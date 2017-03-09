Background on the alt-right

I have to admit that I have not been keeping up to date with the alt-right so for the benefit of others who are wondering, here is a rather wordy piece explaining some of its pedigree.
After the prehistory there is a very powerful defence of capitalism against the hard and soft forms of intervention which are both likely to end up at the same destination.
Who is this clown?
He links Trump to Nazism then comes up with this alternative:
Yeah right, trying spreading that hippy bullshit while importing a million Muslims a year.
Fucking clueless.
I agree with the overall thrust of the article, especially on the disreputable origins of the alt-right. Unfortunately, there is no going back to a neutral liberal state, not after the Left’s total corruption of state institutions. We need a kind of Alt-Lite, seeking to build a state based on partisan anti-Leftism and suppression of Leftists, not unlike the setup in Hungary under the leadership of Viktor Orban.
While the article reads as a ‘I’m trying to scare people out of this by referring to bogeymen of the past’, some of the elements seem correctly sourced.
No idea about the Hegelian roots; I’ll chase that up with some of the more well read folk. Carlyle is certainly in there though, although the more widely read works are his later ones.
It was kind and amusing for the blogger to try and excuse Darwin his Darwinism.
But the nature of the alt-right is not to be particularly disturbed by all of that. They’ve had enough of being called every -ist under the sun; they don’t care anymore. I think defining people as -ists by nature, making the -ism inescapable tipped the popular response over the edge.
So the effect of such a piece is mostly going to be to give those looking a little deeper some sources to read.
But most of the alt-right is just counter-cultural populism. Those aspects of reaction which aren’t populist generally try to keep some distance from it.
There is stuff like the 16 points over at Vox Day, which is openly an attempt to provide some backbone to the movement and seems to have largely been agreed, minor quibbles aside:
What Is The Alt-Right? | Vox Day and Stefan Molyneux
(I don’t think those who identify as ‘alt-right’ all agree on what it actually is, so it’s worth looking at a few different sources. It would be interesting to ask some of them if they agree with the description in that article.)
While the article referred to makes my brain fuzz, the one underneath about Money Macks is vastly entertaining. Thanks Rafe !
Can’t find anything on Hegel favourably at UR or Social Matter. Curt Doolittle also seems not to base his work from there. Nothing favourable at Xenosystems either. Not sure there is much else anywhere.
Thing is, there just aren’t that many ‘thinkers’ in the Alt-Right. None of the above references are techinically Alt-Right, although they would be considered aligned in some way.
I’ll ask around a few of the guys who are better read than I am.
No thank-you. Turns out you weren’t joking about Pinochet being a great human being.
So I asume anyone who is alt right is not of the consevative left ? Liberals and republicans ,corrupted by left wing r]termites like turnbull and macain . The name says it all ” All Right ” that explains it .Another one is “Populist ” I assume that means Popular ,unlike turnbulls left they arent popular ,nor are shortasses commos or the groins ,looks like the all righters are winning .
I think there is a substantive truth in this; leftism is parasitism, and must be rooted out whereever it is found. The problem is that Rightwards is more like ‘Away from the civilisational collapse that is the end goal of leftism’; every different group of people head off in a different Right, and then tend to fight over differences in what Rightward means rather than coming together at every point to eliminate leftism.
Liberalism institutionalised acceptance of leftism as a valid position. Turns out you can’t do that and retain civilisation. So yes, people are reaching around to find some basis that is resistant to leftism, and the alt-right is at least temporarily providing a functional rear-guard action in defence of Western Civilisation.
Pinochet, Orban, that guy in Poland. All great leaders.
Decius on the end of constitutionalism
Again, Decius probably wouldn’t identify as alt-right. But this is the way of those who are actually thinking about the situation as it stands and how to proceed.
I fully agree that the Constitution needs to be supplanted by Caesarism, and have argued for some time that right-wing legal scholars should abandon originalism in favour of partisan enforcement of right-wing policy preferences by judges. We shouldn’t even bother trying to square judicial rulings with the law, just decide what the right-wing thing to do is, and brutally impose our will on the Left.
LOL
So all legal arguments should delve into what is the best rightwing position on any given legal issue!
I love you like a red headed stepchild, Fisky.
Dupes you don’t have to agree with everything or indeed anything in that piece but the classical liberal/libertarian agenda a la Bastiat is not bullshit. We have to offer more than just resistance to the left, and our positive agenda needs to have depth. Hence the Friedman Conference.
How awesome would it be if the Supreme Court found that all taxes over 10% are unconstitutional, and also that Muslim countries are not eligible for visas to the United States. It doesn’t matter what the Constitution actually says, because the Left have always ignored it, and there is no rule anymore requiring people to follow the Constitution.
