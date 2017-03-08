Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017

  1. johanna
    #2319668, posted on March 8, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Thanks for comments and especially compliments on good sandwiches.

    I kept hearing that the US is the home of good sandwiches, but it wasn’t my experience.

    Either it was quantity over quality, or a good recipe was spoiled by inferior ingredients.

    That said, in Jooish districts, the corned beef, lox and bagels with cream cheese are magnificent. And, Eastern European delis sure know how to throw together a scrumptious sandwich.

    Thank goodness we seem to have moved past (a little Peck’s goes a loong way) British rations like fish paste, the contents of which one would prefer not to speculate on. It was still on sale in my local IGA a few years ago. Who bought it, one wonders. Are there really that many members of Dad’s Army in Narrabundah?

    Having been away for a day or two or urgent business (i.e. having a life) I must report that I am in trouble with the law.

    The ACT government has gravely informed me that since I didn’t vote in their last election, I am in trouble. At worst, they could take “take action throught the courts.” However, if I send them $20.00, they will forget the whole thing.

    Since I was living in a house I had bought in NSW at the time of the election, I don’t think that they have much of a case. But what sort of mad bureaucracy threatens you with the alternatives of coughing up $20 or being taken to court?

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2319670, posted on March 8, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I don’t understand the process being followed by Trump.
    Why would he refer his allegations to Congress for investigation?
    Both CIA and FBI have powerful IG branches.

    Socrates – You’ve answered your own question. Unlike the CIA and the FBI the current Congress is controlled by the GOP.
    So they can anal probe the lefties in those two organisations and jail them if they fail to ante up.
    Trump is quite aware of the problems he faces. He is playing chicken with them. They only have spooks and he has pretty much the whole armed forces and 2nd Amendment people on his side. So they have to play by the rules, and by those rules he will have their balls on toothpicks for his martinis.

  4. Baldrick
    #2319671, posted on March 8, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Grigory M
    #2317146, posted on March 6, 2017 at 12:08 pm
    … the often vile and vituperative comments that have previously been made by some commenters about other commenters .

    More mutual exclusiveness :

    Grigory M
    #2319664, posted on March 8, 2017 at 7:46 pm
    Pissface, you just can’t help yourself – you are by far the dumbest fucking dumbo in the blog world. Comprehension 101, you dope … Good – now fuck off and stop bothering people with your inane comments. Nobody cares what you say, dumbo (except for your bosom buddy, Piddle-pants).

  5. Nick
    #2319672, posted on March 8, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Gory M. did you really say that? Tsk.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2319673, posted on March 8, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Poor Grig. Can’t even get a basic sandwich recipe right.

  7. Frank
    #2319674, posted on March 8, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    The Raking, looks like a bit of a stinker though.

  9. Snoopy
    #2319676, posted on March 8, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Are there any male ‘gender equality experts’? Why the fuck not?

  10. herodotus
    #2319677, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Sky has lefties on their shows – like Nicholas Reece – and it demonstrates how deranged they are. Reece is a caution. Tonight Bolt had Gay Alcorn of the Grauniad. She was determined to say that those old PHON people in WA that Hanson said were too old (he’s 87) were no problem. So transparently engaging in taqqiya. Quite a bit more subtle than Reece, but being clever doesn’t make you less of a problem to the nation.

  11. Slayer of Memes
    #2319678, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Barack Obama has reportedly deployed a team to “keep tabs” on the Trump administration and attempt to preserve his legacy

    Just out of curiosity, can anyone here name a previous US President who did anything like this to ‘preserve their legacy’?

    Perhaps mOnty, with his encyclopedic knowledge of all thing US political, could point to some useful examples?

  12. Grigory M
    #2319679, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Yairs, Pissface – nobody supported you when you first raised your “mutual exclusiveness” defence at 3.15 pm today – not a single soul. No-one. Not even your bosom buddy, Piddle-pants.

    So – it is a fact that you and your bosom buddy have both engaged in the vile and vituperative stuff in the past. And – there is nothing exclusive – mutual or otherwise – about the second comments that you have brought up – they are both coldly, clinically accurate.

  13. Nick
    #2319680, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Gory M, is it true you have half a goatee and drive a Prius?

