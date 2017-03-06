What is it about Hanson and Trump – they both admire Vladimir Putin and are oppose vaccinations?
- Putin is a tyrant and effectively a dictator. Would Hanson like Turnbull to act as a dictator? Does Trump want to be dictator of the US? There are a lot of people to admire in the world, Putin is not one. He has centralised power in Russia, played the game (installing his puppet as President while taking on the Prime Ministership because of term limits and then returning to the Kremlin).
- Worse still is the anti-vaccination mentality. There are some crazy people out there. Among the most crazy are those who think vaccinations are a tool to spread autism and who harbour a conspiracy theory that it keeps the population under control. These are the same people who think aliens walk amongst us and see UFOs and worry about Area 51, think that Armstrong, Aldrin, Conrad, Bean, Shepard, Mitchell, Scott, Irwin, Young, Duke, Cernan and Schmitt didn’t walk on the moon among other crazy conspiracy theories and worry that electromagnetic radiation is causing cancer. Vaccinations have been proven safe and save millions of lives. Anti-vaxers are wrong and dangerous. Yet Trump and Hanson have been pulling in that direction. This is truly worrying.
Evidently, the Roman saw what he wanted to see on Insiders, and not what was actually said.
Hansen is coming from freedom of choice. Regardless of issue of vaccination, the argument is choice. Hansen believes the government is acting dictatorial! To lump Hansen and Trump in with the tin hat brigade is just a little too cute.
It could be that anti-vaxers have early rallied around these new and in good ways ideologically ‘unsound’ political forces, and so to keep them happy both Trump and Hanson see nothing wrong with aligning vaguely to their cause, in the name of fighting freedom from the swampies. A mistake of course.
If they are both firmly on the anti-vax bandwagon, then their cause will be lost as more children die and as regular reasonable parents shy away from them. Aligning policies with a lunatic edge will always end in disaster.
PHON and DT ask questions.
The answers need to be ‘proper science’.
‘Proper science’ has responsibility for AGW!
Kenneday on Trump, “Everybody ought to be able to be assured that the vaccines that we have — he’s very pro-vaccine, as am I — but they’re as safe as they possibly can be.”
Irrespective of the arguments pro/against Vaccination –
my understanding of libertarianism is that a govt would not take any part by way of controls in making persons submit to either having their child have it or not having their child have it. I think to use coercion is not a component of a govt of freedom; perhaps more a fit with fascism.
Surely trolls should be below the “Leave a reply” line.
But I’ll play your game.
The answers to your trolling questions are simple.
Putin is not an open borders global socialist.
He fights Islamic fascism.
This is the year 2017 and open borders (only for the west, it seems) socialists are far more deadly to the west than Putin”s Russia.
Especially are Russia with renewed Christian values that fights islam where Obummer would not.
If you compare Putin to Obummer, Putin is less of a threat to the world.
And probably less of a communist.
If you think an immunisation brain fart by Pauline is going to be something you can exploit to help bring her down , think again.
We realise that in the sewer that is Australian politics, the crazies are already in charge of the asylum, and you need only look to the greens to find pollies that make Pauline look completely sane and a lot less dangerous.
As a matter of fact, you only have to look at the liberals.
So, LQC, do you find open border policy worrying?
Insane?
I believe in vaccinations for children.
Looking at the insanity of the rest of them, she is still a contender for my vote.
We can work on the vaccination thing later.
You can’t get your country back that easy.
Hansen opposes COMPULSORY vaccinations, kind of changes the story a bit, doesn’t it?
The reason you have to change the story, is because you don’t have an argument, we all know that.
Notice how Trump spoke out about ILLEGAL immigration, and then the “Progressives” twisted that around into Trump hates all immigrants; Trump hates all Mexicans. Kind of similar technique at work here.
I’m getting a sneaking suspicion that LCQ is the hand of Monty. Not sure if anyone else picked up the distinctive style of non-argument.
My conspiracy theory: the Roman is in the pay of Big Smug.
She is not ALP , not liberal, not green.
What more do you want.
