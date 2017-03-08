Liberty Quote
The Keynesian story would lead one to expect a recovery to consist of workers returning to the jobs that they held prior to the recession. That is not what happened after the Great Depression. It is not what has happened in recent recessions in the U.S., particularly the one that ended in 2009.— Arnold Kling
Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
Numero Uno?
Some very interesting stuff coming out of the Vault 7 release from wikileaks this morning.
Really makes you question all of the “accidental” plane and vehicle crashes that disposed of significant people.
Three!
Fore
quattro
All the men got the day off?
seis
We have to assume that the CIA was behind the attempted car assassination of Putin, as well as the successful hit on Jorg Haider. That’s the starting point, and the onus is on them to prove they didn’t do it.
I wonder if Assange dropped that spook bomb today specifically to boost Trump.
Interesting timing.
thx for the tip Calli
I identify as first lady.
Ahahahahaha.
Just up at the SMH.
From February 4th, each day Wikileaks began sending out a series of cryptic question Tweets teasing the world about “Vault 7”.
Trump is President and Julian Assange is boning Pamela Anderson.
Take that 2016. 2017 sees and raises anything you got.
Can Danovic lose the next Victoristan election?
Others to hold the balance of power in the lower house?
What an exciting time to be alive!
Ahahahahahahaha.
McGeough: WikiLeaks a “tool of Moscow.”
I’m not sure how but apparently these two comments are mutually exclusive:
McGeough brings back Urinegate!
Yes, the tape does show someone with orange hair who is balls deep. It must be DJT.
Some things remain perennial certainties, though.
For example, Australia collapsing like a folding beach-chair chasing 150+ in the fourth innings away from home.
the FBI is increasingly confident about the veracity of aspects of a dossier, compiled by a former British intelligence agent,
Silly question, but how does a semi-literate Australian reporter know this?
Why does Fairfax bear the cost of keeping this moron in the US. He can make shit up a lot more cheaply in Melbourne.
The angry summer in retrospect over at Blair’s. That Stefan idiot on his megaphone again blaring out every meteorological idiosyncrasy as evidence of impending doom. The only solution: all windmills and mirrors, no mention of nuclear. I turned the AC on twice during this angry summer and then only for an hour each time to dissipate the Dreadful Heat which had sneaked into the house.
Paul McGeough hard at work at the Fauxfacts bureau. Soon to be a major motion picture.
I’m happy for the Albino. Any bloke who can survive for that long is a broom cupboard deserves to be the recipient of such pleasuring talent.
Wow.
Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager confirms he knew about wiretaps:
https://twitter.com/TrumpSuperPAC/status/839274249747632128/video/1
The ‘Dreadful Heat’. In this part of Queensland, we did have a lot of very hot days. We’ve had them before; we’ll have them again. But this summer, it was all made worse by the incessant warnings:- heatwaves on their way – prepare – people will drop like flies.
Paul McGeough contemplates another day of Trumpinsanity.
“Tennyson’s beard was decidedly weird,
Being bushy and long and luxuriant,
It was hideous, hairy and utterly scary,
Most certainly not for the prurient.”
. . . .
John Whitworth
Q.Mar 2017
I like that.
This has been common knowledge all along, Fisky. Four targets: Manafort, Flynn, Page, Stone.
Note: the “Obama administration” was a separate organisation from law enforcement agencies in America. The CIA is not the White House, the White House is not the FBI, etc. Obviously you need to be reminded of that salient fact every now and again, because you assume government has to operate via Putin rules, because that’s all you understand in the modern context as the entire right has forgotten how to govern. It’s always projection with you lot.
C.L. – a serious question.
Why would Melissa Bell need a life jacket?
Prediction: USSR will be along presently to tell us that it was actually the CIA that hacked the DNC and RNC, pretending to be the Russians. That’s the message emanating from his sources already.
so you are saying that for the eight years of the Obama administration the CIA and FBI were allowed to run amok without any oversight from the White House?
