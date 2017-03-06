What is it about Hanson and Trump – they both admire Vladimir Putin and are oppose vaccinations?
- Putin is a tyrant and effectively a dictator. Would Hanson like Turnbull to act as a dictator? Does Trump want to be dictator of the US? There are a lot of people to admire in the world, Putin is not one. He has centralised power in Russia, played the game (installing his puppet as President while taking on the Prime Ministership because of term limits and then returning to the Kremlin).
- Worse still is the anti-vaccination mentality. There are some crazy people out there. Among the most crazy are those who think vaccinations are a tool to spread autism and who harbour a conspiracy theory that it keeps the population under control. These are the same people who think aliens walk amongst us and see UFOs and worry about Area 51, think that Armstrong, Aldrin, Conrad, Bean, Shepard, Mitchell, Scott, Irwin, Young, Duke, Cernan and Schmitt didn’t walk on the moon among other crazy conspiracy theories and worry that electromagnetic radiation is causing cancer. Vaccinations have been proven safe and save millions of lives. Anti-vaxers are wrong and dangerous. Yet Trump and Hanson have been pulling in that direction. This is truly worrying.
Evidently, the Roman saw what he wanted to see on Insiders, and not what was actually said.
Hansen is coming from freedom of choice. Regardless of issue of vaccination, the argument is choice. Hansen believes the government is acting dictatorial! To lump Hansen and Trump in with the tin hat brigade is just a little too cute.
It could be that anti-vaxers have early rallied around these new and in good ways ideologically ‘unsound’ political forces, and so to keep them happy both Trump and Hanson see nothing wrong with aligning vaguely to their cause, in the name of fighting freedom from the swampies. A mistake of course.
If they are both firmly on the anti-vax bandwagon, then their cause will be lost as more children die and as regular reasonable parents shy away from them. Aligning policies with a lunatic edge will always end in disaster.
PHON and DT ask questions.
The answers need to be ‘proper science’.
‘Proper science’ has responsibility for AGW!
Kenneday on Trump, “Everybody ought to be able to be assured that the vaccines that we have — he’s very pro-vaccine, as am I — but they’re as safe as they possibly can be.”