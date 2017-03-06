Monday Forum: March 6, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, March 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

784 Responses to Monday Forum: March 6, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. C.L.
    #2318365, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I’ve never seen the like of this fuck-up in my lifetime.
    Obama spied on the Trump campaign in the ‘knowledge’ that Hillary Clinton would be elected president and when she wasn’t they were forced to run with The Wussians! as a distraction. So in the first instance the New York Times and other left-wing papers were triumphantly touting “dossiers” and “intelligence” on Trump and The Wussians; that would undermine Trump’s attacks on Hillary’s bathroom server etc. Hahaha. Then, oopsa-daisy, Trump was elected POTUS. Now leftists are pulling out Whoopi Goldberg again. Sure, Obama spied. But it wasn’t spying spying.

  2. lotocoti
    #2318367, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    employees for the ABC’s specialist television and radio programs remain nervous as to how any potential cuts will affect them.

    They’ll have only three Ass. Prods, per programme, to fetch their fair trade decaf soy cappuccinos from that delightful Yemeni deli, two suburbs away.

  3. Gab
    #2318368, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    From: it never happened, to only happened to senior staff.

    to it happened because local police suddenly have foreign surveillance jurisdiction.

  4. egg_
    #2318369, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Sudanese drop-in centres within Goats Cheese Circle

    Is there a reason why they settle(d) reffos in low employment regional areas – not just NIMBYism?

  5. m0nty
    #2318370, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Uhuh. And how do you suppose those transcripts were acquired?

    Manafort, Page, Carter and Flynn were wiretapped. Trump was not, as far as can be ascertained from public facts. This is not difficult to understand, Fisky.

  6. PoliticoNT
    #2318371, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    I wouldn’t mind seeing Brendon Grylls go down in a heap – he was my local member for a few years, and it was all about Brendon “I know best, who are you to contradict me?”.

    Zulu – and there you have described with beautiful simplicity everything that is wrong with modern politics. When there’s an issue that is bugging the electorate (say youth crime in Melbourne, and in my home town of Darwin) the parliamentarians turn first to their advisers (policy and media) to work out a response. Then various other experts. Then their departments. Never for a moment do they bother with asking ordinary members from their local branch – who as you well know have more expertise, common sense and decent values than any of the afor-mentioned deplorables.

    (On a related note I’ve been working with my local branch on the issue and without exception the ordinary members are in favour. The local MP was annoyed but is now hedging their bets. The advisory staff have gone ballistic.)

  7. Andreas
    #2318372, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    m0nty’s the new Michael Smith – “They’re just building a case and collecting all the evidence, it takes time! These guys are professionals!” Is he going to move in with Hillary and live in her garden shed?

  8. Fisky
    #2318373, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    So they’ve now fallen back to arguing that, sure, Obama wiretapped the Trump campaign but it was only the senior staff.

    From: it never happened, to only happened to senior staff.

    Right. Manafort owns an apartment in Trump Tower. He spent all of his time there during the campaign while he was allegedly colluding with Russians. But there was no interest in Trump himself, just Manafort and a couple others.

    Hmmmmyesss!

  9. srr
    #2318374, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    max
    #2318296, posted on March 7, 2017 at 11:36 am
    Melbourne = Mogadishu and the fuckwits keep voting for it.

    What ?

    You think it’s different in Sydney ?

    Or Brisbane ? Or Adelaide ?

    God, I hope Pauline kicks ass in Perth this Saturday.

    Yeah, they are different.

    Victoria’s chock full of Aussies fighting back, even at the risk of arrests, court and gaol. 😉 🙂

  11. Grigory M
    #2318376, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    The police were listening in on Manafort colluding with Russians. The police!

    The Police? – Sting had this to say.

  12. Fisky
    #2318377, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Manafort, Page, Carter and Flynn were wiretapped. Trump was not, as far as can be ascertained from public facts. This is not difficult to understand, Fisky.

    Thank you. So we are back to the contents of the second FISA warrant, and whether Trump was included in the net indirectly (i.e. in an attempt to monitor “foreign” communications). We of course know for a fact that Obama wanted to target Trump by name in the first warrant.

    This is going to be great!

  13. Gab
    #2318378, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    When did the wiretapping on Trump start and when was it stopped?

  14. Fisky
    #2318379, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Obama spied on the Trump campaign in the ‘knowledge’ that Hillary Clinton would be elected president and when she wasn’t they were forced to run with The Wussians! as a distraction. So in the first instance the New York Times and other left-wing papers were triumphantly touting “dossiers” and “intelligence” on Trump and The Wussians; that would undermine Trump’s attacks on Hillary’s bathroom server etc. Hahaha. Then, oopsa-daisy, Trump was elected POTUS. Now leftists are pulling out Whoopi Goldberg again. Sure, Obama spied. But it wasn’t spying spying.

