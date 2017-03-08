Keeping their eye on you

I don’t know whether this was what Trump intended but the stories about Russian hacking the election have gone absolutely dead, as have almost all stories related to Obama having placed some kind of phone surveillance on Donald Trump himself. Having become blindingly clear that the Obama White House had indeed initiated that surveillance, with the virtual certainty that none of it would have been done without Obama’s complicity, the entire episode seems to have vanished into air. Since there is nothing that can any longer be used in bringing Trump down, it has gone into hibernation across the media and will remain that way unless something happens that the left and the media believe can again be used to undermine Trump.
This is part of what disturbs me about the blog support network on the right. It is entirely defensive. A story that was utterly preposterous, that Trump and his associates had collaborated with the Russians was, and is, treated as a genuine issue that needs to be sorted out, rather than as a pathetic and disgusting ploy by a bunch of leftist loons and their scribes to harm Trump and short circuit his election. Same for the story about electronic surveillance on Trump during the election. Now that it has been dropped by the media, it has been dropped almost across the board. Yet as had been said by many, this is a far worse crime than Watergate and if true, was a blatant attempt to subvert the democratic processes of the United States and steal the election. Spying by a president on political enemies is an evil, bringing us within close proximity to a police state. Had it been a Republican president involved, no other stories short of World War III would have made it to the top of a front page for the next six months until whoever it was had been hounded from office.
So let us have one final look at this surveillance story, old and stone cold news though it may now have become. The table above comes from this: FISA Court: Whatever Obama Wanted Obama Got. This ought to be seen as a massive scandal:
FISA became a rubber stamp for the Obama administration. Between 2010 and 2015, FISA did not deny even one of the 9,400 applications submitted by the federal government. These applications sought “to conduct electronic surveillance for foreign intelligence purposes,” according to reports filed by the U.S. Justice Department. . . .
The court denied a grand total of zero government FISA applications from 2010 through 2015. However, the court did modify some applications that it approved. And the government withdrew some of those it submitted.
That is to say:
9,391 of the 9,400 applications submitted were approved. The court modified 217 of those it approved. And the government withdrew 9.
But the story is dropping off the radar if it has not entirely disappeared since there is no glory in it for the left. To which we may add this: SAME NY Times Reporter Said Trump Team Was Wiretapped In Jan., But Said TRUMP Lacked Evidence In March. Go to the link for details, which will only confirm everything you already know.
And then, of course, there’s this: Obama v. Trump: Strictly Correct & Misleading v. Not Strictly Correct But Fundamentally True. Everything they say is dependent on how you parse the word “ordered”, as in whether Obama ordered the surveillance. The point:
What Obama and his minions (and the Democrats and many in the media) say is likely to be correct, strictly speaking, but fundamentally misleading. In contrast, what Trump says is often incorrect, strictly speaking, but captures the fundamental truth.
This is what almost certainly happened. The Obama White House via FISA or some other agency bugged Trump’s phones. To wait for definitive evidence – and I find it unimaginable what such evidence could be short of a taped conversation – in such a fluid area where you know nothing could have happened unless Obama had given his OK in one way or another is to let them get away with their efforts to undermine the democratic system. The right side of politics are the worst political fighters I have ever seen, and it is not only a disgrace, but is putting all of us in deepest jeopardy.
Using their American Tax Office to hound conservatives?.
Their hussein obama might as well have just drone struck all his opponents, domestic as well as foreign.
Their media would have supplied him with lists and individual journalists would have lit the tories up with infrared laser sighting devices to guide the missiles in.
Simple really. Russia used Bateson’s schismogenesis to get Americans fighting eachother. It worked spectacularly.
‘The concept of schismogenesis was developed by the anthropologist Gregory Bateson in the 1930s, to account for certain forms of social behavior between groups. It was built on Bateson’s experience as an OSS intelligence officer in South Asia. Bateson spent much of his wartime duty designing and carrying out “black propaganda” radio broadcasts from remote, secret locations in Burma and Thailand (Lipset 1980:174), and also worked in China, India, and Ceylon.
The term “black propaganda” simply refers to a technique whereby an individual or group pretends to represent the positions of their enemy, and mixes a preponderance of facts with a careful seasoning of disinformation that will portray the enemy in a negative light. In this work Bateson applied the principles of his theory of schismogenesis to help foster disorder among the enemy. He helped to operate an allied radio station that pretended to be an official Japanese station: it undermined Japanese propaganda by following the official Japanese line but exaggerating it.’
https://off-guardian.org/2015/02/18/batesons-schismogenesis-as-a-propaganda-tool/
Word parsing is fun right up until the underlying truth sends you to jail.
This is a train wreck that needs to happen as soon as possible.
Cowards, imbeciles, collaborators, enablers. So many labels to choose from.
and
Agreed. Catallaxy Files is certainly not ‘on the right’, btw.
Steve,
I am glad you have discovered the Streetwise Professor.His site is well worth reading-though he only blogs about once a week(updated on weekends).
indeed the MSM have now resorted to this
as the article says:
links at the link
Interesting source you’re quoting from ‘splatter pattern’!
