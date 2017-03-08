Liberty Quote
My criterion for welfare is BMI – body mass index. If people are truly poor, they will be skinny. Yet most so-called poor adults in this country are overweight or obese. Spare flab means spare dollars. If someone wants welfare on my taxes, I want them to be lean and hungry.— Sleetmute
Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
Thanks for comments and especially compliments on good sandwiches.
I kept hearing that the US is the home of good sandwiches, but it wasn’t my experience.
Either it was quantity over quality, or a good recipe was spoiled by inferior ingredients.
That said, in Jooish districts, the corned beef, lox and bagels with cream cheese are magnificent. And, Eastern European delis sure know how to throw together a scrumptious sandwich.
Thank goodness we seem to have moved past (a little Peck’s goes a loong way) British rations like fish paste, the contents of which one would prefer not to speculate on. It was still on sale in my local IGA a few years ago. Who bought it, one wonders. Are there really that many members of Dad’s Army in Narrabundah?
Having been away for a day or two or urgent business (i.e. having a life) I must report that I am in trouble with the law.
The ACT government has gravely informed me that since I didn’t vote in their last election, I am in trouble. At worst, they could take “take action throught the courts.” However, if I send them $20.00, they will forget the whole thing.
Since I was living in a house I had bought in NSW at the time of the election, I don’t think that they have much of a case. But what sort of mad bureaucracy threatens you with the alternatives of coughing up $20 or being taken to court?
U.S. Gives Soros Groups Millions to Destabilize Macedonia’s Government.
(As usual, apologies if this has already been mentioned).
Socrates – You’ve answered your own question. Unlike the CIA and the FBI the current Congress is controlled by the GOP.
So they can anal probe the lefties in those two organisations and jail them if they fail to ante up.
Trump is quite aware of the problems he faces. He is playing chicken with them. They only have spooks and he has pretty much the whole armed forces and 2nd Amendment people on his side. So they have to play by the rules, and by those rules he will have their balls on toothpicks for his martinis.
More mutual exclusiveness :
Gory M. did you really say that? Tsk.
Poor Grig. Can’t even get a basic sandwich recipe right.
The Raking, looks like a bit of a stinker though.
Who’s pissface?
Are there any male ‘gender equality experts’? Why the fuck not?
Sky has lefties on their shows – like Nicholas Reece – and it demonstrates how deranged they are. Reece is a caution. Tonight Bolt had Gay Alcorn of the Grauniad. She was determined to say that those old PHON people in WA that Hanson said were too old (he’s 87) were no problem. So transparently engaging in taqqiya. Quite a bit more subtle than Reece, but being clever doesn’t make you less of a problem to the nation.
Just out of curiosity, can anyone here name a previous US President who did anything like this to ‘preserve their legacy’?
Perhaps mOnty, with his encyclopedic knowledge of all thing US political, could point to some useful examples?
Yairs, Pissface – nobody supported you when you first raised your “mutual exclusiveness” defence at 3.15 pm today – not a single soul. No-one. Not even your bosom buddy, Piddle-pants.
So – it is a fact that you and your bosom buddy have both engaged in the vile and vituperative stuff in the past. And – there is nothing exclusive – mutual or otherwise – about the second comments that you have brought up – they are both coldly, clinically accurate.
Gory M, is it true you have half a goatee and drive a Prius?
BON – Dems using their agencies against DT.
SPLITTERS!!
Probably not his choice, but JFK ensured his canonization and no subsequent questioning of his legacy by spreading his brains all over the dashboard of the Lincoln convertible.
Drastic measure, to be sure, but effective.
BWHAHAHAH…. beer all over my keyboard!
Strong defence of Smith by the ACB:
LL, I welcome the thought of Obama going down that same path….
(NADT)
I am guessing he would have one of those ridiculous recumbent bikes with a big orange flag on a stick.
I’ll bet there’s a Vote 1 Janine Haines Democrats on the Prius too.
Zip, it’s true. A white Prius too! It all fits lol
A picture for Monty
Ooh, nice one, Tailgunner.
Zip..is that like a Brazilian joysticking a Prius ( I refuse to enamour those things with the imprimatur of driving )
That’s OK, Memoryvault.