    We don’t know this for absolute certain yet, but it is definitely looking that way. The fact that the other side are furiously lying and covering their asses is a “tell”, in Scott Adams’ parlance.

  15. m0nty
    #2318380, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Hey CL, can you please post the money quote from the NYT story proving that Trump himself got wiretapped? Not the Gateway Pundit, the NYT.

  16. Myrddin Seren
    #2318381, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    The cited NYT yarn specifically says the wiretap was on Trump aides, and there was no hard evidence of it being on Trump himself.

    I am willing to be guided by someone more technically astute, like Tel, but I am pretty sure we are past the days where a couple of copper wires would be crimped at the local exchange and et voila, the wire she is tapped ?

    I am guessing yuge amounts of cabling running in to Trump Tower and lines running voice or data as required. And a subset of these lines being Trump Inc, versus other tenants.

    So I am assuming monitoring Trump team physical lines will by extension consist of monitoring all the Trump lines to try and catch individual calls and data transmission. Surely it must be like those long deep sea trawler nets – everything gets swept up and then, theoretically, the warranted targets get the official transcript treatment ? Mobiles will be different of course.

    If people in Trump Tower were the object of surveillance, surely everyone was recorded – followed by an editorial process to accord with the FISA warrant.

  17. Nick
    #2318382, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    What happened to the surveillance information that was collected ?
    Erm nothing, it was just selectively leaked to damage both Trump and his team.

    Bingo.

  18. Gab
    #2318383, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    So if Obama’s top aides had been wiretapped that means Obama was not wiretapped? Is that the latest argument from the Left?

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2318384, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Manafort, Page, Carter and Flynn were wiretapped.

    Nixon only had the DNC wiretapped, not McGovern.
    He didn’t serve in the pen only because he was pardoned by Ford.
    I doubt Trump will be pardoning Obama when the latter is running a shadow administration and OFA insurgency.
    Pen for you sonny, cell next to Crooked.

  20. C.L.
    #2318385, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    So then: Monty’s defence of Obama is that he was only bugging the Trump campaign, not Trump.

    Good luck with that.

  21. Nick
    #2318386, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Sudanese drop-in centres within Goats Cheese Circle

    Nah egg, Bogan drop in centres, now that would really annoy them 🙂

  22. srr
    #2318387, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Tucker Carlson GOES OFF on Politicians,
    Says They Hate Trump
    The Daily Sh*t Show

  23. Leigh Lowe
    #2318388, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    So they’ve now fallen back to arguing that, sure, Obama wiretapped the Trump campaign but it was only the senior staff.

    From: it never happened, to only happened to senior staff.

    Oh, and of course, when the senior staff were calling their boss, they immediately scrubbed the tape… yeah?

  24. C.L.
    #2318389, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Nixon only had the DNC wiretapped, not McGovern.

    Indeed.

  25. Grigory M
    #2318390, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    a “tell”

    How Thuy – anyone for victim poker? or shooting apples off a kid’s head?

  26. srr
    #2318391, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Tucker Carlson Reacts To The Trump Tower Wiretapping Scandal
    3/6/17 Fox And Friends

  27. Mr Rusty
    #2318392, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Well a quick scan through the Oz answered my early morning question as to who dreamt up the 18c “reasonable persons” arsehattery. Yep, no surprises it was a fucking lawyer and a STUPID FUCKING LIBERALS lawyer to boot, none other than Cornetto Firevanity-Walls.

    A few pages later and there is JC’s mate in full head-tilty splendour, looking smug as he prepares to be fellated by the ABC and the gentry of Newtown next Monday.

    We also learn the surprising news that there are actually men at the ABC though they won’t be doing any work tomorrow as they are being replaced by wymminses from THE most feminist religion who will rant and rave about how hard done by and oppressed women in Western countries are. After feminists submit to THE most feminist religion we hope they wear their actual clitorii on their head after having them hacked off. It would be an ideal way to show their solidarity with the oppressed Western woman (assuming there are any left by then).

    Lastly, the Pyongyang of the Southern hemisphere wants to have eeekwal opportunity crossings for their pedestrians and pedostrians (the kindly folk who teach the Safe Schools program), though Kim Dan the Third hasn’t thought through how they will be powered after Hazelwood closes. IMHO the best plan would be to replace the STOP man with a flashing Centrelink logo, then all the moochers will charge across the road and be mown down by oncoming traffic.

