“David Leyonhjelm on drugs “

The use of illegal drugs such as ice is an important community concern. The police, medical services and communities struggle to deal with the aggressive and hyperactive behaviour of ice addicts as well as the crimes they commit to fund their addiction.
While there is no question the police should maintain their strong stance against violence and theft, we should remind ourselves that the problem of ice is occurring despite it being illegal. If prohibition were effective, ice wouldn’t even exist. If we want things to change, we need to change our approach.
One option is to decriminalise the taking of drugs by adults, converting it from a problem of crime into a problem, where it exists, of addiction. In 2000 Portugal did exactly that, leading to a decline in drug related crime. Crimes committed under the influence of drugs fell, as did crimes undertaken to fund drug use.
Perhaps surprisingly, drug decriminalisation also led to no increase in drug use. It turns out people don’t rely on the government to make their choices for them. Those who want to use drugs are rarely dissuaded by the risk of criminal conviction and imprisonment, and those who don’t want to use drugs do not suddenly change their mind once the threat of jail is taken away.
If decriminalisation has any effect on behaviour, it is to make it easier for drug users to become non drug-users, because they can seek help to quit without risking prosecution and jail. Drug decriminalisation has also reduced drug deaths and injuries, as users have been better able to test the quality of their drugs or use them more safely, and users haven’t felt the need to load up on drugs at home before heading out to venues where police are on patrol.
Naturally, some people find scary the thought of introducing a policy of decriminalisation. To help ease that concern, one approach is to begin with a careful, reversible and regulated legalisation of the production and sale of drugs that are recognised as being less harmful than alcohol, tobacco and ice.
According to a 2010 report in the medical journal, the Lancet, a study led by Professor Nutt of Imperial College London identified 16 different types of harm from drugs, from death and disease to crime and family breakdowns. Remarkably, it found that alcohol was the most harmful drug of all.
Despite that, while some in our community would ban alcohol if they could, most of us accept that some people enjoy alcohol, that it has certain benefits, and that regulation is the best way to contain its harms.
If the same thinking was applied to less harmful drugs, marijuana and ecstasy could be legalised immediately. This would take it out of the realm of criminals, who care nothing for the quality of their product and push them at schools and in the streets. It would also allow immediate access to medicinal marijuana for those who really need it, such as adults and children with multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, severe epilepsy and cancer.
Legislation on medicinal marijuana was passed more than a year ago, but it didn’t allow patients to access it from their current suppliers. Instead it pursued the narrowest, most complicated regulatory approach imaginable. As a result it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a needy patient to get medical marijuana legally.
Health Minister Hunt recently announced that some bureaucratic milestones towards accessible legal medical marijuana have been met. So more bureaucrats are smiling, but the legal supply of medicinal marijuana is still elusive in reality.
Drug regulation need not be this bureaucratic. Instead it could focus on ensuring that certain types of access, such as non-medical supply to children and driving on public roads while impaired, remains forbidden.
Furthermore, people who want nothing to do with any newly legalised drugs should be able to easily avoid them. Social venues should be at liberty to remain drug-free — or continue to allow alcohol as the drug of choice — and to deny entry or eject anyone they choose. Similarly, employers should retain the right to reject a potential employee, or fire a current one, for failing the employer’s requirement for a drug free workplace. Sports organisations should similarly be able to impose their own rules on players.
But what people do in the privacy of their own homes would be a matter for them.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
Spot on DL.
Is he really? Which ones?
🙂
I hadn’t dared
Mr Rusty woo hoo
This is a very well written article on drug decriminalisation. Watch it get howled down by people who don’t understand.
The most convincing reason why drugs should be legal or at least decriminalised is that prohibition is counter productive – it creates more crime than it prevents.
There is also a moral issue of forcibly funding (other) adults to be policed from self harm.
I pretty much agree with much of what he says. While we can draw parallels between alcohol and marijuana, should we draw the same parallels between, say, aspirin and methamphetamines? I know he talks about “less harmful drugs” but we do need an objective standard as to what is “less harmful” and what isn’t. By decriminalising drug use, we may see another group of now-legal experimental users replace those who are now able to deal with their addiction without the stigma of criminalisation. He might be wrong that the incidence of abuse will actually go down (or he might be right) – how are we to know?
