Monday Forum: March 6, 2017

March 6, 2017
  4. Myrddin Seren
    #2316957, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2316958, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

  10. pete m
    #2316967, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

  11. Old School Conservative
    #2316971, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Great work from Bolta today:
    WE now know the real threat. It’s not militant Islam, but our own quislings so desperate to surrender
    I’m off to buy the paper so I can read the whole article..

  12. Steve of Kenmore
    #2316976, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:18 am

  13. srr
    #2316978, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:22 am

    CONGRESS TAKES AIM AT DOJ'S 'SLUSH FUND' TO LEFT-WING ACTIVISTS

by EZRA DULIS 5 Mar 2017
    by EZRA DULIS 5 Mar 2017

    This week, Congress turned attention toward a continuing Obama Administration policy wherein the Justice Department (DOJ) incentivizes corporate payments to left-wing activist groups like La Raza.

    As President Donald Trump wages war against federal bureaucrats left over from the Obama Administration, lawmakers are taking aim at this practice — instituted by former Attorney General Eric Holder — which effectively funds progressive get-out-the-vote operations by shaking down financial institutions.

    A 2015 Wall Street Journal op-ed from Kimberly Strassel called the program “a scheme to undermine Congress’s spending authority by independently transferring dollars to President Obama’s political allies.”

    On Wednesday, Fox News named two Republicans who have submitted bills to eliminate this “shadowy DOJ slush fund” in both houses of Congress. Reporter Melissa Jacobs writes that “investigators have accounted for $3 billion paid” out through the practice:

    While legislation sputtered last year, lawmakers have resurrected an effort to quash the practice with companion bills in the House and Senate.

    “Democrats thought it was an attack on Obama,” said Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., speaking to Fox News. “This is not a Republican or Democrat issue, but one of good government. Actions settled by the federal government should go back to the federal government, back to the taxpayer.”

    Lankford has introduced the Stop Settlement Slush Fund Act of 2017 while House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., submitted similar legislation in the House.

    In late October, Breitbart News reported on the DOJ’s “extortion” policy, though the story gained little national traction in the final weeks of the presidential election. A study by the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), titled “Follow the Money: How the Department of Justice Funds Progressive Activists,” shed light on the Obama DOJ’s de facto fundraiser for various progressive groups.

    GAI President and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer appeared on the SiriusXM program Breitbart News Daily to discuss the new report. Schweizer summarized the policy as an effort “to influence this election”:

    What’s really happening here is simple. You’ve got large financial institutions on Wall Street, you’ve got banks like Bank of America, who have in some cases committed financial crimes. I think some of them are real, some of them may not be, but set that aside for a minute. The Department of Justice has gone after them and basically said, ‘You committed these offenses, you’ve got to pay restitution in the form of billions of dollars.’ Okay, they committed the crime, they ought to pay that.

    Now, ostensibly that money, those billions of dollars, are supposed to go to the victims of their financial crimes. If your Wall Street broker committed fraud, you’re supposed to be made whole with this money, and the rest of it is supposed to go to taxpayers.

    The problem is the Obama Justice Department has been diverting literally more than $650 million to left-wing groups. They do it under the guise of, “Well, you know, if this bank discriminated against lenders racially, we’re going to give this money to these left-wing quote-unquote housing groups to help deal with the problem.”

    But that’s not what’s going on. These housing groups are advocacy groups. They’re left-wing organizations. They are registering voters and getting voters out to the voting booth. And they specifically target what they call quote-unquote progressive voters.

    So this is taking the Department of Justice, which we’ve experienced so much in recent years has been politicized by this Administration, even further to where now the Department of Justice is transferring money to left-wing groups — in an effort, frankly I think, to influence this election.

    More links in article above, at -*
    * http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/05/congress-takes-aim-at-doj-slush-fund-to-left-wing-activists/

  14. struth
    #2316982, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:29 am

  17. struth
    #2316986, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:32 am

    WE now know the real threat. It’s not militant Islam, but our own quislings so desperate to surrender

    I said this the other day.
    I think many here probably have.
    Bolta reads the cat.

