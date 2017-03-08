Liberty Quote
Throughout history, poverty is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded — here and there, now and then — are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right-thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject poverty.
This is known as “bad luck.”— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Beef on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- MsDolittle on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- B Shaw on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Beef on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Entropy on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Drink-up Socrates on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Elle on Men’s day off
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Keeping their eye on you
- “When a woman says it, it doesn’t sound as crazy”
- Men’s day off
- Not that there should be any doubt, but
- “They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes, some of them have died”
- Q&A Forum: March 6, 2017
- Does Australia need a Google Tax?
- David Leyonhjelm on drugs
- Towergate one day on
- Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Hanson and Trump
- Gina Rinehart for Australian of the year
- This is an American constitutional crisis
- Orwell v Huxley on the nature of the left
-
Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Let’s prosecute some token white people
- Roundup March 3
- What the judge said
- Your Tax Dollars At Work – Version 2
- Guest Post: John Comnenus The Only Leader Who Can Save Us?
- The wages of ignorance
- Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era
- Malcolm Turnbull is the Hillary Clinton of Australian politics
- “We will keep our promises to the American people”
- Housing Affordability
- Your Tax Dollars At Work
- Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
- Energy illiteracy a subset of economic illiteracy
- Is the ATO that dumb?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
335 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Thanks for comments and especially compliments on good sandwiches.
I kept hearing that the US is the home of good sandwiches, but it wasn’t my experience.
Either it was quantity over quality, or a good recipe was spoiled by inferior ingredients.
That said, in Jooish districts, the corned beef, lox and bagels with cream cheese are magnificent. And, Eastern European delis sure know how to throw together a scrumptious sandwich.
Thank goodness we seem to have moved past (a little Peck’s goes a loong way) British rations like fish paste, the contents of which one would prefer not to speculate on. It was still on sale in my local IGA a few years ago. Who bought it, one wonders. Are there really that many members of Dad’s Army in Narrabundah?
Having been away for a day or two or urgent business (i.e. having a life) I must report that I am in trouble with the law.
The ACT government has gravely informed me that since I didn’t vote in their last election, I am in trouble. At worst, they could take “take action throught the courts.” However, if I send them $20.00, they will forget the whole thing.
Since I was living in a house I had bought in NSW at the time of the election, I don’t think that they have much of a case. But what sort of mad bureaucracy threatens you with the alternatives of coughing up $20 or being taken to court?
U.S. Gives Soros Groups Millions to Destabilize Macedonia’s Government.
(As usual, apologies if this has already been mentioned).
Socrates – You’ve answered your own question. Unlike the CIA and the FBI the current Congress is controlled by the GOP.
So they can anal probe the lefties in those two organisations and jail them if they fail to ante up.
Trump is quite aware of the problems he faces. He is playing chicken with them. They only have spooks and he has pretty much the whole armed forces and 2nd Amendment people on his side. So they have to play by the rules, and by those rules he will have their balls on toothpicks for his martinis.
More mutual exclusiveness :
Gory M. did you really say that? Tsk.
Poor Grig. Can’t even get a basic sandwich recipe right.
The Raking, looks like a bit of a stinker though.
Who’s pissface?
Are there any male ‘gender equality experts’? Why the fuck not?
Sky has lefties on their shows – like Nicholas Reece – and it demonstrates how deranged they are. Reece is a caution. Tonight Bolt had Gay Alcorn of the Grauniad. She was determined to say that those old PHON people in WA that Hanson said were too old (he’s 87) were no problem. So transparently engaging in taqqiya. Quite a bit more subtle than Reece, but being clever doesn’t make you less of a problem to the nation.
Just out of curiosity, can anyone here name a previous US President who did anything like this to ‘preserve their legacy’?
Perhaps mOnty, with his encyclopedic knowledge of all thing US political, could point to some useful examples?
Yairs, Pissface – nobody supported you when you first raised your “mutual exclusiveness” defence at 3.15 pm today – not a single soul. No-one. Not even your bosom buddy, Piddle-pants.
So – it is a fact that you and your bosom buddy have both engaged in the vile and vituperative stuff in the past. And – there is nothing exclusive – mutual or otherwise – about the second comments that you have brought up – they are both coldly, clinically accurate.
Gory M, is it true you have half a goatee and drive a Prius?
BON – Dems using their agencies against DT.
SPLITTERS!!
Probably not his choice, but JFK ensured his canonization and no subsequent questioning of his legacy by spreading his brains all over the dashboard of the Lincoln convertible.
Drastic measure, to be sure, but effective.
BWHAHAHAH…. beer all over my keyboard!
Strong defence of Smith by the ACB:
LL, I welcome the thought of Obama going down that same path….
(NADT)
I am guessing he would have one of those ridiculous recumbent bikes with a big orange flag on a stick.
I’ll bet there’s a Vote 1 Janine Haines Democrats on the Prius too.