She used to beautiful.
These people need psychiatrists not plastic surgeons. The surgeons should be jailed.
This British Agent. Is this the same British Agent who had set up his own company and was trying to discredit Trump during the election.
Answer me this, nota: if it was the Obama administration that was the Machiavellian puppet master behind all these wiretaps for partisan leverage, why did Obama sit on the transcripts and not selectively leak the juiciest bits to paint Trump as a traitor and ensure Hillary’s victory?
Your pack of lies doesn’t stand up to the most basic scrutiny.
From The $Oz:
The Defence Industry Minister, who opened the Pacific Patrol Boat facility creating 200 WA jobs…
Can’t they just tell the truth and say “created 200 defacto public service jobs, using taxpayers’ funds.”?
The CIA is not the White House, the White House is not the FBI,
so you are saying that for the eight years of the Obama administration the CIA and FBI were allowed to run amok without any oversight from the White House?
Why not? The IRS, EPA, Dept of State, and DoJ were allowed to run amok, why not the CIA and FBI.
What pack of lies?
I asked a question,
As to why Obama didn’t do this or that, maybe there wasn’t any treason to leak.
39th? Women!
Because there were no juiciest bits.
Just as has been admitted to by the security services. Over and over again.
Allowed to indeed.
Monty asks:
Answer me this, nota: if it was the Obama administration that was the Machiavellian puppet master behind all these wiretaps for partisan leverage, why did Obama sit on the transcripts and not selectively leak the juiciest bits to paint Trump as a traitor and ensure Hillary’s victory?
Everyone answers: because there is no fucking evidence of anything. Remember Trump is a guy who doesn’t smoke, gamble, drink (not even coffee) and he has no financial problems. With a record that clean he would get a Top Secret clearance in a heart beat.
Answer me this, nota: if it was the Obama administration that was the Machiavellian puppet master behind all these wiretaps for partisan leverage, why did Obama sit on the transcripts and not selectively leak the juiciest bits to paint Trump as a traitor and ensure Hillary’s victory?
Errr…maybe because there was no “juiciest bits” genius! Lol!!
There was no substance to the Hillary emails thing, that didn’t stop it being ginned up into a long-running soap opera. Wikileaks has proven that selectively edited document releases can be twisted to imply anything by partisan hacks, including a rock spider ring run out of a non-existent pizza shop basement and bloodthirsty witches practising demonic possession.
Um, firstly because he didn’t get anything juicy to leak. And secondly because it was insurance policy he thought he didn’t need. Right up until 10:00 pm on election night all the dumb xunts in the Dems (including Obumbi) thought Ilary had it in the bag.
Sure Monty. Hill and Bill made hundreds of millions whilst secy of state and running a charity. Nothing to see there except rakes.
It’s another Rakefest!
Oh,frabjous day!
No no that was run by the loony fringe and completely rejected by most here.
Uh huh. No financial problems. Good one, John C. Obviously he has Peter Costello on an advisory retainer, LOL.
Wymminses day, eh?
Could one of youse sheilas show me what great housekeeping skills you have by making me a sandwich?
The Cat is the loony fringe, nota. You are a part of it.
Yep 👍🏼 Trump advised by Costello, Monty advised by Swan. Raaake
You obviously have both a very short memory and poor comprehension skills
Sinc banned the pizza references pretty quickly because of one or two fanatics running with that rubbish
But awesome point!
I do wonder how many car crashes have been advanced by the CIA.
Yes and on February 13, 2016 Justice Scalia died of “natural causes”. I wonder how true that is?
How about I bake you humble pie?
m0nty
On a sincerity scale of 1 to 10, your condemnation of the crimes of communism on the old thread doesn’t even rate as a 1.
I accept now that you endorse the crimes of communism, apparently enthusiastically.
Cats and Kittehs, remember this when m0nty posts, he favours the gulags, re-education camps and the Year Zero policies of Pol Pot.
