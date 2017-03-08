Liberty Quote
The difference between libertarianism and socialism is that libertarians will tolerate the existence of a socialist community, but socialists can’t tolerate a libertarian community.— David D. Boaz
-
-
Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
We really should have more women in parliament and this inequality must be addressed post-haste!
Riccardo Bossi
All the very best to your good lady wife.
Been there.
Careful Zulu.
Ms Prior has bills to pay and Triggsy is probably searching da internets for moar targets.
It may have been posted but Kate Ellis will leave parliament at the next election. It is such a sade day for democracy to have the talented and highly-credentialled, as well as extremely photogenic Kate leave the Parliament and I am sure her constituents will be devastated,. It will leave a gaping hole in the Shorten Team which they will struggle to fill with a similarly gifted political/trougher.
Old lady, you can call out all you want – I owe you nothing. But I will clarify for those with whom you seek to curry favour.
You have well demonstrated yourself to be a facilitator and apologist for those here who consistently troll Grigory M, often with vile and vituperative comments about which you offer no words of admonition – none. Rather, you encourage the behavior of those trolls with faux virtuousness and faux umbrage regarding the responses in kind that Grigory M pens to or about those trolls.
Your encouragement of their behavior has put Grigory M in the position where it is almost always difficult for him to comment as often as he once did or in the informative way that he once did on topics of interest.
You will recall that back in June last year Grigory M made it perfectly clear what his response to such trolling would be from that time forward. In accordance with the Cats rules for dealing with trolls, he will respond as he sees fit, and sometimes – perhaps often, that has required and will continue to require being obnoxious to those trolls.
So, you I will continue to treat with disdain and derision because that is what you deserve. As a facilitator and apologist for the trolls you are no better than they are. If you don’t like that, old lady, then hard cheese. You can shove your faux virtuousness and faux umbrage where your old-lady-smell don’t come from.
Good for Kate Ellis though it did seem to focus on what was good for her rather than what was good for her son.
“I’d be miserable”
Able to give up that well paid gig because her husband can support them. The luxury of the middle class western woman and the choices she can make thanks to white patriarchy.
If she says another word about wage equality.
So was unpaid intern Monica Lewinsky. Not in American politics at all.
Of course the old joke was that John Gorton’s favourite place in Canberra was Mount Ainslie.
Never heard it before but LOL.
Apparently Trump will nominate Jon Huntsman as embassador to Russia. He could hardly make a better choice. He is a moderate who worked with Raegan, both Bushes and Obama, so I expect cats heads to explode.
Don’t tell me I do not give trump credit when it is due.
Kirner, the old trouper has gone, but are the ALP dancing girls up on the tray too? Gillard, George, Burrow could still do a good can-can, and maybe they will bring in a bit of new blood, such as Macklin and Butler.
I’m in the corner store right now buying a birthday prez and there’s a screeching female voice over the mic. All these CFMEU and communist flags waving.
Fuck they’re despicable.
There are cookie jars being smashed open at various Aboriginal Legal Services as we speak.
She’ll be well looked after by the Industry.
It’s far more despicable that the City of Melbourne and the police allow this to happen,
Couldn’t think of a better place than Russia to put Huntsman.
He will be under 24/7/365 surveillance.
Agreed. If there were Martians sending him as ambassador to Mars would be preferable, but Moscow will do at a pinch. Now he just has to make John McCain Ambassador to Mongolia.
that’s all well and good – maybe it will enlighten her on the whole ‘gender pay gap’ bull she previously pushed.
https://www.facebook.com/kateellismp/photos/pb.248221178548054.-2207520000.1473597339./1095491130487717/?type=3
To be fair – there is some evidence she understands its mostly about employment stability, rather than sex.
South Pole.
Every cloud has a silver lining
Trump should appoint Hillary as American Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Obama the Ambassador to Iran.
Where’s the Industry lobby groups – or are they all cowed by the Greens?
Hermès?
Not to mention leading the resistance against the machines.
