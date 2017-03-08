Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017

Posted on 3:00 pm, March 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,284 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. JC
    #2320821, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    There is a moratorium driven by Agrarian socialists like Jones.

    I think Artiste once said that Australian GDP would rise 1% long term when he croaks it. He’s right.

  2. Fisky
    #2320823, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    The stupid WA libs should have gone for broke on the Labor energy policies, Showing adds every day of power cuts in Mainland Tasmania and the Idiots in Viktoriastan they would have romped in. But they didn’t so will probably lose.

    At the least they could have neutralised the Western Power scare.

  3. JC
    #2320824, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Fisk

    What’s your take on the WA election?

  4. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2320825, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    USSR spoke about Monster’s kid, which should be a no go area. More importantly there was no reason to bring up his baby.

    It’s probably a mulato anyway.

  5. rickw
    #2320826, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    JC

    #2320731, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Lock her up!

    I thought she was dead?! Anyway, I bet that was about as much coherence they could get from her before another nap and some more meds.

  6. JC
    #2320827, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    And so what if the is “anyway”?

  7. P
    #2320829, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    B Shaw
    #2320811, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I didn’t see the much-remarked-on comment of srr.
    And I don’t care really.

    You were around today in this time frame I would have thought.
    You should have seen it IMO. Bad is bad. Crook is crook, and worse is worse.

  8. Delta A
    #2320830, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Quick facechook: my green tomato pickles turned out a treat. Nothing better than a big dollop on a chunk of hard cheese. Bliss!

    Tomato sauce tomorrow.

  9. Zyconoclast
    #2320831, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    We get kind of lucky down in Tasmania as most of our supply is hydro, which provides the flexibility to mitigate the wind generation idiocy.

    It still has to rain every now and then though. We could really do with a few nukes to fill out our system.

    What the themarcusreview.com

    https://themarcusreview.com/2016/03/16/tasmanias-energy-scandal/

  12. Grigory M
    #2320834, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    SRR is a woman?

    No – srr is a bloke.

  13. B Shaw
    #2320835, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    No, I didn’t see it, P.
    And I’m not going to search for it.
    There are many others here who can condemn srr.
    I am not one of them.

    Standing firm on that

  14. JC
    #2320836, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I thought she was dead?!

    So did I. I thought she died on that famous wobble day and we were told a double came out and took her place.

    You know this could still be the double. 🙂

  16. JC
    #2320839, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Yes Dot, USSR is a female and gargeeloy is a transgender she-male.

  17. Nick
    #2320840, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    SRRs comments (whatever they were) were made some hours ago and criticism has been made. The endless posturing is guilding the lily a little. Admonishing has run its course, move on.

  18. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2320842, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday he is ready to subpoena the intelligence agencies for evidence that would prove President Donald Trump’s claims that he was wiretapped last year by then-President Barack Obama.

  19. P
    #2320843, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    B Shaw
    #2320835, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    OK my friend. It did hurt me though very much to read the comment on M0nty’s baby.
    The other comments listed by MV were also below the belt IMHO.

  20. Mr Rusty
    #2320844, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Feral lefty scum are protesting outside a pub in Perth where Hanson is holding a forum tonight.
    Usual accusations of “fascist” and “racist” going on.
    There’s another few thousand votes for PHON.

  21. C.L.
    #2320845, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Passing unremarked today in all press coverage of the story is the fact that the QUT law lecturer (and Justin Bieber impersonator) charged with an additional 931 online child sexual abuse crimes was a (very pale) indigenous academic and therefore free to use the university’s computer lab.

  22. notafan
    #2320846, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Don’t know if Daily Caller is reliable but in all the allegations where there has been money there have been democrats


    A Podesta and a Russian bank.

  23. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2320848, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Let us all keep in mind, this is how the left roll:

    “Linwood Michael Kaine, the son of Virginia senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, was one of five protesters arrested after allegedly disrupting a pro-Donald Trump rally inside the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday, according to St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders.

    Kaine, along with four others, allegedly chanted and lit fireworks inside the Capitol’s rotunda shortly after the “March 4 Trump” rally began Saturday afternoon. The group fled and were apprehended by St. Paul police officers a few blocks away, Linders told CNN.


    Be nice to a leftoid day is officially cancelled.

  24. Gab
    #2320849, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    SRRs comments (whatever they were) were made some hours ago and criticism has been made. The endless posturing is guilding the lily a little. Admonishing has run its course, move on.

    Hear, hear! It’s very boring.

  25. JC
    #2320850, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Stocks down on energy woes

    Early fortitude from the big financials failed to gain traction and stave off resource sector weight on local shares.

    This is a big surprise of the year in the commod space. Oil at 49 bucks isn’t supposed to be down here. Most predictions including I think, the vampire Squid, were all betting oil would be heading towards 65 bucks and would have found support at 50 bucks.

  26. Tel
    #2320851, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Cheap oil hasn’t stopped petrol prices going ballistic.

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2320852, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Holy f*cking sh*t!!!!!

    Monty have you seen this:

  28. Gab
    #2320854, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Monty have you seen this:

    LOL.

    Seen it? He stars in it!

  29. B Shaw
    #2320856, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Thanks, P.
    When I make up my mind about someone (even on a blog), I stick with it.
    Loyalty is everything.

    I don’t understand why people write about babies, knee ops, hairy husbands, birthdays etc., in the first place.
    It’s not really a community. Lounge room conversation (‘Blogging as a fine art’)? I don’t think so.
    And on a blog, you can’t see the twinkle in someone’s eye.
    Egos. Sensibilities.

  30. JC
    #2320857, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    I dunno, be honest is it just me….

    I reckon a tail on a gal looks really sexy… check out the 2.00 mark of this movie trailer.

  31. P
    #2320858, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    And on a blog, you can’t see the twinkle in someone’s eye.

    Sometimes you just can.

    That’s what it’s all about IMO.

  32. JC
    #2320859, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Wrong move trailer

    It’s this one.

  33. Motelier
    #2320860, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I think everyone here agrees with free enterprise, freedom of choice, and competition

    Of course the Beattie/Bligh Labor government up here in Qld really understood what competition is.

    What could have possibly gone wrong! 😡

    Of course Cando would have fixed it.

    Our urrent crop of pollies are overpaid.

    We taxpayers pay lots of peanuts but still get monkeys.

  34. m0nty
    #2320861, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Cripes JC, did you just post a skin flick trailer on the Cat?

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *