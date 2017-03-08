Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017

Posted on 3:00 pm, March 8, 2017
1,783 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017

  1. thefrolickingmole
    #2321558, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Sinc can smote anyone, anytime he wants to.

    I AM THE LAW

  2. Sock worsted wool.
    #2321561, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Monty is one lowy dog and sick puppy regarding the passing of Bill Leak.
    Hope all you cucky white knights are bathing in the glow of your virtue signalling.

  3. memoryvault
    #2321563, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    It already has done this. It is just a continuing process from the process of mechanization that started the industrial revolution. New jobs arise. New automations can make jobs as well as break others. Think of pianola mechanics. Kaput, but replaced by radio technicians. Then video killed the radio store, as they say. New jobs in video, now gone. But other new jobs arising from further digitization.

    That’s the standard argument trotted out by economists, Lizzie. Unfortunately it’s not a process that continues indefinitely into infinity. We can’t all prosper simply by serving each other coffee and doing each others laundry.

    Especially not when the coffee making and laundry chores become fully automated.

  4. Roger
    #2321564, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    So mouth the right platitudes and get the pass. Everyone happy. Why not?

    The problem is that too many gullible, unformed minds believe what they are taught.

    They then graduate and become the teachers of the next generation.

    The long march continues.

  5. Nick
    #2321566, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Brandis’ comment is disgusting.

  6. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2321568, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Woops. I left out a word because of an edit:
    There is no-one while I’ve been on earth who comes near Leak’s brilliance or achievements in cartooning …

    Possibly not in your time on earth nor mine, Tom, but Low was a great cartoonist who did much to maintain Britain’s morale and help to win the Second World War against the evil of Nazism. I used to own a book of his wartime cartoons; they were strong and great.

    Every few generations, such a one emerges. Leak was ours, our good fortune.

  7. Anthony
    #2321569, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    When does the slag appear before the Senate again?

  8. Tintarella di Luna
    #2321576, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Burn the HRC to the ground
    Lock and chain the doors first.

    No that is so like them, destroy, destroy and hate.

    No build a statute to Bill Leak and set in on the corner of Pitt and King Street at the Headquarters of the Australian Human Rights Commission. What a devastating loss.

  9. Nick
    #2321581, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Burn the HRC to the ground
    Lock and chain the doors first.

    Hey, Its not as if its the Christian Lobby group in Canberra / sarc.

  10. Lysander
    #2321582, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Burn the HRC to the ground
    Lock and chain the doors first.

    No that is so like them, destroy, destroy and hate.

    Statue is a good idea but if you want to be more like them you could have the HRC crowdfunded instead of appropriated. It’d be a good start; any remaining proceeds could go toward said statue.

    🙂

  11. C.L.
    #2321583, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Burn the HRC to the ground
    Lock and chain the doors first.
    ——————-
    No that is so like them, destroy, destroy and hate.

    No, it’s not “like them.”
    Not only is there nothing wrong with destroying evil, there is also – ipso facto – no chance of resembling them while doing so.

  12. Myrddin Seren
    #2321584, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Given that, what is to be done about those that are displaced? How are we going to provide a meaningful life for those that have nothing to do? It behoves us to start thinking about this now, whilst automation has not displaced huge numbers of workers.

    Well, if actions speak louder than words, the people at the forefront of automation, robotisation and thinking about the future are hedging their bets against mass unemployment, failed social security systems and resulting carnage:

    One of the more peculiar hobbies popular among the Silicon Valley elite is an obsession with preparing to survive for end times; its adherents are commonly called “preppers.”

    It’s the topic of an essay in the New Yorker this week, “Survival of the Richest” by Evan Osnos, which delves into why tech billionaires are particularly attracted to the idea.

    According to Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, the prepper movement among tech-made billionaires is largely inspired by fear that artificial intelligence will one day displace so many jobs that there will be a revolt against those behind the technology.

    But what would they know……..

  13. pete m
    #2321588, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Hatred is a wasted emotion.

