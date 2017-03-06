No.
I gave a presentation tonight on the Google Tax – slides here.
Some important papers here and here.
No.
I gave a presentation tonight on the Google Tax – slides here.
Some important papers here and here.
Government now penetrates almost every institution in society and through its vast money power has already corroded our federal system and our public debate. Few will speak against the government of the day for fear of loss of benefit or threat of political retribution.
“Does Australia need a Google Tax?”
“No.”
Beautiful – clear, concise, to the point.
Should have left the whole speech right there – if only politicians were so succinct!
The Lefts answer to everything from virtue signalling to tax reform is to attack multinationals.
Meanwhile we have an alleged conservative government that agrees with ALP talking points in an effort to appease the identity politics brigade.
Yes. We need to smash these leftist organisations and tax the bejesus out of them.
Fuck principles. Let’s punish these xunts hard.
Thanks for the slides – a sound range of facts for us to use when advocating the “no” position.
Australia needs a spending cut. But the Senate says no.
Guessing I am going to be outnumbered here but simply dont understand the support for overseas multinationals and their tax avoidance.
Adam Smith died in 1790. I am guessing he did not anticipate the internet, international mail order, Ebay, Amazon, Facebook, Google and current tax avoidance schemes.
Whilst I confess I do not know much about economics I simply dont understand Sinclairs support of Google, Amazon etc in this debate.
I am also surprised that the revenue lost is only considered to be $100m per year.
Slide 18 shows Carsales tax of 27m on 184m sales. Google is shown as 0.78m tax on 1000m sales for Google. Carsales paid 35 times Googles profit (in tax) whilst earning less than one fifth of Googles revenue. Seems the majority here think that is fair.
Slide 8 says
This law violates Adam Smith’s principles of taxation (My note : from 1776 !!!!)
Are these profits really earned in Australia?
Just my opinion but I think it is right that they should pay tax as their customers are paying to advertise within the Australian market at the expense of other Australian advertising businesses. Likewise Apple has a decent sized retail shop operation in Australia but pays little tax as most of their income remitted to Singapore.
Once Amazon sets up here in competition to JB Hi fi and Harvey Norman and many others will be interesting to see how much tax they pay, how many business closures and the job losses they cause. No doubt the majority here will be cheering them on as they remit their earnings to Luxembourg or Ireland etc.
Similar example is Uber which is taking huge revenue overseas at the expense of the local taxi operators. They were not even paying GST. Are their profits really earned in Australia ?
In this respect I am in support of anything Morrison can do to get extra revenue from those type of companies, particularly the ones operating through the internet.
Brett, I am not going to waste too much time, but will wingle out he apple exampl. It sells hardware. Hardware that has a cost. Apple Australia must buy that hardware at the same price as David jones or Telstra can, or it would be considered anticompetitive. It doesn’t matter if it buys that hardware from Singapore or us or Ireland. It buys at the wholesale price. Tax is paid on the profit.
Amazon won’t pay much tax because it won’t be making a profit. Profit isn’t its business model.
It’s based on principle and not reality.
In truth we should be raping these companies as much as we can. They need us far more than we need them and they are massive leftists and deserve to be punished.
Seems like a bit of pea and thimble there, Sinc.
Often, that intellectual property is bogus, like the royalty “Toys R Us” charged on “Geoffrey the Giraffe”.
And if it is a true royalty, then there are withholding taxes.
Meanwhile Uber only exists in Australia because of Australian drivers who choose to drive, and are subject to Australian income taxes and GST (confirmed by a recent court ruling) just like the standard mum and dad taxi driver.
Not if, from Australia’s perspective, it is an imported service from Ireland, and it is the Irish exporter that pays the royalty.