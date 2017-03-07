Men’s day off

Tomorrow, Wednesday 8 March 2017, is International Women’s Day. The ABC has decided that women only will work (or rather appear), and has asked that men neither watch nor listen to any ABC channel. Many employers are following suit – although apparently a male only team in Melbourne is installing female walk lights (apparently this will reduce the number of deaths and injuries incurred by women who ignore the red male do not walk sign). Here at the cat too, we are getting on board. So if you’re a man you may not comment or read a post tomorrow.

At ABC Classic they are playing non-stop female composers – Hildegard of Bingen for 24 hours.

Later next month will be International Men’s Day where the ABC will have an all male crew. Sorry, that’s a nasty joke and I withdraw entirely.

See you on Thursday!