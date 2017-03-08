Liberty Quote
All that good government can do to improve the material well-being of the masses is to establish and to preserve an institutional setting in which there are no obstacles to the progressive accumulation of new capital and its utilization for the improvement of technical methods of production.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Confused Old Misfit on Freezing in the dark
- JC on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- duncanm on The New Guard and the alt-right
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Rob MW on Guest Post: Peter Greagg — The policy implications arising from the economic costs of taxation.
- PoliticoNT on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Diogenes on Guest Post: Peter Greagg — The policy implications arising from the economic costs of taxation.
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- lotocoti on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- iain russell on The New Guard and the alt-right
- Mellen on The New Guard and the alt-right
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Mark M on Cross Post: Terry Barnes Dear Malcolm: better to die on your feet than live on your knees
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Freezing in the dark
- The New Guard and the alt-right
- Guest Post: Peter Greagg — The policy implications arising from the economic costs of taxation.
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Dear Malcolm: better to die on your feet than live on your knees
- What is required to repeal Obamacare
- Background on the alt-right
- Cross Post: Robert Murray An Age of Decrepitude
- Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Keeping their eye on you
- “When a woman says it, it doesn’t sound as crazy”
- Men’s day off
- Not that there should be any doubt, but
- “They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes, some of them have died”
- Q&A Forum: March 6, 2017
- Does Australia need a Google Tax?
- David Leyonhjelm on drugs
- Towergate one day on
- Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Hanson and Trump
- Gina Rinehart for Australian of the year
- This is an American constitutional crisis
- Orwell v Huxley on the nature of the left
-
Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
- Let’s prosecute some token white people
- Roundup March 3
- What the judge said
- Your Tax Dollars At Work – Version 2
- Guest Post: John Comnenus The Only Leader Who Can Save Us?
- The wages of ignorance
- Climate Change: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,553 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
Its peculiar that the same people who squeal about the horror of kids being stolen and raised in institutions can simultaneously have a fetish for removing kids from mothers (via economic pressure) and placing them in institutional care.
In out throwback to the 70’s town we have a childcare place, but its where ladies meet up, have a coffee and the kids play and interact for 3/4 hours a couple of times a week.
Its probably feminist hell, but the ladies and kids seem happy enough.
Too right. They continually refuse to address the problems of technological development and in particular the effect of robotics on the workforce. Too many of their prescriptions apply to the economy as it was a decade ago, not as it is now, or may be in the future.
Worth every cent.
Another window into how they think:
Disney Boss Says No Political Bias at ABC News and ESPN, Complaints ‘Completely Exaggerated’
This is as Disney is having the homo cartoon kiss and ESPN is bleeding viewers like a spurting artery because of their leftward self-harm. Plus they have both types of news at US ABC, green and lefty.
Echo echo echo echo…
Women love being wolf-whistled.
Any woman who says she doesn’t is lying.
The only reason some women faux-complain about being whistled at is so they can publicise the fact that they get whistled at.
So long as the whistler meets their standard, else it’s off to rape accusal with you.
And now for something completely different!
The Rise of the Daycare Generation
Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSo5gzJ1M1s
9 Mar 2017
What is the origin story of the modern social justice warrior? Stefan Molyneux breaks down the consequences of the first daycare generation and the damage this mass social experiment has had on millions of young adults.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/daycare-generation
28 days, Nota. But that’s for “ordinary” Australians. Not only were these pricks still on benefit, but the claim was made that Centrelink couldn’t cut them off because officially they didn’t know about it, had no way of identifying them, and ASIO couldn’t tell them because of “privacy provisions”.
All utter w*nk, of course. Australia’s welfare system has been used to fund jihad since before I got involved in the early 80’s, and continues to do so today. And not just direct welfare. The funds rorted via the childcare system, and the monies missing from schools, all ends up in the same place.
Jupes
Named Hans and Franz?
. Mark Scott reckons active jihadi recruitment in NSW schools is just “harmless bad language”
This Scott chap, in his new role, is being forced to appear in the town square, more so than he ever did at the ABC. Each time, he reveals a little bit more of what we have long suspected. Now all that cleverly concealed Lefty baggage has gone with him into education, where its presence is less easy to camouflage.
Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
/pol/ News Network @polNewsNetwork1 37m37 minutes ago
Vice: “Stop trying to avoid getting AIDS!”
https://twitter.com/polNewsNetwork1/status/839979445192646656
MV
Unless they left the country on false passports immi would have notified Centrelink.
All automated now.
Even if the only payment you receive is ftb you get a please explain.
I wonder what those who have been punished under Departmental guidelines, for making homophobic or sexist comments, think about that ?
There seems to be endless numbers of fighters still battling for non-State groups like ISIS, al-Qaeda, numerous other jihadi groups, the Kurdish nationalist groups – even Afghani Hizaras deployed by the Iranians to try and earn residency outside the failing Afghan state.
I doubt ‘The West’ has a clue how many non-Syrian/non-Iraqis have joined the Forever War. 40,000 is probably on the low side – not the current total.
I agree about the rest, though MV.
The childcare rout runs into billions.
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified account @PrisonPlanet 26s
Swedish jihadists funded themselves through government benefits.
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/839989801906503680
_________________________________
The EU and UN are Cancer.
All their backers are Cancerogens.
All mingling in nicely with the refugee flow.
But bad bad Donald Trump to say no just as the cockroaches started scuttling out of Mosul, just after they scuttled out of Aleppo.
Seriously where do people think the ‘foreign fighters’are going?
I have no doubt the system works as advertised, Nota. But only for “ordinary” Australians.
There’s no need for false passports and such if there is somebody in the process in Centrelink, who simply “pulls” the notification from Immigration so that it never gets acted upon.
As I’ve said before, Muslim rorting of the welfare system is not only an organised racket, it’s a racket that is protected from within the very departments involved. It is sanctioned from on high.
Commisserations, Custard – Corinne didn’t get a rose either.
On the axe attacks:
Of course they are not using the word ‘terror’. The officials never do, now.
Well, no, there won’t be attacks at a rail station that is ‘shut down’. But will there be more attacks? Of course, despite this guy saying ‘there was no serious threat of further attacks’. There never is a ‘serious threat of further attacks’ until there are more attacks.
Mark Dice shows MSNBC meltdown – “We have lost all hope”.
Australian Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs has conceded she did lie through her fucking teeth to the Senate for the umpteenth time.
receive a response from the legal team representing Bill Leak, a cartoonist from The Australian, after a complaint was made against him under section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.
MV
Somebody is paying for all this shit that has been expended in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya and on and on for years now:
Syrian rebels unleash Grad missile hell on Aleppo
Money is what is keeping these maniacs armed and deadly.
Hey Mike of M.
Mika is supposedly Jimmy Carter’s communist Sec of State daughter I believe.
I think I read a story where Morning Mika and Morning Joe are an Item. Dunno if that’s true though.
Myrddin Seren at 1043,
I would rather claim only a bachelor’s degree than “boast” about an “upper second class” masters.
Ha, Ha, M of M.
It’s worth a look at 0:33 just to see the gin soaked old hag Illary trip over her own Hush Puppies and face plant into the carpet of the plane.
Why would they do thst MV?
I understand helping a brother and public service inertia but actively advancing the interests of terrorists?
Meanwhile in Africa
Nick at 1102,
Your innocent belief that students at Punchbowl have ever been punished for homophobic or sexist comments is touching.
I would be willing to bet that if Prof. Triggs had to sit a test for mental balance and competence, like many organisations require their staff to undertake, she would fail dismally and be ushered out the door with embarrassed smiles, HR telling her ‘don’t call us – we’ll call you’, and a file marked with words like ‘delusional’ and ‘lies so compulsively the truth is forgotten and more lies result’.
Fuck off Grigory you mendacious piece of shit.
And here we go, calls for more money to be diverted to the ladies because “Muh vagina’.
https://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/2017/mar/10/unpaid-childcare-is-australias-largest-industry-it-needs-to-be-acknowledged
Unpaid childcare is Australia’s largest industry – it needs to be acknowledged
Putting a dollar figure on unpaid childcare – valued at more than $345bn in Australia – encourages governments and employers to factor it into their planning
Hmm USSR, not sure that is what I actually said. Your paraphrasing skills leave a little to be desired.
nota
Remember these guys ? One gets in and leverages opportunities for more family and friends.
They were hacking sensitive computers and making a pile on the side in dodgy business dealings. What’s not to like about this sort of gig.
