Liberty Quote
The horrors of revolution and civil war can be avoided if a disliked government can be smoothly dislodged at the next election.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- m0nty on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Ellen of Tasmania on “They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes, some of them have died”
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- pbw on “They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes, some of them have died”
- herodotus on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Rococo Liberal on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- mh on “They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes, some of them have died”
- Mr Rusty on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Grigory M on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Nick on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Nick on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Grigory M on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- “They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes, some of them have died”
- Q&A Forum: March 6, 2017
- Does Australia need a Google Tax?
- David Leyonhjelm on drugs
- Towergate one day on
- Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Hanson and Trump
- Gina Rinehart for Australian of the year
- This is an American constitutional crisis
- Orwell v Huxley on the nature of the left
-
Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Let’s prosecute some token white people
- Roundup March 3
- What the judge said
- Your Tax Dollars At Work – Version 2
- Guest Post: John Comnenus The Only Leader Who Can Save Us?
- The wages of ignorance
- Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era
- Malcolm Turnbull is the Hillary Clinton of Australian politics
- “We will keep our promises to the American people”
- Housing Affordability
- Your Tax Dollars At Work
- Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Energy illiteracy a subset of economic illiteracy
- Is the ATO that dumb?
- Breaking news: George Christensen resigns …
- Q&A Forum: February 27, 2017
- What they said: Is the split on?
- Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
- Making the Friedman Conference even greater
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
784 Responses to Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
I’ve never seen the like of this fuck-up in my lifetime.
Obama spied on the Trump campaign in the ‘knowledge’ that Hillary Clinton would be elected president and when she wasn’t they were forced to run with The Wussians! as a distraction. So in the first instance the New York Times and other left-wing papers were triumphantly touting “dossiers” and “intelligence” on Trump and The Wussians; that would undermine Trump’s attacks on Hillary’s bathroom server etc. Hahaha. Then, oopsa-daisy, Trump was elected POTUS. Now leftists are pulling out Whoopi Goldberg again. Sure, Obama spied. But it wasn’t spying spying.
They’ll have only three Ass. Prods, per programme, to fetch their fair trade decaf soy cappuccinos from that delightful Yemeni deli, two suburbs away.
to it happened because local police suddenly have foreign surveillance jurisdiction.
Is there a reason why they settle(d) reffos in low employment regional areas – not just NIMBYism?
Manafort, Page, Carter and Flynn were wiretapped. Trump was not, as far as can be ascertained from public facts. This is not difficult to understand, Fisky.
I wouldn’t mind seeing Brendon Grylls go down in a heap – he was my local member for a few years, and it was all about Brendon “I know best, who are you to contradict me?”.
Zulu – and there you have described with beautiful simplicity everything that is wrong with modern politics. When there’s an issue that is bugging the electorate (say youth crime in Melbourne, and in my home town of Darwin) the parliamentarians turn first to their advisers (policy and media) to work out a response. Then various other experts. Then their departments. Never for a moment do they bother with asking ordinary members from their local branch – who as you well know have more expertise, common sense and decent values than any of the afor-mentioned deplorables.
(On a related note I’ve been working with my local branch on the issue and without exception the ordinary members are in favour. The local MP was annoyed but is now hedging their bets. The advisory staff have gone ballistic.)
m0nty’s the new Michael Smith – “They’re just building a case and collecting all the evidence, it takes time! These guys are professionals!” Is he going to move in with Hillary and live in her garden shed?
Right. Manafort owns an apartment in Trump Tower. He spent all of his time there during the campaign while he was allegedly colluding with Russians. But there was no interest in Trump himself, just Manafort and a couple others.
Hmmmmyesss!
Yeah, they are different.
Victoria’s chock full of Aussies fighting back, even at the risk of arrests, court and gaol. 😉 🙂
January, the New York Times: Wiretapped Data Used in Inquiry of Trump Aides.
The Police? – Sting had this to say.
Thank you. So we are back to the contents of the second FISA warrant, and whether Trump was included in the net indirectly (i.e. in an attempt to monitor “foreign” communications). We of course know for a fact that Obama wanted to target Trump by name in the first warrant.
This is going to be great!
When did the wiretapping on Trump start and when was it stopped?
We don’t know this for absolute certain yet, but it is definitely looking that way. The fact that the other side are furiously lying and covering their asses is a “tell”, in Scott Adams’ parlance.
Hey CL, can you please post the money quote from the NYT story proving that Trump himself got wiretapped? Not the Gateway Pundit, the NYT.
I am willing to be guided by someone more technically astute, like Tel, but I am pretty sure we are past the days where a couple of copper wires would be crimped at the local exchange and et voila, the wire she is tapped ?
I am guessing yuge amounts of cabling running in to Trump Tower and lines running voice or data as required. And a subset of these lines being Trump Inc, versus other tenants.
So I am assuming monitoring Trump team physical lines will by extension consist of monitoring all the Trump lines to try and catch individual calls and data transmission. Surely it must be like those long deep sea trawler nets – everything gets swept up and then, theoretically, the warranted targets get the official transcript treatment ? Mobiles will be different of course.
If people in Trump Tower were the object of surveillance, surely everyone was recorded – followed by an editorial process to accord with the FISA warrant.
What happened to the surveillance information that was collected ?
Erm nothing, it was just selectively leaked to damage both Trump and his team.
Bingo.
So if Obama’s top aides had been wiretapped that means Obama was not wiretapped? Is that the latest argument from the Left?
Nixon only had the DNC wiretapped, not McGovern.
He didn’t serve in the pen only because he was pardoned by Ford.
I doubt Trump will be pardoning Obama when the latter is running a shadow administration and OFA insurgency.
Pen for you sonny, cell next to Crooked.
So then: Monty’s defence of Obama is that he was only bugging the Trump campaign, not Trump.
Good luck with that.
Nah egg, Bogan drop in centres, now that would really annoy them 🙂
Tucker Carlson GOES OFF on Politicians,
Says They Hate Trump
The Daily Sh*t Show
Oh, and of course, when the senior staff were calling their boss, they immediately scrubbed the tape… yeah?
Indeed.
How Thuy – anyone for victim poker? or shooting apples off a kid’s head?
Tucker Carlson Reacts To The Trump Tower Wiretapping Scandal
3/6/17 Fox And Friends
Well a quick scan through the Oz answered my early morning question as to who dreamt up the 18c “reasonable persons” arsehattery. Yep, no surprises it was a fucking lawyer and a STUPID FUCKING LIBERALS lawyer to boot, none other than Cornetto Firevanity-Walls.
A few pages later and there is JC’s mate in full head-tilty splendour, looking smug as he prepares to be fellated by the ABC and the gentry of Newtown next Monday.
We also learn the surprising news that there are actually men at the ABC though they won’t be doing any work tomorrow as they are being replaced by wymminses from THE most feminist religion who will rant and rave about how hard done by and oppressed women in Western countries are. After feminists submit to THE most feminist religion we hope they wear their actual clitorii on their head after having them hacked off. It would be an ideal way to show their solidarity with the oppressed Western woman (assuming there are any left by then).
Lastly, the Pyongyang of the Southern hemisphere wants to have eeekwal opportunity crossings for their pedestrians and pedostrians (the kindly folk who teach the Safe Schools program), though Kim Dan the Third hasn’t thought through how they will be powered after Hazelwood closes. IMHO the best plan would be to replace the STOP man with a flashing Centrelink logo, then all the moochers will charge across the road and be mown down by oncoming traffic.
And to close, the weather; it’s grey, dull and miserable with no signs of change, which coincidentally is also the future for this country.
Myrddin – the NYT story uses the term ‘electronic surveillance’. We’re using ‘wiretap’ as a euphemism, with hat tip to juicy US history.
The intercepts would have been from the usual – landlines, mobiles, backdoors, whatever.
Found zilch.
Does mUnty mind sharing with Huma?
They tapped the Trump campaign and they still couldn’t win?
The Democrats are hopeless gits.
And it only happened on days ending in y.
Paul McGeough brings a classic …
Trump claim of Obama spying is crazy … but, on the other hand, it’s totally true:
This is from Heat Street published on November 7. It was authored by Louise Mensch (former UK MP), who is a rabid NeverTrumper.
Please note the bolding in the last paragraph quoted –
So in other words, two Counter-Intel spooks told Louise Mensch just before the election that a FISA warrant had been approved in October to look at the full contents of communications (not just metadata) from the Trump campaign, and that this covered Trump himself.
Interestingly, Mensch is now on Twitter trying to hose down her own story! LOL.
Game, set, match.
The spooks were bugging the foreign policy aides, not the campaign. They only got the warrant because federal judges deemed probable cause of collusion with a foreign power.
Drip, drip, drip.