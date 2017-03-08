Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017

  1. thefrolickingmole
    #2321155, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Its peculiar that the same people who squeal about the horror of kids being stolen and raised in institutions can simultaneously have a fetish for removing kids from mothers (via economic pressure) and placing them in institutional care.

    In out throwback to the 70’s town we have a childcare place, but its where ladies meet up, have a coffee and the kids play and interact for 3/4 hours a couple of times a week.
    Its probably feminist hell, but the ladies and kids seem happy enough.

  2. Joe
    #2321156, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:50 am

    The Fisk Doctrine in respect of the future of the economics profession continues to grow in appeal.

    Too right. They continually refuse to address the problems of technological development and in particular the effect of robotics on the workforce. Too many of their prescriptions apply to the economy as it was a decade ago, not as it is now, or may be in the future.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2321157, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:51 am

    You get what you pay for. It’s free.

    Worth every cent.
    Another window into how they think:

    Disney Boss Says No Political Bias at ABC News and ESPN, Complaints ‘Completely Exaggerated’

    Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, said Wednesday that ABC News has been “extremely fair” in its coverage of the 2016 election and the Trump administration and that complaints of left-wing political bias on ESPN are “completely exaggerated.”

    Disney, which owns both ABC News and ESPN, held its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, where Iger responded to a question about the leftwing political bias at the networks by Justin Danhof of the National Center for Public Policy Research.

    This is as Disney is having the homo cartoon kiss and ESPN is bleeding viewers like a spurting artery because of their leftward self-harm. Plus they have both types of news at US ABC, green and lefty.

    Echo echo echo echo…

  4. C.L.
    #2321158, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:52 am

    New York won by a mile because it would have been black dudes calling out and trying to make out with her. They don’t tell you this of course. Anyways, big deal.

    Women love being wolf-whistled.
    Any woman who says she doesn’t is lying.
    The only reason some women faux-complain about being whistled at is so they can publicise the fact that they get whistled at.

  5. Joe
    #2321159, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Women love being wolf-whistled.

    So long as the whistler meets their standard, else it’s off to rape accusal with you.

  6. srr
    #2321160, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Myrddin Seren
    #2321154, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:43 am

    The OECD channels the ghost of Lenin:

    The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) landmark employment study has singled out stay-at-home mums as the “greatest untapped potential’’ for Australia’s workforce and flags “potentially large losses to the economy’’ when women stay home to care for kids.

    Paid work is also “important for women’s personal wellbeing and perceptions of their overall quality of life’’, the report says.

    The Bolsheviks thought so too 100 years ago:
    ..
    continue at –
    http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/03/08/wednesday-forum-march-8-2017/comment-page-6/#comment-2321154

    And now for something completely different!

    The Rise of the Daycare Generation
    Stefan Molyneux

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSo5gzJ1M1s

    9 Mar 2017

    What is the origin story of the modern social justice warrior? Stefan Molyneux breaks down the consequences of the first daycare generation and the damage this mass social experiment has had on millions of young adults.

    Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/daycare-generation

  7. memoryvault
    #2321161, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Dsp stops after 6 weeks os, doesn’t it.

    28 days, Nota. But that’s for “ordinary” Australians. Not only were these pricks still on benefit, but the claim was made that Centrelink couldn’t cut them off because officially they didn’t know about it, had no way of identifying them, and ASIO couldn’t tell them because of “privacy provisions”.

    All utter w*nk, of course. Australia’s welfare system has been used to fund jihad since before I got involved in the early 80’s, and continues to do so today. And not just direct welfare. The funds rorted via the childcare system, and the monies missing from schools, all ends up in the same place.

  8. Zatara
    #2321162, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Jupes

    Have I missed any?

    Named Hans and Franz?

  9. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2321163, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:58 am

    . Mark Scott reckons active jihadi recruitment in NSW schools is just “harmless bad language”

    This Scott chap, in his new role, is being forced to appear in the town square, more so than he ever did at the ABC. Each time, he reveals a little bit more of what we have long suspected. Now all that cleverly concealed Lefty baggage has gone with him into education, where its presence is less easy to camouflage.

  10. srr
    #2321165, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
    /pol/ News Network‏ @polNewsNetwork1 37m37 minutes ago

    Vice: “Stop trying to avoid getting AIDS!”

    https://twitter.com/polNewsNetwork1/status/839979445192646656

  11. notafan
    #2321166, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:02 am

    MV

    Unless they left the country on false passports immi would have notified Centrelink.

    All automated now.

