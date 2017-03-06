Monday Forum: March 6, 2017

  1. B Shaw
    #2317468, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    What a pleasing comment . . .
    from feelthebern

    I’m not ready, yet, to embrace humility.

  2. H B Bear
    #2317469, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Their channel ten, trying to outcompete their abc and make a dollar out of the same product their abc gives away–loses to abc in the last ratings.

    Bwahaha. No wonder they can’t even give it away despite having had the “For Sale” sign out for the last 20 years. The Fauxfacts of TV.

  3. Baldrick
    #2317470, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Anyone know what, if anything, is up with Stimpy ??

    These couple of posts from Stimpy may give you some clue. It’s what happens when blogs are overrun by cockheads and sock-puppets, people leave:

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2313399, posted on March 2, 2017 at 1:07 pm
    See this is why I don’t come here anymore.
    It is just f☆cking ridiculous.
    And so sad.

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2313045, posted on March 2, 2017 at 3:36 am
    Happy Birthday Calli!
    My apologies for the delay.
    I was on other more interesting sites reading more interesting things with more interesting people.
    No offence gang!

  4. Mother Lode
    #2317471, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I just checked my itinerary for a business trip.

    As you would expect, the silly airlines have their carbon emissions quoted.

    But I notice that the hotel does too.

    It would make more sense if they discounted by the amount of CO2 I will not be emitting in NSW.

    Or maybe I should just leave all the lights on when I leave home.

  5. feelthebern
    #2317472, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Which comment B Shaw?

  6. P
    #2317474, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    notafan,

    I’m very human. I’ve read through your link further up here.

    I was at 24yrs of age when a convert to Catholicism which I’ve never regretted.

    I will appreciate till I die the nursing, the attention and the care I experienced from The San at Wahroonga.
    I cannot discount this because it is part of my life experience.

  7. feelthebern
    #2317477, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    I had a colonoscopy at The San a million years ago.
    Needless to say, I had my pants pulled down before & after the bill.

  8. B Shaw
    #2317478, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    “God willing” –
    To feelthebern

    We will see identifying armbands on the welfare recipients
    And we will travel separately from them

    Agree, wholeheartedly

    (Apologies for part-quotation: I just type and Send – don’t do the copy thing 🙂 )

  9. BrettW
    #2317479, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    One of the best articles against females in Infantry combat units. Written by a female US Marine officer.
    https://www.mca-marines.org/gazette/2014/09/why-women-do-not-belong-us-infantry

  10. Baldrick
    #2317481, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Tonight’s televisual feast on TheirABC – Snowcone’s Variety Hour:

    Monday, 6 March 2017
    Lindy West – US feminist
    Mei Fong – Malaysian born feminist
    Thordis Elva – Icelandic feminist
    Faustina Agolley – QWERTY feminist
    Josephine Cashman – (Apparent) Indigenous feminist

  11. feelthebern
    #2317482, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    the welfare recipients

    I suppose we can call politicians that.

  12. notafan
    #2317483, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Stimpy hasn’t posted for four days. Oh noes.

    Not surprised when sock puppets and attention seekers constantly try to derail.

  13. feelthebern
    #2317484, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Stimpy goes awol for days at a time.
    He’ll be back.

  14. B Shaw
    #2317485, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Give it a break, notafan
    Okay?
    Stimpy, as you call him, wasn’t shy about making sock puppet accusations.
    Dish it out . . . expect it right back.
    Okay?

  15. P
    #2317486, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Stimpy hasn’t posted for four days. Oh noes.
    Not surprised when sock puppets and attention seekers constantly try to derail.

    Would you care to disclose?

  16. Boambee John
    #2317487, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    notafan at 1455

    My earlier comment on taxing churches was a bit enigmatic.

    As you point out, once they pay their bills there would not be much left to tax.

    However, including them with unions, NGOs et al in a new tax law would negate the inevitable screams from the secularists while having little practical impact on churches but much impact on the others.

  17. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2317488, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    feelthebern
    #2317477, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:46 pm
    I had a colonoscopy at The San a million years ago.
    Needless to say, I had my pants pulled down before & after the bill.

    The inspiration for your handle? I’ve always wondered 🙂

  18. B Shaw
    #2317489, posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    hahahahaha ha
    I’ve been trying not to picture feelthebern
    with pants up and down 🙂

  19. notafan
    #2317490, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Tweedledum and Tweedledee immediately on the defensive when no names were mentioned.

    Why is that?

  20. Bear Necessities
    #2317491, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Tonight’s televisual feast on TheirABC – Snowcone’s Variety Hour:

    Monday, 6 March 2017
    Lindy West – US feminist
    Mei Fong – Malaysian born feminist
    Thordis Elva – Icelandic feminist
    Faustina Agolley – QWERTY feminist
    Josephine Cashman – (Apparent) Indigenous feminist

    Should be Q&A’s highest rating night of year!

  21. Nick
    #2317492, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Modern Australia:

    Advertising of lollies on bread for school lunches is appalling. Lunch and healthy food choices is challenging enough for most families and to have this as an acceptable choice is unfathomable,” the complainant said.

    “Bakers Delight is specifically targeting children to include M&M finger buns as a day-to-day lunch box item. Such products, should rarely (or preferably never) be eaten by children, let alone promoted and ‘normalised’ as an everyday food …”

    The complainant argued that amid Australia’s “obesity crisis,” it seemed “incredibly irresponsible and unethical to market such products to children and their carers”.

    The Advertising Standards Board ultimately found the ad series undermined the promotion of healthy balanced diets through “the combination of images and text” and that it did breach a section of the AANA Food Code.

  22. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2317493, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Monday, 6 March 2017
    Lindy West – US feminist
    Mei Fong – Malaysian born feminist
    Thordis Elva – Icelandic feminist
    Faustina Agolley – QWERTY feminist
    Josephine Cashman – (Apparent) Indigenous feminist

    I bet they “synchronized” them too. Unlike most weeks where the show is unwatchable, tonight will be absolutely and totally unwatchable.

  23. notafan
    #2317494, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    However, including them with unions, NGOs et al in a new tax law would negate the inevitable screams from the secularists while having little practical impact on churches but much impact on the others.

    The point is that union dues are tax deductible whereas donations to churches are not so you are not comparing apples with apples

  24. B Shaw
    #2317495, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Right

    Your choice of blogname, notafan?
    Would that be because
    people often call you a fanatic? And you reply “not a fanatic”?

    So we have here the shortened version – “notafan”.

  25. Boambee John
    #2317496, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    GM at 1502

    Re garnished with a leaf or two of rocket, a local club here refers in the menu to “roquet”! So much more sophisticated.

  26. Nick
    #2317497, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Another one:

    Companies advertising unhealthy food and drinks would pay a levy towards anti-obesity education campaigns under a plan being pushed to the Turnbull government by weight loss entrepreneur and football team co-owner Scott Penn.

  27. notafan
    #2317498, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Grig humour at it’s finest.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2317500, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Preen! 😀

    The Most (And Least) Worthwhile Degrees

    One thing to be aware of though – those psychologists flipping your hamburger will be analysing your every move.

  29. B Shaw
    #2317501, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    gentleness/patience/humility
    repeat
    gentleness/patience/humility

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2317502, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I bet they “synchronized” them too. Unlike most weeks where the show is unwatchable, tonight will be absolutely and totally unwatchable.

    Alcohol can reduce the screaming and agony. Let Doctor Abelour be your friend.

  31. B Shaw
    #2317504, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Where is the apostrophe queen? Lizzie?

    its finest
    its finest

    If you don’t know about apostrophes, don’t use them. Just leave them out. Simple.

  32. P
    #2317505, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Grig humour at it’s finest.

    Why blame Grig?

  33. H B Bear
    #2317506, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    I hope Snowcone is doing tonight’s The Snowcone Variety Hour in drag. Or at least tucked and taped.

  34. P
    #2317507, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Or at least tucked and taped.

    You naughty boy, H B Bear.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2317508, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Comment over on the Oz, leads me to ask – Where to next for Cindy Prior? What’s next up the ladder if she wants to appeal the QUT decision?

  36. C.L.
    #2317511, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Monday, 6 March 2017
    Lindy West – US feminist
    Mei Fong – Malaysian born feminist
    Thordis Elva – Icelandic feminist
    Faustina Agolley – QWERTY feminist
    Josephine Cashman – (Apparent) Indigenous feminist

    I Thordis Elva impersonator and she told me to Faustina Agolley. As I did so, I tripped on Mei Fong.

  37. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2317512, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Never watch it, Q&A; but rely on the martyrs here to slowly die of ennui in their very own armchairs. These ladies of the night, foreshadowed above, will be all wearing white, loyal sisters in the fight.

  38. H B Bear
    #2317513, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    It is hard to take anyone from Iceland who isn’t a cod fisherman seriously. The UK learned that lesson in the GFC.

  39. zyconoclast
    #2317514, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2313045, posted on March 2, 2017 at 3:36 am
    Happy Birthday Calli!
    My apologies for the delay.
    I was on other more interesting sites reading more interesting things with more interesting people.
    No offence gang!

    Does anyone have any idea what could possible more interesting than this?

  40. Boambee John
    #2317515, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    notafan at 1702

    Always prepared to compromise.

    Give church donations the same deductibility as union dues. The screams from the left will be even louder, music to my ears.

    Equality of treatment is always good. Get the Greens to nominate the “subsidies” to fossil power, then remove them (some of which will also apply to renewballs) and all of the special subsidies to renewballs because equality.

    Sit back and listen to the screams. Fossil will still beat renewballs hands down, and probably still be cheaper than current prices after allowing fof the renewball subsidies (RET et al).

