, he has a Hotline for those seeking suicide help. Very sensitive. Another sensitive soul is the Reverend – as you can see he’s torn up about telling a pimply faced busy body to fk off.

    We understand that people have feelings.

  12. Grigory M
    #2316610, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    they then blow wind up his arse

    Er – Huck – the correct term is to blow smoke up one’s arse, not wind. If you watch Meet Joe Black you will see and hear Anthony Hopkins say to Brad Pitt “You’re just blowing smoke up my ass”.

    [ “ass” – American for “arse”]

  13. Elle
    #2316611, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Ahhh, ok. Thanks for that, Huck.

  14. ME
    #2316613, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Hi, Elle. Nice to see you back here again.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2316614, posted on March 5, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Oh good grief!

    Malcolm Turnbull talks up his ‘agnostic’ policy on energy

    Malcolm Turnbull has used a visit to a Queensland solar farm to talk up his government’s “agnostic” policy on energy.

    Visiting a subsidy-sucking monstrosity which is pauperising ordinary Australians, especially small businesses. Does that mean he agnostically does or doesn’t believe in Gaia?

    I suspect his latest thought-bubble about getting the CEFC to fund a coal fired power station is about to go *pop*.

