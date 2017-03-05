Gina Rinehart for Australian of the year

Posted on 8:37 pm, March 5, 2017 by Rafe Champion

From iron ore to beef, building up the farm with a clear view of the disaster of red and green tape.

Read it on Bolta if you are not a subscriber.

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to Gina Rinehart for Australian of the year

  1. stackja
    #2316620, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Yes! The new ‘Sid Kidman’!

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2316631, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Indeed – someone with drive and vision. Interesting link.

  3. Entropy
    #2316656, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Yes I don’t want to hear of that Burrumbottock hay runner dude getting proposed (looking at you, A Lurker). He is not a registered charity, he charges for hay delivered to the droughted property unlike other people without the profile, he dumps piles of dubious quality hay at ilfracombe which can be picked up by townies with a few cows and ponies in their float, and then brings in hairdressers and other service people for freebies so the local businesses, already struggling, have their back broken and fold up.

    But hey, he is raising awareness.

  4. zyconoclast
    #2316661, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    If she were a lefty she would have a chance.
    1. Woman.
    2. On the big size

    That’s two boxes ticked.
    Unfortunately EVERYTHING else about her puts a big red line through her name.
    No chance.

  5. Mother Lode
    #2316680, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    I wonder if Failfacts has got around to reappraising their dealings with Gina?

    Or whether they are wondering if there wasn’t some agreement they might have struck which would have brought some of her money their very needy way?

  6. rickw
    #2316682, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    We need to celebrate successful people rather than fucking weirdos bent on wrecking everything.

  7. marcus w
    #2316686, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Don’t want to sound too sexist and opportunist … The last pic of her I saw she looked like she had lost some weight and was looking pretty hot … So If you are reading this Gina , I am tall ,single ,small business owner (really freaking small by your measure) who would like to become one of the family (not the estranged ones)

  8. Barry 1963
    #2316690, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Can’t get too excited about someone who inherited her wealth. More of a fan of those like Jobs, Musk, Gates et al who built something out of nothing

  9. Malcolm
    #2316692, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    No one for Australian of the Year. The whole concept is pathetic – no other country that I know has a similar X of the Year. Such a cultural cringe.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2316722, posted on March 5, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Rinehart’s father and company founder Lang Hancock discovered iron ore in the Pilbara in 1952 and forged a fortune. When he died his estate was bankrupt and, his daughter says sadly, the company he founded was in considerable difficulties

    A bankrupt estate, and a company in considerable difficulties, doesn’t seem much of an inheritance to me.

  11. Zyconoclast
    #2316732, posted on March 5, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    A bankrupt estate, and a company in considerable difficulties, doesn’t seem much of an inheritance to me.

    She can thank him for the genes.

  12. custard
    #2316750, posted on March 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Gina should be an inspiration for all, despite family troubles.

    Her wealth is not what defines her.

  13. OneWorldGovernment
    #2316768, posted on March 5, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Barry 1963
    #2316690, posted on March 5, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Can’t get too excited about someone who inherited her wealth. More of a fan of those like Jobs, Musk, Gates et al who built something out of nothing

    Hey Barry 1963,

    Do you know the historic backgrounds of Jobs, Musk and Gates?
    Do you think they did it on their lonesome?

    As Zulu points out above she inherited a start. That is all.

    So what have you done?

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2316799, posted on March 6, 2017 at 12:01 am

    On matters agricultural, I don’t have a link, but it seems that 230,000 hectares of station country in southern New South Wales, where the modern Australian Merino was bred, are for sale. (The first Merino sheep, brought into this country by the pioneers in the early 1800’s were about the size of a good sized sheepdog, cut about two kilos of fine wool and were notoriously finneky. What was bred on these stations was a Merino about twice the size, cut three times the fleece, and could live off rough country and sparse pickings. Sir Samuel someoneorother, and the Peppin brothers bred the Australian Merino, not John MacAuther.)

