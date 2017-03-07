“They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes, some of them have died”

You look at those words in the context of her entire 52 second statement. This is Loretta Lynch, Obama’s Attorney-General speaking just this weekend. She is calling for violence and pushing for fighting in the streets. It would have had to have been her who asked for the surveillance on Trump, after a nod, a wink or whatever it might have required for her to get the message. After hearing this, can there be any doubt that she would use whatever means were needed to achieve whatever ends she sought? What would a wiretap means to this woman after what she has just said.

The election of Trump was a necessary condition to preserve our way of life but is by no means sufficient. It is part of the miracle in having seen Trump elected that he understands every bit of what is going on, and having seen what he’s seen, will not lie down and intends to fight. The most basic point is that if Obama did seek and undertake some kind of surveillance on the Republican nominee during the election, that we are at the edge of some kind of police state in the United States. You would think this is something everyone would like to know the answer to, but the divisions are entirely partisan. Meanwhile, at the centre of it all is Washington which voted 96% Clinton, a similar number to the American journalist community. How are you going to find out the truth from any of these?

And let me take you back to a headline that stayed up at Drudge for 24 hours: COMEY TURNS ON TRUMP. The notion that the FBI Director was or is anything other than a Democrat stooge is ridiculous, accepted only by the politically brain dead and deeply dishonest. Hillary breaks the law and he lets her off. They find masses of emails on Weiner’s computer and start the investigation again and then immediately call it off since the new investigation starts to give Trump additional momentum. From the start, the calls were with almost total certainty made inside the White House, by Obama via Loretta Lynch. When you read the start of the story below, and see the words “F.B.I Director”, or Comey’s name, just substitute the words “the former president” and “Obama” and you will understand everything you need to understand about what is being said.

The F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s assertion that President Barack Obama ordered the tapping of Mr. Trump’s phones, senior American officials said on Sunday. Mr. Comey has argued that the highly charged claim is false and must be corrected, they said, but the department has not released any such statement. Mr. Comey, who made the request on Saturday after Mr. Trump leveled his allegation on Twitter, has been working to get the Justice Department to knock down the claim because it falsely insinuates that the F.B.I. broke the law, the officials said. A spokesman for the F.B.I. declined to comment. Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman for the Justice Department, also declined to comment. Mr. Comey’s request is a remarkable rebuke of a sitting president, putting the nation’s top law enforcement official in the position of questioning Mr. Trump’s truthfulness. The confrontation between the two is the most serious consequence of Mr. Trump’s weekend Twitter outburst, and it underscores the dangers of what the president and his aides have unleashed by accusing the former president of a conspiracy to undermine Mr. Trump’s young administration.

It’s not a swamp it’s a sewer. For anyone appointed by Obama or who have worked for him, you cannot trust a thing they say or do.