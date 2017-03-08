Liberty Quote
Spare flab means spare dollars. If someone wants welfare on my taxes, I want them to be lean and hungry.— Sleetmute
Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
1,284 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
I think Artiste once said that Australian GDP would rise 1% long term when he croaks it. He’s right.
At the least they could have neutralised the Western Power scare.
Fisk
What’s your take on the WA election?
It’s probably a mulato anyway.
JC
#2320731, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:37 pm
Lock her up!
I thought she was dead?! Anyway, I bet that was about as much coherence they could get from her before another nap and some more meds.
And so what if the is “anyway”?
B Shaw
#2320811, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:34 pm
You were around today in this time frame I would have thought.
You should have seen it IMO. Bad is bad. Crook is crook, and worse is worse.
Quick facechook: my green tomato pickles turned out a treat. Nothing better than a big dollop on a chunk of hard cheese. Bliss!
Tomato sauce tomorrow.
We get kind of lucky down in Tasmania as most of our supply is hydro, which provides the flexibility to mitigate the wind generation idiocy.
It still has to rain every now and then though. We could really do with a few nukes to fill out our system.
What the themarcusreview.com
https://themarcusreview.com/2016/03/16/tasmanias-energy-scandal/
And here
https://themarcusreview.com/2016/06/04/the-cost-of-tasmanias-energy-scandal/
And
https://themarcusreview.com/2016/06/11/hydro-tasmania-cloud-seeding/
whoops she…
No – srr is a bloke.
No, I didn’t see it, P.
And I’m not going to search for it.
There are many others here who can condemn srr.
I am not one of them.
Standing firm on that
So did I. I thought she died on that famous wobble day and we were told a double came out and took her place.
You know this could still be the double. 🙂
ooh la la
JC has a thing for monstie
Yes Dot, USSR is a female and gargeeloy is a transgender she-male.
SRRs comments (whatever they were) were made some hours ago and criticism has been made. The endless posturing is guilding the lily a little. Admonishing has run its course, move on.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday he is ready to subpoena the intelligence agencies for evidence that would prove President Donald Trump’s claims that he was wiretapped last year by then-President Barack Obama.
B Shaw
#2320835, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:53 pm
OK my friend. It did hurt me though very much to read the comment on M0nty’s baby.
The other comments listed by MV were also below the belt IMHO.
Feral lefty scum are protesting outside a pub in Perth where Hanson is holding a forum tonight.
Usual accusations of “fascist” and “racist” going on.
There’s another few thousand votes for PHON.
Passing unremarked today in all press coverage of the story is the fact that the QUT law lecturer (and Justin Bieber impersonator) charged with an additional 931 online child sexual abuse crimes was a (very pale) indigenous academic and therefore free to use the university’s computer lab.
Don’t know if Daily Caller is reliable but in all the allegations where there has been money there have been democrats
A Podesta and a Russian bank.
Let us all keep in mind, this is how the left roll:
—
Be nice to a leftoid day is officially cancelled.
Hear, hear! It’s very boring.
This is a big surprise of the year in the commod space. Oil at 49 bucks isn’t supposed to be down here. Most predictions including I think, the vampire Squid, were all betting oil would be heading towards 65 bucks and would have found support at 50 bucks.
Cheap oil hasn’t stopped petrol prices going ballistic.
Holy f*cking sh*t!!!!!
Monty have you seen this:
LOL.
Seen it? He stars in it!
Thanks, P.
When I make up my mind about someone (even on a blog), I stick with it.
Loyalty is everything.
I don’t understand why people write about babies, knee ops, hairy husbands, birthdays etc., in the first place.
It’s not really a community. Lounge room conversation (‘Blogging as a fine art’)? I don’t think so.
And on a blog, you can’t see the twinkle in someone’s eye.
Egos. Sensibilities.
I dunno, be honest is it just me….
I reckon a tail on a gal looks really sexy… check out the 2.00 mark of this movie trailer.
Sometimes you just can.
That’s what it’s all about IMO.
Wrong move trailer
It’s this one.
I think everyone here agrees with free enterprise, freedom of choice, and competition
Of course the Beattie/Bligh Labor government up here in Qld really understood what competition is.
What could have possibly gone wrong! 😡
Of course Cando would have fixed it.
Our urrent crop of pollies are overpaid.
We taxpayers pay lots of peanuts but still get monkeys.
Cripes JC, did you just post a skin flick trailer on the Cat?