I”m not a real man, whatever that is. Now Shintaro, he was a real man. Handsome, strong, brave and unecumbered. With good fashion sense.
Probably like some other kittehs, I had to go through IWD watching award after award being plastered on the usual suspect SJWs. In the nearby ACT, one wonders how long you will have to live there to get one. Awards are handed out like how-to-vote cards in a marginal seat.
Kittehs, if you want an award, go for refugees, multiculturalism, LGBT issues and da environment.
Oh, well. 🙁
Congressman Jason Chaffetz on President Trump’s wiretap claim.
Yeah, I know, and it should never have happened, John. But we have a Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) with a staff of 5,000 plus, who can spend three years evaluating a tender for the supply of bootlaces. Surely they could have found a couple of qualified, independent marine engineers to assess the ships before we signed on the dotted line?
Quick Grigoogs – time to call for reinforcements. To the Bat Drawer.
If that’s what I think it is, you should stop giving Piddle-pants and Pissface ideas. As far as I know their relationship is still at the bottoms to bums stage.
Bloody hell! Nixon had his Plumbers, Hitler had his Brownshirts, Obama’s got… Blog Readers. Probably demonic lizards rock spiders, wake up sheeple!!
Time to come clean Groggils – it was you writing Peanut Head’s zingers all the time wasn’t it?
When I think of the hours I wasted trying to jump backwards onto fences as a child – I was heartbroken when I discovered they ran the film backwards
Bear – as I’ve previously mentioned, you should just stay in the background – safer for you there. You can look on while the bigger dog wannabes try to take on the top dog.
Judge Napolitano Says Trump Is First President To Confront “Deep State” Head On…
Posted on March 8, 2017 by sundance
During an interesting Lou Dobbs interview Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses the “Deep State” and how President Trump is the first president to confront them without backing down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRZO4SiXWZQ
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/08/judge-napolitano-says-trump-is-first-president-to-confront-deep-state-head-on/
Is it true or not Gory M?
Robbie Mac has a goatee and once drove a Suzuki Mighty Boy.
/geek
LMFAO.
Sock puppets are Go!
What? That you and Pissface are past the bottoms to bums stage? I’m only guessing – you would know.
Some’s a urolagniac.
Someone’s
Mmmno. Nixon tried too, it’s just that he failed because he was guilty.
Come on USSR, tell us that the CIA hacked the DNC. You know you want to, all your sources are saying it.
Anyhoo – it is my melancholy duty to inform you that I have just poured the last glass from my current bottle of Hugh Hamilton The Rascal Shiraz 2014. Kampai 😉
Interesting, what’s the bet that if two girls had been solely chosen, any disagreement would have been considered as being sexist?
Wow, so close to my favourite sandwich;
Fresh French bread with real butter.
Dijon mustard, plenty of. Then ham de jambon , Jarlsberg cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper, and sliced avocado.
I would throw on a some mango chutney my MIL makes. Tastes best with a cold XXXX.
You have the 2nd best sammich , with the winner being her mud crab meat sammich on sourdough bread with lashings of fresh butter ,seasoned to taste. Plus XXXX.
Yeah, I know, and it should never have happened, John. But we have a Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) with a staff of 5,000 plus, who can spend three years evaluating a tender for the supply of bootlaces. Surely they could have found a couple of qualified, independent marine engineers to assess the ships before we signed on the dotted line?
That and put some engineers on board for a 12 months, particularly worthwhile if they knew they were going to be in charge of it at the end. Even handover terms for most industrial plants use these sorts of approaches.
Exactly, Humphrey.
The internet is so unfair for sockpuppet trolls.
Someone’s? It’s abundantly clear that they both are.
Oh the humanity! How ever will the girls carry on?
Detailed investigations reveal that Grogarly has a goatee, wears a ponytail, is bald on top, drives a Pruis, and wears checked cargo shorts.
I sense a Bias Incident.
That’s a Mighty Person, I’ll have you know!
And on IWD too. *sniff*
Grigory M at the moment is definitely not afflicted by cenosilicaphobia. 🙂
Meanwhile, over in the West, Pauline and One Nation continue in self-destruct mode.