Besides – some hijabi grade Z clerk in Centrelink pulling a notice about a Brother is not necessarily a terrorist mastermind. She might be simply following orders to ensure she doesn’t get a Keysar Trad’ing when she gets home.
Very interesting, indeed, Nick.
However, they had an article on the “deep state” narrative connected to Trump of course, but I suspected the article was dressed up as an Anti-Trump rant to give exposure to the idea of Trump’s accusations having merit. Closet support for Trump in an environment where such things are verboten.
Or am I simply giving a journalist too much credit?
Hear hear.
WA Libs are all in for anti-vax and open racism.
CL, you clearly “get” human psychology. But only if you have the piece of paper that says so 🙄
The WA liberals are going to lose by 8 points.
You’re risking a yellow card for the tautology, Custard.
Whatever it takes mUnty. Personally I wish they would start robocalling pensioners saying Sneakers is going to sell Medicare.
Ha, no, Boambee. I meant others within the Departmental system, the sorts of white, male types for whom rules normally apply 🙂
MS
I get that but MV seemed to be implying that there was some sort of hands off the terrorists at a very high level in the PS.
Unless there was some intell gathering motive I cannot see the logic in that.
Bollocks. Whingeing is our biggest industry, with in excess of 21 million people in it.
Cats may enjoy this…..
Just attended my 8yo son’s school assembly (ACT public school). On the Principal’s agenda:
1. A discussion about a Mother Tongue school morning tea (where whitey teachers and busy bodies remind white students how common they are).
2. A plug for the ACT Government’s Mother Tongue morning tea (broader you’re-not-special-whitey-nonsense).
3. A Harmony Day preview where students are encouraged to wear national and religious costume as appropriate (the Iranian born girls are in for a treat).
4. An extended bit of nonsense about gender equality and International Women’s Day, including an observation by the (witless) Principal that it was pleasing to see more girls take part in this week’s swimming carnival. Yes, they’re that desperate. Most kids are sub-12 but that doesn’t stop the Left.
5. Then a special fascism award, sorry Communication Award, for the child who runs quickest to the school captains whenever there’s trouble on the playground.
Fuck me. In the end I simply turned my back until the Principal finished their carry on. Little else we can do.
God I love this Administration.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/world/epa-head-scott-pruitt-claims-carbon-monoxide-doesnt-cause-global-warming/news-story/9bda19a36e2385c22de73132b8cdb275
I watched the CNBC interview. He was just great.
Re the Primary school as mentioned by PoliticoNT:
How can you have a mother tongue morning tea when not everyone shares the same mother tongue? This just creates small ghettoised cliques. Oh wait…
Yep, as above, nothing creates harmony like showing how different we all are FFS.
The reason why students wear a uniform is to be treated and regarded ‘uniformly’, when such things meant equality and fairness.
Who knew science was so easy? Their ABC:
More from the OECD – this time a signal indicator of the future demographics of business:
I know we have had the discussions about the value of university degrees and the degree mills abounding.
Big Company/Government departments frantically signalling their diversity virtue by quotas for females will hoover up the 54% of women to the exclusion of males ( unless they are gay, transgender, indigenous and/or Muslim – in which case expect their own quotas soon ).
Where these big organisations will really drive fundamental change to feminise ( and embed the other victim groups de jour as per the above sample ) will be when they deploy their huge purchasing power.
Big Organisation Purchasing Team to Little Aussie Battler Supplier:
‘Well – you have a very competitive quote and a demonstrated capacity to deliver on time/on spec. Regretfully we must decline your bid”.
LABS: “Wha..wha..what ? We spent a lot of time and money on this bid to you”
BOPT: “True – but unfortunately you fail our diversity tests”.
Coming soon. It will be ‘No Country for Men…period’ in the well remunerated sections of the Australian economy soon. Maybe a year or so after the Shorten Ascendancy and it will be law.
Pruitt / CNBC interview
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/03/09/epa-chief-scott-pruitt.html
From above the water too!
“mendacious”? Say what? Corinne didn’t get a rose – and neither did you. Perfectly truthful. 😉
Sorry to labour the point but I just noticed this. Remember when it was just National costume? Now its religious costume ? I wonder who they could be talking about?
Nick at 1139,
Of course, how could I have made such an elementary error! LOL