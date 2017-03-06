Q&A Forum: March 6, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, March 6, 2017
  1. Mike of Marion
    #2317767, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Carpe 12 please. AS it is left wing love in, Snowcone will only interupt to clear his throat.

  2. Turtle of WA
    #2317768, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Frightbat Edition: : Lindy West, Writer and performer; Mei Fong, Journalist and writer; Thordis Elva, Writer, journalist and public speaker; Faustina Agolley, TV host and producer; and Josephine Cashman, Indigenous lawyer & businesswoman.

  3. Baldrick
    #2317769, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Monday, 6 March 2017
    Lindy West – US feminist
    Mei Fong – Malaysian born feminist
    Thordis Elva – Icelandic feminist
    Faustina Agolley – QWERTY feminist
    Josephine Cashman – (Apparent) Indigenous feminist

  4. Turtle of WA
    #2317772, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Much better Balders.

    So a strong focus on domestic violence and Islam?

  5. Turtle of WA
    #2317776, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    19 please Jugulum.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2317777, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Twenty, please, for the same reason. Just feel the luuuurve.

  7. Baldrick
    #2317780, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Evening Turtle. I don’t think the Islamic misogynist’s will get much of a run tonight but white men in general can expect a thorough bull whipping.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317782, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Bidding is open troops

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 52
    Mike of Marion 12
    Turtle of WA 19
    ZK2A 20

  9. Baldrick
    #2317784, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe san
    A bakers dozen for me thanks

  10. Carpe Jugulum
  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317786, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Konbanwa Baldurikku san.

  12. Turtle of WA
    #2317788, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    WhiteStraightMen666

  13. Baldrick
    #2317795, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Sorry men, you don’t matter …

    ABC Q&A‏ Verified account ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: 100% people born of women

  15. egg_
    #2317799, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    DV to eleventy tonight?
    Too bad lesbos are the worst perps.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317801, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    ABC Q&A‏ Verified account ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: 100% people born of women

    100% fertilised with baby gravy

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317802, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    egg_
    #2317797, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    20 please Carpe San.

    20i is gone

  18. egg_
    #2317803, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    In the #QandA audience tonight: 100% people sired by men

  19. Baldrick
    #2317804, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    ABC Q&A‏ Verified account ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: 100% people born sired of women

    It fixes it.

  20. notafan
    #2317805, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    ABC dissing trannies?

    There will be shrieking and hooting over that tweet.

  23. classical_hero
    #2317809, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    It’s going to be a lovefest. 7 for me please. It’s also going to be boring.

  24. egg_
    #2317811, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    ABC dissing trannies?

    Qwerties who once gave birth as a woman pre-trans?
    Suck on that, Aunty.

  25. Baldrick
    #2317813, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    It’s also going to be boring.

    Unless there’s a Liberal MP getting the absolute shit kicked out of them, it’s always boring.

  26. classical_hero
    #2317814, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    notafan, good joke.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
  28. Pecker
    #2317816, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Carpe, Looked at the guests and as such I will not be asking for 69 tonight.Can I have 16 please.

  29. egg_
    #2317817, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    How many feminists does it take to change a light bulb?

    12:
    One to screw it in, one to excoriate men for creating the need for illumination, one to blame men for inventing such a faulty means of illumination, one to suggest the whole “screwing” bit to be too “rape-like”, one to deconstruct the lightbulb itself as being phallic, one to blame men for not changing the bulb, one to blame men for trying to change the bulb instead of letting a woman do it, one to blame men for creating a society that discourages women from changing light bulbs, one to blame men for creating a society where women change too many light bulbs, one to advocate that lightbulb changers should have wage parity with electricians, one to alert the media that women are now “out-lightbulbing” men, and one to just sit there taking pictures for her blog for photo-evidence that men are unnecessary.

    c/- reddit

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317818, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:28 pm

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317819, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:30 pm

  33. custard
    #2317821, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Wanted 52 but I’ll take 51 please Carpe.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2317824, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    How many feminists does it take to change a light bulb?<blockquote

    How many Marxists does it take to screw in a light globe

    None, the globe contains the seeds of its own revolution.

  36. egg_
    #2317827, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    A Global Womens Strike?
    Hasn’t that been raised on the Cat before?

  37. Baldrick
    #2317830, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Q: How many feminists does it take to change a light bulb?

    A: White cisgender male rape culture.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317831, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:38 pm

  40. egg_
    #2317833, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    They need Milo on this panel to liven things up.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317834, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Holy crap, what is that bloated great yak/

  42. egg_
    #2317837, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    A Global Womens Strike?

    How about a ‘no fat chicks day’?