Science has been degraded by scientists and others playing political games and using dodgy data and conclusions to advance a narrative. The result is that science is in a crisis and many otherwise bright people have begun to doubt a lot of science even the well established stuff. The only way out of this is for all scientists and the science journalists to start telling the truth and telling of the doubt when there is doubt.
They have lied and now we are going to suffer the results of their deceit.
Not sure about Monty, but that style of twisting/corrupting words and speech is pretty typical of Monty’s side of the political divide. The big parties (and especially the Libs/Nats) are dead scared of One Nation, so expect to see more of this kind of strawman arguing against her. I mean, it’s easier to construct a false narrative, a strawman against Pauline Hanson; rather than address the fundamental flawed ideology and faults of your own party or recognise that those same faults and flawed ideologies are the reasons why so many voters are abandoning your party in the first place.
The rule here I adopt is, never read this pricks posts, if you do, whatever is said, the opposite is probably true.
+1
Look at the effect dodgy food “science” has had on the west.
One loud mouth wanker calling himself a scientist, tells anti western government bureaucrats what they wanted to hear in the USA, (da bad western food is tewible), next thing you know we have a food triangle shoved down the throats of generations now obese and miserable, and their wasn’t any clinical study done on it whatsoever.
Just like Glowball warmin’ , it’s all about the narrative the government wants to hear.
And on the other hand, you’ve got Leftard imbeciles who believe in the comically fact-free “Humpty-Dumpty science” that human breath is somehow a dangerous, killer poison gas which is cruelly “warming” us all to death.
They believe that the temperature is rising to lethally dangerous levels (all the thermometers in the world are evidently lying to us; conspiring together to say otherwise), and the sea-levels are rising so high that untold numbers of Pacific Island populations are drowning daily (the waters must be “lumped up” higher on one side of the globe, than others for this to be happening, as all the multi-millionaire greenie gurus have bought themselves palatial beach-side mansions with the proceeds of their fraudulent eco-carpet-bagging.
Apparently, only the paying of ruinously higher taxes, fees, levies, charges and imposts to incompetent, lying Leftard misgovernments will reduce the temperature.
Neither Trump nor Hansen are against vaccination – that is just an exercise in blatant gillarding.
Methinks I smell a rat in the fact-phobic rantings of professional ‘wrongologist’, L.Q.C.
Go back to Get Up where you belong.
A post with slanderous diarrhoea, it seems.
Allowing parents to make a choice based on non-alarmist information. What is bad about that?
Correct. There are scientists who are insisting that we are responsible for global warming, refuse to show their work and then dare us to believe them rather than our lying eyes. I am in favour of vaccination but I can see where any science is now on the nose.
As for Putin, he loves his country and is doing all he can to advance its interests whereas Malcolm is ashamed of us while Obama seems to hate his countrymen. And don’t even get me started on the Europeans. Then look at the Chines who likewise will do anything for their country.
I can see the justification for the ‘degenerate West’ accusation though ironically the very people who caused it are looking at their fellow citizens as the culprits.
http://dilbert.com/strip/2015-06-07
I have got to say that of course we should have people posting here with differing opinions, but one so blatantly below par, so obviously an ABC influenced poor quality troll, that I have concerns.
I have held grave concerns now for a long time about the Doomlord’s slide into the academic abyss of leftism.
For god’s sake man, (slap of face, shake of shoulders) wake up to yourself.
We are here for you.
If there is something you would like to talk about, we are all ears.
Admitting there may be a problem, is, as they say, the first step to a cure.
Oh I don’t know. I think the people who believe the Earth’s temperature can be controlled from an office in Canberra are crazier and don’t get me started on those who believe Same Sex Marriage has anything to do with equality.
struth – LQC is a stirrer who reminds me of another poster that left mysteriously.
Troll
Sinclair trolls his own blog.
We know that.
But he puts his name to it.
Hanson and Trump obviously lack the correct tone to be anything other than deplorable.
Not only does Trump have tomato sauce on his steak, but Hanson isn’t even good enough to sit at the side of a dining turnfraser and properly use the correct fork for the fish dish.
Ms Hanson opposes compulsory vaccinations.
