Background on the alt-right

Posted on 4:49 pm, March 9, 2017 by Rafe Champion

I have to admit that I have not been keeping up to date with the alt-right so for the benefit of others who are wondering, here is a rather wordy piece explaining some of its pedigree.

After the prehistory there is a very powerful defence of capitalism against the hard and soft forms of intervention which are both likely to end up at the same destination.

  1. jupes
    #2320518, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Who is this clown?

    He links Trump to Nazism then comes up with this alternative:

    What is the alternative to right and left Hegelianism? It is found in the liberal tradition, summed up by Frederic Bastiat’s phrase “the harmony of interests.” Peace, prosperity, liberty, and community are possible.

    Yeah right, trying spreading that hippy bullshit while importing a million Muslims a year.

    Fucking clueless.

  2. Fisky
    #2320519, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    I agree with the overall thrust of the article, especially on the disreputable origins of the alt-right. Unfortunately, there is no going back to a neutral liberal state, not after the Left’s total corruption of state institutions. We need a kind of Alt-Lite, seeking to build a state based on partisan anti-Leftism and suppression of Leftists, not unlike the setup in Hungary under the leadership of Viktor Orban.

  3. Driftforge
    #2320527, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    While the article reads as a ‘I’m trying to scare people out of this by referring to bogeymen of the past’, some of the elements seem correctly sourced.

    No idea about the Hegelian roots; I’ll chase that up with some of the more well read folk. Carlyle is certainly in there though, although the more widely read works are his later ones.

    It was kind and amusing for the blogger to try and excuse Darwin his Darwinism.

    But the nature of the alt-right is not to be particularly disturbed by all of that. They’ve had enough of being called every -ist under the sun; they don’t care anymore. I think defining people as -ists by nature, making the -ism inescapable tipped the popular response over the edge.

    So the effect of such a piece is mostly going to be to give those looking a little deeper some sources to read.

    But most of the alt-right is just counter-cultural populism. Those aspects of reaction which aren’t populist generally try to keep some distance from it.

    There is stuff like the 16 points over at Vox Day, which is openly an attempt to provide some backbone to the movement and seems to have largely been agreed, minor quibbles aside:

    The Alt Right is of the political right in both the American and the European sense of the term. Socialists are not Alt Right. Progressives are not Alt Right. Liberals are not Alt Right. Communists, Marxists, Marxians, cultural Marxists, and neocons are not Alt Right.
    The Alt Right is an ALTERNATIVE to the mainstream conservative movement in the USA that is nominally encapsulated by Russel Kirk’s 10 Conservative Principles, but in reality has devolved towards progressivism. It is also an alternative to libertarianism.
    The Alt Right is not a defensive attitude and rejects the concept of noble and principled defeat. It is a forward-thinking philosophy of offense, in every sense of that term. The Alt Right believes in victory through persistence and remaining in harmony with science, reality, cultural tradition, and the lessons of history.
    The Alt Right believes Western civilization is the pinnacle of human achievement and supports its three foundational pillars: Christianity, the European nations, and the Graeco-Roman legacy.
    The Alt Right is openly and avowedly nationalist. It supports all nationalisms and the right of all nations to exist, homogeneous and unadulterated by foreign invasion and immigration.
    The Alt Right is anti-globalist. It opposes all groups who work for globalist ideals or globalist objectives.
    The Alt Right is anti-equalitarian. It rejects the idea of equality for the same reason it rejects the ideas of unicorns and leprechauns, noting that human equality does not exist in any observable scientific, legal, material, intellectual, sexual, or spiritual form.
    The Alt Right is scientodific. It presumptively accepts the current conclusions of the scientific method (scientody), while understanding a) these conclusions are liable to future revision, b) that scientistry is susceptible to corruption, and c) that the so-called scientific consensus is not based on scientody, but democracy, and is therefore intrinsically unscientific.
    The Alt Right believes identity > culture > politics.
    The Alt Right is opposed to the rule or domination of any native ethnic group by another, particularly in the sovereign homelands of the dominated peoples. The Alt Right is opposed to any non-native ethnic group obtaining excessive influence in any society through nepotism, tribalism, or any other means.
    The Alt Right understands that diversity + proximity = war.
    The Alt Right doesn’t care what you think of it.
    The Alt Right rejects international free trade and the free movement of peoples that free trade requires. The benefits of intranational free trade is not evidence for the benefits of international free trade.
    The Alt Right believes we must secure the existence of white people and a future for white children.
    The Alt Right does not believe in the general supremacy of any race, nation, people, or sub-species. Every race, nation, people, and human sub-species has its own unique strengths and weaknesses, and possesses the sovereign right to dwell unmolested in the native culture it prefers.
    The Alt Right is a philosophy that values peace among the various nations of the world and opposes wars to impose the values of one nation upon another as well as efforts to exterminate individual nations through war, genocide, immigration, or genetic assimilation.

  4. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2320531, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    What Is The Alt-Right? | Vox Day and Stefan Molyneux

    (I don’t think those who identify as ‘alt-right’ all agree on what it actually is, so it’s worth looking at a few different sources. It would be interesting to ask some of them if they agree with the description in that article.)

  5. hzhousewife
    #2320562, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    While the article referred to makes my brain fuzz, the one underneath about Money Macks is vastly entertaining. Thanks Rafe !

  6. Driftforge
    #2320565, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Can’t find anything on Hegel favourably at UR or Social Matter. Curt Doolittle also seems not to base his work from there. Nothing favourable at Xenosystems either. Not sure there is much else anywhere.

    Thing is, there just aren’t that many ‘thinkers’ in the Alt-Right. None of the above references are techinically Alt-Right, although they would be considered aligned in some way.

    I’ll ask around a few of the guys who are better read than I am.

  7. .
    #2320567, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    We need a kind of Alt-Lite, seeking to build a state based on partisan anti-Leftism and suppression of Leftists

    No thank-you. Turns out you weren’t joking about Pinochet being a great human being.

  8. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2320571, posted on March 9, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    So I asume anyone who is alt right is not of the consevative left ? Liberals and republicans ,corrupted by left wing r]termites like turnbull and macain . The name says it all ” All Right ” that explains it .Another one is “Populist ” I assume that means Popular ,unlike turnbulls left they arent popular ,nor are shortasses commos or the groins ,looks like the all righters are winning .

