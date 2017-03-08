Liberty Quote
Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
1,783 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
Sinc can smote anyone, anytime he wants to.
I AM THE LAW
Monty is one lowy dog and sick puppy regarding the passing of Bill Leak.
Hope all you cucky white knights are bathing in the glow of your virtue signalling.
That’s the standard argument trotted out by economists, Lizzie. Unfortunately it’s not a process that continues indefinitely into infinity. We can’t all prosper simply by serving each other coffee and doing each others laundry.
Especially not when the coffee making and laundry chores become fully automated.
So mouth the right platitudes and get the pass. Everyone happy. Why not?
The problem is that too many gullible, unformed minds believe what they are taught.
They then graduate and become the teachers of the next generation.
The long march continues.
Brandis’ comment is disgusting.
Possibly not in your time on earth nor mine, Tom, but Low was a great cartoonist who did much to maintain Britain’s morale and help to win the Second World War against the evil of Nazism. I used to own a book of his wartime cartoons; they were strong and great.
Every few generations, such a one emerges. Leak was ours, our good fortune.
When does the slag appear before the Senate again?
No that is so like them, destroy, destroy and hate.
No build a statute to Bill Leak and set in on the corner of Pitt and King Street at the Headquarters of the Australian Human Rights Commission. What a devastating loss.
Hey, Its not as if its the Christian Lobby group in Canberra / sarc.
Statue is a good idea but if you want to be more like them you could have the HRC crowdfunded instead of appropriated. It’d be a good start; any remaining proceeds could go toward said statue.
🙂
No, it’s not “like them.”
Not only is there nothing wrong with destroying evil, there is also – ipso facto – no chance of resembling them while doing so.
Well, if actions speak louder than words, the people at the forefront of automation, robotisation and thinking about the future are hedging their bets against mass unemployment, failed social security systems and resulting carnage:
But what would they know……..
Hatred is a wasted emotion.
Bill Leak is a great loss. He used his wit and talent to fight a good fight.
What’s the bet that Squalid won’t be able to get the smirk off his face tonight?
Well, I’m somewhat surprised to hear people insisting the HRC should not be destroyed on some specious pretext of phony magnanimity.
Have posted a comment online under The Oz article about Bill Leak:
How about an annual award from The Australian? – “The Bill Leak Award for Insightful, Courageous, and Downright Honest Analysis of an Issue”.
No mention of the fact that Aborigines didn’t possess the technology to fry or boil food.
Love it! + 1
In case you missed it, as it went virtually unreported:
Meanwhile, the US FMIC continues to lampoon The Wall just as the Australian FMIC assured us that boat turnbacks would never work.
Lots of headless media banshees are being schooled about the nation-state’s need — supported by the majority — for strong national borders.
Are you saying CL that we could not think of something worse than mere obliteration?
I suggest that they be relocated to a shack in the Afar depression that enlightened Marxist country of Eritrea, where the temperature is 50 C on a cool day. Give them a short wave radio and a solar panel to charge up its battery.
Or maybe they can base themselves out of an igloo on Wrangel Island in Russia. Or perhaps a bombed out tenement in Sanaa, Yemen? I’d let them have a metal detector to find IEDs, I’m not a bastard.
“potentially large losses to the economy’’ when women stay home to care for kids.
IT at 1214,
And exactly how should we describe a group of culturally incompatible immigrants with limited skills who are statistically likely to remain unemployed for years if not decades?
The OECD has, like the UN, passed its use by date.
Less coming from the south into the US, more going north to Canada.
#winning
It will get taken over by the left.
stackja at 1259,
Yesterday Cats and Kittehs were defending m0nty against what some considered to be a scurrilous attack on him.
Today he shows his gratitude by sneering at Leak.
The prior has been a part of “education” from Socrates times.
The latter has also been a part of “education” from Socrates times.
What’s changed is that the prior has been dropped from modern “education”.
Turn the gas down to low at auschwitz in other words. Spare me.
Destroy them with furious and unbridled violence and anger. Show them a wrath that scares them and their kind for eternity.
Hey Fisk, what do you think of Thomas Franks?
Let them not be martyred. The process is the punishment. If not entire obliteration, then Koo Wee Rup.
Abbott’s response ro Bill Leak’s death:
Superb artist, fine mind, brave soul. It’s hard to credit that Bill Leak, so brilliantly alive a moment ago, is now gone. No one better illustrated the great truth that a picture is worth a thousand words. We are all aesthetically, culturally and even spiritually impoverished to lose this wonderful man.
Turnbull’s response to Bill Leak’s death :
I can’t believe that Bill Leak is dead.
Who had more life, more energy than him? So many more cartoons to draw, paintings to paint, politicians to satirise – so many more lives to enhance with his wit, his brilliance, his good friendship.
Lucy and I first met Bill more than thirty years ago – he would have been thirty and I was thirty two.
Bill was doing the courtroom illustrations for the Spycatcher trial for one of the British television networks.
We were young, filled with mischief and confidence and delighted to shake up the British establishment.
And right through his far too short life Bill was always a good humoured sceptic of anybody and anything in authority; he was a superb satirist.
He was a great friend of Lucy’s equally mischievous uncle Robert Hughes. Bob had started his career drawing cartoons, and was still pretty good, but he knew Bill was the master of political cartooning.
And a fine painter as well, especially of portraits. His portrait of Bob Hughes brought the darkness of Goya into a bleak, almost menacing image of Bob in his last years, almost broken but not beaten, glaring defiantly into an uncertain future.
In the early 90s Bill asked to do a portrait of me he wanted to enter in the Archibald and at the same time he was simultaneously painting the official portraits of Governor General Bill Hayden and Prime Minister Bob Hawke.
Bill’s account of their comments on the other’s developing portrait was hilarious – each encouraging Bill to touch up their old rival’s painting to make it a little less flattering.
Yes, art is long and life is short, but it shouldn’t be this short. Bill should have grown old and even more wiry, like Norman Lindsay, and kept painting into his 80s and beyond as Lloyd Rees did and John Olsen is doing today.
Our love and prayers are with Bill’s family at this tough time.
The pompous windbag
Boambee John
You will also notice the Montebank tried to walk back his comment, so desperate to say something negative, he came out with something extra moronic.
He was already in hospital, whirling sounds, when he had his heart attack , whirling sounds, he was a smoker, more whirling sounds, yeah that’ll work, hit post.
Pointless and pathetic.
Lord Waffleworth reminds us what a pompous and offensive family the Hughes really are. No wonder he fits in so well.