  18. Baldrick
    #2316987, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:33 am

    16th Battalion A.I.F

    McCarthy, Lawrence Dominic (1892–1975)
    Near Madam Wood, east of Vermandovillers, France, on 23 August 1918, McCarthy performed what the official war historian rated as ‘perhaps the most effective feat of individual fighting in the history of the A.I.F., next to Jacka’s at Pozières’. The 16th Battalion, with McCarthy commanding ‘D’ Company, had attained its objectives but the battalion on the left was unable to make headway. Accompanied by Sergeant F. J. Robbins, D.C.M., M.M., McCarthy attacked the German machine-gun posts which were preventing its advance. They raced into the enemy trench system, shooting and bombing as they went, destroying three machine-gun positions. When his mate fell wounded, McCarthy pressed on, picking up German bombs as he continued to fight down the trench ‘inflicting heavy casualties’. Coming upon another enemy pocket, he shot two officers and bombed the post until a blood-stained handkerchief signalled the surrender of the forty occupants.

    This feat of bravery, which resulted in the award of the Victoria Cross, had an extraordinary conclusion. As the battalion historian records, ‘the prisoners closed in on him from all sides … and patted him on the back!’ In twenty minutes he had killed twenty Germans, taken fifty prisoners and seized 500 yards (460 m) of the German front. This jovial hero believed that there was ‘a V.C. in everybody if given a chance’.

  20. srr
    #2316995, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸‏Verified account @Cernovich 11m11 minutes ago

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted Just Call Me Mister

    American political teams are going to have traveling “hooligans” like Euro ⚽️ teams.

    Right Wing Death Squads vs Left Wing Weight Watchers.

  21. Nick
    #2317001, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Bolta reads the cat.

    I think we’d be surprised at who did read the Cat.
    Latho’s points on Outsiders regarding the shortcomings of the media were similar in part to comments expressed here.

  22. srr
    #2317003, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Wall Street Journal‏Verified account
    @WSJ

    Professors are adapting to an environment in which a word or turn of phrase has the power to derail a career

    https://twitter.com/WSJ/status/836392998141325313
  23. john constantine
    #2317006, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:51 am

    In yarragrad today, their vicroads mentions that Big Australia cannot afford to fix or maintain the legacy road infrastructure.

    The solution is to think about cutting speed limits on rural roads, so that a three hour drive on crap roads becomes a four hour drive on crap roads, [because they are working on ways to fine people for driving fatigued now.]

    http://www.standard.net.au/story/4498169/speed-limit-cuts-an-option-to-drive-down-regional-road-toll/

  24. RobK
    #2317008, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Ssr,
    “Follow the Money: How the Department of Justice Funds Progressive Activists,”
    Some of our “environmental offsets” for various developments arguably fall into the same category.

  25. custard
    #2317011, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

  26. zyconoclast
    #2317012, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

    WE now know the real threat. It’s not militant Islam, but our own quislings so desperate to surrender

    “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”

    ― Marcus Tullius Cicero

  27. Nick
    #2317013, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:59 am

    In yarragrad today, their vicroads mentions that Big Australia cannot afford to fix or maintain the legacy road infrastructure.

    The same lot who campaign for open borders then complain when infrastructure such as roads become used and inevitably clogged also fail to maintain such assets.

  28. John64
    #2317014, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Blot certainly does hit the nail on the head re Ms Julie Bishop:

    “Turnbull in a skirt.”

    Only four words needed to explain why she isn’t the answer.

  29. srr
    #2317017, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Sean Hannity‏Verified account @seanhannity 5h5 hours ago

    Sean Hannity Retweeted David Denend

    Valerie, Ben, David, Dan and BHO are all going dark
    My guess is a lot of lawyers are now working on talking points
    Jon is just an angry hack

    https://twitter.com/seanhannity/status/838443512215535618

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2317020, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Zyconoclast, that is just greedy. The rule is you get 1 shot at top 10 and claim that spot on behalf of the original owners of the site.

