This is from The Guardian no less, If Trump were a woman: play swaps presidential candidates’ genders in which the 2016 presidential debates were recast onstage in New York, with Trump as a woman and Clinton as a man.
Would we allow a female leader to speak like Donald Trump?
That question inspired a new play that restages parts of the three 2016 presidential debates word-for-word and gesture-for-gesture – but with a woman depicting Donald Trump and a man playing Hillary Clinton.
And this is what they found, with the following comment typical.
“When a woman says it, it doesn’t sound as crazy.”
In fact, it never sounded crazy at all but that’s just me and sixty million others. Read the story through.
Entertaining.
I guess he’s in the mold of Maggie T and doesn’t take any crap.