What Mucous – that’s what my auto correct changes his name to, so I’m gonna run with it – is doing here is quite transparent and childish.
Trump has expressed concerns about vaccines once or twice in the dim past – not a stance supported by science, but also not one he made a feature of his Presidential bid. Not a single voter in the entire US would have changed their vote to Trump based on one or two tweets on the topic over a period of years.
But no. In Mucous’s world, because some anti-vaccine nutters believe crazy conspiracy theories, therefore ALL Trump supporters and probably the man himself believe in crazy conspiracy theories.
And if that isn’t the most outrageous conspiracy theory of them all, then I’m stumped.
PS. The evidence is in. Those most likely to believe anti-vaccine garbage are Greens (here) and Democrats (there). The highest rates of vaccine avoidance are Nimbin and Byron Bay (here) and California (there).
Guess where vaccine rates are the highest? Trump-voting red states.
Nice try, moron.
“Nice try, moron” hahaha ha
🙂
Lucius,
Good to see you.
When are you going to condemn the US Democrats for refusing to accept the election outcome in the same terms you used to condemn Trump when he took a “wait and see” attitude before the election?
Yes its appalling ms Hanson is promoting distrust of vaccinations. Vulnerable minded people will take it on board. Seemingly she cannot think through to the ramifications of such policy.
No no no
Nothing “appalling” going on.
So… LQC, living in a democracy – the most vulgar corrupt form of government, has the effrontery to criticise someone who is effectively a monarch of the old form – the most noble, honest form of government.
Interesting.
Struth,
at first there was no conspiracy. The goal of the food triangle was to reduce heart disease, and only heart disease. Too bad, so sad, if caused diabetes,liver and kidney damage etc etc and even more heart disease due to obesity, because that is not what they were looking for. Also there was the usual cherry picking of data, and outright misunderstandings at the macro level eg Ancel Keys visited Crete during Lent, and assumed they ate like that all the time
I never suggested there was.
Not so. Vaccinations are not entirely safe, but are justified on the balance of risk and benefits.
There have been serious accidents, such as the 5 to 10 million people who were infected with cancer-causing SV40 virus in the early years of the anti-polio program.
About 15% of the population carry a co-dominant variable gene which compromises the non-specific anti-inflammatory response. For a small minority of these people, vaccination can be life-threatening.
My point is, government corrupts science for it’s own ends.
I support vaccinations for kids but I have only ever had one flu shot. The annual hysteria smells of a huge racket to me
Hanson was clearly “admiring” a conviction politician e.g. Putin.
Australia obviously needs a lot more conviction politicians like Hanson.
As for “compulsory vaccination”, thereat is a whiff of “compulsory female genital mutilation”.
I voluntarily have myself vaccinated in the medico’s recommended manner after satisfying myself of the risk/benefits. I voluntarily donate blood for no monetary gain, aware of the risks and benefits.
I do not think the state should make any of these things compulsory and any compliance should be won on evidence and argument.
Not sure about aliens walking amongst us but I have seen a UFO.
Yesterday on Insiders:
It was beautiful to watch how the “uneducated” fish-and-chips owner ripped a new hole in the ass of the “seasoned and respectable ABC journalist and presenter”!!! I just loved it!
My comprehension of English may be limited, but I did not detect anywhere in what she said that she is anti-vaccination.
Childhood immunisation is a modern miracle.
Except that it is not a miracle but, unlike climate-change ‘science’, a result of rigorous evidence-based science replicated so often that for rational people it is a no-brainer.
Hanson is not offering ‘freedom of choice’, we already have that. It is not mandatory for parents to vaccinate their children in Australia. Owing to herd immunity, the parents who decide not to immunise their children are coasting on the backs of the children who are immunised. Interestingly parents who sanctimoniously declare they have ‘read all the literature’ and ‘studied the research’ (really?) front up themselves for vaccination when they travel to countries where nasty diseases are real risks for their health and wellbeing.
Hanson (and Trump) are politicising childhood immunisation for their own good reasons. Not sure about Trump but doesn’t Hanson have a One Nation candidate who is anti-immunisation? As does Xenephon?
