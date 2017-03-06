Liberty Quote
The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion.— Edmund Burke
Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
1,517 Responses to Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
Egg, speaking of IWD and Adam Hills, who can forget his own contribution to feminism?
And not to be outdone:
Not to pick, but he also says its a ‘Siberian hamster’.
Susan Carland on Home Delivery – Zemiro won’t get a word in edgewise and Carland will probably suck all of the oxygen out of the car anyway.
But it is a matter of fact that 20-30 million people were not insured by private charities and foundations. And there is no reason to believe they will be insured as such in the future.
But this is not evidence in favour of your proposition, which is that 20-30 million people who do not have health insurance, will somehow be given health insurance by private charities.
Oh lord. The snivelling is getting worse.
http://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2017/03/07/nike-has-a-new-product-for-muslim-women-the-pro-hijab/
The Vault 7 info makes some of the crazy conspiracy theories floating around about MH370 seem plausible now that it has been confirmed the CIA can remotely turn off an airplanes transponder signal
I think he’s now got a Trump voodoo doll on set?
He’s to the Left of Tim Minchin.
Tom at 2:28. I looked. I couldn’t help myself.
Nice to know I’ve boosted the traffic, but now I need to do some laps to shake it off.
😃
I have never believed that MH370 crashed in the Indian Ocean. It was probably taken to Diego Garcia.
Her mother-in-law certainly did (on every day of the year).
24 hours ago the fake newsmen and deep staters thought they had Trump.
But in a mad rush they all reported the FISA warrant which proved Trump right and WikiLeaks dropped a bomb proving these out-of-control spooks are spying on everybody.
Trump wins again. Bigly.
Re the ‘pro hijab’, great, now all they have to do is allow women to go outside their houses and to engage in athletics and they’re set!
20-30 million people are mainly uncovered by choice. They have no incentive to find cover in the welfare state.
The government has crowded out charities and personal responsibility.
Oh. So Zatara was being nice about my rather weak joke?
I hope I wasn’t too scathing, as I was unsure what he meant. Bob each way, my old Dad used to say.
Probably I jump too readily after some recent bad experiences here. Anyway, Zatara, if you are still in the pub, bottoms up, you can sleep on the flight
.
Enjoy the destination as well as the journey. 🙂
Just ducked in, gotta run again, Hairy home and all.
Adam Hills [email protected]
We could paint Trump red, Bolt White and Hanson blue and dangle them all. Alive. While singing Ca Plane Pour Moi.
4:39 PM – 15 Nov 2015
Good grief! A performance hijab.
Can’t wait for the performance burqa.
I have never cared. How in fuck did Australia get stuck with the bill for that search?
Abbott really was a disaster.