And I don’t normally follow your posts.
I see their ‘tag’ under the name “off-guardian” reads “because facts really should be sacred“.
Whilst I can’t be bothered following up on “Bateson’s Schismogene” I thought it a bit of a shame that “off-guardian” reckons this was developed in the 1930’s based on his time in the OSS.
OSS was officially formed in 1942.
because facts really should be sacred
Correct.
This applies to our LNP as well as the US Republicans.
With one caveat – inside their party they fight with vicious delight.
The speed with which this is dropping off the radar just proves that the President is in a position to do damage to the Democrats and the MSM. I believe that Donald Trump will let it die a death but he will make it clear that the leverage is there should the need arise in the future. As far as I know, if he chooses to release anything in the future, as the President he could declassify information and make it very uncomfortable for people involved.
The GOP is either facing years of political dominance, or a flogging in 2018 – the outcome turning on the extent, depth, legality of the surveillance of Trump Towers and release of surveillance material. And who knew and authorised what.
At present, House Republicans are doing a great impression of being embarrassed by The Donald’s outrage at the Obama Administration’s apparent use of the machinery of State against the Republican campaign and Presidency.
I guess it’s a long game they are playing – but it looks like rather than picking up the constitutional issues that are certainly in play and getting onto the front foot, the GOP is preparing the ground to throw Trump under a bus if the evidence doesn’t stack up to the required CNN/Late Late Show standard of proof.
One inference I draw from those FISA stats is that any claims that the Deep State bugs (in the widest sense) Americans without the authority of a warrant are most unlikely to be true. Why would they do that when it is a practical certainty that any request for a warrant will be granted?
There is no reason to assume that FISA is being improperly accommodating to the executive, provided that the information provided to FISA actually justifies the orders under the law. But then the one thing that we can only guess at is this: Exactly how accurate and truthful is the information that the agencies put before FISA when requesting a warrant?
The right side of politics may be the worst political fighters but you are dealing with Donald Trump and we are continually told he is not a politician.
Delusion is the extreme. Trump is in deep. His faker is catching up and his weird obsession with twitter is escalating his troubles.
Yet this author thinks all is well. FFS.
Failed comprehension at school, did we?
You’re right.
I don’t know why Trump doesn’t appoint a special prosecutor to go after everyone involved.
After all, he won. He has been proved right.
The feeling I have today is, “is that it?”
how easy is it to get a wiretap by an author who ought to know:
in practice though there’s a difference between procedure and practice
You’re looking at it arse about face, Suburban Boy. All phone and electronic communications in the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada and NZ have been illegally tapped and recorded and shared since the early 1980’s under an agreement called the UKUSA Pact. It was originally known as Project Echelon, and morphed into PRISM in the early 2000’s when internet traffic including email was incorporated.
The purpose of FISA in the USA and similar required court orders here in Australia are not to approve establishing the tap. The tap already exists, but being illegal, info obtained can’t be used as evidence. It would also be highly embarrassing if knowledge of the tap became public. Obtaining court sanction means the evidence can then be used in legal proceedings, and provides a veneer of legality should knowledge of the tap become public.
The legality or otherwise of the tap is irrelevant in a lot of cases, since they are never likely to end up in court or become public. So applications for court approval like FISA only happen when the authorities are building a legal case, or there is some chance of knowledge of the tap becoming public.
The right side of politics are the worst political fighters I have ever seen, and it is not only a disgrace, but is putting all of us in deepest jeopardy.
The traditional right are a bunch of cucks who are being overtaken by the alt right because the alt right is not afraid to go on the offensive, fight fire with fire, and face the harsh truth no matter how un-pc it is.
You’re over-thinking it Steve.
The left have suffered a huge defeat.
Tuned into the ABC Breakfast 24 re this issue (don’y ask me why!) & was flabbergasted to hear presenters carp on about how Trump was making unsubstantiated allegations about the phone tapping of Trump tower.
Um, um…..doesn’t the process of proving a case follow an allegation in our legal system? Yet, having reported that Trump was, in fact, initiating a Congressional investigation, they still breathlessly reported that he had not given any evidence to the media.
This all makes my head dizzy. Are we living in some sort of Matrix, after all????
The Director of the FBI has said there was no FISA warrant sought or received…unless he’s lying, that puts your word parsing theory to bed.
Even if all FISA requests from Obama were granted, you still haven’t established that a FISA request was made in the first place…
As for evidence, Trump is clearly relying on some – why can’t he share it? It’s a big allegation to put out there without some form of evidence.
Felix Kruell
He may know the evidence but he is still subject to their equivalent of our National Secrets Act.
No they haven’t, RL.
A huge defeat would be hearings and prosecutions and incarcerations.
Steve’s point is sound. People on the right now tend to be satisfied that a news cycle withdrawal by the left is a ‘win.’
A carefully crafted narrative is being played out.
Each scene in the script is being presented at the required time.
Today’s act was the latest Wikileaks release.
You can be sure the storyline will become clear in its own allotted moment.
Patience, Felix.