Baldrick
Excellent insightful commentary. I always read your comments. Keep up the stellar work.
This is for Baldrick
cohenite asks “Who is pissface?”. Why, Baldrick, of course.
I feel responsible; he attacked me relentlessly and I was forced to strike back. I said he was a pissface. And so he was!
But I’ve never addressed him as ‘Pissface’.
I’ve noticed he has mellowed – and now calls me She Bear. Which I quite like. 🙂
I don’t know how to stop people addressing him as ‘Pissface’.
Dems can do anything they want. Their supporters will excuse them and criticise any accusers.
Noddy car.
Thanks for comments and especially compliments on good sandwiches.
The JW’s will be outside your home singing JW hymns at 7am Sunday morning until you submit and agree that there is only one God ordained sammich.
Curried egg (Keynes) and lettuce on brown.
Dissenters are off to the 7th circle. Curried egg and lettuce is a UN sanctioned cultural heritage critical preservation icon. (For other than Mussie nations such as Australia).
It was the only sanger that did not dry out between the bell and lunchtime and thus did not wind-up in the bin and earn you ‘cuts’ administered by the proto-teachers-union pervert headmaster child basher.
Thems were the days, I hated it all (possibly because I was usually bigger than the masochist weeney who constantly chose to bash me).
But, despie all, I will defend the curried egg an lettuce to the death.
Good to see PHON bringing a fresh new approach to politics. It’s about time the Parliament smelled of formaldehyde.
As opposed to a Noddy Wagon – SWB 4WD.
A great donor car for a Hyabusa engine I thought at the time, now they have the Ariel Atom
I think I triggered somebody Empire
There was a persistent rumour that many of the project team for the Collins Class (Swedish) submarines drove Saabs.
At one place I worked the fleet manager brought a number of Scania’s and then rocks up in a new Saab, I think he was fucking fired by the time he had his briefcase out of the boot.
Hayabusa Mighty Boy
Did he get to keep the Saab?
Zulu – Grigory M has previously mentioned (a number of times) that he has short hair and a well trimmed goatee and that he drives a Ford Falcon XR6. He has also mentioned that he has given some consideration to importing a Nissan Skyline from Japan. Other interesting details, such as height, weight and BMI were mentioned by Grigory M only a night or two ago. Do try to keep up, old chap.
And I bet back in class after lunch, you honestly believed your farts didn’t stink.
Probably explains the bullying.
Top (drawer) sock?
My son gave his yr12 Dux boys award to the second placed girl.
She had won the girls top prize every year bar this one, a new Vietnamese student beat her.
He said it would be unfair to recognise him as he did little to no work to earn any award, it was all easy for him.
His longtime classmate was more deserving in his eyes and would add to her aspirations more than his. He already had himself lined up for his move into the commercial world.
He was recognised for this by the teachers at the end of the ceremony.
Proudest father in the auditorium that night and shook many a hand.
I said he was a pissface.
This is such a different place when the trolls move in.
Only one person is demeaned, and that certainly isn’t Baldrick.
Magnificent story, Beef.
A reminder of why so many seriously deep digging, know a lot, strong opinion holding and sharing people ……….. have suddenly become vacuous Chit Chatty Cathies …
… yes, it’s amazing how much of the interwebnet has broken out in hysterical nervous laughter … just about every character that’s even tried to nail a tinfoil hat on an honest watchman, is gibbering away ….
Seems to be standard issue narc wank grooming.
Makka is a man who knows about a good sandwich.
Here’s another:
French bread and real butter. Then:
Lettuce, perfectly cooked small prawns, garlic mayo, tomatoes, salt and pepper, freshly cooked beetroot, another layer of lettuce, prawns and mayo.
I had this in Tasmania once. OMG.
prissy
Zulu – Grigory M has previously mentioned (a number of times) that he has short hair and a well trimmed goatee and that he drives a Ford Falcon XR6. He has also mentioned that he has given some consideration to importing a Nissan Skyline from Japan. Other interesting details, such as height, weight and BMI were mentioned by Grigory M only a night or two ago.
Did Grigory M also happen to mention that he was the biggest wanker on this blog? Enquiring minds wanna know.
The first car David Fox (Linfox heir) had was a Saab. Linfox was buying Scania at the time. Private company, nothing wrong with that.
When I think of the hours I wasted trying to jump backwards onto fences as a child – I was heartbroken when I discovered they ran the film backwards
Diogenes, I just read your comment to Doc and he did a quick, stooped run around kitchen, hand on scabbard, saying “Get the boy” with lips moving silently for a good 10 seconds after voice.. He tells me he spent a lot of time as a nipper, running around the back yard in this manner and wonders whether his POW father thought it was all worth it.
Prawns with beetroot? There’s a combo I would never have thought of.
Fresh cooked prawns, still warm from the pot, on fresh baked bread, still warm from the oven – with butter if you like. The perfect sandwich – nothing else is needed.
Some ask for a Brazillian, he asks for a Grigory.
Huh? They have a Dux boy and girl?
Back in my day there was only the Dux.
Sad, when even Fox News is game to talk about what anonymous net heads dare not – it’s 45 seconds of paralyzing honesty –
Thanks Calli, I’ll pass it on to him. Hell of a kid. As a single father I taught him values, only to see him show me up.
While you have a landing strip for your bosom buddy, and his trigger finger. 😉
Jupes,
Yep Boys and Girls award. Every year bar his last where special mention was made that there would be 2 girls awarded that year.
Errrh, Beef, this girl, is she anything of a looker?
I only ask as one who became a grandfather five months after #1 son finished high school.
A lady I knew of was married to a Vietnam Vet. One night she bathed, put on some perfume and a pair of black silk pyjamas. She crept up behind her husband to surprise him. All he could see we’re black pyjamas creeping up on him, he flung her over his shoulder onto the ground, his foot on her throat before he realised who it was . She never did that again.
Did Grigory M also happen to mention that he was the biggest wanker on this blog?
No need.
MV,
She was a very pretty girl indeed, as well as a very good person, she rubbed off on my son well.
Yeah – the old-lady-smell is back.
He tells me he spent a lot of time as a nipper, running around the back yard in this manner and wonders whether his POW father thought it was all worth it.
Shintaro, Sgt Saunders (Vic Morrow, Combat!) and Phantom Agents were without peer in my neighbourhood. Weekends was all Combat! with lots of close scrapes with the Krauts but we all had Tommy Guns thankfully. This drama became especially real when they were putting in the sewerage and digging trenches through everyone’s backyard, knocking down fences and laying pipes.
WikiLeaks Releases “Vault7” Details of CIA Data Intrusion, Monitoring, Tracking and Collection…
Posted on March 7, 2017 by sundance
(Via WikiLeaks) Today, Tuesday 7 March 2017, WikiLeaks begins its new series of leaks on the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. Code-named “Vault 7” by WikiLeaks, it is the largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency.
The first full part of the series, “Year Zero”, comprises 8,761 documents and files from an isolated, high-security network situated inside the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virgina. It follows an introductory disclosure last month of CIA targeting French political parties and candidates in the lead up to the 2012 presidential election.
Recently, the CIA lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal including malware, viruses, trojans, weaponized “zero day” exploits, malware remote control systems and associated documentation. This extraordinary collection, which amounts to more than several hundred million lines of code, gives its possessor the entire hacking capacity of the CIA. The archive appears to have been circulated among former U.S. government hackers and contractors in an unauthorized manner, one of whom has provided WikiLeaks with portions of the archive.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/07/wikileaks-releases-vault7-details-of-cia-data-intrusion-monitoring-tracking-and-collection/#more-129636
I’d forgotten about the curried egg sandwich, although I ate many of them. Probably forgot because they were not icons like pies and sausage rolls and pineapple doughnuts at the school canteen. But even my mother, whose English was pretty dodgy at the time, somehow found out about curried egg sandwiches, and we got them at school. As you rightly point out, they had the diistinct advantage of not drying out as fast as other, inferior, sandwiches.
It was a funny world. Keen’s curry powder was everywhere, thanks to the Brits, but we had no idea about Indian food or India.
rickw
#2319611, posted on March 8, 2017 at 6:33 pm
…. and well paid and easy work for the unionised workforce.
What? Has Chrissy Pyne got a union ticket now?
Hi Dolittle, check your email
Disregard, should’ve checked mine first
Yeah – the old-lady-smell is back.
I’m calling you out Grigory – you of the snide, schoolboy-grade insults.
The ‘old lady smell’ is your new put down for me. Don’t be shy; come out like a man and say it. And then explain to us all how this fits with the purpose of this blog, or the dignity of its host.
You have degenerated to a ‘nothing’ commenter, providing no interest or new information to this site. And your fan club, proud that it came up with the scintillating ‘pissface’ is equally as vulgar.
Your pathetic insults don’t hurt me, but they are an embarrassment for every genuine poster on this blog.
What can I say?
I hope you have a second bathroom.
Just hold on there, Delta A.
Baldrick can accept the olive branch . . . or not.
Either way, it’s none. of. your. business.
If you’re the doyen of the blog, then please declare it.
You could well be – I’ve noticed you offering self-regarding “wise” words to other commenters.
Please don’t offer them to me, madam.
Bernardi has written to the ‘foundation members’ of his Australian Conservatives to advise that he will offer “the opportunity to contribute to policy development, get involved with other members in your area and organise Australian Conservatives gatherings”. I hope that there will be sufficient of us who live in the Southern Highlands (NSW) to make it worthwhile to have ‘gatherings’. The first item should be the liquor licensed-up venue for these events. Then a motion to bar John Hewson from any form of participation. So, Highlands Cats who support Bernardi please get involved from the outset. It could be fun.
“a motion to bar John Hewson”
Music to my ears
Best TV show ever.
Yeah those were the days. My dad came back from Vietnam with a little tiger cam uniform made to fit me so I was pretty cool at age 7.
Makka, your view of beetroot may have been skewed by the canned variety. Not that I mind that, e.g on a burger.
But fresh cooked beets, especially young ones, are superb. In the vegetable hierarchy, people rave about all those Asian cabbagey things and so on – they are havin’ a laugh.
I would rate a good root vegetable among any of them. For a start, they are not 80 per cent water.
Olive branch? WTF am I going to do with an olive branch?
None of this is exactly new news, SRR. People, including myself, were writing about it 30 years ago. I included a brief summary on the other thread, earlier today.
Surveillance of Australian citizens under UKUSA is conducted from this building at 109 Kent Street, Deakin, Canberra. It is also the operational HQ of the CIA in Australia.
🙂 I swear, I never did consider that … hahaha ha
Phew – must be a strong westerly blowing.
Don’t worry about it.
That semi-literate goon JC has been calling me a fat, ugly, drunken whore and worse for years, (he has never met me) and I don’t give a rat’s. Apparently, this kind of abusive schtick cheers up his sorry pysche and shrinking dick and growing back hair. So what?
Say what you want to say and ignore these dickheads.
I’m pretty sure olive branches are a key ingredient in a Ruebens sandwich.
Or is that a Rubens painting?
Not sure.
What can one say?
A muslim group (banned under terrorist laws in several countries) comes out in support of the Punchbowl principal quietly making a public school sharia compliant.
Haven’t seen anything from the teachers union on this.
Bit awks for the ALP too.
Hizbut Caliphate Now! back sacked Punchbowl principal
Virat Kohli obviously despises the Australian cricket team. The contempt burns on and off the field.
You sometimes run into people from other cultures who seem to cherish a special loathing for Australians.
🙂
Hopefully they will fly Wilson Tuckey over to wield it.
I just listened to the first 10 minutes of Bolt on 2GB and he has drunk the diversity kool aid.
Miranda Divine is defending the ADF and Bolt goes on about how mean the military culture was/is.
I thought the purpose of the ADF was to kill the enemy. This takes a certain kind of ‘meanness’.
Military Cats is that about right?
Don’t throw it out, Baldrick.
Someone here is bound to have a tip on turning it a sandwich . . .
He wishes with all his heart he was an australian.
His envy burns deep.
Snap! LL
It was a funny world. Keen’s curry powder was everywhere, thanks to the Brits, but we had no idea about Indian food or India.