Clearly prohibition doesn’t work. But surely habitual drug abuse is symptomatic of other social issues that also need to be addressed. Yes, what people do in the own homes is a matter for them – up until the point where in a drug-addled haze they start making extremely poor decisions, like driving, or worse still, assaulting people.
..
This again.
PORTUGAL DID NOT DECRIMINALISE DRUG USE.
Look up the actual law in Portugal and correct your post.
Despite legality/illegality some people will always be drawn to drugs. I suspect this is due to bad ‘wiring’ in the brain. That being said, other people will be drawn to drugs because drugs provide an escape from a bad situation or a pointless life. I think the better conversation is why do people turn to drugs in the first place. I’m not talking about Government interference, but rather what society has become that people feel that drugs are the answers to their problems. I live in regional Australia and drugs like ice have a big impact on country communities – for example, the rate of petty crime and thievery has increased with the number of people needing ready cash to fund their habit. People who used to leave their doors open and keys in unlocked cars are now having to become more aware of their personal security simply because of the rise in opportunistic crime due to ice. So why is ice so common in regional communities? I think this is because jobs and opportunities are scarce. If young people were working, improving their situation, and strengthening their self-worth, then there would be less desire to ‘escape’ from a horrible life. So, I don’t believe legalising drugs will help those people. What will help is to give these people self-worth, and really that can only happen with regular employment.
Id be happy to see the legalization happen in stages.
So dope and disco buiscuts, possibly morphine as a start.
All 3 of those are either calming or “love” drugs of a sort.
Im less inclined to think the “speed” type drugs are in the same basket, mostly because they seem to (when combined with booze) be the ones which enable staying awake long after the normal mental state has been crippled.
I think if you shift the debate to “which drugs do we legalize you shift the window of debate a long way forward.
Oh and temper any legalization with crippling penalties to people who supply it to under agers.
Or when their drug addiction impacts on children in their care.
A Lurker
We already have the downsides of addiction, and authorities spending tens of millions keeping kids in homes with drug addicts.
The crime and neglect problems of drugs already exist, you are left with 2 options, this one or the Philippines crackdown type.
Great article David.
Australia is far too prissy to allow the sensible approach of decriminalisation. Plus it is the sensible thing to do – so we will not do it . Frees up courts , jails and police for more important things like family violence.There is also the fact that big pharma will scream blue murder , they put lots of money into political parties so they expect a free reign.(even considering so many of their prescribed drugs kill many people and can have really bad side effects)
We will now sit back and wait for the nanny types to wack this down .
If we made alcohol tomorrow, you’d be calling everyone else here a person with “bad wiring in the brain”.
Morality and psychology are not dictated by the law.
I think a better conversation is why do a minority of drug users become addicts?
Recreational users who hold gainful employment and are otherwise law abiding citizens, are not your concern. They pose no “problem” that requires fixing.
That is a meaningless move. We cannot dress this up, the issue is not about users but about supply. If we decriminalise use but not supply, dealers will still be trading on the black market and the price will remain high. As a result, crime associated with the importation of drugs and the funding of addiction will remain.
I know it sounds better for a politician to pretend that we are just decriminalising the personal actions of users, implying that they are victims here. However, victims or not, we must be realistic, decriminalisation means importing and dealing must also be made legal.
LSD should be legal as well, at least in micro doses. It does no harm at all and has shown numerous benefits.
“Recreational users who hold gainful employment and are otherwise law-abiding citizens are not your problem”
They’re just needy.
But, more importantly, they’re not “prissy”.
Prohibition doesn’t work? Social issues cause drug use – we have to fix those? Poppycock.
Tell me when we *really* have a prohibition and a ‘war’ on drugs? If we didn’t have the anti-drug stance diluted (and/or promoted) by the media, modern culture, and, eventually, by soft judges, then we could legitimately say we were fighting against illegal drugs. But we don’t. Magistrates are notoriously soft. State governments send messages like ‘medicinal marijuana’ to a populace who knows a rort when they see one.
The idea, however, that the government gets into the practice of manufacturing and selling crystal meth, LSD, marijuana etc. is an interesting proposal – to say the least.
Unless the good senator means the government will simply purchase the product from existing producers (i.e. crooks) and sell it through Centrelink offices, thereby meeting the largest intersection of drug users with their product of choice?
Who would support a drug-dispensary in their neighbourhood?
And, I may be unclear, but there is a major flaw in the premises of the argument presented, viz:
1 – drugs need to be controlled by the government to reduce harm
2- alcohol is a drug that is controlled by the government
3 – alcohol causes great harm.
