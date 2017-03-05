Gina Rinehart for Australian of the year

From iron ore to beef, building up the farm with a clear view of the disaster of red and green tape.
Read it on Bolta if you are not a subscriber.
Give me the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties.
Yes! The new ‘Sid Kidman’!
Indeed – someone with drive and vision. Interesting link.
Yes I don’t want to hear of that Burrumbottock hay runner dude getting proposed (looking at you, A Lurker). He is not a registered charity, he charges for hay delivered to the droughted property unlike other people without the profile, he dumps piles of dubious quality hay at ilfracombe which can be picked up by townies with a few cows and ponies in their float, and then brings in hairdressers and other service people for freebies so the local businesses, already struggling, have their back broken and fold up.
But hey, he is raising awareness.
If she were a lefty she would have a chance.
1. Woman.
2. On the big size
That’s two boxes ticked.
Unfortunately EVERYTHING else about her puts a big red line through her name.
No chance.
I wonder if Failfacts has got around to reappraising their dealings with Gina?
Or whether they are wondering if there wasn’t some agreement they might have struck which would have brought some of her money their very needy way?
We need to celebrate successful people rather than fucking weirdos bent on wrecking everything.
Don’t want to sound too sexist and opportunist … The last pic of her I saw she looked like she had lost some weight and was looking pretty hot … So If you are reading this Gina , I am tall ,single ,small business owner (really freaking small by your measure) who would like to become one of the family (not the estranged ones)
Can’t get too excited about someone who inherited her wealth. More of a fan of those like Jobs, Musk, Gates et al who built something out of nothing
No one for Australian of the Year. The whole concept is pathetic – no other country that I know has a similar X of the Year. Such a cultural cringe.
A bankrupt estate, and a company in considerable difficulties, doesn’t seem much of an inheritance to me.
She can thank him for the genes.
Gina should be an inspiration for all, despite family troubles.
Her wealth is not what defines her.
Hey Barry 1963,
Do you know the historic backgrounds of Jobs, Musk and Gates?
Do you think they did it on their lonesome?
As Zulu points out above she inherited a start. That is all.
So what have you done?
On matters agricultural, I don’t have a link, but it seems that 230,000 hectares of station country in southern New South Wales, where the modern Australian Merino was bred, are for sale. (The first Merino sheep, brought into this country by the pioneers in the early 1800’s were about the size of a good sized sheepdog, cut about two kilos of fine wool and were notoriously finneky. What was bred on these stations was a Merino about twice the size, cut three times the fleece, and could live off rough country and sparse pickings. Sir Samuel someoneorother, and the Peppin brothers bred the Australian Merino, not John MacAuther.)
As someone who admired the achievements of her late father, despite his eccentricities, I find Mrs Rinehart’s propensity for endless litigation against anyone and everyone who even slightly disagrees with her to be frankly obscene, as well as her troubling influence behind the scenes to get her way. She must surely be the most thin-skinned person in this state: a rather unlovely trait in a plutocrat who indulgently throws her financial weight around like a giant toddler at every opportunity. Having heard her speak on several occasions, I found her intellectually unimpressive and my conclusion is that she has benefited from an inheritance of good assets managed by good advisers rather than made her own fortune.
Not worthy of Australian of the Year – but probably no less deserving of that pointless gong than previous recipients.
PS It’s a shame I will now not get to see the performances of Sam Neill and Mandy McElhinney in the TV series.
Zulu,
That’s country near where I come from.
Not many folk know this but the true pioneer of the Australian Merino Sheep was a woman called Eliza Forlonge.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eliza_Forlonge
I encourage you to read her history.
And Zulu,
It was the friendship between 2 women, Eliza Forlonge and Elizabeth Macarthur, that enabled John Macarthur to get a breeding flock of Merinos.
Seven Creeks down near Euroa, Vic is a magnificent place.
I doubt it will sell for that much.
Since scumbag PM Howard sent his bum boy Maolcolm Turdbull into the Murray-Darling Basin fkup there is no longer rights to water like ‘riparian rights‘.
Another instance where howard the filth destroyed private property.