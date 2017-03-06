Monday Forum: March 6, 2017

  1. stackja
    Liberty Quote
    Any woman who understands the problems of running a home will be nearer to understanding the problems of running a country.

    — Margaret Thatcher

  2. john constantine
    Disabling ‘adblue’ government interference systems in diesel engines is a profitable niche business, but Judge Dredd will be sent to clean up these perps sooner rather than later.

    Vehicles now are built to be non operative simply if the owner refuses to put ‘adblue’ in the adblue tank.

    Public disobedience now.

  4. stackja
    Liberty Quote
    When it comes to free speech principled lefties are thin on the ground.

    — Mark Steyn

  5. stackja
    Liberty Quote
    The House of Commons starts its proceedings with a prayer. The chaplain looks at the assembled members with their varied intelligence and then prays for the country.

    — Lord Denning

  6. notafan
    A young hijabi was filmed twerking in Burmingham.

    So much for the most feminist of religions.


    And speaking of women’s rights

  9. C.L.
    Wrong pic: A scene on a modern Swedish street.

    ————–

    Meanwhile, a 14 year old girl has been gang-raped by Muslim “refugee” classmates.
    She left the school. They stayed. The principal says they’re victims too.

  10. incoherent rambler
    Oh dear. The ABC is angry summering again.

    So far, it has been an airconless summer for me.

  11. stackja
    Former union boss charged with rape
    A FORMER union boss accused of raping a woman last weekend is due in court again today on a second rape charge after police found an “adult” recording he allegedly made.

    The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is said to have raped the drunk, confused woman after she was ejected from a Fortitude Valley nightclub on Saturday night and caught a cab to her home with him.

    Police charged him after the woman made a complaint on Sunday, and he was allegedly placed at the scene by fingerprints and CCTV.

    He was granted bail in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday, but police kept him behind bars and slapped him with another rape charge as well as an extra charge of making “adult recordings in breach of privacy”.

    In a police application for the man to undertake a disease test, it is alleged that he met the woman on Saturday night when she lost her handbag and was asked to leave Eleven Rooftop Bar on Ann St due to her level of intoxication.

    “The complainant states she has then caught a taxi home with a male that she did not know,” the application states. “This man kicked open her front door to allow entry because she had lost her keys.

    “The male person then made a drink and followed the complainant into her room before lying on top of her with his pants and underwear removed.”

    It is alleged she told him numerous times “I don’t want to” before he raped her.

    When the woman reported the incident the next day, a forensics team was sent to her home and police allege the ex-union official’s fingerprints were found on an orange juice bottle.

    Investigators then viewed CCTV from the nightclub, which showed a man “strikingly similar in appearance” to him getting into a taxi with the woman.

    “The footage depicted the complainant in a confused, intoxicated state,” police allege.

    Footage from the taxi was also viewed and police allege the woman was “clearly observed to be in an unconscious and semiconscious heavily intoxicated state”.

    Police arrested the man at his home on Monday, seizing his phone and clothing.

    His lawyer, Terry Fisher, said the man “denies the charge” and it was “his word against the complainant”.

    Magistrate Suzette Coates noted the man’s criminal history was “fairly limited and contains no acts of sexual violence at all” before adjourning until April 24.

  12. Grigory M
    sock puppeter (sic) … of Grig

    notafan – I can’t say that I recall seeing that from srr.

  13. stackja
    C.L.
    Wrong pic: A scene on a modern Swedish street.

    Why don’t the Arabic banners have ‘subtitles’?

  14. Entropy
    calli
    Lurker, about thirty years ago, I had a friend who would hang a tea towel over the front of her tv when not watching it because spying.

    Bother. Mine will need a bath sheet.

    One of my cousins, who lived alone, travelled 1300 kms once to brief my mother on how ‘they’ were controlling everything. When he arrived he went all around the house disconnecting every electrical appliance, even the fridge, so ‘they’ couldn’t hear what he had to say. Next month he put all his furniture in an empty wheat silo, shot all his sheep while wearing a motorcycle helmet so ‘their’ satellites couldn’t read his mind, and barricaded himself in the kitchen with nothing to eat except several cases of carrots he had picked up for an absolute bargain, next to nothing pice at the Sydney markets (800 kms) the week before.
    The police were called and he enjoyed a lovely time at the old bloomfield hospital. He got on the right medication, married one of the nurses and has a bunch of kids. Worth millions.

  15. Top Ender
    Good morning!

    Flat out like a lizard drinking, but just popped in to post this one, courtesy of the Oz’s Strewth column:

    Walk this way

    If Melbourne’s female traffic lights have taught us anything it’s that women wear skirts.

    Which Strewth is pretty sure was not the desired message of the launch of VicRoads’ 12-month trial of the somewhat knock-kneed 10 traffic light ladies. As one female journalist observed: “I used to just stand there at the lights wondering what to do. At last a traffic signal I can understand!”

    But while controversy flashed around the need for — and fashion sense of — the little green ladies guiding pedestrians to safety — Strewth thought the bigger shame was the missed opportunity to go down the path lit up by Yarra Council and VicRoads in March. (Although nothing a spoonful of sugar couldn’t have cured.) That was a silhouette of Mary Rogers — the first female elected to local government in Victoria in 1920. Or, if you look more closely, Mary Poppins. (Thanks goodness no lookalike of a fake-cockney singing chimney sweep called Bert ever achieved anything around here.) And Edwardian cool of everyone’s favourite nanny aside, if you do go Mary as your green, you then have a red light which is a kid’s delight: Mary Stoppins.

    Given the fuss made about the green ladies, just imagine for a rainbow colour moment if VicRoads had taken a leaf out of the Austrian model: for last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the Austrians introduced 120 homosexual signals.

  16. The Beer Whisperer
    How can a movement that professes to be about women’s rights ignore the systematic subjugation of millions of Muslim women and instead fight for, er, female pedestrian crossings?

    Because it’s moral cover. It’s not rocket surgery.

  17. Entropy
    stackja
    Liberty Quote
    When it comes to free speech principled lefties are thin on the ground.

    — Mark Steyn

    Actually, I think that would not be true if the left weren’t in charge. All of a sudden they would discover their principles.

  18. srr
    This is kinda … big …

    Paul Joseph Watson‏Verified account @PrisonPlanet 2h2 hours ago

    Trump executive order requires published reports on migrant ‘honor killings’.

    http://www.theamericanmirror.com/trump-executive-order-requires-published-reports-migrant-honor-killings/

  19. vr
    Is the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory just another conspiracy theory. By a leftist journalist.

