Background on the alt-right

Posted on 4:49 pm, March 9, 2017 by Rafe Champion

I have to admit that I have not been keeping up to date with the alt-right so for the benefit of others who are wondering, here is a rather wordy piece explaining some of its pedigree.

After the prehistory there is a very powerful defence of capitalism against the hard and soft forms of intervention which are both likely to end up at the same destination.

53 Responses to Background on the alt-right

  1. jupes
    #2320518, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Who is this clown?

    He links Trump to Nazism then comes up with this alternative:

    What is the alternative to right and left Hegelianism? It is found in the liberal tradition, summed up by Frederic Bastiat’s phrase “the harmony of interests.” Peace, prosperity, liberty, and community are possible.

    Yeah right, trying spreading that hippy bullshit while importing a million Muslims a year.

    Fucking clueless.

  2. Fisky
    #2320519, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    I agree with the overall thrust of the article, especially on the disreputable origins of the alt-right. Unfortunately, there is no going back to a neutral liberal state, not after the Left’s total corruption of state institutions. We need a kind of Alt-Lite, seeking to build a state based on partisan anti-Leftism and suppression of Leftists, not unlike the setup in Hungary under the leadership of Viktor Orban.

  3. Driftforge
    #2320527, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    While the article reads as a ‘I’m trying to scare people out of this by referring to bogeymen of the past’, some of the elements seem correctly sourced.

    No idea about the Hegelian roots; I’ll chase that up with some of the more well read folk. Carlyle is certainly in there though, although the more widely read works are his later ones.

    It was kind and amusing for the blogger to try and excuse Darwin his Darwinism.

    But the nature of the alt-right is not to be particularly disturbed by all of that. They’ve had enough of being called every -ist under the sun; they don’t care anymore. I think defining people as -ists by nature, making the -ism inescapable tipped the popular response over the edge.

    So the effect of such a piece is mostly going to be to give those looking a little deeper some sources to read.

    But most of the alt-right is just counter-cultural populism. Those aspects of reaction which aren’t populist generally try to keep some distance from it.

    There is stuff like the 16 points over at Vox Day, which is openly an attempt to provide some backbone to the movement and seems to have largely been agreed, minor quibbles aside:

    The Alt Right is of the political right in both the American and the European sense of the term. Socialists are not Alt Right. Progressives are not Alt Right. Liberals are not Alt Right. Communists, Marxists, Marxians, cultural Marxists, and neocons are not Alt Right.
    The Alt Right is an ALTERNATIVE to the mainstream conservative movement in the USA that is nominally encapsulated by Russel Kirk’s 10 Conservative Principles, but in reality has devolved towards progressivism. It is also an alternative to libertarianism.
    The Alt Right is not a defensive attitude and rejects the concept of noble and principled defeat. It is a forward-thinking philosophy of offense, in every sense of that term. The Alt Right believes in victory through persistence and remaining in harmony with science, reality, cultural tradition, and the lessons of history.
    The Alt Right believes Western civilization is the pinnacle of human achievement and supports its three foundational pillars: Christianity, the European nations, and the Graeco-Roman legacy.
    The Alt Right is openly and avowedly nationalist. It supports all nationalisms and the right of all nations to exist, homogeneous and unadulterated by foreign invasion and immigration.
    The Alt Right is anti-globalist. It opposes all groups who work for globalist ideals or globalist objectives.
    The Alt Right is anti-equalitarian. It rejects the idea of equality for the same reason it rejects the ideas of unicorns and leprechauns, noting that human equality does not exist in any observable scientific, legal, material, intellectual, sexual, or spiritual form.
    The Alt Right is scientodific. It presumptively accepts the current conclusions of the scientific method (scientody), while understanding a) these conclusions are liable to future revision, b) that scientistry is susceptible to corruption, and c) that the so-called scientific consensus is not based on scientody, but democracy, and is therefore intrinsically unscientific.
    The Alt Right believes identity > culture > politics.
    The Alt Right is opposed to the rule or domination of any native ethnic group by another, particularly in the sovereign homelands of the dominated peoples. The Alt Right is opposed to any non-native ethnic group obtaining excessive influence in any society through nepotism, tribalism, or any other means.
    The Alt Right understands that diversity + proximity = war.
    The Alt Right doesn’t care what you think of it.
    The Alt Right rejects international free trade and the free movement of peoples that free trade requires. The benefits of intranational free trade is not evidence for the benefits of international free trade.
    The Alt Right believes we must secure the existence of white people and a future for white children.
    The Alt Right does not believe in the general supremacy of any race, nation, people, or sub-species. Every race, nation, people, and human sub-species has its own unique strengths and weaknesses, and possesses the sovereign right to dwell unmolested in the native culture it prefers.
    The Alt Right is a philosophy that values peace among the various nations of the world and opposes wars to impose the values of one nation upon another as well as efforts to exterminate individual nations through war, genocide, immigration, or genetic assimilation.

  4. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2320531, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    What Is The Alt-Right? | Vox Day and Stefan Molyneux

    (I don’t think those who identify as ‘alt-right’ all agree on what it actually is, so it’s worth looking at a few different sources. It would be interesting to ask some of them if they agree with the description in that article.)

  5. hzhousewife
    #2320562, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    While the article referred to makes my brain fuzz, the one underneath about Money Macks is vastly entertaining. Thanks Rafe !

  6. Driftforge
    #2320565, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Can’t find anything on Hegel favourably at UR or Social Matter. Curt Doolittle also seems not to base his work from there. Nothing favourable at Xenosystems either. Not sure there is much else anywhere.

    Thing is, there just aren’t that many ‘thinkers’ in the Alt-Right. None of the above references are techinically Alt-Right, although they would be considered aligned in some way.

    I’ll ask around a few of the guys who are better read than I am.

  7. .
    #2320567, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    We need a kind of Alt-Lite, seeking to build a state based on partisan anti-Leftism and suppression of Leftists

    No thank-you. Turns out you weren’t joking about Pinochet being a great human being.

  8. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2320571, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    So I asume anyone who is alt right is not of the consevative left ? Liberals and republicans ,corrupted by left wing r]termites like turnbull and macain . The name says it all ” All Right ” that explains it .Another one is “Populist ” I assume that means Popular ,unlike turnbulls left they arent popular ,nor are shortasses commos or the groins ,looks like the all righters are winning .

  9. Driftforge
    #2320575, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    We need a kind of Alt-Lite, seeking to build a state based on partisan anti-Leftism and suppression of Leftists, not unlike the setup in Hungary under the leadership of Viktor Orban.

    I think there is a substantive truth in this; leftism is parasitism, and must be rooted out whereever it is found. The problem is that Rightwards is more like ‘Away from the civilisational collapse that is the end goal of leftism’; every different group of people head off in a different Right, and then tend to fight over differences in what Rightward means rather than coming together at every point to eliminate leftism.

    Liberalism institutionalised acceptance of leftism as a valid position. Turns out you can’t do that and retain civilisation. So yes, people are reaching around to find some basis that is resistant to leftism, and the alt-right is at least temporarily providing a functional rear-guard action in defence of Western Civilisation.

  10. Fisky
    #2320578, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Pinochet, Orban, that guy in Poland. All great leaders.

  11. Driftforge
    #2320591, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Decius on the end of constitutionalism

    Again, Decius probably wouldn’t identify as alt-right. But this is the way of those who are actually thinking about the situation as it stands and how to proceed.

    It very much matters what is the likely outcome of a loss; that is, what are the stakes. Caesarism is worse than constitutionalism. But Caesarism—if Caesar be ours and not theirs—is manifestly not worse than foreign conquest, slavery, or techno-totalitarian tyranny. A prudent man may prefer Caesarism on precisely the ground that Pinkoski suggests in his closing remarks: that, by ensuring a measure of continuity, Caesarism may support the continuance of serious thought by a serious few (especially if Caesar calls off the dogs of the professorate, the corporate media blob, the victimhood industrial complex, and the Voluntary Auxiliary Thought Police).

    By maintaining, even in degraded form, our civilization, Caesarism may nurture just enough fertile ground for the green shoots of thought eventually to foreshadow a genuine philosophic spring. Presumably Pinkoski is not saying that the only moral course—the only non-defeatist, non-collaborationist course—is resignedly to accept a replay of the Fifth Century and all that followed?

    On the other hand, if the outcome of defeat is something much graver than Caesar—if we are truly facing a Saguntum situation—then the Saguntum response is the only choice. We should wish that the flame of the West not be extinguished. We should do everything in our power to prevent that flame from being extinguished. Yet we cannot guarantee that it will not be extinguished. The superiority of nobility to baseness “shines forth particularly when the noble is destroyed by the base.” But unless there are eyes to witness, record, and transmit the shining, the act of resistance redounds only to the individual conscience. That’s not a reason not to resist to the end. It is a reason to think through all alternatives carefully.

  12. Fisky
    #2320637, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    I fully agree that the Constitution needs to be supplanted by Caesarism, and have argued for some time that right-wing legal scholars should abandon originalism in favour of partisan enforcement of right-wing policy preferences by judges. We shouldn’t even bother trying to square judicial rulings with the law, just decide what the right-wing thing to do is, and brutally impose our will on the Left.

  13. JC
    #2320639, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    LOL

    So all legal arguments should delve into what is the best rightwing position on any given legal issue!
    I love you like a red headed stepchild, Fisky.

  14. Rafe Champion
    #2320641, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Dupes you don’t have to agree with everything or indeed anything in that piece but the classical liberal/libertarian agenda a la Bastiat is not bullshit. We have to offer more than just resistance to the left, and our positive agenda needs to have depth. Hence the Friedman Conference.

  15. Fisky
    #2320642, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    How awesome would it be if the Supreme Court found that all taxes over 10% are unconstitutional, and also that Muslim countries are not eligible for visas to the United States. It doesn’t matter what the Constitution actually says, because the Left have always ignored it, and there is no rule anymore requiring people to follow the Constitution.

    Also, we should reinterpret the First Amendment to exclude Leftism as a form of protected speech. All Leftism is incitement, and that can and must be criminalised.

  16. Driftforge
    #2320650, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    We shouldn’t even bother trying to square judicial rulings with the law, just decide what the right-wing thing to do is, and brutally impose our will on the Left.

    Add to this the complete and utter rejection of left-wing framing – thou shalt not cuck – and you have pretty much the alt-right philosophy such as it is.

  17. Fisky
    #2320651, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Actually, there is a way the Right could exploit the Constitution the same way the Left have used the Equal Protection clause. In the Preamble to the Constitution, it states:

    We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity

    So basically, the Supreme Court can just argue that all Leftist policies are bad for children (which is objectively true) and therefore are unconstitutional. Voila.

  18. Rafe Champion
    #2320652, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Taking up a point from Driftforge about the Right drifting in all directions (actually I dont answer to the label right but that is another story), we need a small hard core of principles where we all (almost) agree and these need to inform a huge range of specific actions and policy proposals.
    Without labouring the point, the core principles need to inform all the detailed activities so the principles get spread around in the course of particular programs.

  19. Fisky
    #2320654, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    I think the “Posterity” clause has enormous potential for right-wing legal scholars. We must convince the Heritage Foundation, the Federalists, and other right-wing think tanks to adopt Posterityism as their judicial ideology – if it’s good for children, then it’s in the Constitution; if not, it’s banned.

  20. Driftforge
    #2320658, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Dupes you don’t have to agree with everything or indeed anything in that piece but the classical liberal/libertarian agenda a la Bastiat is not bullshit.

    It may not be bullshit, but liberalism proceeds by enforcing outcomes (Liberty!) rather than arranging for them to flourish as a result of cultural growth. In doing so it undermines the ongoing cultural development and winnowing that was required for those very outcomes to become ingrained within the people. Furthermore, it took upon then to mix in peoples with progressively less capacity for liberty and freedom into its own, and thus accelerated the decline from the peak of Western Civilisation.

    The adoption of Liberalism is the decision as a society that we have reached a sufficient peak and no longer need to apply the disciplines that got us as far as we did.

  21. Jim Rose
    #2320659, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    I thought it was a name for a bunch of people who live in their mother’s basement that the left is trying to pump up as being of some importance

  22. Driftforge
    #2320664, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Without labouring the point, the core principles need to inform all the detailed activities so the principles get spread around in the course of particular programs.

    Two things further:
    1) It’s ok, and to be expected, that other peoples will adopt different sets of principles.

    2) Those principles must
    be placed outside of the Liberal construct; they are not for changing with the wind, nor for depending on the fickle nature of man for their maintenance. They are not for debate in the marketplace of ideas, but rather the Ideas upon which that marketplace rests.

  23. Driftforge
    #2320667, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I thought it was a name for a bunch of people who live in their mother’s basement that the left is trying to pump up as being of some importance

    That basically describes half the US these days.

  24. .
    #2320693, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Fisky
    #2320642, posted on March 9, 2017 at 6:53 pm
    How awesome would it be if the Supreme Court found that all taxes over 10% are unconstitutional

    It would be better if that was actually written as part of the constitution.

  25. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2320694, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I think one of the fundamental flaws in the thinking of the right (excluding the alt-right) is the idea that we are in a war of ideas with the left. We are not, we are in a state of total war with the left. The left gives not one hoot about its ideas being superior or inferior, it is out to win by any means necessary.

    When I use the phrase “total war” one might imagine that to be an exaggeration, but it is not, the outcome of the left’s goals is the extermination of capitalist society and in particular the white race. To that end, the fuse was lit in the late 60s took firm hold in the early 70s and the annihilation of a Western Culture has been well underway for a generation. The scale of the destruction leaves WW2 in its wake. It is of such a glacial pace that it is in essence totally invisible to the naked eye and few people are even aware that is even happening.

    The alt-right understand clearly that it is not interested in waging a war of ideas with the left and that the left’s Frankenstein headless meme is not killed, civilisation itself will either enter another dark age or outright collapse.

    The goal of the alt-right is to destroy leftism before it destroys us.

    The left is a virus, a virus that will kill its host if it is not killed first.

  26. Rafe
    #2320700, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Dont forget the position that Hayek criticised in Why i am not a conservative shares significant features with left liberalism.
    Fraser epitomised that kind of conservatism.
    Turnbull is something else, simply in the wrong party.

  27. Yohan
    #2320702, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    I think one of the fundamental flaws in the thinking of the right (excluding the alt-right) is the idea that we are in a war of ideas with the left. We are not, we are in a state of total war with the left. The left gives not one hoot about its ideas being superior or inferior, it is out to win by any means necessary.

    This is exactly correct. Right wing cultural movements have been losing for decades because they play nice, play by the rules, have morals e.t.c
    For the left the ends justify the means, and its total war. The alt-right was the first time far-left progressive ism has had any pushback and battlefield defeats in the cultural sphere. They used the lefts Alinskyist tactics and identity politics against them. And they are conscious of doing so.

    That’s why, for all its faults I support the movement.

  28. Joe
    #2320704, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    DF:

    2) Those principles must
    be placed outside of the Liberal construct; they are not for changing with the wind, nor for depending on the fickle nature of man for their maintenance. They are not for debate in the marketplace of ideas, but rather the Ideas upon which that marketplace rests.

    This impossible constraint is why the alt-right disdains Libertarianism. The alt-right does not do theory, they want to re-establish western civilisation.

  29. Yohan
    #2320709, posted on March 9, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    I’m alt-right in the cultural sphere, but not in the philosophical or economic spheres. That is a good list by Jeffry Tucker, and all those books are highly influential to the movement.