On this issue alone my opinion of both is rock bottom. As far as I’m concerned leaders who are anti or even equivocal about childhood immunisation – thus giving air to the flat-earthers – are demonstrating a moral weakness that is disturbing.
What horseshit. I guarantee the T666 kids are vaccinated as are grandkids.
sorry – vaccinations need to be compulsory if you want to live in the society with the rest of us.
The policy of ‘no school unless vaccinated’ is a reasonable way to deal with it.
I don’t think libertarian philosophy contradicts this – you are creating a risk to others by not being vaccinated.
If you go and live in the mountains eschewing contact with the outside world, by all means, remain un-vaccinated.
Ask a German.
Anticipating the gotchas in this morning’s press, I re-watched first part of the News24 replay of Ol’ Leathery’s Left Wing Re-education Hour last night (his interview with Pauline Hanson).
Hanson did not say she is opposed to vaccinations.
She said that she does not support the “bullying” methods of the Government to achieve compliance; i.e. the withholding of welfare payments.
I would have thought any self-respecting libertarian would agree with this.
“These are the same people who think aliens walk amongst us and see UFOs and worry about Area 51 …”
That would also be the same disappointed people who voted for Hillary?
Hillary On Area 51 Secrets: ‘I Think We Ought To Share It With The Public’ [VIDEO]
http://dailycaller.com/2016/03/25/hillary-on-area-51-secrets-i-think-we-ought-to-share-it-with-the-public/
What a bizarre waste of pixels this is.
Starts off as a rant and ends with a moon landing hoax.
Utterly unhinged.
I’ve yet to see concrete evidence of Trump being an ‘ant vaxxer’
If Hanson is an anti-Vaxxer that is regrettable but it beats being a climate armageddonist like all the lib lab politicians.
Putin is bad news but he does at least recognise the true nature of the world and the Islamic conquest going on. Not that he can do anything about it, Russia is on track to be just as much of a caliphate as France and Germany.
You are worried then not so much about immunisation but about the influence of people with non-PC beliefs? Like LQC perhaps, you worry about a conspiracy among “crazy people” you call “flat earthers” who you think have the power to “pull in that direction”.
“leaders …. demonstrating a moral weakness that is disturbing.”
Then don’t vote for them.
I can admire Putin. He has strength and determination which many leaders in the Western world lack. That doesn’t mean I cannot see his faults, such as his role in the downing of MH17, or his campaign in the Ukraine or the poisoning of Litvinenko. Does that make me crazy? Does it mean that I see UFOs and worry about Area 51? Of course not, it means that I can recognize the strengths and weaknesses of an individual, a trait I would recommend to LQC who sees nothing but the weaknesses of Trump.
Similarly, I can accept that vaccines are a benefit to public health policy and save countless lives. Yet that does not prevent me from also accepting that vaccines do pose adverse outcomes on occasions. For example, the autism fears of MMR are baseless, but there is evidence of anaphylaxis. Does that now make me equivalent to those who believe Armstrong and Aldrin never walked on the moon? Again no, it means that I am able to make a rational determination about risk and reward and make an informed decision about the relative merits of an issue to conclude that vaccinations are a net good for the community.
Unlike LQC who is happy to belittle Trump by implying the man believes electromagnetic radiation causes cancer simply because he has questioned the safety of vaccinations. Well that is an irrational conclusion since believing in one idea does not imply believing in the other. Of course, I should point out that electromagnetic radiation does cause cancer, just ask the survivors of Nagasaki or Hiroshima. Then again, perhaps that is not so, or just maybe the US never bombed Nagasaki and Hiroshima, after all, LQC believes in vaccinations and hates Putin so that must make everything he says true.
Demanding compulsory vaccination because someone ‘could’ get infected is like banning drugs because someone ‘could’ hurt another while under the influence. It goes too far violating liberty, and removes personal responsibility.
I’m all for schools having a policy of demanding all children be vaccinated, while rejecting those who aren’t. Parents who choose to go free range can then find a school that allows un-vaccinated children. Their choice.