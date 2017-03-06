Towergate one day on

It’s not even possible to get consensus on whether it even matters whether Obama had done any of it. The thing about Watergate was that if Nixon really had been involved in a cover-up, this was a high crime and misdemeanour. No one had ever said Nixon had ordered the break-ins. On this, whether or not Obama can be shown to have ordered the bugs will be the lawyerly way this is conducted. And Obama is not, of course, the president any longer so it is only just an historical footnote. The issue of whether anyone anywhere near the Obama White House was involved in placing listening devices in Trump Tower while Trump ran for president is already being sidelined.

And for me, of all the issues that have been laid bare by Trump’s accusation, perhaps the most important is the lay of the media. One day later, this is the headline at Drudge:

DEMS SMELL BLOOD IN WATER

And these are the subsidiary posts:

WIRETAPS IN TRUMP TOWER?

PELOSI: ‘WE DON’T DO THAT’…

CLAPPER: ‘I CAN DENY IT’…

Flashback: Lawmakers Renew Calls for Clapper Perjury Charges…

Former Bush AG: Trump right there was surveillance…

Growing Furor…

Congress to probe…

This is Drudge which made the major difference in seeing Trump into the White House. It is now pursuing the Democrat line that even if there was surveillance, it hadn’t been ordered by Obama. And going further, as per Schumer, if there had been surveillance, then it’s even worse for Trump since it would mean there was credible evidence that Trump was a security risk. And you can see just how cool, as in frozen, Republicans are about pursuing this anywhere, as per the last story, which begins:

The Latest on President Donald Trump’s claim that then-President Barack Obama had Trump’s telephones tapped during last year’s election (all times EST): 12:45 p.m. House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes says President Donald Trump’s allegations that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower last year will become part of his panel’s investigation. Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and Obama’s spokesman has denied it. The California Republican says in a statement his committee “will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates.” The committee was already investigating Russian interference in the presidential election. Without offering evidence, Trump claimed in a series of Saturday tweets that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped. — 11:10 a.m. A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee says he believes President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that his predecessor ordered wiretaps of Trump Tower will become part of the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

And etc. So the question will revolve around whether there is any evidence that whatever happened was ordered by Obama, not even whether it happened. As for the question of whether it had happened – and who would genuinely believe anything Obama says – there is nothing more frightening about the direction of American before us, with the establishment elites on both sides coming together. Trump may end up being done in by his belief that anyone within Washington or the media care about whether or not Obama tried to steal the election for the Democrats by finding and then leaking information using the national security surveillance apparatus. Some of us might care out here, but they do not.

This is Mark Levin laying out the case on Fox.

Ah, but did Obama order the wire taps? What a laugh! What a tragedy!