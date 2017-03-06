Liberty Quote
If a man is called a Chinaman, a member of the Labour Party will always be found ready to rise and protest against his employment. I have no sympathy with any such narrow-minded pettifogging views.— Donald Cameron, member for the Free Trade Party, March 22, 1904
Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
3
Rude Moanin’
I’ve won all the medals, you can all go home now.
This is not the place where everyone gets a ribbon just for turning up.
Blue Skies
7th
Tip ton !
I’m in. I think.
Zyconoclast, that is just greedy. The rule is you get 1 shot at top 10 and claim that spot on behalf of the original owners of the site.
sheesh
Great work from Bolta today:
WE now know the real threat. It’s not militant Islam, but our own quislings so desperate to surrender
I’m off to buy the paper so I can read the whole article..
10 of the best!
CONGRESS TAKES AIM AT DOJ’S ‘SLUSH FUND’ TO LEFT-WING ACTIVISTS
by EZRA DULIS 5 Mar 2017
This week, Congress turned attention toward a continuing Obama Administration policy wherein the Justice Department (DOJ) incentivizes corporate payments to left-wing activist groups like La Raza.
As President Donald Trump wages war against federal bureaucrats left over from the Obama Administration, lawmakers are taking aim at this practice — instituted by former Attorney General Eric Holder — which effectively funds progressive get-out-the-vote operations by shaking down financial institutions.
A 2015 Wall Street Journal op-ed from Kimberly Strassel called the program “a scheme to undermine Congress’s spending authority by independently transferring dollars to President Obama’s political allies.”
On Wednesday, Fox News named two Republicans who have submitted bills to eliminate this “shadowy DOJ slush fund” in both houses of Congress. Reporter Melissa Jacobs writes that “investigators have accounted for $3 billion paid” out through the practice:
Video*
In late October, Breitbart News reported on the DOJ’s “extortion” policy, though the story gained little national traction in the final weeks of the presidential election. A study by the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), titled “Follow the Money: How the Department of Justice Funds Progressive Activists,” shed light on the Obama DOJ’s de facto fundraiser for various progressive groups.
GAI President and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer appeared on the SiriusXM program Breitbart News Daily to discuss the new report. Schweizer summarized the policy as an effort “to influence this election”:
Audio*
More links in article above, at -*
* http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/05/congress-takes-aim-at-doj-slush-fund-to-left-wing-activists/
Whoa whoa, there Silver, we’re here.
15th woo hoo
Yay 🙂
I said this the other day.
I think many here probably have.
Bolta reads the cat.
16th Battalion A.I.F
Sneaky! Top 20?
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸Verified account @Cernovich 11m11 minutes ago
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted Just Call Me Mister
American political teams are going to have traveling “hooligans” like Euro ⚽️ teams.
I know I shouldn’t 😆 … but it’s just such a 😆 ridiculous image!
I think we’d be surprised at who did read the Cat.
Latho’s points on Outsiders regarding the shortcomings of the media were similar in part to comments expressed here.
Wall Street JournalVerified account
@WSJ
Professors are adapting to an environment in which a word or turn of phrase has the power to derail a career
https://twitter.com/WSJ/status/836392998141325313
________________________
Y E SS … they’ve learned to keep pedalling their Pro-UN Anti-Sovereign Nation Totalitarian Tosh, against the populist rise against their evils, under ridiculous pseudonyms … 🙄
In yarragrad today, their vicroads mentions that Big Australia cannot afford to fix or maintain the legacy road infrastructure.
The solution is to think about cutting speed limits on rural roads, so that a three hour drive on crap roads becomes a four hour drive on crap roads, [because they are working on ways to fine people for driving fatigued now.]
http://www.standard.net.au/story/4498169/speed-limit-cuts-an-option-to-drive-down-regional-road-toll/
Ssr,
“ “Follow the Money: How the Department of Justice Funds Progressive Activists,”
Some of our “environmental offsets” for various developments arguably fall into the same category.
Public holiday here in the West.
WE now know the real threat. It’s not militant Islam, but our own quislings so desperate to surrender
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
― Marcus Tullius Cicero
The same lot who campaign for open borders then complain when infrastructure such as roads become used and inevitably clogged also fail to maintain such assets.
Blot certainly does hit the nail on the head re Ms Julie Bishop:
“Turnbull in a skirt.”
Only four words needed to explain why she isn’t the answer.
Sean HannityVerified account @seanhannity 5h5 hours ago
Sean Hannity Retweeted David Denend
Valerie, Ben, David, Dan and BHO are all going dark
My guess is a lot of lawyers are now working on talking points
Jon is just an angry hack
https://twitter.com/seanhannity/status/838443512215535618
Oh, well, I claim this site for those Zulus, who fell fighting for George Patton, at the Alamo.
John Constantine, it’s happening already.
I can think of a number of roads in the Baw Baw Shire, Surf Coast Shire and City of Geelong where the speed limit has been reduced from 100km/h to 80 km/h because of the poor state of the road and the Council is crying poor that it can’t afford the upkeep.
Roads servicing quarries and logging areas where there is significant heavy vehicle traffic are the most susceptible to this latest third world solution to our infrastructure needs.
Monday, Monday
I go broke slower with my truck sitting in the shed.
Oh, well, I claim this site for those Zulus, who fell fighting for George Patton, at the Alamo.
Was that before or after his sex change?
Why on earth would you buy the paper? You are on the internet. You can just copy the quote into Google News and then read the article for free.
“Turnbull in a skirt.”
Speaking of whom, the annual ‘Bald Archie’ satirical portrait prize entiries are touring Australia and are currently in Canberra.
Typically, the quality varies from puerile daubs to clever caricature and, also typically, there is a strong orthodox ‘progressive’ slant – Hanson gets a lot of stick.
This year, however, there is one outstanding entry:
http://baysidenews.com.au/2017/02/06/artist-takes-minister-prize-ride-polo/
The basilisk stare, the bingo arms and legs! Briiliant!!