  14. stackja
    #2319682, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    BON – Dems using their agencies against DT.

  15. Slayer of Memes
    #2319683, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Like a Marxist student slicing ever thinner shavings of ideology (Trotskyite, Neo-trotskyite, anarcho-Trotskyite, neo-anarcho-trotskyite etc) so virtue signalling is zooming in on hours rather than days.

    You’re nothing unless you have formed a splinter group.

    SPLITTERS!!

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #2319684, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Just out of curiosity, can anyone here name a previous US President who did anything like this to ‘preserve their legacy’?

    Probably not his choice, but JFK ensured his canonization and no subsequent questioning of his legacy by spreading his brains all over the dashboard of the Lincoln convertible.
    Drastic measure, to be sure, but effective.

  17. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2319686, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Gory M, is it true you have half a goatee and drive a Prius?

    BWHAHAHAH…. beer all over my keyboard!

  18. Nick
    #2319687, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Strong defence of Smith by the ACB:

    allegations against the Australian side are “outrageous”.

    Kohli accused the Australians of systematically cheating when using the DRS system in the second Test after Steve Smith looked to the balcony on the last day when dismissed.

    “I find the allegations questioning the integrity of Steve Smith, the Australian Team and the dressing room, outrageous,” said Mr Sutherland.

    “Steve is an outstanding cricketer and person, and role model to many aspiring cricketers and we have every faith that there was no ill-intent in his actions.

    “We reject any commentary that suggests our integrity was brought into disrepute or that systemic unfair tactics are used, and stand by Steve and the Australian Cricketers who are proudly representing our country.”

  19. Slayer of Memes
    #2319688, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    LL, I welcome the thought of Obama going down that same path….

    (NADT)

  20. Leigh Lowe
    #2319689, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Gory M, is it true you have half a goatee and drive a Prius?

    I am guessing he would have one of those ridiculous recumbent bikes with a big orange flag on a stick.
    I’ll bet there’s a Vote 1 Janine Haines Democrats on the Prius too.

  21. Nick
    #2319690, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Zip, it’s true. A white Prius too! It all fits lol

  23. Gab
    #2319692, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Ooh, nice one, Tailgunner.

  24. Atoms for Peace
    #2319693, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Zip..is that like a Brazilian joysticking a Prius ( I refuse to enamour those things with the imprimatur of driving )

  25. johanna
    #2319694, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Real men don’t eat avocado.

    That’s OK, Memoryvault.

    I”m not a real man, whatever that is. Now Shintaro, he was a real man. Handsome, strong, brave and unecumbered. With good fashion sense.

    Probably like some other kittehs, I had to go through IWD watching award after award being plastered on the usual suspect SJWs. In the nearby ACT, one wonders how long you will have to live there to get one. Awards are handed out like how-to-vote cards in a marginal seat.

    Kittehs, if you want an award, go for refugees, multiculturalism, LGBT issues and da environment.

    Oh, well. 🙁

  27. memoryvault
    #2319696, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Those two “bargain” LSTs we picked up in the 1990s were lemons (and known to be so by the Yanks).

    Yeah, I know, and it should never have happened, John. But we have a Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) with a staff of 5,000 plus, who can spend three years evaluating a tender for the supply of bootlaces. Surely they could have found a couple of qualified, independent marine engineers to assess the ships before we signed on the dotted line?

  28. H B Bear
    #2319697, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Quick Grigoogs – time to call for reinforcements. To the Bat Drawer.

  29. Grigory M
    #2319698, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    a Brazilian joysticking a Prius

    If that’s what I think it is, you should stop giving Piddle-pants and Pissface ideas. As far as I know their relationship is still at the bottoms to bums stage.

  30. m0nty
    #2319699, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Barack Obama has reportedly deployed a team to “keep tabs” on the Trump administration and attempt to preserve his legacy

    Bloody hell! Nixon had his Plumbers, Hitler had his Brownshirts, Obama’s got… Blog Readers. Probably demonic lizards rock spiders, wake up sheeple!!

  31. H B Bear
    #2319700, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Time to come clean Groggils – it was you writing Peanut Head’s zingers all the time wasn’t it?

  32. Diogenes
    #2319701, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Now Shintaro, he was a real man. Handsome, strong, brave and unecumbered. With good fashion sense.

    When I think of the hours I wasted trying to jump backwards onto fences as a child – I was heartbroken when I discovered they ran the film backwards

  33. Grigory M
    #2319702, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Bear – as I’ve previously mentioned, you should just stay in the background – safer for you there. You can look on while the bigger dog wannabes try to take on the top dog.

  34. srr
    #2319703, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Judge Napolitano Says Trump Is First President To Confront “Deep State” Head On…
    Posted on March 8, 2017 by sundance

    During an interesting Lou Dobbs interview Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses the “Deep State” and how President Trump is the first president to confront them without backing down.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRZO4SiXWZQ

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/08/judge-napolitano-says-trump-is-first-president-to-confront-deep-state-head-on/

  35. Nick
    #2319704, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Is it true or not Gory M?

  36. egg_
    #2319705, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Gory M, is it true you have half a goatee and drive a Prius?

    Robbie Mac has a goatee and once drove a Suzuki Mighty Boy.
    /geek

  37. egg_
    #2319706, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    To the Bat Drawer.

    LMFAO.

  38. egg_
    #2319707, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    To the Bat Drawer.

    Sock puppets are Go!

  39. Grigory M
    #2319709, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Is it true or not

    What? That you and Pissface are past the bottoms to bums stage? I’m only guessing – you would know.

  40. cohenite
    #2319710, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Piddle-pants and Pissface

    Some’s a urolagniac.

  42. m0nty
    #2319712, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Judge Napolitano Says Trump Is First President To Confront “Deep State” Head On…

    Mmmno. Nixon tried too, it’s just that he failed because he was guilty.

  43. m0nty
    #2319713, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Come on USSR, tell us that the CIA hacked the DNC. You know you want to, all your sources are saying it.

  44. Grigory M
    #2319714, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Anyhoo – it is my melancholy duty to inform you that I have just poured the last glass from my current bottle of Hugh Hamilton The Rascal Shiraz 2014. Kampai 😉

  45. Nick
    #2319715, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Interesting, what’s the bet that if two girls had been solely chosen, any disagreement would have been considered as being sexist?

    Co-ed high school is slammed for ‘senseless’ decision after ditching custom and appointing two boys as head prefects… because ‘no girls were good enough for the position’

    ditched the traditional head boy and girl system
    The positions were filled by two boys for the first time in the school’s history’
    Decision came ahead of International Women’s Day on Wednesday
    Chris Sutherland, CEO of Gender Equity, said the decision ‘doesn’t make sense’
    School defended it’s position saying decision was based on merit

  46. Makka
    #2319716, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Wow, so close to my favourite sandwich;

    Fresh French bread with real butter.

    Dijon mustard, plenty of. Then ham de jambon , Jarlsberg cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper, and sliced avocado.

    I would throw on a some mango chutney my MIL makes. Tastes best with a cold XXXX.

    You have the 2nd best sammich , with the winner being her mud crab meat sammich on sourdough bread with lashings of fresh butter ,seasoned to taste. Plus XXXX.

  47. rickw
    #2319717, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Yeah, I know, and it should never have happened, John. But we have a Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) with a staff of 5,000 plus, who can spend three years evaluating a tender for the supply of bootlaces. Surely they could have found a couple of qualified, independent marine engineers to assess the ships before we signed on the dotted line?

    That and put some engineers on board for a 12 months, particularly worthwhile if they knew they were going to be in charge of it at the end. Even handover terms for most industrial plants use these sorts of approaches.

  48. Tom
    #2319718, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    To the Bat Drawer.

    Exactly, Humphrey.

    The internet is so unfair for sockpuppet trolls.

  49. Grigory M
    #2319719, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Piddle-pants and Pissface

    Some’s a urolagniac.

    Someone’s? It’s abundantly clear that they both are.

  50. Gab
    #2319720, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    ditched the traditional head boy and girl system
    The positions were filled by two boys for the first time in the school’s history’
    Decision came ahead of International Women’s Day on Wednesday
    Chris Sutherland, CEO of Gender Equity, said the decision ‘doesn’t make sense’
    School defended it’s position saying decision was based on merit

    Oh the humanity! How ever will the girls carry on?