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2316807, posted on March 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Falkiner Merino empire next in rush to sell farms

    The Australian
    12:00AM March 6, 2017

    The historic birthplace of the modern merino sheep and Australia’s golden era of wool prosperity is for sale, with the legendary Wanganella, Peppin­ella and Boonoke sheep stations in southern NSW being touted to overseas buyers as part of a potential $330 million deal.

    A Riverina pastoral ­empire known since the 1880s as the FSF Falkiner group has been quietly put on the market by its five owners, as part of the much larger Australia Food & Agriculture com­pany’s agricultural portfolio.

    The AFA sale of its 18 properties in southern NSW was confirmed yesterday to The Australian by part-owner and stockbroker Colin Bell. The $330m asking price — for a portfolio of 18 farms covering 226,000ha clustered around ­Deniliquin, Hay and Coonamble — compares with $380m paid for the Kidman cattle empire of 10 million hectares, which sold last year to an Australian-­Chinese joint venture led by mining magnate Gina Rinehart. Overseas buyers are already circling the highly productive rural group, which includes the merino wool properties of Boonoke, Wanganella, Peppinella, Zara and Baratta — from where 80 per cent of all modern merinos can be traced — and 13,000 merino stud sheep.

  16. DM of WA
    #2316809, posted on March 6, 2017 at 12:38 am

    As someone who admired the achievements of her late father, despite his eccentricities, I find Mrs Rinehart’s propensity for endless litigation against anyone and everyone who even slightly disagrees with her to be frankly obscene, as well as her troubling influence behind the scenes to get her way. She must surely be the most thin-skinned person in this state: a rather unlovely trait in a plutocrat who indulgently throws her financial weight around like a giant toddler at every opportunity. Having heard her speak on several occasions, I found her intellectually unimpressive and my conclusion is that she has benefited from an inheritance of good assets managed by good advisers rather than made her own fortune.

    Not worthy of Australian of the Year – but probably no less deserving of that pointless gong than previous recipients.

    PS It’s a shame I will now not get to see the performances of Sam Neill and Mandy McElhinney in the TV series.

  17. OneWorldGovernment
    #2316810, posted on March 6, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2316799, posted on March 6, 2017 at 12:01 am

    On matters agricultural, I don’t have a link, but it seems that 230,000 hectares of station country in southern New South Wales, where the modern Australian Merino was bred, are for sale. (The first Merino sheep, brought into this country by the pioneers in the early 1800’s were about the size of a good sized sheepdog, cut about two kilos of fine wool and were notoriously finneky. What was bred on these stations was a Merino about twice the size, cut three times the fleece, and could live off rough country and sparse pickings. Sir Samuel someoneorother, and the Peppin brothers bred the Australian Merino, not John MacAuther.)

    Zulu,

    That’s country near where I come from.

    Not many folk know this but the true pioneer of the Australian Merino Sheep was a woman called Eliza Forlonge.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eliza_Forlonge

    I encourage you to read her history.

  18. OneWorldGovernment
    #2316811, posted on March 6, 2017 at 12:45 am

    And Zulu,

    It was the friendship between 2 women, Eliza Forlonge and Elizabeth Macarthur, that enabled John Macarthur to get a breeding flock of Merinos.

    Seven Creeks down near Euroa, Vic is a magnificent place.

  19. OneWorldGovernment
    #2316829, posted on March 6, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2316807, posted on March 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Falkiner Merino empire next in rush to sell farms

    The Australian
    12:00AM March 6, 2017

    The historic birthplace of the modern merino sheep and Australia’s golden era of wool prosperity is for sale, with the legendary Wanganella, Peppin­ella and Boonoke sheep stations in southern NSW being touted to overseas buyers as part of a potential $330 million deal.

    I doubt it will sell for that much.

    Since scumbag PM Howard sent his bum boy Maolcolm Turdbull into the Murray-Darling Basin fkup there is no longer rights to water like ‘riparian rights‘.

    Another instance where howard the filth destroyed private property.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *