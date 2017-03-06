Monday Forum: March 6, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, March 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,026 Responses to Monday Forum: March 6, 2017

  1. Leigh Lowe
    #2318655, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Marsh fail?
    What a fucking surprise.
    Shit decision or not .. fucking useless.

  2. Boambee John
    #2318657, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    LL at 1847

    Ridiculuous. A wedge is best for that, heavy head and a short handle for better control
    NADT.

  3. stackja
    #2318658, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    calli – With all things Trump, contortions normal!

  4. Senile Old Guy
    #2318659, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Well, my copy of The Empire Strikes South just arrived. So that’s what I’ll be reading for the next while.

    You’re a step ahead of me, Senile Old Guy. My copy of “Honour Denied” arrived a few days ago, and I’m looking forward to a few spare moments to sit back with it. From simply flicking through, the production values and presentation is high quality.

    Agree on production values and presentation. The Empire is very nicely illustrated, with plenty of photos and new nice drawings of the aircraft. The text is highly detailed on the raids and missions, so it’s for someone with a genuine interest in all that, which I do. Over the weekend I read ‘A War at Home’ which is a short description of events of the time but with lots of photos from the time, which are interesting.

  5. Nick
    #2318660, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Melbourne, where the ‘Committee for Melbourne’, presumably set up to improve the place, unveils a traffic light with a female figure on the very spot where Apex members ran riot, unpunished. Melbourne is in good hands /sarc.

  6. Senile Old Guy
    #2318661, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Marsh fail?
    What a fucking surprise.

    And another one is gone. Never underestimate Australia’s ability to collapse.

  7. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2318662, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    We’ve got a cracker anti feminist on Bolt

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2318663, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Mitch Marsh should just swing. His defence won’t save him.

  9. Armadillo
    #2318664, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Incredible stuff. Imagine Abbott666 getting ASIO to wire tap the Labor Party election team? mOnts would be going ballistic.

  10. Entropy
    #2318665, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Sure enough, a magnificently friggable 20-year-old was climbing into the cab with him as I drove off.

    I don’t think that word means what you think it means.

  11. Entropy
    #2318666, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Armadillo
    #2318664, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:12 pm
    Incredible stuff. Imagine Abbott666 getting ASIO to wire tap the Labor Party election team? mOnts would be going ballistic.

    To be completely fair, Arma, you would also have to disclose that Abbott666 denied He ordered ASIO to do it.
    Cause everyone knows Credlin did the ordering.

  13. Tom
    #2318668, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I don’t think that word means what you think it means.

    It means what I would like it to mean.

    Thanks.

  14. thefrolickingmole
    #2318669, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Riccardo Bosi

    Best wishes for your current spot of bother.

    Have a good friend (female) of mine who had MS which put her in a wheelchair/on morphine for about a year, then just went away . No reason just spontaneous remission, shes been free of it for over a decade now. Hopefully your wifes chemo will strike the thing down just as well.

    She then had both tits lopped off with cancer and her marriage broke down when her husband left her for his brothers ex wife (complicated).

    She then had a boob reconstruction done (no nipples she informs me) and is having to go back to get them reinserted and bolted on properly, apparently they are turning into shoulder pads.

    She did laugh when I informed her to leave them be because they were doing a remake of Dynasty and shoulder pads might be coming back into fashion.

  15. Delta A
    #2318670, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:19 pm


    Don’t forget to leave them with a short, printed summary of your arguments/points of view at the end of the cuppa.

    Thankyou, hzhousewife. I hadn’t thought of that.

    Excellent strategy!

    I’m on to it right now.

  16. Grigory M
    #2318671, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I don’t think that word means what you think it means.

    “friggable”? What do you think it means?

  17. Baldrick
    #2318672, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Leigh Lowe
    #2318643, posted on March 7, 2017 at 6:47 pm
    It was a 9 iron.
    Google it.

    Bwhahahaha, the house troll Septimus can’t even get that right.

  18. m0nty
    #2318673, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Sorry to hear about your wife, Riccardo. Best wishes to you and yours.

  19. Makka
    #2318674, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Good luck and best wishes , Riccardo.

  20. Muddy
    #2318675, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Senile Old Guy.
    I tend to gravitate to the (military history) subjects that have not yet been flogged like a heterosexual male Anglo taxpayer. There must be a market for the usual ‘K-mart’ rehash of a previous rehashed rehash (Yes, you Fitzsimons), but they don’t interest me. Perhaps that sounds a bit elitist, but … meh. I appreciate the efforts of those such as Top Ender who attempt to fill the substantial gaps in our popular historical record.

  21. Roger
    #2318676, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Melbourne, where the ‘Committee for Melbourne’, presumably set up to improve the place, unveils a traffic light with a female figure on the very spot where Apex members ran riot, unpunished

    Melbourne…the most feminised city in the world.

  22. thefrolickingmole
    #2318677, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    This will end badly.
    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/mar/07/manus-island-refugee-arrested-for-alleged-sexual-assault-of-10-year-old-girl

    The ‘fuggees have made themselves despised by those they have to live with, and cant be scattered away from those who have had to deal with them like in Australia.

    A refugee on Manus Island has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Lorengau.

    The acting provincial police commander, Senior Inspector David Yapu, confirmed that a 28-year-old Pakistani refugee was arrested Monday.

    He is alleged to have lured the girl to the Kohai Lodge in Lorengau township, where he is accused of assaulting her.

    The man has been charged with four counts of sexual penetration of a child. He is expected to appear in Lorengau court Wednesday afternoon.

    The girl was taken to Lorengau general hospital for medical examination, Yapu told the Guardian, where she reported the alleged attack.

    “The victim is now with her parents after providing her statements to police on the incident.”

    Manus MP and government minister Ronnie Knight told the Guardian: “The sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl must be condemned and the blame must be awarded to the Australian authorities and contractors who have failed miserably to secure such sick people. We will make sure that they [Australian authorities] also will be the target of a class action lawsuit for crimes against Manus people.

    “I demand they secure these people and remove them forthwith before our local people massacre them.”

    Knight has consistently warned that brooding tensions between Manusians and the refugee population could escalate to serious violence.

    Monday’s alleged assault is the second reported incident of sexual assault in Lorengau town involving the transferred population of refugees and asylum seekers.

    In January an asylum seeker was arrested and charged for the assault of a year 9 student at the Harbourside Hotel. He has been bailed to appear in court at a later date.

    Ill assume that this means Burnside will be on TV telling us we should take all the rapists because “uman rites’.

  23. Tom
    #2318678, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Make me a sammich, trollscum.

  24. jupes
    #2318680, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    And another one is gone. Never underestimate Australia’s ability to collapse.

    Oh ye of little faith.

    This one’s in the bag.

  25. Leigh Lowe
    #2318681, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    LL at 1847

    Ridiculuous. A wedge is best for that, heavy head and a short handle for better control
    NADT.

    Mrs L would agree that the pitching clubs are preferred for the marital arts. She would take the PW or SW over the 9 all day long but suffice to say that she would never use a 5 or 6 at close quarters.
    And she prefers the graphite shaft. It generates tremendous club head speed with a short backswing.
    Trust me.
    I know.

  26. Zyconoclast
    #2318682, posted on March 7, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    I just saw Shaun Marsh forget what to do with the bat.

