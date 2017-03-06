Liberty Quote
One of the most important features of the later stages of capitalist civilization is the vigorous expansion of the educational apparatus and particularly of the facilities for higher education.— Joseph Schumpeter
Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
What a pleasing comment . . .
from feelthebern
I’m not ready, yet, to embrace humility.
Bwahaha. No wonder they can’t even give it away despite having had the “For Sale” sign out for the last 20 years. The Fauxfacts of TV.
These couple of posts from Stimpy may give you some clue. It’s what happens when blogs are overrun by cockheads and sock-puppets, people leave:
I just checked my itinerary for a business trip.
As you would expect, the silly airlines have their carbon emissions quoted.
But I notice that the hotel does too.
It would make more sense if they discounted by the amount of CO2 I will not be emitting in NSW.
Or maybe I should just leave all the lights on when I leave home.
Which comment B Shaw?
notafan,
I’m very human. I’ve read through your link further up here.
I was at 24yrs of age when a convert to Catholicism which I’ve never regretted.
I will appreciate till I die the nursing, the attention and the care I experienced from The San at Wahroonga.
I cannot discount this because it is part of my life experience.
I had a colonoscopy at The San a million years ago.
Needless to say, I had my pants pulled down before & after the bill.
“God willing” –
To feelthebern
We will see identifying armbands on the welfare recipients
And we will travel separately from them
Agree, wholeheartedly
(Apologies for part-quotation: I just type and Send – don’t do the copy thing 🙂 )
One of the best articles against females in Infantry combat units. Written by a female US Marine officer.
https://www.mca-marines.org/gazette/2014/09/why-women-do-not-belong-us-infantry
Tonight’s televisual feast on TheirABC – Snowcone’s Variety Hour:
the welfare recipients
I suppose we can call politicians that.
Stimpy hasn’t posted for four days. Oh noes.
Not surprised when sock puppets and attention seekers constantly try to derail.
Stimpy goes awol for days at a time.
He’ll be back.
Give it a break, notafan
Okay?
Stimpy, as you call him, wasn’t shy about making sock puppet accusations.
Dish it out . . . expect it right back.
Okay?
Would you care to disclose?
notafan at 1455
My earlier comment on taxing churches was a bit enigmatic.
As you point out, once they pay their bills there would not be much left to tax.
However, including them with unions, NGOs et al in a new tax law would negate the inevitable screams from the secularists while having little practical impact on churches but much impact on the others.
The inspiration for your handle? I’ve always wondered 🙂
hahahahaha ha
I’ve been trying not to picture feelthebern
with pants up and down 🙂
Tweedledum and Tweedledee immediately on the defensive when no names were mentioned.
Why is that?
Should be Q&A’s highest rating night of year!
Modern Australia:
I bet they “synchronized” them too. Unlike most weeks where the show is unwatchable, tonight will be absolutely and totally unwatchable.
The point is that union dues are tax deductible whereas donations to churches are not so you are not comparing apples with apples
Right
Your choice of blogname, notafan?
Would that be because
people often call you a fanatic? And you reply “not a fanatic”?
So we have here the shortened version – “notafan”.
GM at 1502
Re garnished with a leaf or two of rocket, a local club here refers in the menu to “roquet”! So much more sophisticated.
Another one:
Grig humour at it’s finest.
Preen! 😀
The Most (And Least) Worthwhile Degrees
One thing to be aware of though – those psychologists flipping your hamburger will be analysing your every move.
gentleness/patience/humility
repeat
gentleness/patience/humility
Alcohol can reduce the screaming and agony. Let Doctor Abelour be your friend.
Where is the apostrophe queen? Lizzie?
its finest
its finest
If you don’t know about apostrophes, don’t use them. Just leave them out. Simple.
Why blame Grig?
I hope Snowcone is doing tonight’s The Snowcone Variety Hour in drag. Or at least tucked and taped.
You naughty boy, H B Bear.
Comment over on the Oz, leads me to ask – Where to next for Cindy Prior? What’s next up the ladder if she wants to appeal the QUT decision?
I Thordis Elva impersonator and she told me to Faustina Agolley. As I did so, I tripped on Mei Fong.
Never watch it, Q&A; but rely on the martyrs here to slowly die of ennui in their very own armchairs. These ladies of the night, foreshadowed above, will be all wearing white, loyal sisters in the fight.
It is hard to take anyone from Iceland who isn’t a cod fisherman seriously. The UK learned that lesson in the GFC.
Stimpson J. Cat
#2313045, posted on March 2, 2017 at 3:36 am
Happy Birthday Calli!
My apologies for the delay.
I was on other more interesting sites reading more interesting things with more interesting people.
No offence gang!
Does anyone have any idea what could possible more interesting than this?
notafan at 1702
Always prepared to compromise.
Give church donations the same deductibility as union dues. The screams from the left will be even louder, music to my ears.
Equality of treatment is always good. Get the Greens to nominate the “subsidies” to fossil power, then remove them (some of which will also apply to renewballs) and all of the special subsidies to renewballs because equality.
Sit back and listen to the screams. Fossil will still beat renewballs hands down, and probably still be cheaper than current prices after allowing fof the renewball subsidies (RET et al).
Sorry, 1703.
Trump won’t lose from the wiretapping allegations. Either there are no wiretaps and hence by definition no evidence of Trump – Russia collusion. Or Trump was wiretapped.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 3h3 hours ago
Why don’t I take Obama at his word?
Fooled me once, shame on you,
fooled me 10,000 times,
go to hell you lying bastard…
Look, is that second FISA warrant – the one that followed a supposedly unsuccessful request – a claim or a fact? This is what the whole wiretapping story boils down to, IMO. If Loretta Lynch sought and used such a warrant on Trump and his communications, then this story is bigger than Watergate. And nobody with half a brain could possibly argue Obama didn’t know about it. And it would have taken place at the time of and in the cntext of Hillary Clinton’s campaign sinking over her bathroom server shenanigans. Oh yeah – and would have followed Lynch’s airport meeting with Bill Clinton.
Seems pretty pointless to me sorry John.
You still have to then determine what income is for a church, union fees are not donations but work related expenses.
Some of the categories are a bit odd, though, Bruce: ‘Chemistry and natural sciences’, that’s okay. But ”Physics, life sciences and healthcare’: three rather different disciplines.
The media have been reporting ‘transcripts’ of Flynn and others – suggesting transcripts of Trump as well. What are they transcripts of? Intercepted telephone conversations.
Now suddenly the media understands the implications of the intelligence agencies spying on political opponents. You start to look a hell of a lot like a third world police state.
The media will need to deny there were any wiretaps to protect Obama and Democrat Intelligence community personnel and the DoJ and judges and the FBI etc.
Trump has owned the media again. Yet they keep saying he is dumb. The media and Democrats are so dumb they keep getting beaten and keep going back for more. Talk about battered fishwife syndrome.
Babs – A life:
Exactly.
Don’t over-reach with narrow claims that he “authorised it” or “requested it”.
Cast the net wide and say that he “requested or authorised or sanctioned it or had knowledge of it (either before or after the fact) and took no steps to prevent it.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 5h5 hours ago
Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino:
#Obamagate Is Going to Blow Wide-Open This Week
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/former-secret-service-agent-dan-bongino-obamagate-going-blow-wide-open-week/
The failed June FISA application and Lynch’s airport meeting with Bill Clinton both occurred about the same time in June.
Iron gloves Wade showing his worth once again.
When will our selectors ever learn.
Geez, I bet they had to agonise over this.
Their idea of ‘balance’ in diet is kind of lopsided. Have they ever talked about the importance of activity to maintaining metabolism?
They discourage too much physical activity in the schoolyards in case they are sued. So they hope to create the next generation of athletes from couch potatoes that live on carrot sticks.
And, sure enough, just as their careful conditioning of kids against violence has resulted in an obscenely violent youth culture, so their nannying food choices has coincided (what are the odds!) with what they call an obesity epidemic.
Nanny stakes should be forced to watch hours of people having fun. It will kill them.
Hahahaha, nice on CL
Doc and I will be at the Alan Moran book launch tonight, any Cats coming along? Empire? Come say hi if you are going. I’m straight from work in boring clothes: sandy coloured daks and navy shirt, Doc of course will be looking suave.