Background on the alt-right

I have to admit that I have not been keeping up to date with the alt-right so for the benefit of others who are wondering, here is a rather wordy piece explaining some of its pedigree.
After the prehistory there is a very powerful defence of capitalism against the hard and soft forms of intervention which are both likely to end up at the same destination.
I agree with the overall thrust of the article, especially on the disreputable origins of the alt-right. Unfortunately, there is no going back to a neutral liberal state, not after the Left’s total corruption of state institutions. We need a kind of Alt-Lite, seeking to build a state based on partisan anti-Leftism and suppression of Leftists, not unlike the setup in Hungary under the leadership of Viktor Orban.
While the article reads as a ‘I’m trying to scare people out of this by referring to bogeymen of the past’, some of the elements seem correctly sourced.
No idea about the Hegelian roots; I’ll chase that up with some of the more well read folk. Carlyle is certainly in there though, although the more widely read works are his later ones.
It was kind and amusing for the blogger to try and excuse Darwin his Darwinism.
But the nature of the alt-right is not to be particularly disturbed by all of that. They’ve had enough of being called every -ist under the sun; they don’t care anymore. I think defining people as -ists by nature, making the -ism inescapable tipped the popular response over the edge.
So the effect of such a piece is mostly going to be to give those looking a little deeper some sources to read.
But most of the alt-right is just counter-cultural populism. Those aspects of reaction which aren’t populist generally try to keep some distance from it.
There is stuff like the 16 points over at Vox Day, which is openly an attempt to provide some backbone to the movement and seems to have largely been agreed, minor quibbles aside:
What Is The Alt-Right? | Vox Day and Stefan Molyneux
(I don’t think those who identify as ‘alt-right’ all agree on what it actually is, so it’s worth looking at a few different sources. It would be interesting to ask some of them if they agree with the description in that article.)
While the article referred to makes my brain fuzz, the one underneath about Money Macks is vastly entertaining. Thanks Rafe !
Can’t find anything on Hegel favourably at UR or Social Matter. Curt Doolittle also seems not to base his work from there. Nothing favourable at Xenosystems either. Not sure there is much else anywhere.
Thing is, there just aren’t that many ‘thinkers’ in the Alt-Right. None of the above references are techinically Alt-Right, although they would be considered aligned in some way.
I’ll ask around a few of the guys who are better read than I am.
No thank-you. Turns out you weren’t joking about Pinochet being a great human being.
So I asume anyone who is alt right is not of the consevative left ? Liberals and republicans ,corrupted by left wing r]termites like turnbull and macain . The name says it all ” All Right ” that explains it .Another one is “Populist ” I assume that means Popular ,unlike turnbulls left they arent popular ,nor are shortasses commos or the groins ,looks like the all righters are winning .