  43. Pecker
    #2317838, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    WTF, FMD…just thought I would get in early…

  45. custard
    #2317844, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Start singing “My Sharona” you have the outfit.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317845, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

  48. Frank
    #2317848, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    It is better with the sound off. This better highlights what a denatured husk of a man Jones has become as he is forced to pretend he gives a fuck.

  49. Baldrick
    #2317849, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    FactCheck True: 3 out of 5 feminists are obese.

  50. egg_
    #2317850, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    DV/rape to get a run with the Icelandic chick.

  51. areff
    #2317851, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    A Global Womens Strike?

    Does that mean a male can get through 24 hours without being nagged and hectored?

  52. egg_
    #2317852, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Rightwing question – Trump empowering women.
    Trump666 sexual assault allegations by the bloated yak.

  53. Baldrick
    #2317862, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Quelle surprise, all panellists are anti-Trump. What are the odds?

  54. Turtle of WA
    #2317865, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Isn’t it Muslims shooting up gay clubs?

  55. areff
    #2317869, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Five splendid reasons to embrace male sodomy. Not pleasant, true, but less off-putting than waking up with a white Aborigine, a Seattle garden slug, an apparent Aborigine who prefers to be a rainbow, a cod-scented cuck trainer and a Chinese Malay to get the ethnic balance right.

  56. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2317872, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    I will go with just 6 interruptions tonight, if you please Carpe.

    Snowcone will be mightily afeared of these strong and powerful women and will only dare to interrupt at moments of extreme peril.

    En Garde!

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317874, posted on March 6, 2017 at 9:57 pm

  58. egg_
    #2317875, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    a cod-scented cuck trainer

    Strange that she grooms her hair on every mention of Tom Strange.
    Parents didn’t approve of her then boyfriend?

  59. Baldrick
    #2317876, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Raped by her boyfriend at 16, not reported to police and now she’s going around the world with him on a book tour.

    Odd story.

  60. Turtle of WA
    #2317877, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    WTF is a “social entrepreneur”?

  61. Elle
    #2317879, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    areff, you are a wordsmith! Love your comment!

    I won’t watch Q&A tonight. I know it will leave me wanting to self harm.

  62. egg_
    #2317881, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Odd story.

    Odd lady.
    How long has she spent in the US to get that accent?
    Reminiscent of the crazy/hot matrix.

  63. Turtle of WA
    #2317882, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Muslim questioner standing up to domestic violence. All to script.

  64. notafan
    #2317883, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I’m only pretending to watch.

  65. egg_
    #2317884, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Welcome to the Thordis Elva show.

  66. marcus w
    #2317885, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Could I apply for a grant for my rape world tour ? …. hang on … that sounds a bit wrong .

  67. Turtle of WA
    #2317886, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    “Rape culture”. Pure BS.

  68. egg_
    #2317890, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    The ‘white Aborigine’ seems the most coherent (lawyer).

  69. Turtle of WA
    #2317891, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Can I say that Josephine is not an authentic entrepreneur?

  70. marcus w
    #2317892, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    victim blaming culture ……..

  71. egg_
    #2317893, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    The ‘white Aborigine’ seems the most coherent (lawyer).

    Ditto the Qwerty Aborigine.
    Stuck with the crazy white folk on the panel.

  72. Turtle of WA
    #2317894, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Islam (in addition to Lindy) is the elephant in the room.

  73. Turtle of WA
    #2317895, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I hate her body too! We have something in common!

  74. egg_
    #2317897, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Seattle garden slug

    Gets a ‘fat’ question and shirks it.
    Enjoy your short life, fatty.

  76. marcus w
    #2317900, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Not sure if the large lass is working 3 jobs and 18 hours a day ….

  77. Turtle of WA
    #2317901, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    This landwhale is a living caricature of the sort of SJWs Milo lambasts. She conforms to every cliché.

  78. egg_
    #2317902, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Yet fatties enjoy perving on fit folk on TV, hypocrites.

  79. Turtle of WA
    #2317903, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    The things you see when you haven’t got a harpoon.

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2317904, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Gay perpective, female perspective, black perspective?

    Victim poker grand master.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2317905, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Sorry, i was away banging my head on the concrete until i was unconscious.

    It was less painful.

  82. egg_
    #2317906, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    2 hours of this victimhood panel would probably see SnowCone gnawing his own arm off to get out of there.

  83. Baldrick
    #2317907, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Leftards love identity politics.

  84. Turtle of WA
    #2317911, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Agolley is just begging for someone to mock her. A-Golly gosh.

  85. Turtle of WA
    #2317915, posted on March 6, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    So it was racist to remove kids from drunken mothers back then, but not now?