    Bill Leak is a great loss. He used his wit and talent to fight a good fight.

  14. egg_
    #2321590, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    What’s the bet that Squalid won’t be able to get the smirk off his face tonight?

  15. C.L.
    #2321591, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Well, I’m somewhat surprised to hear people insisting the HRC should not be destroyed on some specious pretext of phony magnanimity.

  16. Top Ender
    #2321593, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Have posted a comment online under The Oz article about Bill Leak:

    How about an annual award from The Australian? – “The Bill Leak Award for Insightful, Courageous, and Downright Honest Analysis of an Issue”.

  17. Snoopy
    #2321597, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    No mention of the fact that Aborigines didn’t possess the technology to fry or boil food.

  18. val majkus
    #2321606, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    How about an annual award from The Australian? – “The Bill Leak Award for Insightful, Courageous, and Downright Honest Analysis of an Issue”.

    Love it! + 1

  19. Tom
    #2321611, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    In case you missed it, as it went virtually unreported:

    The number of people illegally crossing the U.S. southern border has dropped 40 percent in President Trump’s first full month in office, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Wednesday.

    U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported that the number of illegal border crossings dropped from 31,578 to 18,762 persons. Kelly said border agents usually see a 10 to 20 percent increase in illegal immigrant apprehensions from January to February.

    “The drop in apprehensions shows a marked change in trends,” Kelly said. “Since the administration’s implementation of executive orders to enforce immigration laws, apprehensions and inadmissible activity is trending toward the lowest monthly total in at least the last five years.”

    The new numbers are welcoming news for Trump who campaigned on illegal immigration crackdown.

    Trump signed an executive order increasing border security and authorizing the construction of his promised border wall along the southern border in the first few days of his presidency. Trump also seeks to hire about 5,000 additional border patrol officials and 10,000 ICE agents and seeks to fast-track deportations.

    “We will remain vigilant to respond to any changes in these trends, as numbers of illegal crossings typically increase between March and May,” Kelly said. “However, the early results show that enforcement matters, deterrence matters, and that comprehensive immigration enforcement can make an impact.”

    Meanwhile, the US FMIC continues to lampoon The Wall just as the Australian FMIC assured us that boat turnbacks would never work.

    Lots of headless media banshees are being schooled about the nation-state’s need — supported by the majority — for strong national borders.

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2321615, posted on March 10, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Well, I’m somewhat surprised to hear people insisting the HRC should not be destroyed on some specious pretext of phony magnanimity.

    Are you saying CL that we could not think of something worse than mere obliteration?

    I suggest that they be relocated to a shack in the Afar depression that enlightened Marxist country of Eritrea, where the temperature is 50 C on a cool day. Give them a short wave radio and a solar panel to charge up its battery.

    Or maybe they can base themselves out of an igloo on Wrangel Island in Russia. Or perhaps a bombed out tenement in Sanaa, Yemen? I’d let them have a metal detector to find IEDs, I’m not a bastard.

  21. Boambee John
    #2321619, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    “potentially large losses to the economy’’ when women stay home to care for kids.

    IT at 1214,

    And exactly how should we describe a group of culturally incompatible immigrants with limited skills who are statistically likely to remain unemployed for years if not decades?

    The OECD has, like the UN, passed its use by date.

  22. notafan
    #2321622, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Less coming from the south into the US, more going north to Canada.

    #winning

  23. woolfe
    #2321631, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Have posted a comment online under The Oz article about Bill Leak:

    How about an annual award from The Australian? – “The Bill Leak Award for Insightful, Courageous, and Downright Honest Analysis of an Issue”.

    It will get taken over by the left.

  24. Boambee John
    #2321635, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    stackja at 1259,

    Yesterday Cats and Kittehs were defending m0nty against what some considered to be a scurrilous attack on him.

    Today he shows his gratitude by sneering at Leak.

  25. Joe
    #2321636, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    The task of the university used to be to teach students how to think.

    Now the universities teach students what to think.

