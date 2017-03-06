Liberty Quote
Anarchy is ideal for ideal men; passionate men must be reasonable.— James Buchanan
Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
Disabling ‘adblue’ government interference systems in diesel engines is a profitable niche business, but Judge Dredd will be sent to clean up these perps sooner rather than later.
Vehicles now are built to be non operative simply if the owner refuses to put ‘adblue’ in the adblue tank.
Public disobedience now.
from Tim Blair, check out Gillian Triggs all gussied up for Mardi Gras
A young hijabi was filmed twerking in Burmingham.
So much for the most feminist of religions.
And speaking of women’s rights
A scene on a modern Swedish street.
—-
From The Muslim Brotherhood is creating a ‘parallel social structure’ in Sweden, aided by ‘political elites’ making it impossible to criticise Islam, government report admits.
More sad news from SA
Wrong pic: A scene on a modern Swedish street.
————–
Meanwhile, a 14 year old girl has been gang-raped by Muslim “refugee” classmates.
She left the school. They stayed. The principal says they’re victims too.
Oh dear. The ABC is angry summering again.
So far, it has been an airconless summer for me.
notafan – I can’t say that I recall seeing that from srr.
Why don’t the Arabic banners have ‘subtitles’?
One of my cousins, who lived alone, travelled 1300 kms once to brief my mother on how ‘they’ were controlling everything. When he arrived he went all around the house disconnecting every electrical appliance, even the fridge, so ‘they’ couldn’t hear what he had to say. Next month he put all his furniture in an empty wheat silo, shot all his sheep while wearing a motorcycle helmet so ‘their’ satellites couldn’t read his mind, and barricaded himself in the kitchen with nothing to eat except several cases of carrots he had picked up for an absolute bargain, next to nothing pice at the Sydney markets (800 kms) the week before.
The police were called and he enjoyed a lovely time at the old bloomfield hospital. He got on the right medication, married one of the nurses and has a bunch of kids. Worth millions.
Good morning!
Flat out like a lizard drinking, but just popped in to post this one, courtesy of the Oz’s Strewth column:
Walk this way
If Melbourne’s female traffic lights have taught us anything it’s that women wear skirts.
Which Strewth is pretty sure was not the desired message of the launch of VicRoads’ 12-month trial of the somewhat knock-kneed 10 traffic light ladies. As one female journalist observed: “I used to just stand there at the lights wondering what to do. At last a traffic signal I can understand!”
But while controversy flashed around the need for — and fashion sense of — the little green ladies guiding pedestrians to safety — Strewth thought the bigger shame was the missed opportunity to go down the path lit up by Yarra Council and VicRoads in March. (Although nothing a spoonful of sugar couldn’t have cured.) That was a silhouette of Mary Rogers — the first female elected to local government in Victoria in 1920. Or, if you look more closely, Mary Poppins. (Thanks goodness no lookalike of a fake-cockney singing chimney sweep called Bert ever achieved anything around here.) And Edwardian cool of everyone’s favourite nanny aside, if you do go Mary as your green, you then have a red light which is a kid’s delight: Mary Stoppins.
Given the fuss made about the green ladies, just imagine for a rainbow colour moment if VicRoads had taken a leaf out of the Austrian model: for last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the Austrians introduced 120 homosexual signals.
Because it’s moral cover. It’s not rocket surgery.
Actually, I think that would not be true if the left weren’t in charge. All of a sudden they would discover their principles.
This is kinda … big …
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified account @PrisonPlanet 2h2 hours ago
Trump executive order requires published reports on migrant ‘honor killings’.
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/trump-executive-order-requires-published-reports-migrant-honor-killings/
Is the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory just another conspiracy theory. By a leftist journalist.