    But if you want the best intro to the political origins and principles of the alt-right, check this paper out by Matthew Lyons.

    http://threewayfight.blogspot.com.au/2017/01/ctrl-alt-delete-new-report-on.html

    Lyons is a leftist, a Marxist and radical opponent of the alt-right. But he is an academic and one of the few progressives who believes to combat your opponents you need to describe them accurately. So unlike most far left literature this is non-polemical, it is unbiased and mostly accurate.

  30. mh
    #2320712, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    What is very clear in Australia is that voting for the status quo – Libs or Labor – will certainly lead to disaster for this nation. That is why there needs to be a disruptor. Hello Pauline.

  31. Jannie
    #2320719, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    The Left, according to Wikipedia who should know, claim the alt right is racist, anti Semitic, nationalistic, sexist, misogynist, homophobic. The alt right supports Trump.

    The Left also claim that Donald Trump is racist, anti Semitic, nationalistic, sexist, misogynist, homophobic. Hence anybody who supports Donald Trump is alt right.

    Its too late to try to parse the term alt right to mean a new or old fascist, that old word has a new meaning forced on the world by its overuse and the gangsterism of those who claim to be anti fascist.

    The Left use these terms to put people in some identity box and then claim it is proof they are racists etc etc.

  32. Driftforge
    #2320727, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    The Left use these terms to put people in some identity box and then claim it is proof they are racists etc etc.

    The difference now is the alt-right does not care.

    Furthermore, they will openly and continually call out those who call themselves right but always genuflect left.

  33. Jannie
    #2320737, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Driftforge
    #2320727, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    The Left use these terms to put people in some identity box and then claim it is proof they are racists etc etc.

    The difference now is the alt-right does not care.

    I have long disdained accusations of racism sexism misogyny etc etc, because they are Leftist twaddle, overused to the point of meaninglessness by Leftists losing an argument. So I don’t care if the Left call me those words, but not because its true.

    But in truth I am not what they say, and I don’t want to be defined by them.

  34. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2320741, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    The Left, according to Wikipedia who should know, claim the alt right is racist, anti Semitic, nationalistic, sexist, misogynist, homophobic

    and there’s nothing wrong with that. This is reality. People are statistically very different, be that by race or sex or any other criteria. People have preferences, which means they have likes and dislikes. So fucking what. The alt-right doesn’t give a shit about these accusations, it wears them like a badge.

    The implict meme that just got injected with these accusation of sexism, racism etc is that you are irrational for not being an egalitarian. Because only an egalitarian does not differentiate people or have likes and dislikes.

    When you phrase it in its true sense the absurdity of these slurs becomes rather apparent.

    An egalitarian is someone who exists in a grey Mao suited universe of sameness, dullness devoid of individuality or emotion.

    As for the fascism in the alt-right, well guess what people, a nation in a state of war is in a state of fascism. It directs all its resources to winning the war. Individual liberty be damned. You can talk individual liberty when the war is over and we are losing this war rather badly.

  35. jupes
    #2320748, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Dupes you don’t have to agree with everything or indeed anything in that piece but the classical liberal/libertarian agenda a la Bastiat is not bullshit.

    Are you having a go at me Rape Champion?

    That classical liberal/libertarian agenda is indeed bullshit. And until it has something to say about Muslim immigration other than that they will integrate because of all the wonderful economic opportunities, it will remain bullshit.

    We have to offer more than just resistance to the left, and our positive agenda needs to have depth. Hence the Friedman Conference.

    The left are kicking arse because they have flooded Western nations with Muslims. The first step to resist lefties is to stop Muslim immigration yet all libertarians want them to keep flooding in.

    Fucking clueless.

  36. Driftforge
    #2320761, posted on March 9, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    But in truth I am not what they say, and I don’t want to be defined by them.

    Fair. Yet others have taken what is said of them and taken that as permission to observe reality and act according to it.

  37. Yohan
    #2320764, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    That classical liberal/libertarian agenda is indeed bullshit. And until it has something to say about Muslim immigration other than that they will integrate because of all the wonderful economic opportunities, it will remain bullshit.