So how, exactly, will the government control of other (currently illegal) substances reduce harm, when it has clearly failed with alcohol?
And does the senator understand he is suggesting the government gets into the business of manufacturing and selling drugs – essentially entering into a commercial relationship by selling products? Is this the role of a government?
If not, then the senator suggests the government allows private enterprise to sell drugs legally. Does the government propose to set a price? Or will the market decide? And when the applies for a drug-license (like a liquor license) will the government apply the ‘good character’ test? Or doesn’t that matter? Will their be HACCP-like inspectors of meth-labs to ensure the baths they’re making it in are clean, up to a ‘standard’?
Of course, there will be no black-market drugs, just like there are no black market cigarettes.
If the senator seriously believes now-illegal drugs can be made legal, then can he please put a stop to:
– all anti-smoking campaigns (since it’s counter-productive to both sell a product and then try and stop people using it) which means the Cancer Council can go, or focus only on melanoma, which – by the way – surely is a personal choice to stay out in the sun, so surely this should be stopped as well? Oh, and stop funding that unnecessary cancer research too, unless that’s part of the ‘side effect’ that needs to be managed by the altruistic government that endorsed the cause in the first place?
– allow the return of alcohol advertising – since there’s now nothing wrong with alcohol per se, that can’t be managed through ‘addict’ programs, which also means
– the removal of those disgusting adverts that suggest white males have a drink and bash their families, since it’s all agreed alcohol is fine now, and the government will help when drinking creates issues related to addiction
– allow drug advertising, since it’s a capital market, and the consumer needs to be aware of the best brands, prices etc.? It’s the same as law firms advertising, though less repellant
– given the prevalence of marijuana usage amongst younger Australians, will the drug-taking age be set at 14? 16? Indeed, why not remove the drinking age restriction as well?
It’s not a good idea. The argument is essentially two-fold:
1 – the ‘war’ on drugs has failed, so we should give up
2 – drugs aren’t the problem, it’s the side-effects of addiction, which need to be addressed.
Logically, that leads to the following conclusions:
1 – given people still commit murder (the prisons have some of them), the ‘war’ on murder has failed, so we should give up and allow murder, but control the side-effects (?)
2 – absolutely every law and restriction the government imposes as a means to ensure individual safety [speed limits, traffic lights, seat belts, motorbike helmets, gun control, random breath testing, laws against disorderly behaviour, bashings and general grievous bodily harm, etc.] should ALL be lifted and those activities be allowed carte blanche, because the government is not in the business of saving people from themselves, and only the side-effects need to be ‘managed’.
Yes, senator…
I would have thought that it was clear that law-abiding recreational users are not the focus of my post.
No, only those whose drug use totally controls their lives; and yes, I’d suggest that kind of behaviour stems from bad wiring in the brain. I have no beef with recreational users who are mature and responsible in their drug use.
“Recreational users who hold gainful employment and are otherwise law-abiding citizens are not your concern”
More betta
Yes, they did:
“The drug policy of Portugal was put in place in 2001, and was legally effective from July 2001. The new law maintained the status of illegality for using or possessing any drug for personal use without authorization. However, the offense was changed from a criminal one, with prison a possible punishment, to an administrative one if the amount possessed was no more than a ten-day supply of that substance.”
As if half the Cat aren’t high-performing pot addicts.
(Sorry, there for their)
I don’t agree with many LDP positions, but I’m a chemist. Realistically there is no way to stop the proliferation. Meth cooking and hydroponic growing are now common. Would you allow an unlicenced chemical plant operating in your street? With no safety systems whatsoever? House fires from labs and hydro setups are already on the news each week or so.
Simple technical progress is going to force a policy change. If not now then soon.
Therefore while the chance is there use of such things should be regulated like tobacco. Legalise it from licenced manufacturers and vendors, tax it like cigarettes, use the taxes to carry out mandatory education in schools from about age 9, and fund rehab centres.
The education aspect is key. You have to bash kids over the head with the details each year until they leave school. Not propaganda – play it absolutely straight. That is so when they do drugs they know exactly what they are getting into and so they have no excuses when they find themselves in the craphole.
I suspect the savings on medical services, police resources, ancillary crimes (such as gang warfare), charities and domestic situation of the users family members would well and truly return the value of the investment, but by all means tax the stuff too. It will still be vastly cheaper than street-bought.