  51. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2319721, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Detailed investigations reveal that Grogarly has a goatee, wears a ponytail, is bald on top, drives a Pruis, and wears checked cargo shorts.

  52. calli
    #2319722, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Suzuki Mighty Boy

    I sense a Bias Incident.

    That’s a Mighty Person, I’ll have you know!

    And on IWD too. *sniff*

  53. Grigory M
    #2319723, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Grigory M at the moment is definitely not afflicted by cenosilicaphobia. 🙂

  55. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2319725, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Baldrick

    Excellent insightful commentary. I always read your comments. Keep up the stellar work.

  56. B Shaw
    #2319727, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    This is for Baldrick

    cohenite asks “Who is pissface?”. Why, Baldrick, of course.
    I feel responsible; he attacked me relentlessly and I was forced to strike back. I said he was a pissface. And so he was!
    But I’ve never addressed him as ‘Pissface’.
    I’ve noticed he has mellowed – and now calls me She Bear. Which I quite like. 🙂

    I don’t know how to stop people addressing him as ‘Pissface’.

  57. stackja
    #2319729, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Dems can do anything they want. Their supporters will excuse them and criticise any accusers.

  58. egg_
    #2319730, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    That’s a Mighty Person,

    Noddy car.

  59. Drink-up Socrates
    #2319731, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Thanks for comments and especially compliments on good sandwiches.
    The JW’s will be outside your home singing JW hymns at 7am Sunday morning until you submit and agree that there is only one God ordained sammich.
    Curried egg (Keynes) and lettuce on brown.
    Dissenters are off to the 7th circle. Curried egg and lettuce is a UN sanctioned cultural heritage critical preservation icon. (For other than Mussie nations such as Australia).
    It was the only sanger that did not dry out between the bell and lunchtime and thus did not wind-up in the bin and earn you ‘cuts’ administered by the proto-teachers-union pervert headmaster child basher.
    Thems were the days, I hated it all (possibly because I was usually bigger than the masochist weeney who constantly chose to bash me).
    But, despie all, I will defend the curried egg an lettuce to the death.

  60. m0nty
    #2319732, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Meanwhile, over in the West, Pauline and One Nation continue in self-destruct mode.

    Good to see PHON bringing a fresh new approach to politics. It’s about time the Parliament smelled of formaldehyde.

  61. calli
    #2319733, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    As opposed to a Noddy Wagon – SWB 4WD.

  62. egg_
    #2319734, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Suzuki Mighty Boy

    A great donor car for a Hyabusa engine I thought at the time, now they have the Ariel Atom

  63. Baldrick
    #2319735, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I think I triggered somebody Empire

  64. rickw
    #2319736, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    There was a persistent rumour that many of the project team for the Collins Class (Swedish) submarines drove Saabs.

    At one place I worked the fleet manager brought a number of Scania’s and then rocks up in a new Saab, I think he was fucking fired by the time he had his briefcase out of the boot.

  66. Entropy
    #2319738, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    At one place I worked the fleet manager brought a number of Scania’s and then rocks up in a new Saab, I think he was fucking fired by the time he had his briefcase out of the boot.

    Did he get to keep the Saab?

  67. Grigory M
    #2319739, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Zulu – Grigory M has previously mentioned (a number of times) that he has short hair and a well trimmed goatee and that he drives a Ford Falcon XR6. He has also mentioned that he has given some consideration to importing a Nissan Skyline from Japan. Other interesting details, such as height, weight and BMI were mentioned by Grigory M only a night or two ago. Do try to keep up, old chap.

  68. memoryvault
    #2319740, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    But, despie all, I will defend the curried egg an lettuce to the death.

    And I bet back in class after lunch, you honestly believed your farts didn’t stink.
    Probably explains the bullying.

  69. egg_
    #2319741, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    You can look on while the bigger dog wannabes try to take on the top dog.

    Top (drawer) sock?

  70. Beef
    #2319742, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    My son gave his yr12 Dux boys award to the second placed girl.

    She had won the girls top prize every year bar this one, a new Vietnamese student beat her.

    He said it would be unfair to recognise him as he did little to no work to earn any award, it was all easy for him.

    His longtime classmate was more deserving in his eyes and would add to her aspirations more than his. He already had himself lined up for his move into the commercial world.

    He was recognised for this by the teachers at the end of the ceremony.

    Proudest father in the auditorium that night and shook many a hand.

  71. Delta A
    #2319743, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    I said he was a pissface.

    This is such a different place when the trolls move in.

    Only one person is demeaned, and that certainly isn’t Baldrick.

  72. calli
    #2319744, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Magnificent story, Beef.

  73. srr
    #2319745, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    A reminder of why so many seriously deep digging, know a lot, strong opinion holding and sharing people ……….. have suddenly become vacuous Chit Chatty Cathies …

    Kim Dotcom‏Verified account
    @KimDotcom

    Fiction became reality #1984 #Vault7

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C6YaoLFU8AAxTrc.jpg

    … yes, it’s amazing how much of the interwebnet has broken out in hysterical nervous laughter … just about every character that’s even tried to nail a tinfoil hat on an honest watchman, is gibbering away ….

  74. egg_
    #2319746, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    a well trimmed goatee

    Seems to be standard issue narc wank grooming.

  75. johanna
    #2319747, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Makka is a man who knows about a good sandwich.

    Here’s another:

    French bread and real butter. Then:

    Lettuce, perfectly cooked small prawns, garlic mayo, tomatoes, salt and pepper, freshly cooked beetroot, another layer of lettuce, prawns and mayo.

    I had this in Tasmania once. OMG.

  77. Makka
    #2319749, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Zulu – Grigory M has previously mentioned (a number of times) that he has short hair and a well trimmed goatee and that he drives a Ford Falcon XR6. He has also mentioned that he has given some consideration to importing a Nissan Skyline from Japan. Other interesting details, such as height, weight and BMI were mentioned by Grigory M only a night or two ago.

    Did Grigory M also happen to mention that he was the biggest wanker on this blog? Enquiring minds wanna know.

  78. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2319750, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    At one place I worked the fleet manager brought a number of Scania’s and then rocks up in a new Saab, I think he was fucking fired by the time he had his briefcase out of the boot.

    The first car David Fox (Linfox heir) had was a Saab. Linfox was buying Scania at the time. Private company, nothing wrong with that.

  79. MsDolittle
    #2319751, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    When I think of the hours I wasted trying to jump backwards onto fences as a child – I was heartbroken when I discovered they ran the film backwards

    Diogenes, I just read your comment to Doc and he did a quick, stooped run around kitchen, hand on scabbard, saying “Get the boy” with lips moving silently for a good 10 seconds after voice.. He tells me he spent a lot of time as a nipper, running around the back yard in this manner and wonders whether his POW father thought it was all worth it.

  80. Makka
    #2319752, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Prawns with beetroot? There’s a combo I would never have thought of.

  81. Grigory M
    #2319753, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Lettuce, perfectly cooked small prawns, garlic mayo, tomatoes, salt and pepper, freshly cooked beetroot, another layer of lettuce, prawns and mayo.

    Fresh cooked prawns, still warm from the pot, on fresh baked bread, still warm from the oven – with butter if you like. The perfect sandwich – nothing else is needed.

  82. Nick
    #2319754, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    a well trimmed goatee

    Some ask for a Brazillian, he asks for a Grigory.

  83. jupes
    #2319755, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    My son gave his yr12 Dux boys award to the second placed girl.

    Huh? They have a Dux boy and girl?

    Back in my day there was only the Dux.

  84. srr
    #2319756, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Sad, when even Fox News is game to talk about what anonymous net heads dare not – it’s 45 seconds of paralyzing honesty –

    Paul Joseph Watson‏Verified account @PrisonPlanet 19h19 hours ago

    Real reason deep state is terrified of an investigation into Obama spying on Trump is it would expose their mass surveillance of Americans.

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/839123995232448512

  85. Beef
    #2319757, posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Thanks Calli, I’ll pass it on to him. Hell of a kid. As a single father I taught him values, only to see him show me up.