  31. John64
    #2317021, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:04 am

    In yarragrad today, their vicroads mentions that Big Australia cannot afford to fix or maintain the legacy road infrastructure.

    John Constantine, it’s happening already.

    I can think of a number of roads in the Baw Baw Shire, Surf Coast Shire and City of Geelong where the speed limit has been reduced from 100km/h to 80 km/h because of the poor state of the road and the Council is crying poor that it can’t afford the upkeep.

    Roads servicing quarries and logging areas where there is significant heavy vehicle traffic are the most susceptible to this latest third world solution to our infrastructure needs.

  33. struth
    #2317025, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:10 am

    In yarragrad today, their vicroads mentions that Big Australia cannot afford to fix or maintain the legacy road infrastructure.

    I go broke slower with my truck sitting in the shed.

  34. thefrolickingmole
    #2317026, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Oh, well, I claim this site for those Zulus, who fell fighting for George Patton, at the Alamo.

  35. Grigory M
    #2317028, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I’m off to buy the paper so I can read the whole article..

    Why on earth would you buy the paper? You are on the internet. You can just copy the quote into Google News and then read the article for free.

  36. Des Deskperson
    #2317031, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:15 am

    “Turnbull in a skirt.”

    Speaking of whom, the annual ‘Bald Archie’ satirical portrait prize entiries are touring Australia and are currently in Canberra.

    Typically, the quality varies from puerile daubs to clever caricature and, also typically, there is a strong orthodox ‘progressive’ slant – Hanson gets a lot of stick.

    This year, however, there is one outstanding entry:

    http://baysidenews.com.au/2017/02/06/artist-takes-minister-prize-ride-polo/

    The basilisk stare, the bingo arms and legs! Briiliant!!

  37. thefrolickingmole
    #2317035, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Theres a great deal to be said for legalizing drugs, but this is spacktardery on a whole new dimension.
    https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/mar/05/durham-police-heroin-addicts-treatment-shooting-galleries
    The police will had you your fix, twice a day.

    Heroin addicts will be given supplies to inject in specially designated “shooting galleries” under radical plans to tackle drug-related crime in Durham.

    The police force is set to become the first in England to implement an approach pioneered in Switzerland and credited with achieving positive results in a number of European countries but unlikely to attract much domestic political support.

    Under the plans, Durham constabulary, which was last week rated the best in England, would buy diamorphine – pharmaceutical heroin – to give to addicts, which they could inject twice a day in supervised facilities.

    The proposals, currently under scrutiny by public health officials in the area, come as Glasgow is trying to push through its own plans to open the UK’s first “fix room”, where clean, medical–grade heroin would be given to some users.

    Ron Hogg, Durham’s police, crime and victims’ commissioner, said the UK was failing on drugs and desperately needed to try alternative approaches.

    “If we look at the UK’s position, we have got some of the highest levels of heroin abuse in Europe, also of cocaine use and [drug-related] deaths,” said Hogg. “Someone’s got to step up to the mark and do something a little bit different.”

    Lets stop burglaries by handing wads of cash to scrotes.. Oh hang on we already do, its called the dole.

  38. Old School Conservative
    #2317040, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Thanks Grigory.

  39. OneWorldGovernment
    #2317043, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Des Deskperson
    #2317031, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:15 am

    “Turnbull in a skirt.”

    Speaking of whom, the annual ‘Bald Archie’ satirical portrait prize entiries are touring Australia and are currently in Canberra.

    Typically, the quality varies from puerile daubs to clever caricature and, also typically, there is a strong orthodox ‘progressive’ slant – Hanson gets a lot of stick.

    This year, however, there is one outstanding entry:

    http://baysidenews.com.au/2017/02/06/artist-takes-minister-prize-ride-polo/

    The basilisk stare, the bingo arms and legs! Briiliant!!

    And check the eyes of the horse.