If you’re Obama, why would you go to all this trouble to set Trump up for a treason charge? Under your theory of Putinist government control, he could have just leaked Trump’s tax returns in late October, the press would have concentrated on nothing else for the last week because there would have been so much material.
In fact, Obama went out of his way not to interfere with law enforcement and adhered strictly to standard protocols (unlike Comey). You lot refuse to see that of course, because you’ve been infected with the stupidity emanating from your favoured swamp media sources. It’s Obama Derangement Syndrome all the way down.
Could one of youse sheilas show me what great housekeeping skills you have by making me a sandwich?
You forgot the magic word.
John, don’t try to verbal me. That is the lamest trick in the book. It doesn’t work on me.
One for the Navy and Defence type folk.
Just my own brain fart but I am frightened by the seeming current disconnect our bureaucrats (our rightful lords and masters) and their lackey politicians have between ‘their’ idea of defence and reality with particular reference to Maolcolm’s spaz to buy French submarines.
And yes I know there are lots of other near criminal stuff ups.
Please correct me where I am wrong.
Australia will purchase 11 (?) nuclear designed submarines without the nuclear power and have them retrodesigned to take diesel motors.
This project will occur over 45 (?) years commencing in first delivery in about 2023 (?) and be completed by 2065 (?).
The submarines that we take will then be retrofitted in Australia with American communication and armaments in South Australia (?).
Maolcolm just promoted himself as the highest spending boondoggle PM in the history of Australia, even beating Rudd’s NBN.
I propose the following,
We contract with America to make available to Australia 7 Virginia Class Nuclear Submarines to patrol at our direction;
They be fully crewed by both American and Australian sub-mariners;
They be fully equipped with latest weapons and intelligence gear;
That they sail under the flag of America with naming rights devolved to Australia;
That we pay for ALL construction, fitout and operational costs;
That Australian workers and materials be utilised as much as practicable;
That the American submarines be serviced from bases in West Australia, Sth Australia and Qld.
Industrial grade stupid.
Monty knows the radical rules don’t work here, but persists in beclowing himself.
He’d do more for leftism by donning a koala suit and shaking the tin for the WWF.
Vegemite or jam LL?
Sadly, Dover Beach is asleep, it being after midnight in NYC. I wanted to tell him Monty is vewwy vewwy angwwy again.
#RakeGate
LOL.
See steffer and the comrades at the klimate kouncil klaim 200 weather records broken in 90 days this summer . They claim a tax for the u.n.communists and crony capitalists will cure this. The Science is settled innit? I have acheaper way of improving the climate ,defund steffen and his comrades ,and stop subsidising solar and wind , bet that improves the financial climate ,the other climate will do as it likes, always has done ,ask the dinosaurs if you can find one .
Monsta, if that is true it is the only trick that doesn’t.
This project will occur over 45 (?) years commencing in first delivery in about 2023
They will be obsolete by then. Look at the enormous advances in technology over the last four decades. And it certainly isn’t slowing down.
I’m here Tom but about to retire for the evening. I’m deliciously savouring monty’s belated effort to resuscitate the credibility of the media and the Obama administration.
Dover, should you have trouble falling asleep, try counting montys stepping onto rakes, instead of counting sheep. 🙂
m0nty at 1545
Not having the access to the “transcripts” that you imply that you have had, I don’t know.
However, if you have not had access to the transcripts, you might consider the possibility that they were, to use someone else’s words, a “nothing burger”?
LOL.
Here’s Monty, October 31, 2015:
So the CIA was the White House in the Bush era but not duing the Obama era.
The latest Victoriastani Reachtel poll (Liars 46 Lieborals 54% 2PP) presents the Pic of the Day.
But of course, LL. The lunchbox special.
One ham, salad and cheese, and one leftover sanga and sauce. On multigrain. Plus two pieces of fruit, a slice of cake and a thermos of strong tea hot as the sun’s core.
The idea is that you work it off. Hard. Get cracking!
😃
If this is all nothing, why was Manafort canned, Page dropped like a hot spud, Flynn forced to resign and Sessions forced to recuse himself? And why do the Trump administration keep lying about it? They are all acting as if there is a lot to hide.
And he would have been impeached overnight by the Republican Senate. Overnight.
Wouldn’t have done much for the Dem party’s candidate would it?
News Flash – Political candidates, including Trump, file a financial statement. Their Tax Returns are their own business.
m0nty at 1603
Then a simple condemnation could end this correspondence.
But only a sincere simple condemnation.
Monty, at this point,what difference does it make?? h/t Hillary
Oh yes CL, bringing up Dubbya consigning half a million Iraqis and nearly 5000 Americans to death and wasting a trillion dollars over a deliberate Republican conspiracy with the CIA, that is really going to help your partisan cause to prove that the CIA is really in the pocket of the DNC.
This time tomorrow you will likely have witnessed USSR pushing the line that Obama told the CIA to hack the DNC, and you will probably say nothing because you want him to be right. Life comes at you fast.
Here is Anne Summers’ IWD feminist manifesto:
http://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/news-and-views/news-features/anne-summers-call-to-arms-on-international-womens-day-20170307-gusnip.html
One of her demands is ‘Legislated equal pay for all women in all jobs’
I thought we already had that. Section 14 of the Sex Discrimination Act makes it ‘ unlawful for an employer to discriminate against a person on the ground of the person’s sex…. in the terms or conditions on which employment is offered.’
Moreover, not only would any industrial agreement that discriminated against women in terms of wages and conditions be rejected by the FWC, but that body has a specific power, under s 302 of the Fair Work Act 2009, to make “any order (an equal remuneration order ) it considers appropriate to ensure that, for employees to whom the order will apply, there will be equal remuneration for work of equal or comparable value”.
So she is talking crap, either through ignorance – though I thought she had a law degree, maybe it’s only ‘honorary’- or tying to attract attention. Her only achievement that anyone – including the SMH – seems aware of is a book with catchy title – which may or may not be of own her invention – written some four decades ago .
The Conservative Treehouse take on the new GOP healthcare approach:
Quote:
FACT: ObamaCare was passed, using the original legislative vehicle, at 1:38am on 12/23/09 with 60 votes in the Senate. The House then approved that Senate Bill without changes; and in February 2010 created a secondary bill which created the opportunity for the Senate to modify ObamaCare using “reconciliation” for a lower vote threshold of 51 votes.
[Understand the full construct by reading HERE] If you do not understand how legislation is created; if you do not understand the difference between the Senate and House; if you do not understand the way ObamaCare was created, you really need to read this first.
A clean repeal bill, meaning a law to repeal the entire ObamaCare construct only, would require another 60 vote hurdle in the Senate.
Republicans, while in the majority, only control 52 seats. Without 8 Democrats voting to approve a “repeal bill”, any House (Or Senate) bill that repeals ObamaCare cannot pass the Senate.
This is why Mark Levin is a con-man; selling snake oil as outrage to keep a listening audience angry, yet clueless and hopeless. That’s what I don’t like.
A complete repeal of ObamaCare is currently impossible. The House Freedom Caucus can push all the repeal bills they want, but they cannot get a repeal bill through the Senate because they cannot get the 60 votes needed. Period.
A complete independent repeal bill of ObamaCare is currently impossible.
The only bill that can pass the Senate is a bill that can utilize the process of reconciliation, which has a lower vote threshold of 51 votes. A reconciliation bill is a budgetary bill designed around the financial drivers of ObamaCare. This is what HHS Secretary Tom Price, Speaker Ryan and President Trump are attempting to do.
A reconciliation bill cannot add substantively to the existing law. It can only modify the financial structures and retain the same 10-year budgetary impact. If you want substantive adds or removals of the law, beyond the financial structure, it is no longer a reconciliation bill.