Zip, it’s true. A white Prius too! It all fits lol
A picture for Monty
Ooh, nice one, Tailgunner.
Zip..is that like a Brazilian joysticking a Prius ( I refuse to enamour those things with the imprimatur of driving )
That’s OK, Memoryvault.
I”m not a real man, whatever that is. Now Shintaro, he was a real man. Handsome, strong, brave and unecumbered. With good fashion sense.
Probably like some other kittehs, I had to go through IWD watching award after award being plastered on the usual suspect SJWs. In the nearby ACT, one wonders how long you will have to live there to get one. Awards are handed out like how-to-vote cards in a marginal seat.
Kittehs, if you want an award, go for refugees, multiculturalism, LGBT issues and da environment.
Oh, well. 🙁
Congressman Jason Chaffetz on President Trump’s wiretap claim.
Yeah, I know, and it should never have happened, John. But we have a Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) with a staff of 5,000 plus, who can spend three years evaluating a tender for the supply of bootlaces. Surely they could have found a couple of qualified, independent marine engineers to assess the ships before we signed on the dotted line?
Quick Grigoogs – time to call for reinforcements. To the Bat Drawer.
If that’s what I think it is, you should stop giving Piddle-pants and Pissface ideas. As far as I know their relationship is still at the bottoms to bums stage.
Bloody hell! Nixon had his Plumbers, Hitler had his Brownshirts, Obama’s got… Blog Readers. Probably demonic lizards rock spiders, wake up sheeple!!
Time to come clean Groggils – it was you writing Peanut Head’s zingers all the time wasn’t it?
When I think of the hours I wasted trying to jump backwards onto fences as a child – I was heartbroken when I discovered they ran the film backwards
Bear – as I’ve previously mentioned, you should just stay in the background – safer for you there. You can look on while the bigger dog wannabes try to take on the top dog.
Judge Napolitano Says Trump Is First President To Confront “Deep State” Head On…
Posted on March 8, 2017 by sundance
During an interesting Lou Dobbs interview Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses the “Deep State” and how President Trump is the first president to confront them without backing down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRZO4SiXWZQ
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/08/judge-napolitano-says-trump-is-first-president-to-confront-deep-state-head-on/
Is it true or not Gory M?
Robbie Mac has a goatee and once drove a Suzuki Mighty Boy.
/geek
LMFAO.
Sock puppets are Go!
What? That you and Pissface are past the bottoms to bums stage? I’m only guessing – you would know.
Some’s a urolagniac.
Someone’s
Mmmno. Nixon tried too, it’s just that he failed because he was guilty.
Come on USSR, tell us that the CIA hacked the DNC. You know you want to, all your sources are saying it.
Anyhoo – it is my melancholy duty to inform you that I have just poured the last glass from my current bottle of Hugh Hamilton The Rascal Shiraz 2014. Kampai 😉
Interesting, what’s the bet that if two girls had been solely chosen, any disagreement would have been considered as being sexist?
Wow, so close to my favourite sandwich;
Fresh French bread with real butter.
Dijon mustard, plenty of. Then ham de jambon , Jarlsberg cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper, and sliced avocado.
I would throw on a some mango chutney my MIL makes. Tastes best with a cold XXXX.
You have the 2nd best sammich , with the winner being her mud crab meat sammich on sourdough bread with lashings of fresh butter ,seasoned to taste. Plus XXXX.
Yeah, I know, and it should never have happened, John. But we have a Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) with a staff of 5,000 plus, who can spend three years evaluating a tender for the supply of bootlaces. Surely they could have found a couple of qualified, independent marine engineers to assess the ships before we signed on the dotted line?
That and put some engineers on board for a 12 months, particularly worthwhile if they knew they were going to be in charge of it at the end. Even handover terms for most industrial plants use these sorts of approaches.
Exactly, Humphrey.
The internet is so unfair for sockpuppet trolls.
Someone’s? It’s abundantly clear that they both are.
Oh the humanity! How ever will the girls carry on?
Detailed investigations reveal that Grogarly has a goatee, wears a ponytail, is bald on top, drives a Pruis, and wears checked cargo shorts.
I sense a Bias Incident.
That’s a Mighty Person, I’ll have you know!
And on IWD too. *sniff*
Grigory M at the moment is definitely not afflicted by cenosilicaphobia. 🙂
Meanwhile, over in the West, Pauline and One Nation continue in self-destruct mode.
Baldrick
Excellent insightful commentary. I always read your comments. Keep up the stellar work.
This is for Baldrick
cohenite asks “Who is pissface?”. Why, Baldrick, of course.
I feel responsible; he attacked me relentlessly and I was forced to strike back. I said he was a pissface. And so he was!
But I’ve never addressed him as ‘Pissface’.
I’ve noticed he has mellowed – and now calls me She Bear. Which I quite like. 🙂
I don’t know how to stop people addressing him as ‘Pissface’.
