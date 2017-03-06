Monday Forum: March 6, 2017

  1. Nick
    #2319329, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Egg, speaking of IWD and Adam Hills, who can forget his own contribution to feminism?

    Adam Hills [email protected]
    Australia would send a better message to the world if we just hung Pauline Hanson from the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
    2:17 PM – 15 Nov 2015

    And not to be outdone:

    Adam Hills [email protected]
    Wow I have inadvertently upset people. I genuinely find the idea of Pauline Hanson, dangling, alive, maybe in a hijab, to be funny.
    4:15 PM – 15 Nov 2015

  2. Nick
    #2319330, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Is not rat, Dr. Martyr. Is hamster!

    Called “Basil”.

    LOL

    Not to pick, but he also says its a ‘Siberian hamster’.

  3. egg_
    #2319331, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Susan Carland on Home Delivery – Zemiro won’t get a word in edgewise and Carland will probably suck all of the oxygen out of the car anyway.

  4. Fisky
    #2319332, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Well your just a big government lover like Monty. There is little difference between you and Monster.

    You give society too little credit.

    But it is a matter of fact that 20-30 million people were not insured by private charities and foundations. And there is no reason to believe they will be insured as such in the future.

    In Australia we developed as communities earlier last century:

    Surf Life Saving Clubs
    Volunteer Fire Authorities
    Returned Services League
    County Women’s Association

    But this is not evidence in favour of your proposition, which is that 20-30 million people who do not have health insurance, will somehow be given health insurance by private charities.

  6. slackster
    #2319334, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    The Vault 7 info makes some of the crazy conspiracy theories floating around about MH370 seem plausible now that it has been confirmed the CIA can remotely turn off an airplanes transponder signal

  7. egg_
    #2319335, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Egg, speaking of IWD and Adam Hills, who can forget his own contribution to feminism?

    I think he’s now got a Trump voodoo doll on set?
    He’s to the Left of Tim Minchin.

  8. calli
    #2319336, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Tom at 2:28. I looked. I couldn’t help myself.

    Nice to know I’ve boosted the traffic, but now I need to do some laps to shake it off.

    😃

  9. Fisky
    #2319337, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    I have never believed that MH370 crashed in the Indian Ocean. It was probably taken to Diego Garcia.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2319338, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire has set off a social media firestorm by saying men should be celebrated on International Women’s Day.

    Her mother-in-law certainly did (on every day of the year).

  11. C.L.
    #2319339, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    24 hours ago the fake newsmen and deep staters thought they had Trump.
    But in a mad rush they all reported the FISA warrant which proved Trump right and WikiLeaks dropped a bomb proving these out-of-control spooks are spying on everybody.
    Trump wins again. Bigly.

  12. Nick
    #2319340, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Re the ‘pro hijab’, great, now all they have to do is allow women to go outside their houses and to engage in athletics and they’re set!

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2319341, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    No, foundations and charities are not going to look after 20-30 million people.

    20-30 million people are mainly uncovered by choice. They have no incentive to find cover in the welfare state.

    The government has crowded out charities and personal responsibility.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2319342, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Oh. So Zatara was being nice about my rather weak joke?

    I hope I wasn’t too scathing, as I was unsure what he meant. Bob each way, my old Dad used to say.
    Probably I jump too readily after some recent bad experiences here. Anyway, Zatara, if you are still in the pub, bottoms up, you can sleep on the flight
    .
    Enjoy the destination as well as the journey. 🙂

    Just ducked in, gotta run again, Hairy home and all.

  15. Nick
    #2319343, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I think he’s now got a Trump voodoo doll on set?

    Adam Hills [email protected]
    We could paint Trump red, Bolt White and Hanson blue and dangle them all. Alive. While singing Ca Plane Pour Moi.
    4:39 PM – 15 Nov 2015

  16. jupes
    #2319344, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Oh lord. The snivelling is getting worse.

    Good grief! A performance hijab.

    Can’t wait for the performance burqa.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2319345, posted on March 8, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I have never believed that MH370 crashed in the Indian Ocean. It was probably taken to Diego Garcia.

    I have never cared. How in fuck did Australia get stuck with the bill for that search?

    Abbott really was a disaster.