    Its due to the blank slate ideology of Libertarian economics. It make no allowances for cultural differences, or even recognizes there are ones.

  38. Driftforge
    #2320768, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Jupes. A little decorum. We are not the left.

  39. .
    #2320772, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    That classical liberal/libertarian agenda is indeed bullshit.

    You hate freedom.

  40. jupes
    #2320775, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    You hate freedom.

    No that’s you, you dickhead. Despite daily evidence to the contrary, you think we can import Muslims with no consequences.

  41. Driftforge
    #2320776, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    This impossible constraint is why the alt-right disdains Libertarianism.

    The constraint is hardly impossible. The problem is the Ideas that were encoded last time around (i.e. US Constitution) were leftist.

    All men are created equal. Inalienable rights. Separation of powers. Democracy.

  42. Driftforge
    #2320778, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    You hate freedom.

    Imposed freedom is cancer.

  43. jupes
    #2320782, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Jupes. A little decorum. We are not the left.

    Yeah, come the caliphate libertarians will be killed just after the left.

  44. Yohan
    #2320786, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    The constraint is hardly impossible. The problem is the Ideas that were encoded last time around (i.e. US Constitution) were leftist.

    All men are created equal. Inalienable rights. Separation of powers. Democracy.

    It’s not really that they were leftist. In those times the founders were implicitly talking about white European people, not all people. The left now takes the statement literally, as it suits their purposes politically.

  45. Driftforge
    #2320788, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    . In those times the founders were implicitly talking about white European people, not all people.

    As if all white European people are equal. No two people are equal.

  46. jupes
    #2320791, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Its due to the blank slate ideology of Libertarian economics. It make no allowances for cultural differences, or even recognizes there are ones.

    Exactly.

  47. Driftforge
    #2320796, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Jupes. A little decorum. We are not the left.

    Yeah, come the caliphate libertarians will be killed just after the left.

    This may be the case. In the meantime, Become Worthy.

  48. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2320798, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Yeah, come the caliphate libertarians will be killed just after the left.

    If the New Right doesn’t start winning in Europe then they will make Breivik look like a boyscout parade.

    Europe isn’t building an European army for an external threat. The elites know the horses are getting nervous.

  49. Yohan
    #2320800, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    As if all white European people are equal. No two people are equal.

    We can split hairs over this, but its well known the founders made those rules as referring to men’s rights under law, not from an egalitarian ‘we are all equal’ perspective.

    Again, the left has twisted and distorted the interpretation for their political purposes.

  50. Driftforge
    #2320801, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    We can split hairs over this, but its well known the founders made those rules as referring to men’s rights under law

    Yes.

  51. Driftforge
    #2320828, posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I’m not splitting hairs. I’m just raising old issues. The notion that all men should be equal under law is leftist in and of itself.

    To presume that all men are equal under the law – that all men should be bound by the same laws, that the same laws for all men lead to a better outcome for the whole is at best a simplification. But it is hardly only that.

    It presumes the lack of a sovereign. It enacted a lack of class structure.

    It is effectively an anti-discrimination act – maybe the first? It imposes a lack of discrimination upon the whole. Ignore reality, impose a Truth, not because it is good, but because it is easy.

    And yes, a lot of other stuff has flowed from it, but do realise that those things are of one character with the founding document.

    Have a look back. The failure of conservatism to conserve is consistent and baked in. Any conservation is temporary. The failure of liberalism to lead to greater liberty other than at the end of a gun, is consistent and baked in. Flaws or features, who knows?

    But the rot didn’t start in 1965.

  52. Yohan
    #2320853, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Okay Driftforge I get what you are saying now, very good point.

    My libertarian background/hangups can accept restriction of undesirables from a given geographic location, and thus save the workable concept of equality under law. It doesn’t allow me to go as far as accepting a class structure. But maybe what you are saying is necessary to save our current civilization from destruction. I would hate to think so.

  53. Gab
    #2320855, posted on March 9, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Thanks, Rafe. I too had no idea what this “alt-right” meme was all about.

