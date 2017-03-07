Men’s day off

Tomorrow, Wednesday 8 March 2017, is International Women’s Day. The ABC has decided that women only will work (or rather appear), and has asked that men neither watch nor listen to any ABC channel. Many employers are following suit – although apparently a male only team in Melbourne is installing female walk lights (apparently this will reduce the number of deaths and injuries incurred by women who ignore the red male do not walk sign). Here at the cat too, we are getting on board. So if you’re a man you may not comment or read a post tomorrow.
At ABC Classic they are playing non-stop female composers – Hildegard of Bingen for 24 hours.
Later next month will be International Men’s Day where the ABC will have an all male crew. Sorry, that’s a nasty joke and I withdraw entirely.
See you on Thursday!
I am in on this.
I will be checking News 24 & ABC local during the graveyard shift.
I expect to see their hypocrisy writ large!
I don’t think that will work, you how woman hate being ignored!
Well they won’t be able to complain,’you haven’t listened to word I’ve said all day’,,,
Every day is International Women’s Day at my address.
Turn ’em off. Just turn ’em off and leave ’em off. The giggly man-boy comedians, the smug presenters, those smirking harpies…all out of my life and out of my head for good.
Turn ’em off.
They could have talking cockies as announcers ,of all 45 genders ,I would never know gave up watching . it when the communists became really obvious . Hive off country radio ,float, it as a public company , pay entitlements of present employees in shares in the company ,and wish them luck as a private company , the greatest cure for socialism is lack of money . Socialism dies without other peoples money
Pretty sweet deal for the ABC blokes. I suggest on their fully paid day off the do some manly things. Never know, might be a be first time in their life! The only neg is I am paying for it all.
But wasn’t Valentines Day last month?
Dickless Day on the ABC
Good! All men, take tomorrow off work!
What’s this “Here at the cat, we…” stuff, Lucius?
You implied not so long ago that Cats who supported Trump were fascists.
You stated just the other day that anyone who might consider voting for Trump or Hanson are anti-vaxxers who doubt the moon landing.
You obviously have nothing but disdain for the posters here – so again, what’s with all the “We at the Cat” stuff?
The Penrith garbos would like to know if the women will take a shot at their job.
Early start, ladies.
I don’t suppose there is any point in asking you again when we can expect a condemnation of the US Democrats for refusing to accept the result of the election?
After all, you condemned Trump before the election simply for reserving his position, a reasonable attitude, particularly given the later evidence of large scale voting by non citizens.
Women are on strike. What should I do?
My drains are blocked. I need a plumber. Shouldn’t be a problem.
My lights don’t work. I need an electrician. Won’t be a problem.
My interpretive dance project has hit a roadblock. I need a lesbian dance therapist. What will I do? The sky is falling in. Help me. Help me.
So will women be lugging around the camera gear and sound equipment, or just be flouncing around in front of the equipment camera.
Wonder what the ABC would look like if the men went on strike.
I’ll believe that catapulting women into military combat roles they are unfit for is truly due to a desire for “equality” when the same harpies who bleat loudest about it do the same to get women in garbage collection roles, women as sewer cleaners, women as panel beaters, etc.
Yeah, I already refuse to watch or listen to the ABC, all vectors – TV, radio, the Web.
Turns out I’m a feminist from way back.
Probably why I haven’t had a root in a while.
(Seriously – do any of those beta males that follow the harpies around wearing “This is what a feminist looks like” shirts actually arouse the faintest stirrings of arousal in a real woman?)
Where’s Judith Sloan when we need her..?
Sorry LQC, but Thursday is Barbie Day.
The reason that women want to be in combat roles is so that they can be considered for leadership roles in the ADF. It’s all about women in positions of power and not so much about actually fighting the enemy.
That’s also why there is no push for garbos and plumbers. There’s no executive or board positions so they aren’t interested.
This kind of thing makes you realise how out of touch the national broadcaster is.
When most people are concerned about cost of living, cost of child care, under-employment and lowering wages, troubling social issues, immigration issues, the elite very well paid ABC ladies want to take prominence on the TV and make a show of themselves.
The ABC culture has not much in common with a lot of Australians.
Ms Guthrie is a foolish individual if she thinks this kind of thing is important to folk.
So they’re not observing the entitled wymminses day orrf, because productivity will probably go up by 10% in their absence?
The metrosexual males are more insufferable than the females.
Another good reason not to be sorry that Foxtel’s iQ3 ate all my FTA channels and charge me an extra $30 a month for the privilege.
Haven’t missed a thing (except maybe the Chaser Australia on Ch 7).
Not doubting you at all, jupes – but serious question; if combat is a prerequisite for ADF leadership, how did David “Lord of the Shinybums” Morrison get inflicted on our troops?
So, no men on the ABC tomorrow.
Aaaand… how exactly would that be different to any other day?
ABC Classic FM should play Clara Schumann works. At least she has talent.
Exactly.
Sometimes they show repeats of Aunty Jack.
Two points:
1. Elena Kats-Chernin composes some good stuff.
2. Luckily the Test Cricket finished early.
Who will bring the bins in?
So traffic to work will be good (a lot less crashes) and nagging at work will also be reduced.
Sounds good.
Wait… So Luci really is Lucy Turnbull?
Sad.
It’s ok Greg, I’m an electrician – there are a few of us females who can help out 😉
This means the wymminses are running all the cameras, lighting, sound, back-room ops, maintenance, clearing the blocked crappers, running door security, cleaning out the drunks from the foyer, etc etc at Ultimo tomorrow, right?
Wot, no?
reminds me of the poor bloke crushed in Barangaroo the other day.
Equal pay, my arse.
If it wasn’t for Lucius of Get Up advising us of this earth-shattering development at the almost totally ignored and un-watched A.L.P.B.C., nobody would have noticed the grossly offensive exercise in sexist misandry.
With an annual A.L.P.B.C. budget of $3,000,000,000 and roughly 12,000,000 males resident in Australia, I reckon we could make about $250. each, if we all launched a class action against the A.L.P.B.C. for impugning our pristine, sensitive, delicate, fragile and precious male sensibilities, with that legendary friend of the downtrodden, Gillian Triggs and her Human Wrongs Commission.
So why not a whole day on Classic FM of Margaret Sutherland? That’ll have everyone whistling a tune or two. Or not. Could it be that even the Mairi bird could not stomach it?
Time to clean out these pretentious also-ran ratbags.
And while on the station, what’s this thing now that every presenter has become an interviewer? It’s less about the music and more about exposure of Ms Throsby and her ilk; and just when she’s left the annoying midday interruption, Bags now turns up to interfere with 3 hours of Saturday morning.
I am sure MrsM will be up to the full day tomorrow.
Pretty sure all of the kittehs will have fun as well.
I also will enjoy reading everything the writings of all the cats better halves tomorrow.
WOT?
They will end up being moderated!
Short answer: No.
Long answer: In my mind’s eye, I can see Julian Assange in one of those t-shirts.
I would love to come and play, but I have rather a lot of work to do. Thanks anyway.
That would be a disaster worse than SA power.
I am gunna sit in the passenger seat for 4 hours tomorrow while MrsM drives me home.
Might even do a live twitter feed. Opps, thats mens stuff so not tomorrow.
Halve fun at the office while us male grines just laze around. 🍻
I really doubt that most off the dollies on the screen would be able to “thow some light” on the subject.
Are we going to have a day off for each of the genders? I’m sure there are by now 365 different genders, so there is one for each day.