Also, we should reinterpret the First Amendment to exclude Leftism as a form of protected speech. All Leftism is incitement, and that can and must be criminalised.
Add to this the complete and utter rejection of left-wing framing – thou shalt not cuck – and you have pretty much the alt-right philosophy such as it is.
Actually, there is a way the Right could exploit the Constitution the same way the Left have used the Equal Protection clause. In the Preamble to the Constitution, it states:
So basically, the Supreme Court can just argue that all Leftist policies are bad for children (which is objectively true) and therefore are unconstitutional. Voila.
Taking up a point from Driftforge about the Right drifting in all directions (actually I dont answer to the label right but that is another story), we need a small hard core of principles where we all (almost) agree and these need to inform a huge range of specific actions and policy proposals.
Without labouring the point, the core principles need to inform all the detailed activities so the principles get spread around in the course of particular programs.
I think the “Posterity” clause has enormous potential for right-wing legal scholars. We must convince the Heritage Foundation, the Federalists, and other right-wing think tanks to adopt Posterityism as their judicial ideology – if it’s good for children, then it’s in the Constitution; if not, it’s banned.
It may not be bullshit, but liberalism proceeds by enforcing outcomes (Liberty!) rather than arranging for them to flourish as a result of cultural growth. In doing so it undermines the ongoing cultural development and winnowing that was required for those very outcomes to become ingrained within the people. Furthermore, it took upon then to mix in peoples with progressively less capacity for liberty and freedom into its own, and thus accelerated the decline from the peak of Western Civilisation.
The adoption of Liberalism is the decision as a society that we have reached a sufficient peak and no longer need to apply the disciplines that got us as far as we did.
I thought it was a name for a bunch of people who live in their mother’s basement that the left is trying to pump up as being of some importance
Two things further:
1) It’s ok, and to be expected, that other peoples will adopt different sets of principles.
2) Those principles must
be placed outside of the Liberal construct; they are not for changing with the wind, nor for depending on the fickle nature of man for their maintenance. They are not for debate in the marketplace of ideas, but rather the Ideas upon which that marketplace rests.
That basically describes half the US these days.
It would be better if that was actually written as part of the constitution.
I think one of the fundamental flaws in the thinking of the right (excluding the alt-right) is the idea that we are in a war of ideas with the left. We are not, we are in a state of total war with the left. The left gives not one hoot about its ideas being superior or inferior, it is out to win by any means necessary.
When I use the phrase “total war” one might imagine that to be an exaggeration, but it is not, the outcome of the left’s goals is the extermination of capitalist society and in particular the white race. To that end, the fuse was lit in the late 60s took firm hold in the early 70s and the annihilation of a Western Culture has been well underway for a generation. The scale of the destruction leaves WW2 in its wake. It is of such a glacial pace that it is in essence totally invisible to the naked eye and few people are even aware that is even happening.
The alt-right understand clearly that it is not interested in waging a war of ideas with the left and that the left’s Frankenstein headless meme is not killed, civilisation itself will either enter another dark age or outright collapse.
The goal of the alt-right is to destroy leftism before it destroys us.
The left is a virus, a virus that will kill its host if it is not killed first.
Dont forget the position that Hayek criticised in Why i am not a conservative shares significant features with left liberalism.
Fraser epitomised that kind of conservatism.
Turnbull is something else, simply in the wrong party.
This is exactly correct. Right wing cultural movements have been losing for decades because they play nice, play by the rules, have morals e.t.c
For the left the ends justify the means, and its total war. The alt-right was the first time far-left progressive ism has had any pushback and battlefield defeats in the cultural sphere. They used the lefts Alinskyist tactics and identity politics against them. And they are conscious of doing so.
That’s why, for all its faults I support the movement.
DF:
This impossible constraint is why the alt-right disdains Libertarianism. The alt-right does not do theory, they want to re-establish western civilisation.
I’m alt-right in the cultural sphere, but not in the philosophical or economic spheres. That is a good list by Jeffry Tucker, and all those books are highly influential to the movement.
But if you want the best intro to the political origins and principles of the alt-right, check this paper out by Matthew Lyons.
http://threewayfight.blogspot.com.au/2017/01/ctrl-alt-delete-new-report-on.html
Lyons is a leftist, a Marxist and radical opponent of the alt-right. But he is an academic and one of the few progressives who believes to combat your opponents you need to describe them accurately. So unlike most far left literature this is non-polemical, it is unbiased and mostly accurate.
What is very clear in Australia is that voting for the status quo – Libs or Labor – will certainly lead to disaster for this nation. That is why there needs to be a disruptor. Hello Pauline.
The Left, according to Wikipedia who should know, claim the alt right is racist, anti Semitic, nationalistic, sexist, misogynist, homophobic. The alt right supports Trump.