So how about this for a start:
If you produce and/or sell drugs for financial gain, you have to be licensed and subsequently have to bear regulatory burdens.
If you produce an unlicensed product or, as a licensed vendor, sell an unlicensed product, gaol awaits.
If you sell an unlicensed product or, as a licensed producer, supply an unlicensed vendor, gaol awaits.
If you’ve got a cannabis plant in the backyard, nobody cares.
A cup of tea, a Bex and a good lie down. Or a Vincent’s APC? Or a Hoffman Aspirin? Maybe a vaccine? Olden days ice chest and ice from the iceman who cometh.
Quality?
yup – take them on excursions to the drug injecting rooms, the half-way houses, mental and physical hospitals.
Show them drug use in all its glory.
Personal responsibility enforced? Get stoned and kill. Lawyers will claim not responsible.
The problem is lessened if we label it only addiction compared with when we label it both crime and addiction?
A labelling error then?
There is an economic argument for drug legalization which has nothing to do with social morals, or arguing over the effects of taking drugs.
If you make make drugs illegal it actually encourages the distribution of the most potent and toxic drugs, per gram of weight. For example under US alcohol prohibition it became impossible to buy beer or wine on the black market, you could only purchase the hardest liquors. This was because dealers and distributors would only risk bringing supply onto market at a high enough reward to compensate for the risk of jailing and fines. As a result public drunkenness and alcohol related violence increased due to the increased potency of available liquor.
Its the same with drugs. I have heard from many people that its now easier to buy ICE in rural Australian towns than marijuana. This is purely a result of the extensive crackdowns on backyard dope and smashing the heroin importation rings. Drug syndicates moved onto importing meth because the monetary reward per gram is far greater than Heroin or Cocaine.
And even marijuana is now far more toxic and laden with hydroponic chemicals, due to indoor growing. You cannot buy an outdoor grown organic variant of dope, from anywhere. Again, this is caused by prohibition, the illegality encourages the supply of the most toxic and potent drugs, making users more likely to take them, and causing more of the social ills that prohibitionists decry.
These are economic facts. It has nothing to do with morals. You can argue all you like, but our current laws make drug problems worse. Economic laws are what they are.
The abuse of the diminished responsibility defence is a serious problem, regardless of the legality/illegality of any drug. It is frequently used when crimes are committed under the influence of alcohol. If we maintain the status quo for substance legality, diminished responsibility still needs work.
And here is the moral argument for drug legalization. Many say its ethically wrong to break laws and take illegal drugs. Once you get right into it, these people don’t like drugs because they are bad, illegal, evil and wrong. Society tells us this from when we are small children.
But before 1920 all drugs were legal, the social problems back then were morphine and opium addiction. Why bring this historical fact up?
Because if you say its wrong to break drug laws, it was not illegal or wrong 100 years ago. What you are really saying is this; “I have no morals but what the State grants me”. Your morals are based on current legal conventions, rather than universal principles of man’s natural rights to his own person and property.
Obviously, David has been “smoking” his own blend .. All Gummint in Oz is dedicated to regulating life to the “nth” degree .. no party worth their carriage(s) on the “gravy train” is going to advocate “freedoms” for the vote-herd …….. foolish, foolish man … worthy of a Senate seat!
Lets be consistent here…if you’ve got a cannabis plant in the backyard, you get the same tonne of bricks fall on you as if you have a tobacco plant in your back yard…
This is a foolish argument. You are equating people’s moral principles with the law but someone who thinks taking a certain drug is wrong (or not wrong) now might well have thought the same 100 years ago. Further, 100 years ago some people did think it was wrong: there were (and are) campaigns against alcohol.
The law doesn’t work like this. Read the sentencing procedure act.
Jesus. You must be trolling, surely?
A landlord can have their rental property seized if a tenant engages in some high level drug offences on the premises and EVEN IF the landlord is innocent and themselves and their agents practiced due diligence.
That is some fanatical BS right there.
Regulating and taxing marijuana “like tobacco” would be useless the way we’re currently addressing tobacco. The proliferation of chop chop shows that.
Legalising marijuana per se may well be justifiable. Ice and crystal meth not so much. They are designed to turn people into automatons with zero control over their own behaviour, but not a corresponding loss of physical power and energy. Taking ice or crystal meth is like letting your pit bull run around the streets without a leash and muzzle. The consequent infringement of other people’s liberty is much greater than the infrimngement of yours by being prohibited from doing it.