When I was growing up there was an Anglo-Indian family in our street who seemed to take a liking to this curious, fair haired, blue eyed Anglo boy. Happily as a result curry was the first ethnic food I was introduced to (if English recipe Chinese doesn’t count). Mum’s tuna flavoured with with Keen’s curry powder never passed muster after that, much to her annoyance.
Googs is the top dog? Who knew. Reminds me of the time I was at a mate’s place and his pug kept trying to root my leg.
Luckily Grigools has his sock friends to meet his needs and Fitbit data logging to keep an eye on performance.
Don’t worry about it.
I certainly don’t worry about it, Johanna.
I just cringe when I think what visitors must think when they drop in to visit Australia’s leading libertarian and centre-right blog and are confronted with ‘pissface’ and ‘piddle pants’.
Most edifying.
So they can anal probe the lefties…
The lefties will be lining up for that. *
You will have come up with another form of interrogation.
*Aliens please take note.
Beef,
I think of you often esp of when you used to comment here so often back a year or eighteen months ago and more.
I still pray for you and your health. So, Cheers Beef. Your comments of wayback were not only enjoyed but appreciated by such as me.
I can only hope and pray that you are travelling OK at this time.
Your recent comments of your son make me feel even stronger of your being more than worthwhile, here and wherever you trod.
I still read you here intermittently.
Again, Cheers.
Virat Kohli obviously despises the Australian cricket team. The contempt burns on and off the field.
Kohli, not Smith, needs to be disciplined by cricket authorities after his petulant press conference and wild accusations about cheating.
I hate myself for doing this but…
This is for you, Philippa and Lizzie:
https://www.facebook.com/LADbible/videos/3123022131078289/
Bicameral Mind
Ramin Djawadi did so much better with the music for Westworld than he did with Game of Thrones.
Delta A
I think you have a ‘parody puppet’.
Unfortunately the Indians now control cricket, financially and politically. They have licence to do whatever they want.
Nowadays the aim is to appease the enemy with so many hugs, lit candles, rainbow badges, twitter hashtags and kindness. Killing is frowned upon when a Twitter Defence Shield can be deployed within minutes of an aggressive act.
I think you have a ‘parody puppet’.
Not sure what you mean, Nota.
My dad came back from Vietnam with a little tiger camo suit
Reminds of a former neighbour’s kid, poor little sod, who was ead keen on military stuff. So his granny decided she’d run him up a camo suit to make him the real little soldier.
Alas, she couldn’t find the right material and settled on a white fabric garnished with vine leaves and greek urns.
He only wore it once. the other kids in the street never let him forget it.
What’s new MV, is that the CIA’s “conspiracy theory”, and tinfoil hat, ‘put ’em down and shut ’em up‘, meme weapons, are broken now.
It’s psychological warfare. Steve Smith needs to confront it. Kohli worded it very carefully, not actually saying Australians cheated but as good as.
Even go so far as to say the rest of the series is in doubt unless he withdraws. Give it back to the little racist.
.Unfortunately the Indians now control cricket, financially and politically. They have licence to do whatever they want.
Not completely…yet.
If his grave accusations are unproven, he needs to go, but not before we retain the B-G trophy…just to rub it in.
Given that Greek military uniforms can involve a skirt and shoes with Pom Poms on the toes, things could have been a lot worse.
If the Aussies had behaved on the field as Kohli did, they’d be aggressive racists.
Watching Paul Murray live from Perth.
The PHON candidate is doing a good job.
Liberal candidate answers well too.
We are a funny lot here in the West.
Labor candidate being boooooooood!
Lol
What, no Asashi Super Dry??
Grigs mind is slipping – send him to a nursing home stat!
G’day P.
Appreciate your concern, I have times and days when all is well in Beefville. Hospitals seem to become more frequent with less answers. My daughter has been looking after me and she is an angel.
I am blessed by the presence I will leave being reflected in them.
Enthusiasm to comment has waned of late, the topics and opinions are either repetitive or inane slandering.
As bad as Kohli is, I don’t appreciate 3rd rate club bowlers like O’Keeffe getting lippy on the field.
Vikings!
Hey USSR, where are your links to your boys Cucknovich, Milo, Gateway Pundit and Breitbart who are now pushing the line that it was the CIA that hacked the DNC as a false flag operation? Is that too stupid even for you?