If it is no longer a reconciliation bill, it requires 60 votes. 52 Republicans + 8 democrats. Democrats have already stated they will not support any substantive changes that undermine the key ObamaCare provisions.
Accepting the Democrats will not vote to repeal their signature law… The only way to fully repeal ObamaCare as an independent bill, and overcome the 60 vote threshold, would be to eliminate the filibuster rule (3/5ths vote threshold or 60 votes) in the Senate and drop the vote threshold to 51 votes, a simple majority.
However, if the Senate was to drop to a simple majority vote for all legislation the entire premise of the upper chamber is gone. Forever.
There would no longer be any difference in the House or Senate for vote thresholds, and as a consequence there would no longer be any legislative protections for the minority positions. What this means is the constitutional republic is gone.
The constitutional republic would be replaced with a pure majority rule democracy. The founding fathers regarded majority rule democracy less than a monarchy, because a simple majority means mob rule. At least in a monarchy you might get a wise king once-in-a-while. In a mob rule democracy emotion drives everything. You go from being a nation of laws, to a nation of laws of the moment based on emotion.
Eliminating the 3/5th’s vote threshold in the Senate would also mean there’s no real reason to keep the Senate. The House can pass 50% +1 bills all by themselves. The Senate, the place where grand deliberations required the protection and consideration of the minority position, would be unnecessary.
All constitutional protections for the minority views would be dispatched. Forever.
Without the filibuster rule, and with the Senate having only a simple majority rule for passage, there would no longer exist an internal legislative check for any state to protect themselves from the laws created by a greater mob. As a consequence, with minority protection eliminated, Texas (or any state) is then ruled by the legislative federal dictates from those representing New York and California (or any other aggregate).
You would think that constitutional conservatives would be necessarily predisposed against the dropping of a constitutional republic in favor of a pure democracy (mob rule).
However, within this current argument over the Price/Ryan approach to replacing ObamaCare you find exactly that. Emotional conservatives, and crony-constitutional conservatives like Mark Levin, arguing against the current House bill leaving only the option to drop the Senate filibuster on legislation and pass laws with a simple majority.
So you tell me, is this a constitutional conservative approach?
Of course there are problems with the current Ryan bill. It can only approach ObamaCare from the reconciliation aspect. It cannot go into the substantive changes, adds or modifications because that would require the 60 vote Senate. Again, See Here.
Back to ObamaCare’s replacement – there are three options if we are going to retain a constitutional republic, and pass laws with the 60 vote senate threshold:
♦ Option #1 – We can do nothing – and allow ObamaCare to collapse on it’s own. In the interim many Americans will be negatively impacted and the more vulnerable and needy will be worst hurt. Premiums and co-pays continue to skyrocket while the insurance system tries to preserve itself.
♦ Option #2 – We can Repeal and Replace using the three-phase approach being proposed by Tom Price, Paul Ryan and Donald Trump:
1. Pass reconciliation legislation targeting the financial mechanisms.
2. HHS rewrites rules.
3. New laws are proposed by a full congress to adjust ObamaCare and add to it, and laws debated/passed.
Yes, this has it’s risks. No guarantee you’ll get the cookie you want in phase three.
♦ Option #3 – Pass futile structural repeal bills in the House, and watch them pile up in the Senate without the ability to pass and earn 60 votes. Shout and holler some more, gnash some teeth, and wait for 2018 when Republicans will attempt to win the other 8 seats needed. Again, even less of a guarantee on the outcome.
Those are our options.
….Unless you want to eliminate the Constitutional Republic and kill the vote threshold in the Senate. Choose wisely.
Des
Consider the possibility that she is a radical equalitarian.
“… equal pay for all women in all jobs” can be interpreted as meaning all jobs must receive equal pay (except hers, of course).
Good luck persuading the unions on that one!
Notice how monty went MIA yesterday but is manic today.
En pointe, en face. Can we see Monty doing 40 fouettés in Swan Rake? Please!