How Real Women celebrated International Women’s Day 2017
Compare with one of the ABC’s Pet Female Muslim Woman Apologist – Yassmin Abdel-Magied defends Sharia Law
These Kurdish, Assyrian, Arab Women are Taking Down ISIS in Their Capital
On International Women’s Day, the Islamic State is under threat from a force bearing down on their declared capital, Raqqa, that includes Arab, Assyrian and Kurdish women commanders and fighters.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner today reiterated U.S. government support for the Syrian Democratic Forces, an anti-ISIS, anti-Qaeda, anti-Assad coalition currently leading the major Wrath of Euphrates offensive to oust ISIS from their greatest stronghold. The SDF consists of more than 50,000 fighters, female and male commanders, Arabs, Assyrian Christians, Kurds, and other minority ethnic groups.
“They’ve been very effective — we’ve talked about this many times — in removing ISIS from the battlefield and dislodging them, and ultimately destroying them,” Toner said.
Since launching the Wrath of Euphrates operation against ISIS at the beginning of November, the U.S.-backed SDF has liberated more than 3,700 square miles of territory in the drive toward Raqqa.
SDF General Commander Rojda Felat is the Kurdish woman leading the operation. In a June interview with a Kurdish newspaper, she vowed that “wherever there is an attack against humanity we, as the Syrian Democratic Forces, will be there; wherever there is a suppressed woman, that is a battleground for us.”
She hailed the “very many” women’s units under the SDF umbrella, including Arab and Assyrian women fighters, noting “people are joining the SDF and YPJ [Kurdish Women’s Defense Units] by the droves.”
“Not only for the women of Shengal [Yazidis], wherever a woman is being suppressed, wherever a man is threatening a woman, our forces will struggle against this. Our struggle for the liberation of our people will become a beacon for all resisting peoples,” she added. The SDF says it has already freed hundreds of Yazidis held as sex slaves by ISIS.
Felat noted that “our male friends are used to this path and are not surprised by this anymore; they respect and support us.” Women and men fight side-by-side on the front lines. As far as their male enemies, ISIS fighters believe they won’t be admitted into paradise if they’re killed by a woman.
Christian Assyrian women, known as the Beth Nahrin force of the Syriac Military Council, have been fighting with the SDF since 2015.
Arab women fighting for the SDF buck cultural norms in their communities, and see the battles as not only crucial to save their homeland but to assert their rightful place in society.
Yazidi women have also joined the SDF to take down the tormentors of their people. Women being liberated by the women and men of the SDF can’t wait to shed the oppressive mandates of ISIS:
Exactly, Notafan. For myself, I am all in favour of the white patriarchy. Suits me.
Specifically and in the individual case, the Irish variety. 🙂
Interesting that according to the left one is supposed to still have some sort of ‘wonderful’ semi-paid career going when leaving paid work. Lucy Turnbull sitting on a thousand committees, for instance, is the Queen Bee example. I sat on enough committees in Academia to never go on another one ever again. I did a bit of volunteer drug counselling (trained even!) but gave it away after a year as too leftish and too depressing. These days and my children and wider family come first.
The meme is so pervasive that even the heroine of Fifty Shades, taming and marrying her billionaire, and having two lovely children, finds it necessary to continue on as a book editor. The Jackie Kennedy syndrome. Leave those paid jobs to people who need them is my idea of social service.
I think the meme also applies to people who retire from work. No slacking, they are told.*
* not to diss those who do a lot for the community because they want to and enjoy it.
It’s the meme of compulsion that I dislike.
I did not read it that way and, in the distant past, might well have used similar words myself.
John McCain is Ambassador to Vietnam.
AC/DC cover band Thunderstruck providing the music for the hi-viz thugs. Pretty funny considering Angus Young is a capitalist.
The main enemy seems to be Hinch. Calling him a traitor.
Good luck and a speedy recovery for Mr calli.
Trump should appoint Hillary as American Ambassador to
Saudi ArabiaISIS and Obama the Ambassador to IranAntarctica. In an open office with no equipment. Or walls. Or roof. Freeze, you bastard.