    Even if the only payment you receive is ftb you get a please explain.

  12. Nick
    #2321167, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Mark Scott reckons active jihadi recruitment in NSW schools is just “harmless bad language”

    I wonder what those who have been punished under Departmental guidelines, for making homophobic or sexist comments, think about that ?

  13. Myrddin Seren
    #2321168, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:03 am

    In total, 40,000 foreign fighters from more than 110 countries have gone to Syria and Iraq, the international development minister, Rory Stewart, confirmed this week.

    There seems to be endless numbers of fighters still battling for non-State groups like ISIS, al-Qaeda, numerous other jihadi groups, the Kurdish nationalist groups – even Afghani Hizaras deployed by the Iranians to try and earn residency outside the failing Afghan state.

    I doubt ‘The West’ has a clue how many non-Syrian/non-Iraqis have joined the Forever War. 40,000 is probably on the low side – not the current total.

  14. notafan
    #2321169, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I agree about the rest, though MV.

    The childcare rout runs into billions.

  15. srr
    #2321170, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Paul Joseph Watson‏Verified account @PrisonPlanet 26s

    Swedish jihadists funded themselves through government benefits.

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/839989801906503680
    _________________________________

    The EU and UN are Cancer.

    All their backers are Cancerogens.

  16. notafan
    #2321171, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:07 am

    All mingling in nicely with the refugee flow.

    But bad bad Donald Trump to say no just as the cockroaches started scuttling out of Mosul, just after they scuttled out of Aleppo.

    Seriously where do people think the ‘foreign fighters’are going?

  17. memoryvault
    #2321172, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Unless they left the country on false passports immi would have notified Centrelink.

    I have no doubt the system works as advertised, Nota. But only for “ordinary” Australians.
    There’s no need for false passports and such if there is somebody in the process in Centrelink, who simply “pulls” the notification from Immigration so that it never gets acted upon.

    As I’ve said before, Muslim rorting of the welfare system is not only an organised racket, it’s a racket that is protected from within the very departments involved. It is sanctioned from on high.

  18. Grigory M
    #2321173, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Former senator Rod Culleton’s brother-in-law Peter Georgiou has been confirmed as One Nation WA Senator replacement.

    Commisserations, Custard – Corinne didn’t get a rose either.

  19. Senile Old Guy
    #2321174, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:15 am

    On the axe attacks:

    Another police spokesman said police were investigating whether more attackers had been involved but had no indication of that. “We are not using the words ‘rampage’ or ‘terror’,” the spokesman said.

    Of course they are not using the word ‘terror’. The officials never do, now.

    He added there was no serious threat of further attacks. The rail station remained shut down, he added.

    Well, no, there won’t be attacks at a rail station that is ‘shut down’. But will there be more attacks? Of course, despite this guy saying ‘there was no serious threat of further attacks’. There never is a ‘serious threat of further attacks’ until there are more attacks.

  20. Mike of Marion
    #2321175, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Mark Dice shows MSNBC meltdown – “We have lost all hope”.

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #2321176, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Australian Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs has conceded she did lie through her fucking teeth to the Senate for the umpteenth time. receive a response from the legal team representing Bill Leak, a cartoonist from The Australian, after a complaint was made against him under section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

  22. Myrddin Seren
    #2321177, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:18 am

    MV

    The funds rorted via the childcare system, and the monies missing from schools, all ends up in the same place.

    Somebody is paying for all this shit that has been expended in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya and on and on for years now:

    Syrian rebels unleash Grad missile hell on Aleppo

    Money is what is keeping these maniacs armed and deadly.

  23. JC
    #2321178, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Hey Mike of M.

    Mika is supposedly Jimmy Carter’s communist Sec of State daughter I believe.

    I think I read a story where Morning Mika and Morning Joe are an Item. Dunno if that’s true though.

  24. Boambee John
    #2321179, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Myrddin Seren at 1043,

    I would rather claim only a bachelor’s degree than “boast” about an “upper second class” masters.

  25. Leigh Lowe
    #2321180, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Mike of Marion

    #2321175, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Mark Dice shows MSNBC meltdown – “We have lost all hope”.

    Ha, Ha, M of M.
    It’s worth a look at 0:33 just to see the gin soaked old hag Illary trip over her own Hush Puppies and face plant into the carpet of the plane.

  26. notafan
    #2321181, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Why would they do thst MV?

    I understand helping a brother and public service inertia but actively advancing the interests of terrorists?

  28. Boambee John
    #2321183, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Nick at 1102,

    Your innocent belief that students at Punchbowl have ever been punished for homophobic or sexist comments is touching.