Please don’t. Read the draft legalisation Ley came up with. 10 years gaol max. if you grow it without a Federal licence.
Do you know the difference?
I’m not sure you know what either actually are. They’re not hallucinogenic.
LSD should be legal as well, at least in micro doses. It does no harm at all and has shown numerous benefits.
Peter Green’s guitar playing skills may disagree.
It’s all bollocks anyway like knitting fog or herding cats.
Prohibition didn’t work with booze in the US.
How much devastation has legal booze caused in the US?
Murders, domestic violence, drunk driving etc etc.
Rock meet hard place…
Taking ice or crystal meth should not be a crime, but I wouldn’t support decriminalisation until we had a cast iron system whereby all users will be locked up in psychiatric wards, for years if necessary.
Maybe we need to set up special prisons for drug addicts. They get a spent conviction at the end of it, but any reoffence will put them in the big league with rapists and murderers.
Portugal decriminalized possession and use of drugs in 2001.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/portugal-decriminalised-drugs-14-years-ago-and-now-hardly-anyone-dies-from-overdosing-10301780.html
That’s a notably Big Government solution from you, Fisky.
From a retired LEO perspective. In South Australia, basic drug possession is already decriminalised. First offenders get diverted to drug awareness programs and the only drug offences that are routinely punished by gaol are dealing and trafficking offences. Nearly every cannabis offence is dealt with via expiation unless it is cultivating more than a couple of plants, it used to be 10 plants but the advent of high yield hydro crops made a joke of this as bikies were getting people to grow 10 plants in their spare rooms, paying them $5k and pocketing the other $45k from selling the weed. So the government changed the criteria as they hate competition.
As for ice, it is a total scourge, destroying small communities around Australia, let alone the major cities.
Research has shown that ice is not a harmless drug, but creates great cost to the community and the economy via its usage. Just with emergency ambulance attendances jumping from 20 a month from August 2010, to over 140 a month by 12/13 in Victoria alone creating extra workload for emergency services and health services. Ice callouts for Ambos is reaching the same level as heroin od’s, but heroin od’s treated with Narcan at the scene generally do not get transported to hospital whilst ice od’s require hospital treatment. Also purity levels have skyrocketed from around 10% pure in 2010 to averaging 80% pure from 2012 to the end of 2013.
I read the title of the topic and came to an erroneous but understandable conclusion.
We could try going in the opposite direction. Criminalise reading books, religion and the internet. Oh, and sex.
Think of the damage they do. Particularly to children.
Perhaps one way to get the best of both worlds – i.e. decriminalisation AND the war on drugs – is to massively increase the severity of drug penalties across the board, but offering spent convictions to any user willing to identify their dealer.
Fisky – Richmond report and mental hospitals show political parties views.
Personal responsibility in other matters. Why the need for weather warnings?
Australia is a dangerous place. Has been since Cook.
To kill the drug trade all we need is for our government to do – what they do best.
Regulation and Taxation!
So simple, it cannot possibly fail.
The real problem with any critique of the war on drugs is that it is often based on a misguided notion of “rights”, i.e. people have the “right” to take serious narcotics, and this is making it difficult for any rational debate on the issue.
Unfortunately, it is not possible to have the “right” to take narcotics such as ICE or meth, because no responsibilities are able to be exercised in the process. You cannot at all be mindful of the rights of people around you, if you have reduced yourself to a dependent, paranoid psychotic.
So there is no such thing as a right to take heavy narcotics at all. The only consideration here is the utility in giving someone a criminal record for self-harm alone, and I really don’t think making a drug addict virtually unemployable after a prison sentence is going to solve the drug crisis. On the other hand, we lose nothing at all in jailing dealers for life.
As a side point, it’s quite amusing that less than a week ago, libertarians were arguing that Muslims have the natural right to immigrate to Western countries because human rights are based purely on rational faculties of mind. Now it appears they are going to claim that people have the “right” to erase their rational faculties completely!
Oh dear.
If this is “decriminalisation” bring it on. But you know it isn’t what those advocating for it here want.
I think these are all laudable policies, but it’s pretty obvious that this is NOT what is being advocated by libertarians, as Arky rightly points out.
So in Portugal you can be fined, lose your stash, your job and your unemployment benefit.