  42. John Comnenus
    #2317517, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Trump won’t lose from the wiretapping allegations. Either there are no wiretaps and hence by definition no evidence of Trump – Russia collusion. Or Trump was wiretapped.

  43. srr
    #2317518, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 3h3 hours ago

    Why don’t I take Obama at his word?

    Fooled me once, shame on you,
    fooled me 10,000 times,
    go to hell you lying bastard…

  44. C.L.
    #2317519, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Look, is that second FISA warrant – the one that followed a supposedly unsuccessful request – a claim or a fact? This is what the whole wiretapping story boils down to, IMO. If Loretta Lynch sought and used such a warrant on Trump and his communications, then this story is bigger than Watergate. And nobody with half a brain could possibly argue Obama didn’t know about it. And it would have taken place at the time of and in the cntext of Hillary Clinton’s campaign sinking over her bathroom server shenanigans. Oh yeah – and would have followed Lynch’s airport meeting with Bill Clinton.

  45. notafan
    #2317520, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Seems pretty pointless to me sorry John.

    You still have to then determine what income is for a church, union fees are not donations but work related expenses.

  46. Senile Old Guy
    #2317523, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    The Most (And Least) Worthwhile Degrees

    One thing to be aware of though – those psychologists flipping your hamburger will be analysing your every move.

    Some of the categories are a bit odd, though, Bruce: ‘Chemistry and natural sciences’, that’s okay. But ”Physics, life sciences and healthcare’: three rather different disciplines.

  47. John Comnenus
    #2317524, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    The media have been reporting ‘transcripts’ of Flynn and others – suggesting transcripts of Trump as well. What are they transcripts of? Intercepted telephone conversations.

    Now suddenly the media understands the implications of the intelligence agencies spying on political opponents. You start to look a hell of a lot like a third world police state.

    The media will need to deny there were any wiretaps to protect Obama and Democrat Intelligence community personnel and the DoJ and judges and the FBI etc.

    Trump has owned the media again. Yet they keep saying he is dumb. The media and Democrats are so dumb they keep getting beaten and keep going back for more. Talk about battered fishwife syndrome.

  48. Grigory M
    #2317525, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Babs – A life:

    Sniff – sob – someone wrote something unkind about me …
    Said I was a lousy dinner date …
    Said I was just talking about myself all the time …
    Actually, said I was haranguing them with my own views for over 20 minutes …
    Said I was better when there were other people present …
    And … said I had a decent bod, but a head like a ferret …
    Boohoo … sob … sniff … sniiiiiiiffff!
    Wah … no, no … I don’t want their comment removed …
    They were right … I’m a self-centred ordinary looking nerd.
    Aauuugh! …. Somebody …. Anybody … please, please. .. just shoot me.
    No …. Just hand me a gun.
    Grigs? … Is that you? … Can you help me?
    Yes , Pleeeease.
    *sob*

  49. Leigh Lowe
    #2317526, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    And nobody with half a brain could possibly argue Obama didn’t know about it.

    Exactly.
    Don’t over-reach with narrow claims that he “authorised it” or “requested it”.
    Cast the net wide and say that he “requested or authorised or sanctioned it or had knowledge of it (either before or after the fact) and took no steps to prevent it.

  50. srr
    #2317527, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 5h5 hours ago

    Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino:

    #Obamagate Is Going to Blow Wide-Open This Week

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/former-secret-service-agent-dan-bongino-obamagate-going-blow-wide-open-week/

  51. Snoopy
    #2317528, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Oh yeah – and would have followed Lynch’s airport meeting with Bill Clinton.

    The failed June FISA application and Lynch’s airport meeting with Bill Clinton both occurred about the same time in June.

  52. Infidel Tiger
    #2317531, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Iron gloves Wade showing his worth once again.

    When will our selectors ever learn.

  53. Mother Lode
    #2317532, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    The Advertising Standards Board ultimately found the ad series undermined the promotion of healthy balanced diets

    Geez, I bet they had to agonise over this.

    Their idea of ‘balance’ in diet is kind of lopsided. Have they ever talked about the importance of activity to maintaining metabolism?

    They discourage too much physical activity in the schoolyards in case they are sued. So they hope to create the next generation of athletes from couch potatoes that live on carrot sticks.

    And, sure enough, just as their careful conditioning of kids against violence has resulted in an obscenely violent youth culture, so their nannying food choices has coincided (what are the odds!) with what they call an obesity epidemic.

    Nanny stakes should be forced to watch hours of people having fun. It will kill them.

  54. Baldrick
    #2317534, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I Thordis Elva impersonator and she told me to Faustina Agolley. As I did so, I tripped on Mei Fong.

    Hahahaha, nice on CL

  55. MsDolittle
    #2317536, posted on March 6, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Doc and I will be at the Alan Moran book launch tonight, any Cats coming along? Empire? Come say hi if you are going. I’m straight from work in boring clothes: sandy coloured daks and navy shirt, Doc of course will be looking suave.