    And to close, the weather; it’s grey, dull and miserable with no signs of change, which coincidentally is also the future for this country.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2318394, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Myrddin – the NYT story uses the term ‘electronic surveillance’. We’re using ‘wiretap’ as a euphemism, with hat tip to juicy US history.

    The intercepts would have been from the usual – landlines, mobiles, backdoors, whatever.
    Found zilch.

  29. H B Bear
    #2318395, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Is he going to move in with Hillary and live in her garden shed?

    Does mUnty mind sharing with Huma?

  30. Rococo Liberal
    #2318396, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    They tapped the Trump campaign and they still couldn’t win?
    The Democrats are hopeless gits.

  31. herodotus
    #2318397, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    And it only happened on days ending in y.

  32. C.L.
    #2318399, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Paul McGeough brings a classic …

    Trump claim of Obama spying is crazy … but, on the other hand, it’s totally true:

    There are two ways to look at the crazed Twitter storm early on Saturday, in which the US President accused former president Barack Obama of criminally ordering wiretaps on Trump Tower.

    Were the tweets an after-the-fact distraction from Attorney-General Jeff Sessions complicating Trump’s Russia nightmare, with his failure to disclose his meetings with the Russian ambassador and then his embarrassing recusal from any Justice Department deliberations on the various Russian-links inquiries; or was this a pre-emptive smokescreen for the shortcomings of Trump’s revised executive order on migration, released on Monday morning?

    Or did Trump’s bout of tweeted rage serve to shine a light on a little-noticed body of evidence on the Trump campaign’s Russian connections that warrants further investigation, because any request by the security agencies for court approval for the kind of surveillance alleged by Trump required it to produce a body of believable evidence?

  33. Fisky
    #2318401, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    This is from Heat Street published on November 7. It was authored by Louise Mensch (former UK MP), who is a rabid NeverTrumper.

    Please note the bolding in the last paragraph quoted –

    Two separate sources with links to the counter-intelligence community have confirmed to Heat Street that the FBI sought, and was granted, a FISA court warrant in October, giving counter-intelligence permission to examine the activities of ‘U.S. persons’ in Donald Trump’s campaign with ties to Russia.

    Contrary to earlier reporting in the New York Times, which cited FBI sources as saying that the agency did not believe that the private server in Donald Trump’s Trump Tower which was connected to a Russian bank had any nefarious purpose, the FBI’s counter-intelligence arm, sources say, re-drew an earlier FISA court request around possible financial and banking offenses related to the server. The first request, which, sources say, named Trump, was denied back in June, but the second was drawn more narrowly and was granted in October after evidence was presented of a server, possibly related to the Trump campaign, and its alleged links to two banks; SVB Bank and Russia’s Alfa Bank. While the Times story speaks of metadata, sources suggest that a FISA warrant was granted to look at the full content of emails and other related documents that may concern US persons.

    The FBI agents who talked to the New York Times, and rubbished the ground-breaking stories of Slate ( Franklin Foer) and Mother Jones (David Corn) may not have known about the FISA warrant, sources say, because the counter-intelligence and criminal sides of the FBI often work independently of each other employing the principle of ‘compartmentalization’.

    The FISA warrant was granted in connection with the investigation of suspected activity between the server and two banks, SVB Bank and Alfa Bank. However, it is thought in the intelligence community that the warrant covers any ‘US person’ connected to this investigation, and thus covers Donald Trump and at least three further men who have either formed part of his campaign or acted as his media surrogates. The warrant was sought, they say, because actionable intelligence on the matter provided by friendly foreign agencies could not properly be examined without a warrant by US intelligence as it involves ‘US Persons’ who come under the remit of the FBI and not the CIA. Should a counter-intelligence investigation lead to criminal prosecutions, sources say, the Justice Department is concerned that the chain of evidence have a basis in a clear warrant.

    So in other words, two Counter-Intel spooks told Louise Mensch just before the election that a FISA warrant had been approved in October to look at the full contents of communications (not just metadata) from the Trump campaign, and that this covered Trump himself.

    Interestingly, Mensch is now on Twitter trying to hose down her own story! LOL.

    Game, set, match.

  34. m0nty
    #2318402, posted on March 7, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    So then: Monty’s defence of Obama is that he was only bugging the Trump campaign, not Trump.

    The spooks were bugging the foreign policy aides, not the campaign. They only got the warrant because federal judges deemed probable cause of collusion with a foreign power.

    Drip, drip, drip.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *