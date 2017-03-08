Liberty Quote
Give me liberty or give me death!— Patrick Henry
-
-
Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
505 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
Time for a page turn.
In the grey and dismal political commentary that infests Australia’s media across the board, along comes the artistic talent of Bill Leak and the larrikin humour of Barry Humphries, aka Sir Les Patterson, to remind all those po faced wowsers and dissembling apparatchiks that their political correctness is nothing more than nebulous trendy bullshit.
More power to them both.
David Tepper is the only big money fund guy i listen to as I think he’s less dishonest than the rest when on CNBC.
He reckons the global economy is good. The China trade issue is going to be watered down, the tax thing will be great and more importantly the day of the election was the last time we’ll see regulations being imposed on the economy for a while.
http://video.cnbc.com/gallery/?video=3000599455
If it makes you feel better JC I will take the money.
I promise to look after it.
Artiste
The place is bleeding like fuck from this sort of crap. Buffet gets the freaking pension and knowing him, he’d bank it too.
Look, if I didn’t pay even one cent in tax I’d be happy, but it’s an entirely different thing to take money from that place. Who knows, saving that money could mean an extra missile. Then that missile hits an ISIS camp and blows the fuckers up.
Wouldn’t that be a good way of getting through the pearly gates if the time ever comes? I think so.