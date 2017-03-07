Men’s day off

Posted on 8:02 pm, March 7, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

Tomorrow, Wednesday 8 March 2017, is International Women’s Day. The ABC has decided that women only will work (or rather appear), and has asked that men neither watch nor listen to any ABC channel. Many employers are following suit – although apparently a male only team in Melbourne is installing female walk lights (apparently this will reduce the number of deaths and injuries incurred by women who ignore the red male do not walk sign). Here at the cat too, we are getting on board. So if you’re a man you may not comment or read a post tomorrow.

At ABC Classic they are playing non-stop female composers – Hildegard of Bingen for 24 hours.

Later next month will be International Men’s Day where the ABC will have an all male crew. Sorry, that’s a nasty joke and I withdraw entirely.

See you on Thursday!

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
11 Responses to Men’s day off

  1. Jannie
    #2318743, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    The ABC has….has asked that men neither watch nor listen to any ABC channel.

    I am in on this.

  2. a happy little debunker
    #2318745, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I will be checking News 24 & ABC local during the graveyard shift.

    I expect to see their hypocrisy writ large!

  3. Linden
    #2318757, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I don’t think that will work, you how woman hate being ignored!

  4. Linden
    #2318758, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Well they won’t be able to complain,’you haven’t listened to word I’ve said all day’,,,

  5. mosomoso
    #2318759, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    The ABC has decided that women only will work (or rather appear), and has asked that men neither watch nor listen to any ABC channel

    Every day is International Women’s Day at my address.

    Turn ’em off. Just turn ’em off and leave ’em off. The giggly man-boy comedians, the smug presenters, those smirking harpies…all out of my life and out of my head for good.

    Turn ’em off.

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2318760, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    They could have talking cockies as announcers ,of all 45 genders ,I would never know gave up watching . it when the communists became really obvious . Hive off country radio ,float, it as a public company , pay entitlements of present employees in shares in the company ,and wish them luck as a private company , the greatest cure for socialism is lack of money . Socialism dies without other peoples money

  7. Entropy
    #2318762, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Pretty sweet deal for the ABC blokes. I suggest on their fully paid day off the do some manly things. Never know, might be a be first time in their life! The only neg is I am paying for it all.

  8. Maggie Thatch
    #2318766, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    But wasn’t Valentines Day last month?

  9. Atoms for Peace
    #2318769, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Dickless Day on the ABC

  10. stackja
    #2318795, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Good! All men, take tomorrow off work!

  11. alexnoaholdmate
    #2318809, posted on March 7, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    What’s this “Here at the cat, we…” stuff, Lucius?

    You implied not so long ago that Cats who supported Trump were fascists.

    You stated just the other day that anyone who might consider voting for Trump or Hanson are anti-vaxxers who doubt the moon landing.

    You obviously have nothing but disdain for the posters here – so again, what’s with all the “We at the Cat” stuff?