This is less harsh than what happens in 90% of cases in Oz how?
What many opponents of the “war on drugs” really want is for people to be completely free to take ice/meth and to carry firearms in public at the same time. This is not a caricature at all.
So we need to move away from a rights-based discussion on drugs and focus solely on utility. And the Portuguese appear to have taken a number of measures that address this.
See this is what I disagree with. We should certainly have the right to force serious narcotics users into compulsory treatment. In fact, it should be the first port of call, before we even get around to all the other stuff like monitoring their benefits, travel rights, and so on.
Please don’t. Read the draft legalisation Ley came up with. 10 years gaol max. if you grow it without a Federal licence.
Was this supposed to have some relevance to what I actually wrote?
I’m not sure you know what either actually are. They’re not hallucinogenic.
I didn’t say they were. Nor is it in any way relevant to my point how they cause their pernicious effects.
What a crock.
This issue re-surfaces from time to time and is, without doubt, one of the most stupid ideas imaginable. That a sitting Senator, would even entertain the concept is breathtaking. F*ck me, have you no idea of the broader implications of what you are suggesting?
Alcohol manufacture and resale is heavily regulated and yet, continues to cause great harm. So, because drugs such as marijuana and ecstasy allegedly cause less harm (to whom? the user or community), we should legalise them. Seriously!?
I am as much in favor of personal freedoms as the next person but not where the fabric of society is threatened with yet another undesirable layer added. Slippery slope anyone.
Having said that, I await with eagerness the outcry when the first AFL/NRL team with “Things go better with Cocaine” emblazoned across their chests takes to the field. (If you allow XXXX, you can’t stop cocaine advertising given that cocaine is less harmful. Supposedly.)
Indeed. The big mistake of previous generations was to treat drug use as a moral issue, which only invited teenagers to test the moral boundaries. In fact, it has to be presented as a habit that will destroy their capacity to carry out basic functions, even with their peers. Seeing how addicts behave and are disrespected accordingly by everyone (including their friends) is really the best way to get through to them.
The new Philippines President certainly has a strict approach in dealing with drugs. Stop using or selling drugs or die.
If only this were possible for ice users, such as the one that nearly ran me over a few months ago while veering madly from lane to lane on a busy thoroughfare.
Ice should improve your driving. It’s the lack of sleep after 5 days that affects things.
“David Leyonhjelm on drugs “
He still seems reasonably coherent though.
I have little personal interest in recreational drugs but do wonder if marijuana grew more freely along road verges etc, how big a problem would marijuana be then. If it was dealt with for what it is. Like with alcohol, the downside of cronic usage needs to be widely known and taught to children. As mentioned above, take kids to mental institutions to show the consequences of abuse, the brain damage, the foetal damage and other hopelessness.
I’ve found that the paranoia and psychotic behaviour tends to affect their fine motor skills to a certain degree. It’s not easy to keep your car aligned to any particular lane when you are convulsing violently behind the wheel.
Along the same lines (and as alluded to above), I cannot understand why growing tobacco for own use is illegal, whilst you can brew beer. I imagine some home cigar/cigarette connoisseurs would get a great deal of pleasure from it.
Speedbox
#2317382, posted on March 6, 2017 at 3:24 pm
+1
Mix motor vehicles with all of the above.
Libertarians would have real issues with Mine sites – who even test for pseudo drugs.
Fail a drug/alcohol test and you’re banned from site for years.
Presumably, the discipline of Mine sites/military is entirely against the ethos of Libertarians, who wouldn’t survive without either, ironically.
???
I’m not sure if you understand how libertarians have a high regard for property rights.
Egg – yes indeed. In fact, in my former life I worked at mines in WA, SA and QLD and random drug testing was a simple fact of life. At the sites I worked at, drug use resulted in instant dismissal (and good luck getting a job at another site).
We were also routinely alco tested and any trace resulted in being sent back to the camp for no less than six hours (half shift). The only exception was if you could prove that your mouthwash etc gave a false positive. Usually, there was no follow-on action for the first offence (if actual alcohol was involved and the reading was low) but a second offence, regardless of level would see you before the mine Super, and a third would have you sitting at the airstrip awaiting your flight to oblivion.
ScoMo wants to know if there are any jobs in it?
If so he’s for it.
“ScoMo wants to know if there are any jobs in it?”
There could be some elusive budget “saves”.