Dems can do anything they want. Their supporters will excuse them and criticise any accusers.
Noddy car.
Thanks for comments and especially compliments on good sandwiches.
The JW’s will be outside your home singing JW hymns at 7am Sunday morning until you submit and agree that there is only one God ordained sammich.
Curried egg (Keynes) and lettuce on brown.
Dissenters are off to the 7th circle. Curried egg and lettuce is a UN sanctioned cultural heritage critical preservation icon. (For other than Mussie nations such as Australia).
It was the only sanger that did not dry out between the bell and lunchtime and thus did not wind-up in the bin and earn you ‘cuts’ administered by the proto-teachers-union pervert headmaster child basher.
Thems were the days, I hated it all (possibly because I was usually bigger than the masochist weeney who constantly chose to bash me).
But, despie all, I will defend the curried egg an lettuce to the death.
Good to see PHON bringing a fresh new approach to politics. It’s about time the Parliament smelled of formaldehyde.
As opposed to a Noddy Wagon – SWB 4WD.
A great donor car for a Hyabusa engine I thought at the time, now they have the Ariel Atom
I think I triggered somebody Empire
There was a persistent rumour that many of the project team for the Collins Class (Swedish) submarines drove Saabs.
At one place I worked the fleet manager brought a number of Scania’s and then rocks up in a new Saab, I think he was fucking fired by the time he had his briefcase out of the boot.
Hayabusa Mighty Boy
Did he get to keep the Saab?
Zulu – Grigory M has previously mentioned (a number of times) that he has short hair and a well trimmed goatee and that he drives a Ford Falcon XR6. He has also mentioned that he has given some consideration to importing a Nissan Skyline from Japan. Other interesting details, such as height, weight and BMI were mentioned by Grigory M only a night or two ago. Do try to keep up, old chap.
And I bet back in class after lunch, you honestly believed your farts didn’t stink.
Probably explains the bullying.
Top (drawer) sock?
My son gave his yr12 Dux boys award to the second placed girl.
She had won the girls top prize every year bar this one, a new Vietnamese student beat her.
He said it would be unfair to recognise him as he did little to no work to earn any award, it was all easy for him.
His longtime classmate was more deserving in his eyes and would add to her aspirations more than his. He already had himself lined up for his move into the commercial world.
He was recognised for this by the teachers at the end of the ceremony.
Proudest father in the auditorium that night and shook many a hand.
I said he was a pissface.
This is such a different place when the trolls move in.
Only one person is demeaned, and that certainly isn’t Baldrick.
Magnificent story, Beef.
A reminder of why so many seriously deep digging, know a lot, strong opinion holding and sharing people ……….. have suddenly become vacuous Chit Chatty Cathies …
… yes, it’s amazing how much of the interwebnet has broken out in hysterical nervous laughter … just about every character that’s even tried to nail a tinfoil hat on an honest watchman, is gibbering away ….
Seems to be standard issue narc wank grooming.
Makka is a man who knows about a good sandwich.
Here’s another:
French bread and real butter. Then:
Lettuce, perfectly cooked small prawns, garlic mayo, tomatoes, salt and pepper, freshly cooked beetroot, another layer of lettuce, prawns and mayo.
I had this in Tasmania once. OMG.
prissy
Zulu – Grigory M has previously mentioned (a number of times) that he has short hair and a well trimmed goatee and that he drives a Ford Falcon XR6. He has also mentioned that he has given some consideration to importing a Nissan Skyline from Japan. Other interesting details, such as height, weight and BMI were mentioned by Grigory M only a night or two ago.
Did Grigory M also happen to mention that he was the biggest wanker on this blog? Enquiring minds wanna know.
The first car David Fox (Linfox heir) had was a Saab. Linfox was buying Scania at the time. Private company, nothing wrong with that.
When I think of the hours I wasted trying to jump backwards onto fences as a child – I was heartbroken when I discovered they ran the film backwards
Diogenes, I just read your comment to Doc and he did a quick, stooped run around kitchen, hand on scabbard, saying “Get the boy” with lips moving silently for a good 10 seconds after voice.. He tells me he spent a lot of time as a nipper, running around the back yard in this manner and wonders whether his POW father thought it was all worth it.
Prawns with beetroot? There’s a combo I would never have thought of.
Fresh cooked prawns, still warm from the pot, on fresh baked bread, still warm from the oven – with butter if you like. The perfect sandwich – nothing else is needed.
Some ask for a Brazillian, he asks for a Grigory.
Huh? They have a Dux boy and girl?
Back in my day there was only the Dux.
Sad, when even Fox News is game to talk about what anonymous net heads dare not – it’s 45 seconds of paralyzing honesty –
Thanks Calli, I’ll pass it on to him. Hell of a kid. As a single father I taught him values, only to see him show me up.