  29. Myrddin Seren
    #2321184, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:26 am

    She has since offered a confused narrative of events…..

    I would be willing to bet that if Prof. Triggs had to sit a test for mental balance and competence, like many organisations require their staff to undertake, she would fail dismally and be ushered out the door with embarrassed smiles, HR telling her ‘don’t call us – we’ll call you’, and a file marked with words like ‘delusional’ and ‘lies so compulsively the truth is forgotten and more lies result’.

  30. custard
    #2321185, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Fuck off Grigory you mendacious piece of shit.

  31. thefrolickingmole
    #2321186, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:29 am

    And here we go, calls for more money to be diverted to the ladies because “Muh vagina’.
    https://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/2017/mar/10/unpaid-childcare-is-australias-largest-industry-it-needs-to-be-acknowledged

    Unpaid childcare is Australia’s largest industry – it needs to be acknowledged
    Putting a dollar figure on unpaid childcare – valued at more than $345bn in Australia – encourages governments and employers to factor it into their planning

  32. m0nty
    #2321188, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:33 am

    ‘Screw Everyone’s Kids! Make Australia Rotherham! I Must Signal My Communist/UN/Islamic Virtue!’

    Hmm USSR, not sure that is what I actually said. Your paraphrasing skills leave a little to be desired.

  33. Myrddin Seren
    #2321191, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:34 am

    nota

    Why would they do thst MV?

    I understand helping a brother and public service inertia but actively advancing the interests of terrorists?

    Remember these guys ? One gets in and leverages opportunities for more family and friends.

    They were hacking sensitive computers and making a pile on the side in dodgy business dealings. What’s not to like about this sort of gig.

    Besides – some hijabi grade Z clerk in Centrelink pulling a notice about a Brother is not necessarily a terrorist mastermind. She might be simply following orders to ensure she doesn’t get a Keysar Trad’ing when she gets home.

  34. The Beer Whisperer
    #2321192, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Beery, it’s a strange but revealing window onto what our ‘journalistic’ class thinks.

    Very interesting, indeed, Nick.

    However, they had an article on the “deep state” narrative connected to Trump of course, but I suspected the article was dressed up as an Anti-Trump rant to give exposure to the idea of Trump’s accusations having merit. Closet support for Trump in an environment where such things are verboten.

    Or am I simply giving a journalist too much credit?

  35. H B Bear
    #2321193, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Fuck off Grigory you mendacious piece of shit.

    Hear hear.

  36. m0nty
    #2321194, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:35 am

    WA Libs are all in for anti-vax and open racism.

    Liberal insiders are worried there may be no net benefit from a preference deal with One Nation in Western Australia after it became apparent that Pauline Hanson’s party is ridden with dissent and has even fewer volunteers than first thought to distribute how-to-vote cards tomorrow.

    In close seats across the state, Liberal candidates and their volunteers have taken the unusual step of offering to help promote One Nation and display the party’s how-to-vote cards.

  37. The Beer Whisperer
    #2321195, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Women love being wolf-whistled.
    Any woman who says she doesn’t is lying.
    The only reason some women faux-complain about being whistled at is so they can publicise the fact that they get whistled at.

    CL, you clearly “get” human psychology. But only if you have the piece of paper that says so 🙄

  38. Fisky
    #2321196, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    The WA liberals are going to lose by 8 points.

  39. lotocoti
    #2321197, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    You’re risking a yellow card for the tautology, Custard.

  40. H B Bear
    #2321198, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Whatever it takes mUnty. Personally I wish they would start robocalling pensioners saying Sneakers is going to sell Medicare.

  41. Nick
    #2321199, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Nick at 1102,
    Your innocent belief that students at Punchbowl have ever been punished for homophobic or sexist comments is touching.

    Ha, no, Boambee. I meant others within the Departmental system, the sorts of white, male types for whom rules normally apply 🙂

  42. notafan
    #2321200, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:40 am

    MS

    I get that but MV seemed to be implying that there was some sort of hands off the terrorists at a very high level in the PS.

    Unless there was some intell gathering motive I cannot see the logic in that.

  43. The Beer Whisperer
    #2321201, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Unpaid childcare is Australia’s largest industry

    Bollocks. Whingeing is our biggest industry, with in excess of 21 million people in it.

  44. PoliticoNT
    #2321203, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Cats may enjoy this…..

    Just attended my 8yo son’s school assembly (ACT public school). On the Principal’s agenda:

    1. A discussion about a Mother Tongue school morning tea (where whitey teachers and busy bodies remind white students how common they are).

