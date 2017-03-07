Not that there should be any doubt, but for those still in doubt, these words should explain a lot.

The words come from David Axelrod, who is described as Chief Strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

In an interview with Bill Kristol, who amongst other things was the Chief of Staff to Vice President Dan Quayle, Axelrod said:

There’s been so much ugliness, and so much, you know, just negativity that when I ask kids today about a problem, their first instinct is, “Well, let’s start an app. Let’s engage in social media.” Both of which are really powerful tools, and ones we shouldn’t disdain, but they are not a substitute for government; and they’re not a substitute for what politics should be.

There you go. The Chief Strategist for President Obama believes that the best way to solve a problem is to engage and harness government.

Bit of a change from President Regan’s:

In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.

This was from President Regan’s 1981 inauguration address. How things have changed.