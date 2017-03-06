Liberty Quote
… after a succession of governments intent on proving that their word is their junk bond, any voters who aren’t jaded should have their pulse checked.— Henry Ergas
-
-
Q&A Forum: March 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Carpe 12 please. AS it is left wing love in, Snowcone will only interupt to clear his throat.
Frightbat Edition: : Lindy West, Writer and performer; Mei Fong, Journalist and writer; Thordis Elva, Writer, journalist and public speaker; Faustina Agolley, TV host and producer; and Josephine Cashman, Indigenous lawyer & businesswoman.
Monday, 6 March 2017
Lindy West – US feminist
Mei Fong – Malaysian born feminist
Thordis Elva – Icelandic feminist
Faustina Agolley – QWERTY feminist
Josephine Cashman – (Apparent) Indigenous feminist
Much better Balders.
So a strong focus on domestic violence and Islam?
19 please Jugulum.
Twenty, please, for the same reason. Just feel the luuuurve.
Evening Turtle. I don’t think the Islamic misogynist’s will get much of a run tonight but white men in general can expect a thorough bull whipping.
Bidding is open troops
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Mike of Marion 12
Turtle of WA 19
ZK2A 20
Konbanwa Carpe san
A bakers dozen for me thanks
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Mike of Marion 12
Turtle of WA 19
ZK2A 20
Baldrick 13
Konbanwa Baldurikku san.
WhiteStraightMen666
Sorry men, you don’t matter …
20 please Carpe San.
DV to eleventy tonight?
Too bad lesbos are the worst perps.
100% fertilised with baby gravy
20i is gone
In the #QandA audience tonight: 100% people sired by men
ABC Q&A Verified account ✔ @QandA
In the #QandA audience tonight: 100% people
bornsired of women
It fixes it.
ABC dissing trannies?
There will be shrieking and hooting over that tweet.
Snap _egg
22 please Carpe San.
It’s going to be a lovefest. 7 for me please. It’s also going to be boring.
Qwerties who once gave birth as a woman pre-trans?
Suck on that, Aunty.
Unless there’s a Liberal MP getting the absolute shit kicked out of them, it’s always boring.
notafan, good joke.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Mike of Marion 12
Turtle of WA 19
ZK2A 20
Baldrick 13
Egg 22
Classical Hero 7
Carpe, Looked at the guests and as such I will not be asking for 69 tonight.Can I have 16 please.
How many feminists does it take to change a light bulb?
12:
One to screw it in, one to excoriate men for creating the need for illumination, one to blame men for inventing such a faulty means of illumination, one to suggest the whole “screwing” bit to be too “rape-like”, one to deconstruct the lightbulb itself as being phallic, one to blame men for not changing the bulb, one to blame men for trying to change the bulb instead of letting a woman do it, one to blame men for creating a society that discourages women from changing light bulbs, one to blame men for creating a society where women change too many light bulbs, one to advocate that lightbulb changers should have wage parity with electricians, one to alert the media that women are now “out-lightbulbing” men, and one to just sit there taking pictures for her blog for photo-evidence that men are unnecessary.
c/- reddit
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Mike of Marion 12
Turtle of WA 19
ZK2A 20
Baldrick 13
Egg 22
Classical Hero 7
Oecker 16
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Mike of Marion 12
Turtle of WA 19
ZK2A 20
Baldrick 13
Egg 22
Classical Hero 7
Pecker 16
Carpie..who is Oecker??
Wanted 52 but I’ll take 51 please Carpe.
Tks..
A Global Womens Strike?
Hasn’t that been raised on the Cat before?
Q: How many feminists does it take to change a light bulb?
A: White cisgender male rape culture.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Mike of Marion 12
Turtle of WA 19
ZK2A 20
Baldrick 13
Egg 22
Classical Hero 7
Pecker 16
Custard 51
15 for me pls!
They need Milo on this panel to liven things up.
Holy crap, what is that bloated great yak/
How about a ‘no fat chicks day’?
WTF, FMD…just thought I would get in early…
Bad hair day?
Start singing “My Sharona” you have the outfit.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Mike of Marion 12
Turtle of WA 19
ZK2A 20
Baldrick 13
Egg 22
Classical Hero 7
Pecker 16
Custard 51
Belabartok 15
Aborigines – tick
It is better with the sound off. This better highlights what a denatured husk of a man Jones has become as he is forced to pretend he gives a fuck.
FactCheck True: 3 out of 5 feminists are obese.
DV/rape to get a run with the Icelandic chick.
A Global Womens Strike?
Does that mean a male can get through 24 hours without being nagged and hectored?
Rightwing question – Trump empowering women.
Trump666 sexual assault allegations by the bloated yak.
Quelle surprise, all panellists are anti-Trump. What are the odds?
Isn’t it Muslims shooting up gay clubs?
Five splendid reasons to embrace male sodomy. Not pleasant, true, but less off-putting than waking up with a white Aborigine, a Seattle garden slug, an apparent Aborigine who prefers to be a rainbow, a cod-scented cuck trainer and a Chinese Malay to get the ethnic balance right.
I will go with just 6 interruptions tonight, if you please Carpe.
Snowcone will be mightily afeared of these strong and powerful women and will only dare to interrupt at moments of extreme peril.
En Garde!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Mike of Marion 12
Turtle of WA 19
ZK2A 20
Baldrick 13
Egg 22
Classical Hero 7
Pecker 16
Custard 51
Belabartok 15
Pedro 6
Strange that she grooms her hair on every mention of Tom Strange.
Parents didn’t approve of her then boyfriend?
Raped by her boyfriend at 16, not reported to police and now she’s going around the world with him on a book tour.
Odd story.
WTF is a “social entrepreneur”?
areff, you are a wordsmith! Love your comment!
I won’t watch Q&A tonight. I know it will leave me wanting to self harm.
Odd lady.
How long has she spent in the US to get that accent?
Reminiscent of the crazy/hot matrix.
Muslim questioner standing up to domestic violence. All to script.
I’m only pretending to watch.
Welcome to the Thordis Elva show.
Could I apply for a grant for my rape world tour ? …. hang on … that sounds a bit wrong .
“Rape culture”. Pure BS.
The ‘white Aborigine’ seems the most coherent (lawyer).
Can I say that Josephine is not an authentic entrepreneur?
victim blaming culture ……..
Ditto the Qwerty Aborigine.
Stuck with the crazy white folk on the panel.
Islam (in addition to Lindy) is the elephant in the room.
I hate her body too! We have something in common!
Gets a ‘fat’ question and shirks it.
Enjoy your short life, fatty.
Thar she blows
Not sure if the large lass is working 3 jobs and 18 hours a day ….
This landwhale is a living caricature of the sort of SJWs Milo lambasts. She conforms to every cliché.
Yet fatties enjoy perving on fit folk on TV, hypocrites.
The things you see when you haven’t got a harpoon.
Gay perpective, female perspective, black perspective?
Victim poker grand master.
Sorry, i was away banging my head on the concrete until i was unconscious.
It was less painful.
2 hours of this victimhood panel would probably see SnowCone gnawing his own arm off to get out of there.
Leftards love identity politics.
Agolley is just begging for someone to mock her. A-Golly gosh.
So it was racist to remove kids from drunken mothers back then, but not now?