All female firing squads sound like a great idea when punishment time arrives.
‘Sin John’
Oh well late news is better than fake news
Strange time to pull the pin. Ellis could have had a bright future under PM Peanut Head as this video attests.
That’s possibly exactly the reason she is pulling pins and retiring.
Anyway after 13 years she will get a fat enough pension and soon to be announced ‘jobs for the girls.”
According to Wiki her only two policy positions of note are:
Political Positions[edit]
Ellis voted in support of a gay marriage bill in 2012.[8] She supported the Safe School Coalition Australia program in 2016.[9]
A fine legacy.
Even the Labor frontbench thought she was hot …
Kate Ellis’ decision to leave a stressful, time consuming job is a perfect example of Dr. Jordan Peterson’s point. Women are more likely to make sensible decisions regarding family care than men, who continue to work 80 hour weeks in high pressure circumstances. He gives examples of working in Law and on oil rigs.
There is little to no pay gap for equal work by equally qualified/experienced men and women. The gap exists between men who are crazy enough to throw themselves unreservedly into a career, and women who chose the saner and more natural option of bringing children into this world and caring for them.
Nah.
Like the Aboriginal settlement in Wellington, NSW, who never paid their electricity bills, they’ll just scream “racist” when called to account.
I doubt that her lawyer will get paid, let alone anyone else.
Why would they? It’s always worked in the past.
Has anyone looked into her travel expenses?
Kate Ellis has been child care rahrahing since the get go but as a polly had had the luxury of taking her son to work but now wants to be a stay at home mum because she can no longer drag him from pillar to post she wants to stay home.
Meanwhile the option for working class people to stay home to look after their own children is constantly undermined with taxes, energy costs, housing going up up up and while they are told, relentlessly, that their children are better off with ‘trained professionals’.
Now Kate realises that is all about love and the bond between mother and child.
Her ALP have been pushing mothers out of their homes for decades.
Pity that as a political she couldn’t have worked to making it possible for other women to have had the choice to look after their own children rather than rabbiting on about child care benefits, safe schools and gender pay gaps.
Child care costs continue to rocket and child care workers are going on strike for even more pay (courtesy of the taxpayer of course) any payments/tax offsets for single income families have been quietly eroded to nothing, eg the spouse rebate.
Oh and we have generation snowflake with generation gender bender to come.
Baldrick, every time I see that smug, lecherous smile of peanut head I get sick.
Sicker knowing our LNP elites have done nothing with it.
It’s ammunition you fools! Use it!
Pronounced “Sin Jen” 😉
The compass always points to the pole.
Didn’t he pronounce his name “Syn-Gin”?
This is what happened in Chile when Pinochet took over from communist Allende. Going round the horn, on one shore excursion we heard tales of how local bureaucrats in office clothing were taken from the end of the world town of Ushuaia and dumped on remote uninhabited freezing islands around the Straits of Magellen where they died of exposure fairly quickly. Due process and humanity went out of the door, as it does during such times of retributory bitterness and historical division.
Something to reflect on.
Wouldn’t really want Obama to freeze; just to be a little bit cold and sorry, sitting in prison maybe?
Wiretapping looks promising. 🙂
According to Wiki her only two policy positions of note are
It should also be remembered that the current shambles and exorbitant fees associated with day care can largely be attributed to air-head Ellis. Under her watch, the policy was changed to require every day-care centre to appoint a university qualified teacher, and individual education programs, with an overload of reporting.
Fees blew out within a few years, making day-care unaffordable for many families.
Mata Hari.
Labor feminist leaves parliament to become stay at home mum, an option her party has been seeking to deny to the less fortunate for years.
Think about that Kate.
Exactly notafan at 12.51pm. The Left and the ALP have always been enemies of the nuclear family.
From Comvine Dave’s post at 11.42am:
Some might say that some Middle East populations have been exploding for years….
As opposed to those you’ve given Doomlord.
Susan Moriarty and her team will be quietly looked after by The Industry.
Tony Morris QC will not get a razoo out of her.
This is possibly the stupidest thing any woman has ever said.
A man of taste, and hopefully, the means to exerise it. 🙂
Where’s the calls into gender discrimination?
Egg wins the internet.
The NSW Minerals Council lobbies hard behind the scenes and actively promotes mining’s contribution on key media, like radio, where people might have some concerns about keeping the lights on and their kids getting jobs.
Almost the entire NSWPS outside of the small mining administration group is stridently anti-mining, anti-coal and pro-renewballs. The less said about the Michael Photios dominated NSW Liberal Party, the better.
The Greens are pushing a bill in state parliament to close the NSW coal mining sector over the next ten years.
I am about 50:50 as to whether the Coalition MPs will offer rapturous and unqualified support for this Bill ??
Fake Indian doctor even managed to obtain citizenship!
How many others here on false docs from India?
This is part of PHON’s rationale for an ID Card, but surely targeting lazy/inept/corrupt immigration officials would be a more efficient remedy?
My comment was directed to JC, Johanna. Are you sure?
Show us.
I wouldn’t count on it. The white guilt industry expects to be ripped off. See Tom Wolfe’s “Radical Chic” essay. It helps to assuage their guilt, while raising their profile in the SJW world. Usually, they can afford it.
Gee I don’t think I’ll let this one scuttle away.
No, Nick.
No. You are wrong.
Your response at 12.32pm is shabby, juvenile and waspish.
What Grigory M. wrote is the truth.
Est optimus testis
His contributions are certainly ruined.
Constant ‘sockpuppet’ attacks on me have stemmed from my responding to his comments.
The rule is: Do not respond favourably to any comment by Grigory M. (As Bruce of Newcastle is respected here, he is permitted to engage, occasionally, without being attacked).
Delta A is a classic example.
This commenter has taken one sentence from a recent comment of mine, and displayed it, and it alone, to suit her purpose. Her purpose? . . to parade her self-regarding righteousness and reveal her bias towards another commenter. To my mind, this makes her a truly unpleasant busybody.
In the remote possibility that someone might want to interpret the Latin sentence in ‘schoolboy’ fashion, it simply means ‘he is an excellent witness’.
Snipers, get stuffed
It’s a fairly pleasant day in this part of Queensland.
Though Tim N. is getting nervous; Ms Hanson will do well, if she keeps her head down, a little.
And we could get some Autumn this year – maybe next month.
+1 Calli.
My Sainted Mother had two knee replacements, but not together. I guess it depends on circumstances, but I do know mum was in a lot of pain afterwards and lost a lot of confidence about walking; I had to do some tough love with her for the first one. Made her stay with me (very tough love for us both) and walk daily, slowly. She thanked me later. The second one wasn’t difficult for her at all.
Hope the Calli Beloved is in group two: the easy-afterwards variety.
I’ve danced a lot, which is tough on the knees, and have seen a physio for corrective exercises. Still dancing though, and kickboxing. Too much fun to give it away, but do less ballet now. Miss it too.
Except a lot of the time, he is not. That is the problem, he attacks people in a most silly fashion.
There’s nothing worse than a poster who flits in every so often, under different names, with the specific intention to annoy and provoke posters, defend another who’s sole intention is to, again, annoy and provoke.
Scuttle off Lucie/B Shaw and let’s make sure you rise from the grave a little longer next time eh?
Cate Blanchett: My moral compass “is in my vagina”
Is suggest her needle was degaussed quite some time ago and may now be spinning in a random and confusing manner.
She Bore & Septimus aka Chester and Spike.
Empire, anyone who buys his lady a gift from Hermes gets a day pass from me.
I doubt that the ignorant oaf you mentioned would be in that category. He’d have trouble spelling and/or pronouncing it.
Their Caleche perfume is my daily one. But, there’s almost nothing in the shop I’d say no to.
Lizzie, obviously you don’t hang around universities.