The Left also claim that Donald Trump is racist, anti Semitic, nationalistic, sexist, misogynist, homophobic. Hence anybody who supports Donald Trump is alt right.
Its too late to try to parse the term alt right to mean a new or old fascist, that old word has a new meaning forced on the world by its overuse and the gangsterism of those who claim to be anti fascist.
The Left use these terms to put people in some identity box and then claim it is proof they are racists etc etc.
The difference now is the alt-right does not care.
Furthermore, they will openly and continually call out those who call themselves right but always genuflect left.
Driftforge
The Left use these terms to put people in some identity box and then claim it is proof they are racists etc etc.
The difference now is the alt-right does not care.
I have long disdained accusations of racism sexism misogyny etc etc, because they are Leftist twaddle, overused to the point of meaninglessness by Leftists losing an argument. So I don’t care if the Left call me those words, but not because its true.
But in truth I am not what they say, and I don’t want to be defined by them.
and there’s nothing wrong with that. This is reality. People are statistically very different, be that by race or sex or any other criteria. People have preferences, which means they have likes and dislikes. So fucking what. The alt-right doesn’t give a shit about these accusations, it wears them like a badge.
The implict meme that just got injected with these accusation of sexism, racism etc is that you are irrational for not being an egalitarian. Because only an egalitarian does not differentiate people or have likes and dislikes.
When you phrase it in its true sense the absurdity of these slurs becomes rather apparent.
An egalitarian is someone who exists in a grey Mao suited universe of sameness, dullness devoid of individuality or emotion.
As for the fascism in the alt-right, well guess what people, a nation in a state of war is in a state of fascism. It directs all its resources to winning the war. Individual liberty be damned. You can talk individual liberty when the war is over and we are losing this war rather badly.
Are you having a go at me Rape Champion?
That classical liberal/libertarian agenda is indeed bullshit. And until it has something to say about Muslim immigration other than that they will integrate because of all the wonderful economic opportunities, it will remain bullshit.
The left are kicking arse because they have flooded Western nations with Muslims. The first step to resist lefties is to stop Muslim immigration yet all libertarians want them to keep flooding in.
Fucking clueless.
Fair. Yet others have taken what is said of them and taken that as permission to observe reality and act according to it.
Its due to the blank slate ideology of Libertarian economics. It make no allowances for cultural differences, or even recognizes there are ones.
Jupes. A little decorum. We are not the left.
You hate freedom.
No that’s you, you dickhead. Despite daily evidence to the contrary, you think we can import Muslims with no consequences.
The constraint is hardly impossible. The problem is the Ideas that were encoded last time around (i.e. US Constitution) were leftist.
All men are created equal. Inalienable rights. Separation of powers. Democracy.
Imposed freedom is cancer.
Yeah, come the caliphate libertarians will be killed just after the left.
It’s not really that they were leftist. In those times the founders were implicitly talking about white European people, not all people. The left now takes the statement literally, as it suits their purposes politically.
As if all white European people are equal. No two people are equal.
Exactly.
This may be the case. In the meantime, Become Worthy.
If the New Right doesn’t start winning in Europe then they will make Breivik look like a boyscout parade.
Europe isn’t building an European army for an external threat. The elites know the horses are getting nervous.
We can split hairs over this, but its well known the founders made those rules as referring to men’s rights under law, not from an egalitarian ‘we are all equal’ perspective.
Again, the left has twisted and distorted the interpretation for their political purposes.
Yes.
I’m not splitting hairs. I’m just raising old issues. The notion that all men should be equal under law is leftist in and of itself.
To presume that all men are equal under the law – that all men should be bound by the same laws, that the same laws for all men lead to a better outcome for the whole is at best a simplification. But it is hardly only that.
It presumes the lack of a sovereign. It enacted a lack of class structure.
It is effectively an anti-discrimination act – maybe the first? It imposes a lack of discrimination upon the whole. Ignore reality, impose a Truth, not because it is good, but because it is easy.
And yes, a lot of other stuff has flowed from it, but do realise that those things are of one character with the founding document.
Have a look back. The failure of conservatism to conserve is consistent and baked in. Any conservation is temporary. The failure of liberalism to lead to greater liberty other than at the end of a gun, is consistent and baked in. Flaws or features, who knows?
But the rot didn’t start in 1965.
Okay Driftforge I get what you are saying now, very good point.
My libertarian background/hangups can accept restriction of undesirables from a given geographic location, and thus save the workable concept of equality under law. It doesn’t allow me to go as far as accepting a class structure. But maybe what you are saying is necessary to save our current civilization from destruction. I would hate to think so.
Thanks, Rafe. I too had no idea what this “alt-right” meme was all about.