    The prior has been a part of “education” from Socrates times.
    The latter has also been a part of “education” from Socrates times.
    What’s changed is that the prior has been dropped from modern “education”.

  26. Fisky
    #2321638, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    (((Mark Krikorian)))‏ @MarkSKrikorian 1m1 minute ago
    More
    Sally the salad-making robot http://tcrn.ch/2mGzJKc But by all means, let’s keep importing more unskilled workers.

  27. Infidel Tiger
    #2321639, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    No that is so like them, destroy, destroy and hate.

    No build a statute to Bill Leak and set in on the corner of Pitt and King Street at the Headquarters of the Australian Human Rights Commission. What a devastating loss.

    Turn the gas down to low at auschwitz in other words. Spare me.

    Destroy them with furious and unbridled violence and anger. Show them a wrath that scares them and their kind for eternity.

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2321644, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Hey Fisk, what do you think of Thomas Franks?

  29. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2321647, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Or maybe they can base themselves out of an igloo on Wrangel Island in Russia. Or perhaps a bombed out tenement in Sanaa, Yemen? I’d let them have a metal detector to find IEDs, I’m not a bastard.

    Let them not be martyred. The process is the punishment. If not entire obliteration, then Koo Wee Rup.

  30. Nick
    #2321650, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Abbott’s response ro Bill Leak’s death:

    Superb artist, fine mind, brave soul. It’s hard to credit that Bill Leak, so brilliantly alive a moment ago, is now gone. No one better illustrated the great truth that a picture is worth a thousand words. We are all aesthetically, culturally and even spiritually impoverished to lose this wonderful man.‬

    Turnbull’s response to Bill Leak’s death :

    I can’t believe that Bill Leak is dead.
    Who had more life, more energy than him? So many more cartoons to draw, paintings to paint, politicians to satirise – so many more lives to enhance with his wit, his brilliance, his good friendship.
    Lucy and I first met Bill more than thirty years ago – he would have been thirty and I was thirty two.
    Bill was doing the courtroom illustrations for the Spycatcher trial for one of the British television networks.
    We were young, filled with mischief and confidence and delighted to shake up the British establishment.
    And right through his far too short life Bill was always a good humoured sceptic of anybody and anything in authority; he was a superb satirist.
    He was a great friend of Lucy’s equally mischievous uncle Robert Hughes. Bob had started his career drawing cartoons, and was still pretty good, but he knew Bill was the master of political cartooning.
    And a fine painter as well, especially of portraits. His portrait of Bob Hughes brought the darkness of Goya into a bleak, almost menacing image of Bob in his last years, almost broken but not beaten, glaring defiantly into an uncertain future.
    In the early 90s Bill asked to do a portrait of me he wanted to enter in the Archibald and at the same time he was simultaneously painting the official portraits of Governor General Bill Hayden and Prime Minister Bob Hawke.
    Bill’s account of their comments on the other’s developing portrait was hilarious – each encouraging Bill to touch up their old rival’s painting to make it a little less flattering.
    Yes, art is long and life is short, but it shouldn’t be this short. Bill should have grown old and even more wiry, like Norman Lindsay, and kept painting into his 80s and beyond as Lloyd Rees did and John Olsen is doing today.
    Our love and prayers are with Bill’s family at this tough time.

    The pompous windbag

  31. notafan
    #2321654, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Boambee John

    You will also notice the Montebank tried to walk back his comment, so desperate to say something negative, he came out with something extra moronic.

    He was already in hospital, whirling sounds, when he had his heart attack , whirling sounds, he was a smoker, more whirling sounds, yeah that’ll work, hit post.

    Pointless and pathetic.

  32. H B Bear
    #2321658, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Lord Waffleworth reminds us what a pompous and offensive family the Hughes really are. No wonder he fits in so well.

  33. JC
    #2321665, posted on March 10, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    @timsout you and that other insufferable liar hounded the hell of Leak until he had a heart attack #deportfatlips #auspol