    2. A plug for the ACT Government’s Mother Tongue morning tea (broader you’re-not-special-whitey-nonsense).

    3. A Harmony Day preview where students are encouraged to wear national and religious costume as appropriate (the Iranian born girls are in for a treat).

    4. An extended bit of nonsense about gender equality and International Women’s Day, including an observation by the (witless) Principal that it was pleasing to see more girls take part in this week’s swimming carnival. Yes, they’re that desperate. Most kids are sub-12 but that doesn’t stop the Left.

    5. Then a special fascism award, sorry Communication Award, for the child who runs quickest to the school captains whenever there’s trouble on the playground.

    Fuck me. In the end I simply turned my back until the Principal finished their carry on. Little else we can do.

  45. JC
    #2321205, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:45 am

    God I love this Administration.

    The new head of the US Environmental Protection Agency has called into question the organisation’s legal right to regulate carbon dioxide emissions, a signature effort by the Obama administration.

    In a speech on Thursday to a room full of energy executives in Houston for CERAweek by IHS Markit, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said there was a “fundamental question” about whether Congress gave the agency the authority to “deal with the Co2 issue.”

    “It’s a question that needs to be asked and answered,” Mr. Pruitt said. In an interview earlier Thursday, Mr. Pruitt said carbon dioxide emissions weren’t the primary cause of global warming. “I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” Mr. Pruitt told CNBC’s Squawk Box.

    http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/world/epa-head-scott-pruitt-claims-carbon-monoxide-doesnt-cause-global-warming/news-story/9bda19a36e2385c22de73132b8cdb275

    I watched the CNBC interview. He was just great.

  46. Nick
    #2321206, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Re the Primary school as mentioned by PoliticoNT:

    1. A discussion about a Mother Tongue school morning tea (where whitey teachers and busy bodies remind white students how common they are).

    How can you have a mother tongue morning tea when not everyone shares the same mother tongue? This just creates small ghettoised cliques. Oh wait…

    3. A Harmony Day preview where students are encouraged to wear national and religious costume as appropriate (the Iranian born girls are in for a treat).

    Yep, as above, nothing creates harmony like showing how different we all are FFS.
    The reason why students wear a uniform is to be treated and regarded ‘uniformly’, when such things meant equality and fairness.

  47. Snoopy
    #2321207, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Who knew science was so easy? Their ABC:

    Another mass bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef, caused by warmer ocean temperatures, has been confirmed after just one day of aerial surveys.

  48. Myrddin Seren
    #2321208, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:50 am

    More from the OECD – this time a signal indicator of the future demographics of business:

    The OECD found young Australian women are better educated than men — nearly 54 per cent of women aged 25 to 34 have a university degree, compared with 43 per cent of men.

    I know we have had the discussions about the value of university degrees and the degree mills abounding.

    Big Company/Government departments frantically signalling their diversity virtue by quotas for females will hoover up the 54% of women to the exclusion of males ( unless they are gay, transgender, indigenous and/or Muslim – in which case expect their own quotas soon ).

    Where these big organisations will really drive fundamental change to feminise ( and embed the other victim groups de jour as per the above sample ) will be when they deploy their huge purchasing power.

    Big Organisation Purchasing Team to Little Aussie Battler Supplier:

    ‘Well – you have a very competitive quote and a demonstrated capacity to deliver on time/on spec. Regretfully we must decline your bid”.

    LABS: “Wha..wha..what ? We spent a lot of time and money on this bid to you”

    BOPT: “True – but unfortunately you fail our diversity tests”.

    Coming soon. It will be ‘No Country for Men…period’ in the well remunerated sections of the Australian economy soon. Maybe a year or so after the Shorten Ascendancy and it will be law.

  50. Nick
    #2321212, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Another mass bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef, caused by warmer ocean temperatures, has been confirmed after just one day of aerial surveys.

    From above the water too!

  51. Grigory M
    #2321213, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:57 am

    “mendacious”? Say what? Corinne didn’t get a rose – and neither did you. Perfectly truthful. 😉

  52. Nick
    #2321214, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:57 am

    3. A Harmony Day preview where students are encouraged to wear national and religious costume as appropriate

    Sorry to labour the point but I just noticed this. Remember when it was just National costume? Now its religious costume ? I wonder who they could be talking about?

  53. Boambee John
    #2321215, posted on March 10, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Nick at 1139,

    Of course, how could I have made such an elementary error! LOL