We Sorry , Your PayPal have Notification!
Your account must update new information
Because there is a problem with your account I
We sorry to inform users paypal account
cut and paste from phishing email just now…
🙂 The sweetestP in all the land.
There’s no doubt about it.
Why do people go fishing when they often go home empty handed?
The point of the taps was to find something – anything – to stop Trump. That they didn’t find anything is part of history, but they didn’t know that at the time. Not sure on the timeline but the FISS request came around the same time that he pussy tape failed to be a knockout blow.
They did know the real polling after all – the public polling was all gaslighting. It’s clear trump knew his path to victory so it’s likely Hillary had an idea of how we could win as well. So they started tapping his communications in the hope of finding something. They didn’t.
So in other words you blokes are confirming that maolcolm turdbull is a stinking criminal quisling along with the rest of the liability party filth.
The Truth About ObamaGate | Donald Trump Wiretapping Scandal
Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lqd-1tnhkFI
7 Mar 2017
On March 4th, 2016, President Donald Trump published a series of tweets alleging that former President Barack Obama and his administration spied on him during his presidential campaign. President Barack Obama’s carefully worded statement to President Trump’s accusations have only added fuel to the political fire engulfing the highest office in the United States.
“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! … Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! … I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! … How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/obamagate
bbc-apologises-for-misleading-documentary-on-aboriginal-community
Actually, the doco was OK and relatively fair.
The presenter Reggie Yates also did a good one on ice/meth in Melbourne in this BBC “hidden Australia” series.
Miles better than what I had expected – i.e the usual Pilger-ish Australia-bashing wank.
You can’t normally watch these outside the UK but give it a go:
Reggie Yates – Hidden Australia
Watching Paul Murray live from Perth.
Ditto custard.
They’re all making sense on some points.
But how does WA come to be in such a parlous financial state after the boom?
The sweetestP in all the land.
Sock draw trait.
MV
Seeing as Vault7 has legitimised the wearing of tin foil hats today, how likely do you think it is that PRISM intel has been used to lever serving MPs?
Nah, SRR. All that’s changed is a small percentage of a new generation have woken up to what is going on. For the bulk of the population nothing has changed. It can’t be true, simply because the enormity of it being true is just too much to deal with.
I guarantee the bulk of Cats reading tonight have not, and will not, click on the link I posted above to the Deakin Centre. It’s a variation of the Three Monkeys Syndrome. It is easier and more comfortable to believe MV is a crazy old conspiracy theorist, than to confront the idea that their own government has been illegally monitoring every electronic aspect of their lives for over thirty years.
.
plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose
Two reasons: WA pays for the mendicant states; and the liberals are only slightly less squandermonkeys than the Burke Inc mob.
Agreed Beef – I have to say that, among other things, a puerile twats constant references to others as cocksuckers and xunts and constant requests from the same puerile twat to eat his nuts could be a little off-putting for the casual observer. But those who are able do what they can to deal with such things.
GST revenue cut from 90 cents to 30 cents in the dollar and Barnett pursued a policy of infrastructure spending. He built hospitals and schools until they were coming out our ears.
He also gave us the highest paid teachers, police and nurses in Australia.
Basically he pursued the policies Labor is always crapping on about and yet he will be chucked out for a sleazy and creepy union pet after a vicious lie filled campaign financed by unionists whose wage demands and sabotage of major projects has sent the state broke.
There is no pay off for trying to appease the left. Better to flame them at every opportunity.
Ask The Emperor.
On your knees Grig. Dessert is ready.
IT – not to mention undertaking all this construction during one of the tightest markets for labour and materials for years adding hundreds of millions to the costs.
Grigory M
#2319664, posted on March 8, 2017 at 7:46 pm
Pissface, you just can’t help yourself – you are by far the dumbest fucking dumbo in the blog world. Comprehension 101, you dope … Good – now fuck off and stop bothering people with your inane comments. Nobody cares what you say, dumbo (except for your bosom buddy, Piddle-pants).
No good offering those raisins of yours to me, Infantile – or to any of the others here that you’ve offered them to – nobody is interested in your smutty little notions.
What’s going on there? Did wifey laugh at you when you asked her to do the kinky stuff? She take the kids and decamp? Is that why you had the time off last year? Nothing at all to do with one of the Cat girls stealing your twitter account, hey? That was just a cover.
Poor little Infy – you’re like that former judge who was sitting on the steps at Wynyard Station wanking in front of the commuters – then eventually offed himself. When are you gonna off yourself, Infantile?
But fresh cooked beets, especially young ones, are superb.
Raw and put through a quality juicer is the best way to consume these.
Lord alone knows what it has been used for, Empire. But here in Australia I doubt it has much to do with politicians, who prefer to turn a blind eye and leave it up to the bureaucrats, who actually run the country. Politicians only seem to get involved when it needs protecting, like Wilson Tuckey and Ron Boswell did when I first tried to expose it all back in 1987.
Poor Grig. Looks like he’s been triggered.
I’ll do my best to ignore you from now on Grig as I think you do make a good point about the vulgarity.
P.s thanks for saying sorry the other day. Appreciate it mate.
Just let me know if you need help with offing yourself. Mates rate, of course.
The “Wests” Paul Murray on Paul Murray Live is staggered by the sentiments of the crowd.
The crowd were basically saying, we don’t trust the establishment.
Great TV
” . . sock draw . . “??
Gee, someone’s lacking
Just as well she doesn’t write books
The sweetestP in all the land.
Positively hyperglycemic.
When are you gonna off yourself?
Just a tad off putting for the casual observer.
There is no more incurious and clueless species than the journalist.
One of the most interesting claims in Vault7 is the assertion that the CIA “lost control” of their hacking tools and network. Two questions arise.
First, “stolen” I can understand – somebody else now has a copy, but “lost control” has a completely different connotation. It suggests the CIA can now no longer use it. Why not?
Second, “lost control”, or merely “stolen”, begs the question – by whom?
This is interesting and no doubt will be front page news in the msm:
Civil war erupts in Sweden as irate Swedes burn nine Muslim refugee centers to the ground.
P.s thanks for saying sorry the other day. Appreciate it mate.
I was so surprised when Grog did that.. so out of character. What number is that on the 12 step program?
Reggie Yates
I saw one Reggie Yates doco about danger of Russian nationslists. Came across as a wanker.
Stuff like Russian nationslists love Russia, hate Moslems, homosexuals and foreigners.
Hardly ground breaking
Who knows? You still taking care of the priapus?
Probably will be front page news with the muslims being, yet again, the victims and “journalists” not bothering to divulge all the rapes, attacks, and murders that have finally tipped the scales. Oh yeah and because it would make Trump right, yet again. Oh wait, there’s the other angle – Trump caused it!
raisins . . shouldn’t laugh 🙂 hahaha ha
Yeah well, she did gush over the offer
Said it made her night
Her words
Well that isn’t true. There are humans who know about bits and pieces, but point taken.
I had a discussion with the old man about this recently. He reckons the keepers of the keys to the kingdom starting going bad in the 70s as the old guard began to retire and a new generation of ambitious amoral types joined the service. Careerists rather than servants. Easily bought and compromised.
What will happen to this blog, once local councils put remote cameras in the recycling trucks and artificial intelligence monitors the entire recycling stream ?.
Local council recycling bin inspectors like the cat troll [third class] will then have nothing else to do in their empty, worthless and meaningless lives than beg for attention online every minute of their fosters light ice fueled lives.
Delta A, I admire that you stand up for the blog and I am sorry if I was rather short and rude to you the other day. Part of the problem was that I misunderstood your comment; the other part was exasperation at being told what to do. One of those short fuse days that sends Hairy scuttling to the gym.
The deterioration in the blog that Beef notes was getting me down. From my point of view, which is sometimes quite frivolous (but genuine! genuine!), things had picked up quite well by today until Grig’s arrived. Beef, your presence here was appreciated, is still appreciated and is missed. Those who pray will pray for you, so you have an excellent team of lobbyists there.
MV
Is that ‘Telecom’ building in North Sydney still doing the survalence thing?
You still taking care of the priapus?
Very, very, cryptic. Super impressed over here. Hang on, you wouldn’t be trying to out my husband’s first name yet again, would you Grog? How tarsome.